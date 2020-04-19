Successfully reported this slideshow.
Talking about visuals
Talking about visuals 1. Introducing the visual 2. Commenting, and interpreting the visual 3. Talking about change and dev...
Introducing the visual Visuals: • Are highly memorable • Reduce the amount of talking • Should help the speaker 1
Introducing the visual Types of visuals: 1 Line graph
Introducing the visual Types of visuals: 1 Bar graph
Introducing the visual Types of visuals: 1 Pie chart
Introducing the visual Types of visuals: 1 Table
Introducing the visual Types of visuals: 1 Flow chart
Introducing the visual 1 Shifting focus to the screen • Let’s have a look at this … • As you can see here, …
Introducing the visual 1 Shifting focus to the screen Explaining the visual • This graph shows the amount of traffic to ou...
Introducing the visual 1 Shifting focus to the screen Explaining the visual Making a general comment • As you can see, the...
Introducing the visual 1 Shifting focus to the screen Explaining the visual Making a general comment Highlighting • If we ...
Commenting on the visual 2 Shifting focus to the screen Explaining the visual Making a general comment Highlighting Commen...
2 Shifting focus to the screen Explaining the visual Making a general comment Highlighting Commenting Interpreting • This ...
2 Shifting focus to the screen Explaining the visual Making a general comment Highlighting Commenting Interpreting Interpr...
Change and development Verbs for changes and developments: 3 increase/decre ase decline hit a low plummet rise/fall remain...
Change and development Adjectives/adverbs for commenting on speed and importance: 3 substantial notable disastrous rapid s...
Example • So, I’d like to draw your attention to this graph.(Drawing attention to the screen) What it illustrates is the n...
For more presentations, visit: resources for teachers and learners of English
