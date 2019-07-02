Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ЗАРУБІЖНА ЛІТЕРАТУРА (рівень стандарту) Підручник для 11 класу закладів загальної середньої освіти О. М. Ніколенко, Л. Л. ...
Умовні позначення: Ніколенко О. М. Зарубіжна література (рівень стандарту): підруч. для 11 кл. закл. загальн. серед. освіт...
3 Читайте найкращі книжки світу! Дорогі випускники! Цього року ви закінчуєте школу, і перед вами постане нелегкий вибір: к...
4 ПІДРУЧНИК — ВАШ НАВІГАТОР У КНИЖКОВОМУ СВІТІ Книжковий світ — цікавий та безмежний. Вивчаючи предмет «зарубіжна літерату...
5 ВСТУП ЛІТЕРАТУРА. МОРАЛЬ. ЛЮДЯНІСТЬ Ми повинні читати й писати, нам потрібні гро- мадяни, які можуть розуміти, що вони ч...
6 ВСТУП • «Одного разу А. Ейнштейна запитали, як ми можемо зробити наших дітей розумнішими. Його відповідь була простою й ...
7 ЛІТЕРАТУРА. мораль. людяність Переспіви Біблії, зібрані Т. Шевченком у збірку «Давидо­ві псалми», відтворюють не тільки ...
8 ВСТУП Колоритною постаттю в галузі перекладу на початку XX ст. був видатний український учений-філолог, письмен­ ник А. ...
9 ЛІТЕРАТУРА. мораль. людяність інших світових майстрів — П. Верлена, Т. Готьє, Ґійома Аполлінера, А. Міцкевича, Г. Гей- н...
10 ВСТУП перекладацтва розвивають також В. Морозов (широко відомий як перекладач серії романів про Гаррі Поттера з англійс...
11 ЛІТЕРАТУРА. мораль. людяність турний твір, який відображає людські ідеали». Нобелівський фонд був створений у 1900 р. А...
12 ВСТУП Пулітцерівську премію за художню книжку отримали видатні митці й мисткині: М. Віл- сон (1924), М. Мітчел (1937), ...
13 ЛІТЕРАТУРА. мораль. людяність На відміну від багатьох нагород, Премія імені Г. К. Андерсена не є комерційною, тобто за ...
14 ВСТУП Французька літературна премія «Феміна» (фр. Prix Femina) заснована 1904 р. спів­ро­ бітницями журналу «Щасливе жи...
15 ЛІТЕРАТУРА. мораль. людяність У кожній країні є свої відзнаки за художні досягнення. Літературні премії визначають ориг...
16 Німеччина Німецьке Просвітництво та його вплив на розвиток Європи Німецьке Просвітництво принесло в Європу особ­ли­вий ...
17 Німеччина • НІМЕЦЬКЕ ПРОСВІТНИЦТВО ТА ЙОГО ВПЛИВ НА РОЗВИТОК ЄВРОПИ Розвиток філософської думки в Німеччині доби Просві...
18 Йоганн Вольфганг Ґете 1749–1832 Фауст — це символічний образ людства… Фауст безкінечний і тому вічний. Це вічне продовж...
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1

23 views

Published on

1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1

  1. 1. ЗАРУБІЖНА ЛІТЕРАТУРА (рівень стандарту) Підручник для 11 класу закладів загальної середньої освіти О. М. Ніколенко, Л. Л. Ковальова, Л. П. Юлдашева Київ «Грамота» 2019
  2. 2. Умовні позначення: Ніколенко О. М. Зарубіжна література (рівень стандарту): підруч. для 11 кл. закл. загальн. серед. освіти. / О. М. Ніколенко, Л. Л. Ковальова, Л. П. Юл- дашева, Д. О. Лебедь, О. В. Орлова, К. С. Ніколенко. — К. : Грамота, 2019. — 196 с. ISBN Підручник відповідає чинній програмі із зарубіжної літератури для 10–11 класів (2017, рівень стандарту). У ньому вміщено інформацію про шедевр доби Просвітництва — трагедію «Фауст» Й. В. Ґете, а також про яскраві явища доби модернізму, постмодернізму та лі­те­ратурні твори сучасності, популярні серед молоді різних країн. У виданні висвітлено провідні тенденції літературного процесу XX–­XXI ст., розвиток худож- ніх напрямів і течій, ­здобутки націо­нальних літератур світу. Творчість письменників (Й. В. Ґете, ­Ф. Каф­ка, М. Булгаков, Ґійом Аполлінер, Ф. Ґарсіа Лорка, Р. М. Ріль­­ке, О. Блок, Б. Пастернак, А. Ах­матова, ­В. Ма- яковський, Джордж Орвелл, Б. Брехт, Г. Белль, Е. Хемінгуей, Ґ. Ґарсіа Маркес, Я. Кавабата, М. Павич, Х. Кортасар, М. Зузак та ін.) представлено в контексті історії, філософії, культури й мистецтва. Підручник створений на основі компетентнісного підходу. До розді- лів подано художні тексти (цілісно або ключові епізоди з коментарями), а також посилання на інтернет-ресурси, де розміщені електронна хрес- томатія, відеохрестоматія, аудіохрестоматія, експрес-уроки, фільмотека, мистецька галерея, мультимедійні презентації до літературних творів.  