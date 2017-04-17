Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (1) Le pouvoir créateur de Dieu et de Ses créations est illimité, mais il...
Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (2) Si tu avais créé Dieu et qu'Il t'avait créé, le Royaume ne pourrait p...
Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (3) La place de tes créations est en toi, comme ta place est en Dieu. Tu ...
Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (4) De sont côté, l'ego réclame toujours des droits réciproques, parce qu...
Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (5) Je n'ai donné que l'amour au Royaume parce que j'ai cru que c'était c...
Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (6) Penser comme Dieu, c'est partager Sa certitude quant à ce que tu es; ...
Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (7) 1/2 Dieu ne fait pas de pas, parce que Ses accomplissements ne sont p...
Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (8) 2/2 Le '' dernier pas '' que fera Dieu était donc vrai au commencemen...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(G) Chapitre 7: I. Le dernier pas

21 views

Published on

Un Cours en Miracles - Le Texte
UCEM

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

(G) Chapitre 7: I. Le dernier pas

  1. 1. Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (1) Le pouvoir créateur de Dieu et de Ses créations est illimité, mais ils ne sont pas dans une relation réciproque. Tu communiques pleinement avec Dieu, comme Lui avec toi. C'est un processus continu auquel tu participes, et parce que tu y participes tu es inspiré de créer comme Dieu. Or dans la création ta relation à Dieu n'est pas réciproque, puisqu'Il t'a créé mais que tu ne L'as pas créé. Je t'ai déjà dit que ton pouvoir créateur différait du Sien sous ce seul rapport. Même en ce monde il y a un parallèle. Les parents donnent naissance à leurs enfants, mais les enfants ne donnent pas naissance à leurs parents. Toutefois, ils donnent naissance à leurs propres enfants; ainsi ils donnent naissance comme leurs parents l'ont fait.
  2. 2. Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (2) Si tu avais créé Dieu et qu'Il t'avait créé, le Royaume ne pourrait pas s'augmenter par sa propre pensée créatrice. La création serait donc limitée, et tu ne serais pas co- créateur avec Dieu. De même que la Pensée créatrice de Dieu va de Lui vers toi, de même ta pensée créatrice doit aller de toi vers tes créations. C'est ainsi seulement que tout pouvoir créateur peut s'étendre vers l'extérieur. Les accomplissements de Dieu ne sont pas les tiens, mais les tiens sont pareils aux Siens. Il a créé la Filialité et tu l'augmentes. Tu as le pouvoir d'ajouter au Royaume, mais non d'ajouter au Créateur du Royaume. Tu réclames ce pouvoir quand tu deviens vigilant uniquement pour Dieu et Son Royaume. En acceptant ce pouvoir comme tien, tu as appris à te souvenir de ce que tu es.
  3. 3. Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (3) La place de tes créations est en toi, comme ta place est en Dieu. Tu fais partie de Dieu, comme tes fils font partie de Ses Fils. Créer, c'est aimer. L'amour s'étend vers l'extérieur pour la simple raison qu'il ne peut pas être contenu. Étant illimité, il ne s'arrête pas. Il crée à jamais, mais point dans le temps. Les créations de Dieu ont toujours été, parce qu'Il a toujours été. Tes créations ont toujours été, parce que tu ne peux créer que comme Dieu crée. L'éternité t'appartient, parce qu'Il t'a créé éternel.
  4. 4. Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (4) De sont côté, l'ego réclame toujours des droits réciproques, parce qu'il est compétitif plutôt qu'aimant. Il est toujours désireux de faire un marché, mais il ne peut pas comprendre qu'être pareil à autrui signifie qu'aucun marché n'est possible. Pour faire un gain, tu dois donner et non marchander. Marchander, c'est limiter le donner, et telle n'est pas la Volonté de Dieu. Vouloir avec Dieu, c'est créer comme Lui. Dieu ne limite Ses dons en aucune façon. Tu es Ses dons; ainsi tes dons doivent être pareils aux Siens. Les dons que tu fais au Royaume doivent être pareils aux dons qu'Il te fait.
  5. 5. Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (5) Je n'ai donné que l'amour au Royaume parce que j'ai cru que c'était ce que j'étais. Ce que tu crois être détermine tes dons, et si Dieu t'a créé en S'étendant Lui-même en tant que toi, tu ne peux t'étendre toi- même que comme Il l'a fait. Seule la joie augmente à jamais, puisque la joie et l'éternité sont inséparables. Dieu S'étend vers l'extérieur au-delà de toute limite et au-delà du temps, et toi qui es co-créateur avec Lui, tu étends Son Royaume à jamais et au-delà de toute limite. L'éternité est le sceau indélébile de la création. Les éternels sont dans la paix et la joie pour toujours.
  6. 6. Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (6) Penser comme Dieu, c'est partager Sa certitude quant à ce que tu es; et créer comme Lui, c'est partager l'Amour parfait qu'Il partage avec toi. C'est vers cela que le Saint-Esprit te conduit, afin que ta joie soit complète parce que le Royaume de Dieu est entier. J'ai dit que Dieu Lui-même ferait le dernier pas dans le nouveau réveil de la connaissance. C'est vrai, mais c'est difficile à expliquer avec des mots parce que les mots sont des symboles, et rien de ce qui est vrai n'a besoin d'être expliqué. Toutefois, le Saint-Esprit a pour tâche de traduire l'inutile en utile, l'in-signifiant en signifiant, et le temporaire en intemporel. Il peut donc te dire quelque chose au sujet de ce dernier pas.
  7. 7. Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (7) 1/2 Dieu ne fait pas de pas, parce que Ses accomplissements ne sont pas graduels. Il n'enseigne pas, parce que Ses créations sont inchangeables. Il ne fait rien en dernier, parce qu'Il a créé le premier et pour toujours. Il faut comprendre que le mot '' premier '' quand il s'applique à Lui n'est pas un concept temporel. Il est premier en ce sens qu'Il est le Premier à l'intérieur même de la Sainte Trinité. Il est Premier Créateur, parce qu'Il a créé Ses co-créateurs. Parce qu'Il l'a fait, le temps ne s'applique ni à Lui ni à ce qu'Il a créé.
  8. 8. Chapitre 7 LES DONS DU ROYAUME I. Le dernier pas (8) 2/2 Le '' dernier pas '' que fera Dieu était donc vrai au commencement, est vrai maintenant et sera vrai à jamais. Ce qui est intemporel est toujours là, parce que son être est éternellement inchangeable. Il ne change pas en augmentant, parce qu'il fut créé à jamais pour augmenter. Si tu le perçois comme n'augmentant pas, tu ne connais pas ce qu'il est. Tu ne connais pas non plus Celui Qui l'a créé. Dieu ne te révèle pas cela parce que ça n'a jamais été caché. Sa lumière n'a jamais été obscurcie, parce que Sa Volonté est de la partager. Comment ce qui est pleinement partagé peut-il être retenu puis révélé ?

×