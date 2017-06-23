Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (1) Nous faisons maintenant une nouvelle révision. Cette fois nous sommes prêt...
Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (2) Père, affermis nos pas. Fais que nos doutes se taisent et que nos saints e...
Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (3) Ainsi nous T’apportons nos exercices. Et si nous trébuchons, Tu nous relèv...
Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (4) Voici la pensée qui devrait précéder les pensées que nous révisons. Chacun...
Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (5) Et c’est cela qui nous attend à la fin du voyage. Chaque pas que nous fais...
Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (6) Je fais le voyage avec toi. Car je partage tes doutes et tes peurs un peti...
Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (7) Ma résurrection vient à nouveau chaque fois que je mène un frère sain et s...
Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (8) Délivre-moi en répétant une fois de plus les pensées que je t’ai apportées...
Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (9) Que cette révision soit donc le don que tu me fais. Car je n’ai besoin que...
Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (10) Que cette révision devienne un temps où nous partageons une nouvelle expé...
Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (11) Par cela nous commençons chaque jour de notre révision. Par cela nous com...
Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (12) Or les paroles ne sont que des aides, à n’utiliser, sauf qu’au commenceme...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Révision V - Introduction

30 views

Published on

Un Cours en Miracles - Les leçons
UCEM

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Révision V - Introduction

  1. 1. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (1) Nous faisons maintenant une nouvelle révision. Cette fois nous sommes prêts à donner plus d’efforts et plus de temps à ce que nous entreprenons. Nous reconnaissons que nous nous préparons à une nouvelle phase de compréhension. Nous voudrions faire cette étape complètement, afin d’aller de l’avant plus certains, plus sincères, avec une foi mieux soutenue. Nous n’avons pas été inébranlables et les doutes nous ont fait marcher d’un pas incertain et lent sur la route que présente ce cours. Mais maintenant nous nous hâtons, car nous nous approchons d’une certitude plus grande, d’une intention plus ferme et d’un but plus sûr.
  2. 2. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (2) Père, affermis nos pas. Fais que nos doutes se taisent et que nos saints esprits soient calmes, et parle-nous. Nous n’avons pas de paroles à Te donner. Nous voudrions seulement écouter Ta Parole et la faire nôtre. Guide nos exercices comme un père guide un petit enfant sur une voie qu’il ne comprend pas. Or il suit, sûr d’être en sécurité parce que son père le guide dans la voie.
  3. 3. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (3) Ainsi nous T’apportons nos exercices. Et si nous trébuchons, Tu nous relèveras. Si nous oublions la voie, nous comptons sur Ton sûr souvenir. Nous nous égarerons, mais Tu n’oublieras pas de nous rappeler. Hâte nos pas maintenant, afin que nous allions plus sûrement et plus vite vers Toi. Et nous acceptons la Parole que Tu nous offres pour unifier nos exercices, tandis que nous révisons les pensées que Tu nous as données.
  4. 4. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (4) Voici la pensée qui devrait précéder les pensées que nous révisons. Chacune d’elles ne fait que clarifier un aspect ou l’autre de cette pensée, ou aide à la rendre plus signifiante, plus personnelle et vraie, et plus représentative du saint Soi que nous partageons et que nous nous préparons à connaître de nouveau: Dieu n’est qu’Amour, donc je le suis aussi. Ce Soi seul connaît l’Amour. Ce Soi seul est parfaitement cohérent dans Ses Pensées, connaît Son Créateur, Se comprend Soi- même, est parfait dans Sa connaissance et Son Amour, et jamais ne change de Son état constant d’union avec Son Père et avec Soi-même.
  5. 5. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (5) Et c’est cela qui nous attend à la fin du voyage. Chaque pas que nous faisons nous rapproche un peu plus. Cette révision abrègera le temps incommensurablement, si nous gardons à l’esprit que cela reste notre but, et que durant nos exercices c’est de cela que nous nous approchons. Élevons nos cœurs de la poussière vers la vie, en nous souvenant que cela nous est promis et que ce cours a été envoyé pour nous ouvrir la voie de la lumière et nous enseigner, pas à pas, comment retourner au Soi éternel que nous pensions avoir perdu.