О. М. Ніколенко, Л. Л. Ковальова, Л. П. Юлдашева, Д. О. Лебедь, О. В. Орлова, К. С. Ніколенко, 2019  Ви­дав­ниц­тво «Гра­мо­та», 2019ISBN 978-966-349- УДК — ключі до твору; — у просторі читання; — квіти з України; — культура різних народів; – літературний навігатор; — формування компетентностей; — мистецька вітальня; — QR-код. експрес- урок — аудіохрестоматія; — відеохрестоматія; — електронна хрестоматія. E-text електронна хрестоматія Audio-text аудіохрестоматія Video-text відеохрестоматія Presentations мультимедійні презентації Express-lessons експрес-уроки Competencіes перевірка компетентностей Films фільмотека Art-Gallery мистецька галерея Planning календарне планування ОНЛАЙН-ПЛАТФОРМА
  3. 3. 3 Читайте найкращі книжки світу! Дорогі випускники! Цього року ви закінчуєте школу, і перед вами постане нелегкий вибір: ким стати в до- рослому житті. Щоб досягти успіхів і здійснити свої мрії, реалізувати себе, ви маєте здобути ґрунтовні знання, уміння та навички та застосовувати їх у різних ситуаціях. У цьому вам допоможуть книжки, у яких зможете знайти цінний досвід, підтримку й хороші поради. У підручнику ви прочитаєте цікаві художні твори — золоті сторінки зарубіжної літера- тури, які з часом не потьмяніли. Це видатний твір Й. В. Ґете «Фауст», над яким міркували різні покоління. Настав час подумати про нього і вам… Ви відкриєте для себе визначні твори ХХ ст. Майже кожен із них має свою драматичну (або навіть трагічну) історію, бо їхнім авторам довелося жити в епоху світових війн, рево- люцій та жорстоких тоталітарних систем — фашизму й радянщини, які знищили мільйони людей та надовго затримали прогрес людства. У ті жахливі часи справжні митці боролися за свободу, людяність і життя. Їхньою зброєю було Слово. За нього їх переслідували й катували, а їхні твори знищували, забороняли, оголошували шкідливими… У ті часи спа- лювали твори навіть давньої класики, бо вони навчали мислити й шукати істину, а це було не потрібно тим, хто чинив злочини проти людства. Важко повірити, але ще півстоліття тому в Україні та країнах соціалістичного табору не можна було відкрито говорити (звісно, і прочитати!) про твори Ф. Кафки, М. Булгакова, Джорджа Орвелла, Б. Пастернака, Б. Брехта та багатьох інших письменників. У ті важкі часи українські перекладачі не тільки зазнали тяжких поневірянь і переслідувань, а й на- віть заплатили життям… Однак, як писав М. Булгаков, «рукописи не горять». Хороші книжки минулого століт- тя пережили тиранів і тоталітарні системи. Вони нагадують про те, що у світі є духовний сенс і краса. Книжки допоможуть вам залишитися собою. В 11 класі ви також ознайомитеся з творами кінця XX – початку XXI ст.: Ґ. Ґарсіа Мар- кеса, М. Павича, Х. Кортасара й інших. Серед них буде один із молодих талановитих мит- ців сучасності — австралійський письменник М. Зузак, який написав роман «Крадійка книжок». У ньому йдеться про часи фашистської Німеччини, коли люди в дуже складних обставинах рятували одне одного й рятували книжки. А книжки рятували їх! Знайдіть цей твір у бібліотеці або в Інтернеті й прочитайте. А ще подивіться фільм за мотивами роману. Сподіваємося, вам сподобається! І нехай головна героїня Лізель Мемінґер та її товариш Руді Штайнер стануть вашими добрими друзями й навчать цінувати книжки! Автори
  4. 4. 4 ПІДРУЧНИК — ВАШ НАВІГАТОР У КНИЖКОВОМУ СВІТІ Книжковий світ — цікавий та безмежний. Вивчаючи предмет «зарубіжна література», ви ознайомитеся з шедеврами словесного мистецтва різних країн і народів. У добу цифрових технологій підручник відіграє роль навігатора для сучасної людини. Отже, які рубрики стануть вам у пригоді? Основні факти про розвиток літературного процесу, огляд напрямів і течій, аналіз ху- дожніх творів ви знайдете в рубриці «Ключі до твору». У підручнику вміщено окремі художні тексти (повністю або в ключових фрагментах) — це рубрика «У просторі читання». Ще більше текстів ви знайдете в електронній хрестоматії «E-TEXT» до підручника, розміщеній на спеціальній онлайн-платформі в Інтернеті (Тися- ча журавлів: http://www.1000z.com.ua/). Автори створили для вас аудіохрестоматію «Audio- TEXT» і відеохрестоматію «Video-TEXT» художніх творів, які теж розташовані на цій онлайн-платформі. За допомогою комп’ютера або інших ґаджетів ви почуєте художні твори (повністю або уривки) у майстерному виконанні, побачите експрес-уроки в рубриці «QR-код». У рубриці «Квіти з України» ви знайдете інформацію про зв’язки української та зарубіж- них літератур, здобутки українських перекладачів, особливості художніх перекладів укра- їнською мовою. Про специфіку духовного життя, традиції різних країн ви прочитаєте в рубриці «Куль- тура різних народів». Сформувати необхідні ключові й предметні компетентності в процесі вивчення зарубіж- ної літератури вам допоможе рубрика «Компетентності». Дізнатися про кінофільми, ілюстрації, твори музичного мистецтва, пов’язані з літератур- ними текстами, ви зможете в рубриці «ART GALLERY». На онлайн-платформі також роз- міщена наша фільмотека та мультимедійні презентації відповідно до літературного контексту. Прокладати для вас нову траєкторію в книжковому світі, розширювати діапазон ва- ших читацьких інтересів, ознайомлювати з творами для додаткового читання буде рубрика «NAVIGATOR». А ще на вас чекають рубрики «Літературна прогулянка», «Долі людей і книжок», «Яскрава думка», що зроблять вашу подорож у часі захопливою й цікавою.
  5. 5. 5 ВСТУП ЛІТЕРАТУРА. МОРАЛЬ. ЛЮДЯНІСТЬ Ми повинні читати й писати, нам потрібні гро- мадяни, які можуть розуміти, що вони читають, роз- різняти нюанси й бути зрозумілими іншим. Н. Р. Ґейман Література й культура в сучасному світі. Сучасний світ швидко змінюється. Дедалі швидше рухаються потяги й автомобілі. За допомогою Інтернету інформація може бути доставлена в будь-яку точку Землі за долю секунди. Людям стало легше жити в техно- логічному цифровому світі. Розумні машини допомагають їм виконувати найскладнішу роботу, а пошук інформації, на який раніше витрачали багато часу, стає зручнішим. Однак сучасний світ наповнений складними суспільними викликами та небезпечними ризиками. Ми є свідками загострення глобальних проблем, що охопили різні країни та кон- тиненти. І в третьому тисячолітті залишаються актуальними питання війни та бідності, збе- реження миру й екології. Інколи вам важко розібратися в минулому і в подіях теперішнього часу. Дехто думає, що можна уникнути неприємностей. Але навіть сидячи біля комп’ютера вдома, ми не можемо почуватися в безпеці, оскільки на нас впливають не тільки реальні люди та події, а й віртуальні світи та соціальні мережі. «Як вижити у світі, де стільки всього незрозумілого й небезпечного?» — це запитання поставила у своїй статті одна з найкращих письменниць Канади, лауреатка Нобелівської премії 2013 р., майстриня сучасного оповідання Е. Манро. І відповіла: «Ми повинні читати більше різних книжок, думати й бути собою. Читання — це незалежність і вільне мислен- ня. Це наш моральний вибір у ситуації, коли начебто вибору немає. Що більше книжок ми читаємо, то більше довкола нас бібліотек і творів мистецтва, глибшим є наше бачення світу, у якому ми живемо. І ми можемо впливати на цей світ, змінювати його на краще». Колумбійський письменник Ґ. Ґарсіа Маркес писав: «У світі соціальних катаклізмів і природних стихій художня література може вплинути на підтримання миру, спокою». Справді, література дає нам не тільки інформацію про інші часи й простори, а й пробуджує думку та почуття, спонукає до пошуку себе й духовних засад буття. Ми постійно змінюємося, бо минають роки й збагачується наш життєвий досвід. Але головні наші зміни — внутрішні, а вони залежать не тільки від тих людей, хто трапляється на нашому шляху, а й від того, які книжки потрапляють нам у руки. З кожною новою книжкою ми стаємо іншими, відкриваємо в собі й у навколишньому світі нові барви та нюанси. Так само змінюється й суспільство. Тому ми ведемо відлік його історії не тільки за соціальними подіями, а й за артефактами культури — мистецькими творами та книжками. • А ви як думаєте? Які книжки класики й сучасності змусили вас замислитися й внутрішньо змі- нитися? Які літературні твори, на вашу думку, можуть змінити мислення цілого покоління або нації?