  6. 6. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (6) Je fais le voyage avec toi. Car je partage tes doutes et tes peurs un petit moment, afin que tu viennes à moi qui reconnais la route par laquelle toutes peurs et tous doutes son vaincus. Nous marchons ensemble. Je dois comprendre l’incertitude et la douleur, bien que je sache qu’elles n’ont pas de signification. Or un sauveur doit demeurer avec ceux à qui il enseigne, et voir ce qu’ils voient, tout en gardant à l’esprit la voie qui l’en en a fait sortir et qui maintenant t’en fera sortir avec lui. Le Fils de Dieu est crucifié jusqu’à ce que tu fasses la route avec moi.
  7. 7. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (7) Ma résurrection vient à nouveau chaque fois que je mène un frère sain et sauf à l’endroit où le voyage prend fin puis est oublié. Je suis renouvelé chaque fois qu’un frère apprend qu’il y a une voie hors de la misère et de la douleur. Je suis né à nouveau chaque fois que l’esprit d’un frère se tourne vers la lumière en lui pour me chercher. Je n’ai oublié personne. Aide-moi maintenant à te reconduire là où le voyage a commencé, pour faire un autre choix avec moi.
  8. 8. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (8) Délivre-moi en répétant une fois de plus les pensées que je t’ai apportées de Celui Qui voit ton amer besoin et connaît la réponse que Dieu Lui a donnée. Ensemble nous révisons ces pensées. Ensemble nous y consacrons notre temps et nos efforts. Et ensemble nous les enseignerons à nos frères. Dieu ne veut pas que le Ciel soit incomplet. Le Ciel t’attend, comme je le fais. Je suis incomplet sans ta part en moi. Et comme je suis rendu entier, nous allons ensemble vers notre ancienne demeure, préparée pour nous avant que le temps fût et gardée inchangée par le temps, immaculée et sûre, comme elle le sera enfin quand le temps ne sera plus.
  9. 9. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (9) Que cette révision soit donc le don que tu me fais. Car je n’ai besoin que de ceci : que tu entendes les paroles que je prononce, et les donnes au monde. Tu es ma voix, mes yeux, mes pieds, mes mains, par lesquels je sauve le monde. Le Soi duquel je t’appelle n’est que le tien. Vers Lui nous allons ensemble. Prends la main de ton frère, car ce n’est pas une voie dans laquelle nous allons seuls. En lui je vais avec toi, et toi avec moi. Notre Père veut que Son Fils ne fasse qu’un avec Lui. Qu’y a-t-il qui vive qui ne doive alors ne faire qu’un avec toi ?
  10. 10. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (10) Que cette révision devienne un temps où nous partageons une nouvelle expérience pour toi, or une expérience aussi vieille que le temps et plus vieille encore. Que ton Nom soit sanctifié. Que ta gloire soit à jamais non profanée. Et que ton entièreté maintenant soit complète, telle que Dieu l’a établie. Tu es Son Fils, qui complète Son extension par la tienne. Nous ne faisons que pratiquer une ancienne vérité que nous connaissions avant que l’illusion n’ait semblé s’emparer du monde. Et nous rappelons au monde qu’il est libre de toutes illusions chaque fois que nous disons : Dieu n’est qu’Amour, donc je le suis aussi.
  11. 11. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (11) Par cela nous commençons chaque jour de notre révision. Par cela nous commençons et finissons chaque période d’exercice. Et nous nous endormons avec cette pensée, pour nous réveiller une fois de plus avec ces mêmes mots sur les lèvres, pour saluer une nouvelle journée. Il n’est pas une pensée que nous réviserons sans l’entourer de celle-là, et nous utiliserons les pensées pour la garder présente à notre esprit, et préserver sa clarté dans notre souvenir tout au long de la journée. Ainsi, quand nous aurons terminé cette révision, nous aurons reconnu que les paroles que nous disons sont vraies.
  12. 12. Les leçons du Cours RÉVISION V Introduction (12) Or les paroles ne sont que des aides, à n’utiliser, sauf qu’au commencement et à la fin des périodes d’exercice, que pour rappeler l’esprit, au besoin, à son but. Nous plaçons notre foi dans l’expérience qui vient de la pratique et non dans les moyens que nous utilisons. Nous attendons l’expérience et reconnaissons que c’est là seulement que réside la conviction. Nous utilisons les paroles en essayant encore et encore d’aller plus loin, jusqu’à leur signification, qui est bien au-delà de leur son. Le son faiblit et disparaît, comme nous nous approchons de la Source de la signification. C’est Ici que nous trouvons le repos.

×