  6. 6. 6 ВСТУП • «Одного разу А. Ейнштейна запитали, як ми можемо зробити наших дітей розумнішими. Його відповідь була простою й мудрою: ”Якщо ви хочете, щоб ваші діти були розумними, читайте їм казки. Якщо ви хочете, щоб вони були ще розумніші, читайте їм ще більше казок“. Він усві- домлював цінність читання й уяви. Я сподіваюся, що ми зможемо передати нашим дітям світ, де вони будуть читати і їм будуть читати, де вони будуть уявляти й усвідомлювати» (Н. Р. Мак Кіннон Ґейман. «Чому наше майбутнє залежить від читання?»). З історії вітчизняної перекладацької школи. Українська школа художнього перекладу почала формуватися дуже давно, коли активізувалися культурні й духовні зв’язки україн- ців з іншими народами, передусім за поширення християнства. Для історії України це був надзвичайно важливий чинник розвитку, умова долучення до загальноєвропейського куль- турного процесу. Хоча система писемних знаків (відомих під назвою «черти й рези») у Ру- сі-Україні існувала, проте саме прийняття християнства, хрещення князем Володимиром у 988 р. викликало потребу в повноцінній, розвинутій писемності, прийнятній для викладу Святого Письма. Саме такою писемністю став слов’янський алфавіт, створений братами Кирилом (Костянтином) і Мефодієм, які за свою діяльність були церквою канонізовані, тобто оголошені святими. День Кирила та Мефодія — 24 травня — це День слов’янської писемності, який відзначається в усьому слов’янському світі. Кирило і Мефодій були й пер- шими художніми перекладачами, які працювали на слов’янському терені. Це були перекла- ди старослов’янською (церковнослов’янською) мовою, але вони мали величезний вплив на виникнення перекладацької традиції в Київській державі. У Києво-Печерській лаврі ченці перекладали богослужбову літературу візантійського та західного походження, переписували старослов’янські переклади Біблії. У 1517–1519 рр. була перекладена й надрукована руською мовою Біблія Руська. Найвизначнішим перекладом Святого Письма українською мовою стало Пересопницьке Євангеліє (1556–1561). Згодом цю благородну справу продовжили багато видатних українців, серед яких були П. Куліш, І. Не- чуй-Левицький, І. Пулюй, І. Огієнко (митрополит Іларіон) та ін. Завдяки високоосвіченим представникам духовенства здавна перекладалися не тільки церковні, а і світські книги. Уже в XVII ст. українською мовою були перекладені «Ви­ зволений Єрусалим» Т. Тассо, «Похвала глупоті» Е. Рот­ тер­дамського, деякі новели «Декамерона» Дж. Боккаччо, сонети Ф. Петрарки й інші твори. Науковою базою освіти, зокрема перекладацтва, була Киє­ во-Могилянська академія (заснована 1632 р.), яка виховува- ла діячів культури не лише для України, а й для інших країн. Проте з ліквідацією академії (1817) перекладацька справа занепала. У XVIII ст. особливого значення набувають пере- клади й переспіви Г. Сковороди з Овідія та Горація. Виникнення нової української літератури сприяло від­ ро­д­женню художнього перекладу. Одним із перших укра­ їнських письменників, який перекладав свої твори іншими мовами, став Г. Квітка-Основ’яненко. Урізніепохипоняття«переклад»набувалорізного­зміс- ту. Переклад-травестія, тобто переклад-«перелицювання», був од­­ним із таких етапів. «Енеїда» І. Котляревського, що має ціл­ком самостійне літературне значення, не могла поста- ти в такій формі без свого прототипу — «Енеїди» Вергілія. Кирило (Костянтин) та Мефодій. Мозаїка. XII ст.
  7. 7. 7 ЛІТЕРАТУРА. мораль. людяність Переспіви Біблії, зібрані Т. Шевченком у збірку «Давидо­ві псалми», відтворюють не тільки зміст першоджерела, а го- лов­­не — дух біблійних пророцтв і волань до правди й спра­ ведливості. Т. Шевченко написав чимало поетичних «подража- ній» (11-му ­псалму, книгам пророків Ісаї, Ієзекіїля та Осії), які від­творюють і ніби продовжують біблійні тексти. Т. Шевченко використовував спосіб художньої інтерпретації оригіналу, що за його часів інколи вважали перекладом. У першій половині XIX ст. плідно працює на пере­кла­ дацькій ниві М. Костомаров. Він звертається до класиків світової літератури — Дж. Байрона та В. Шекспіра, перекла- дає пісні грецьких повстанців проти турецької неволі, робить переспів з чеської «Краледворського рукопису». Є. Гре- бінка, М. Шашкевич перекладають сербські народні пісні, уривки зі «Слова о полку Ігоревім». П. Куліш пере­кладав твори Й. В. Ґете, Ф. Шил­лера, Дж. Байрона й першим з укра- їнських письменників — п’ятнадцять п’єс В. Шекспіра. С. Ру- данський уперше звернувся до античних авторів і переклав «Енеїду» Вергілія. Але найбільше значення мав його повний переклад «Іліади» — не гекзаметром, а властивим укра­їнській мові плавним пісенним розміром. Відомий композитор П. Ніщинський зі старогрецької мови переклав «Антігону» Софокла, «Одіссею» Гомера, а «Слово о полку Ігоревім» пере- клав грецькою мовою. Ганебний Валуєвський циркуляр (1863), прийнятий у Російській імперії, обмежив дру- кування творів українською мовою, значно погіршив умови для розвитку художнього пере- кладу. Найяскравішою постаттю другої половини XIX ст. в галузі українського перекладу був М. Старицький. Він перекладав казки Г. К. Андерсена, байки І. Крилова, «Сербські народні думи й пісні», «Гамлета» В. Шекспіра й інші його твори, вірші О. Пушкіна, М. Лермонтова, М. Некрасова, В. Жуковського, С. Надсона, А. Міцкевича, Дж. Байрона, Г. Гейне та багатьох інших відомих письменників. Подвижницькою виявилася й перекладацька праця П. Грабовського. Його творчий до- робок охоплює 27 літератур (російську, польську, чеську, данську, шведську, італійську, іс- панську, французьку тощо) і понад 280 авторів. Письменник зазначав: «У кожному творі для мене мають значення головна думка та загальний характер, дрібниці мені — ніщо». Почесне місце в царині українського перекладу посідають І. Франко та Леся Українка. Високоосвічені знавці стародавніх і багатьох сучасних мов, вони мали можливість ознайо- митися в оригіналах із найкращими творами світової літератури й відбирали її зразки для перекладу відповідно до своїх нахилів і вподобань. І. Франко через переклади увів твори майже 60 письменників світу в контекст української культури. Він переклав першу части- ну «Фауста» Й. В. Ґете, ліричні твори Г. Гейне, О. Пушкіна, М. Лермонтова, А. Міцкевича, західноєвропейські балади й пісні, античні твори. Леся Українка запропонувала читачеві зразки художнього перекладу ліричних пісень Стародавнього Єгипту та гімнів «Рігведи», віршів Г. Гейне, прози М. Гоголя, уривків із творів Гомера, Данте, Дж. Байрона. Однією з найактивніших перекладачок була Марко Вовчок. Вона переклала багато тво- рів із французької, німецької, англійської, данської, польської. Ж. Верн надав їй виняткове право перекладати (російською мовою) свої твори, з яких вона оприлюднила п’ятнадцять романів. Разом із письменницькою та науковою працею перекла­дом займався Б. Грінченко. У його доробку твори Й. В. Ґете, Г. Гейне, Ф. Шиллера, Г. Гауптмана та ін. Перше видання «Енеїди». м. Санкт-Петербург. 1798 р.
  8. 8. 8 ВСТУП Колоритною постаттю в галузі перекладу на початку XX ст. був видатний український учений-філолог, письмен­ ник А. Крим­ський. Значне місце у його творчій спадщині по- сідають переклади творів східних авторів — Фірдоусі, Гафіза, Сааді, Омара Хайяма, Джамі та ін. Майже всі видатні українські письменники одночасно зі сво- їми оригінальними творами збагачували художню літературу перекладами. Серед них наприкінці XIX — на початку XX ст. — імена В. Самійленка, Х. Алчевської, М. Вороного та ін. Зокрема М. Вороний, зачинатель українського модернізму, багато зробив для того, щоб його співвітчизники ознайомилися з найкращими творами світової поезії. У своєму альманасі «З-над хмар і до- лин» він уміщував переклади Ґійома Аполлінера та Ф. Ґарсіа Лорки, Ф. Тютчева й С. Прюдома, Ш. Бодлера й О. Пушкіна. М. Вороний вважав, що розвиток української культури ви- значає «поєднання національної традиції зі світовими здо- бутками». Новим кроком у формуванні української школи худож­ нього перекладу була творчість неокласиків на чолі з М. Зе­ ро­вим. Його перекладацька спад­щина складається з творів давньоримської та давньогрецької поезій, А. Міцкевича, Ф. Пет­ рарки, Ш. Бодлера, П. Беранже, Дж. Байрона, О. Пушкіна, І. Буніна, В. Брюсова, А. Чехова та ін. Д. Павличко зазначив: «Зеров-перекладач є родо- начальником нової традиції перекладу в нашій літературі, і йому слід завдячувати нашими епохальними успіхами на цьому полі». І в поезії, і в критичних працях М. Зеров дотримував- ся думки, що українська література своїми вершинними досягненнями належить до світової писемності, що вона може розвиватися лише за умови активного спілкування з традиціями європейських літературних шкіл і стилів. Однак літературно-мистецьке покоління 1920-х — початку 1930-х років в Україні, яке дало високохудожні твори оригінальної та перекладної літератури, жорстоко знищувалося тоталітарним сталінським режимом. Вирок щодо автора автоматично набував значення за- борони всіх його творів. Набула поширення практика анонімного видання перекладів. Тексти перекладів переінакшували до невпізнанності, їх підписували вигаданими прізвищами. Окрім того, масово й дуже швидко робили нові переклади, зазвичай низькоякісні. Однак навіть засланий радянською владою до концтабору на Соловки М. Зеров пере- кладав драми В. Шекспіра, поезії Г. Лонгфелло, Й. В. Ґете, Ф. Шиллера та ін. На Соловках займався перекладами й письменник В. Підмогильний. Він залишив цілу бібліотеку фран- цузької класичної прози (О. де Бальзак, Вольтер, В. Гюго, Д. Дідро, П. Меріме, А. Франс), якою, як зазначив дослідник О. Білецький, «сміливо може пишатися українська літерату- ра». Традиції зеровської перекладацької «академії» розвивали П. Филипович, М. Драй- Хмара й ін. Однак і П. Филипович був засланий на Соловки, а М. Драй-Хмара — на Коли- му… Їхні долі були трагічними, як і долі багатьох інших митців. Радянська влада боролася з будь-якими проявами вільного мислення, у тому числі й з перекладами зарубіжних авторів. Після яскравого спалаху перекладацького грона неокласиків 1920-х років, у 1930-і й у наступні десятиліття в перекладацькій справі через ідеологічний тиск настав присмерк. Пе- рекладів стали видавати набагато менше, а їхня мова була дедалі спрощеною й невиразною. На той час велике значення мала діяльність М. Рильського, який не дав загинути традиці- ям українського перекладу. Ще змолоду його зацікавили французький теоретик символізму поет С. Малларме та його послідовник М. Метерлінк. М. Рильський також переклав поезії «Камена» — збірка оригінальних віршів і перекладів римських поетів українського поета- неокласика М. Зерова, що вийшла друком у видавництві «Слово» в 1924 р.
  9. 9. 9 ЛІТЕРАТУРА. мораль. людяність інших світових майстрів — П. Верлена, Т. Готьє, Ґійома Аполлінера, А. Міцкевича, Г. Гей- не та ін. Його художні переклади відрізняються особливою поетичністю, вишуканістю мови, ретельним добором кожного слова. З 1972 р. Національною спілкою письменників України встановлено Премію імені Максима Рильського, яку присуджують за найвищі досягнення в галузі перекладу українською мовою творів світової літератури, що збагачують скарбницю національної культури, сприяють її активнішому інтегруванню в загальнолюдський духовний процес. Статусу перекладацької класики також набули переклади В. Мисика й О. Кундзіча. У 1960–1970-і роки на літературній ниві відразу стали помітними імена цілої когорти перекладачів з різних мов: Є. Попович, Ю. Лісняк, А. Перепадя, П. Соколовський, І. Кору- нець, І. Дзюб, Ю. Шкробинець, І. Білик, Д. Андрухів, О. Сенюк, В. Гримич та ін. Вирізняються своєю ерудицією, знанням мов і перекладацьким талантом М. Лукаш, Г. Ко­чур, Борис Тен (М. Хомичевський), І. Стешенко, В. Мисик, М. Терещенко, Д. Пала- марчук та ін. Так, М. Лукаш дав «українське життя» багатьом геніям світового письмен- ства: М. Сервантесу, Л. де Везі, Дж. Боккаччо, Г. Гейне, Й. В. Ґе­те, Ф. Шиллеру, В. Гюго, Г. Флоберу, Ф. Ґарсіа Лорці та ін. Г. Кочур, знаючи українську версифікаційну традицію, зумів створити одухотворені переклади з англійської, французької, польської, чеської та ін- ших літератур. Борис Тен майстерно перекладав з грецької, латини, польської, німецької, французької, російської та чеської мов. Завдяки йому українською мовою заговорили герої гомерівських поем «Іліади» і «Одіссеї». До цієї групи перекладачів належать і такі видатні майстри слова, як М. Бажан з його блискучим перекладом «Витязя в тигровій шкурі» Ш. Руставелі та Л. Первомайський, який багато й професійно перекладав Г. Гейне, Ш. Петефі та ін. Усі разом вони відкрили нам ве- лич художнього слова різних часів і народів. Сторінки життя Григорія Кочура У 1943 р. в Полтаві, яка була нещодавно звільнена від фашистів, був заарештований перекла- дач Г. Кочур. В обвинувачувальному висновку стверджувалося, що «Кочур під час фашистської окупації належав до ОУН, підтримував зв’язки з представниками Центрального проводу ОУН, від яких отримав відповідну літературу й поширював її». Г. Кочур не визнав себе винним, але він та його дружина були засуджені на 10 років виправно-трудових таборів і на подальші п’ять років позбавлення прав. Відбували незаслужене покарання в Інті (тоді Комі АРСР). Лише 1957 р. вирок щодо Г. Кочура та його дружини І. Воронович був скасований. Подружжя оселилося в Ірпіні. Він перекладав з 26 мов, коло його інтересів охоплювало 32 літератури, понад 130 авторів. Од- нак на початку 1970-х років для Г. Кочура настали знову тяжкі часи. За те, що він відмовився виступити з критикою роману Є. Сверстюка «Собор у риштованні», ім’я Г. Кочура трива- лий час було заборонено. Нині його книжки й переклади повернулися до читачів. • «Передання чужомовної поезії, поезії різних віків і народів рідною мовою збагачує душу цілої нації, присвоюючи їй такі форми та вирази чуття, яких вона не мала досі, будуючи золотий міст розуміння та спочування між нами й далекими людьми, давніми поколіннями» (І. Франко). • «Художній переклад має відтворювати не лише зміст, а звичаї й традиції, дух народу, мовою якого написаний твір» (Леся Українка). На перекладацькій ниві плідно працювали й представники української діаспори: Юрій Клен (О. Бургардт), Т. Осьмачка, В. Барка, І. Костецький, М. Орест та ін. У сучасний період, коли розширюються культурні зв’язки між державами, значення художнього перекладу зростає. Нині плідно працюють у галузі перекладу такі українські митці, як В. Шовкун, П. Перебийніс, О. Сенюк, Б. Антоняк та ін. Кращі традиції українського
  10. 10. 10 ВСТУП перекладацтва розвивають також В. Морозов (широко відомий як перекладач серії романів про Гаррі Поттера з англійської та Пауло Коельйо з португальської), С. Павличко (авторка перекладів з англійської), Ю. Покальчук (перекладач творів Х. Л. Борхеса, Е. Хемінгуея, Дж. Селінджера, Х. Кортасара, Ж. Амаду, Дж. Р. Кіплінга, А. Рембо та ін.), Б. Антоняк (пере- кладачка зі слов’янських мов) та ін. Одним із визначних здобутків останніх років став пере- клад «Божественної комедії» Данте, здійснений М. Стріхою. Раніше повний переклад цього великого твору зробив Є. Дроб’язко. Усе це засвідчує про унікальність і високий рівень української перекладацької школи, яка посідає чільне місце у світовому перекладознавстві. Звитяжна праця українських пере- кладачів долучає українського читача до кращих здобутків світової літератури, робить ше- деври світових митців надбанням української культури. Подвиг перекладача Миколи Лукаша Та­лановитий перекладач, літературознавець, лексикограф М. Лу­- каш тривалий час заві­дував відділом поезії в журналі «Всесвіт». Перекладав із 14 мов, подарував українським читачам понад 1000 творів світової літератури в майстерних перекладах. У 1973 р. М. Лукаш звернувся до радянського уряду щодо засудження І. Дзю- би за статтю «Інтернаціоналізм чи русифікація?». Він писав: «Про- шу дозволити мені відбувати замість нього ув’язнення…» Після цього перекладач зазнав репресій: його вигнали з редакції журна- лу «Всесвіт», зі Спілки письменників, позбавили роботи, права на друк, пенсії та лікування. Тоді в Україні, по суті, були заборонені вершинні твори світового письменства, які переклав М. Лукаш: «Фауст» Й. В. Ґете, «Пані Боварі» Г. Флобера, «Декамерон» Дж. Бок- каччо, твори В. Шекспіра, Р. Бернса, Ф. Ґарсіа Лорки, Р. М. Рільке та ін. З початку 1970-х до середини 1980-х років тривало вимушене мовчання майстра. Але він вижив у нелюдських умовах, подарував українським читачам ще багато перекладів. Наприкінці 1980-х ро- ків перевидано його переклад «Фауста» Й. В. Ґете, літературознавця було відновлено в Спілці письменників і відзначено Премією імені М. Рильського (1988). Та, на жаль, це визнан­ня було запізнілим. Через декілька місяців Микола Лукаш помер. На честь М. Лукаша засновано премію в царині художнього перекладу «Ars Translationis» (запо- чаткована журналом «Всесвіт» 1989 р.). Літературні премії світу. Міжнародні літературні премії — визнання внеску митця в історію культури, відзначення його художньої майстерності й оригінальності таланту. Водночас літературні премії, що існують в різних країнах, створюють культурні орієнтири для гро- мадськості, привертають увагу читачів до визначних явищ мистецтва слова. Міжнародні літературні премії присуджують як за окремий твір, так і за творчість письменника чи до- сягнення в певних жанрах. Нобелівська премія, названа на честь Альфреда Нобеля (Alfred Bernhard Nobel) (1833–­1896), шведського хіміка, винахідника, підприємця та благодійника, — є однією із найвідоміших міжнародних премій. Незадовго до смерті А. Нобель склав заповіт і залишив понад 31,5 млн шведських крон  на премії для тих, хто впродовж попереднього року приніс найбільшукористьлюдству.ВідсоткивідспадкуА.Нобелявиконавцізаповітузобов’язалися поділити на п’ять рівних частин для тих, хто здійснив найвагоміші відкриття в галузі фізи- ки, хімії, медицини та фізіології, літератури й доклали зусиль для встановлення миру у світі. Сам А. Нобель у заповіті чітко вказав, що премію з літератури потрібно присуджувати за заслуги минулого року тому (чи тій), «хто створив (створила) найбільш вагомий літера- М. Лукаш. Від Боккаччо до Апол- лінера. 1990 р.
  11. 11. 11 ЛІТЕРАТУРА. мораль. людяність турний твір, який відображає людські ідеали». Нобелівський фонд був створений у 1900 р. А перші Нобелівські премії були присуджені 10 грудня 1901 р. Порядок обрання переможця за­ли­шається незмінним з часів першої Нобелівської премії. Відповідно до заповіту А. Нобе- ля, премію з літератури присуджує Шведська академія. Премії вручає король Швеції після короткого викладу досягнень лауреата чи лауреатки представниками асамблеї. Лауреати ви- голошують традиційну нобелівську промову, у якій висловлюють думки щодо літератури й мистецтва та їнього впливу на людство. Серед лауреатів Нобелівської премії в галузі літе­ратури відомі письменники й письменниці: С. Прюдом (1901), Г. Сенкевич (1905), Дж. Р. Кіплінг (1907), С. Лагерлеф (1909), М. Метерлінк (1911), К. Гамсун (1920), А. Франс (1921), Б. Шоу (1925), А. Берґсон (1927), Т. Манн (1929), Ґабріела Містраль (1945), Т. С. Еліот (1948), Е. Хемінгуей (1954), А. Камю (1957), Б. Пастернак (1958), Ш. Й. Аґнон (1966), Я. Ка- вабата (1968), Г. Белль (1972), В. Ґолдінґ (1983), Т. Й. Транстремер (2011), Е. Манро (2013), С. Алексієвич (2015), Б. Ділан (2016), К. Ішіґуро (2017) і багато інших. Серед лауреатів Но- белівської премії поки що немає українців, але для деяких із них Україна — батьківщина (Ш. Й. Аґнон, С. Алексієвич). Пулітцерівська премія (англ. The Pulitzer Prize) завдячує своїм існуванням Джозефові Пулітцеру (1847–1911). Він народився 10 квітня 1847 р. в м. Мако в Угорщині, 1864 р. емі- грував до США й там став одним із найуспішніших газетних видавців Америки, який актив- но виступав проти соціальної та правової несправедливості. Дж. Пулітцер, палко відданий своїй професії, був активним громадським діячем, два його видання «New York World» і «St. Louis Post-Dispatch» заклали потужні підвалини для американської журналістики й демократії загалом. Дж. Пулітцер першим організував курси для журналістів на базі Ко- лумбійського університету, сформувавши школу журналістики. Але найбільший вплив на американську журналістику справила Пулітцерівська премія, яку щороку вручають най- кращим журналістам, письменникам, музикантам і драматургам. Премія присуджується з травня 1917 р. З 1990-х років ця премія в американському суспільстві має великий резонанс, є однією з найважливіших і найпрестижніших нагород у галузі журналістики та літератури у світі. Що- року вручення премії відбувається в урочистій атмосфері. Премію Пулітцера оголошують щороку у квітні. Вона присуджується Колумбійським університетом. Рішення про переможців приймає журі, члени якого призначаються університетом. Загальна кількість номінацій — 25: за служіння суспільству; за висвітлення місцевих новин; за видатне розслідування; за май- стерність; за подання сенсаційного матеріалу; за розкриття національної теми; за міжнарод- ний репортаж; за нарис; за коментар; за критику; за редакційний коментар; за карикатури; за новинну фотографію; за художню фотографію; за художню книжку; за книжку з історії США; за біографію або автобіографію американського автора; за поезію; за нехудожню літе- ратуру; за видатний музичний твір; за кращу драму. Кадзуо Ішіґуро — нобелівський лауреат. 2017 р.
  12. 12. 12 ВСТУП Пулітцерівську премію за художню книжку отримали видатні митці й мисткині: М. Віл- сон (1924), М. Мітчел (1937), Дж. Стейнбек (1940), Е. Хемінгуей (1953), В. Фолкнер (1955), Дж. Апдайк (1982), Д. Тартт (2014) та ін. Букерівська премія (англ. The Man Booker Prize) походить від назви компанії «Букер». Колись вона володіла цукровими плантаціями в Гавані. Нині це одна з найбільших трансна- ціональних корпорацій, що спеціалізується в галузі сільського господарства й харчової про- мисловості. Десь у середині 1960-х років керівництво компанії дуже зацікавилося літерату- рою й постановило викупляти авторські права на твори відомих письменників. Найпершим клієнтом став Я. Флемінґ (він написав твори про славнозвісного Джеймса Бонда), а далі до кола обраних долучилися А. Крісті, Д. Уїтлі, Г. Пінтер і Р. Болт. Зрештою виявилося, що книжкова комерція не менш прибуткова, аніж сільськогосподарська, і щедрі комерсанти вирішили якось віддячити продуктивним митцям. Так 1969 р. була заснована Букерівська премія. Спочатку щасливий призер отримував 5 тис. фунтів, згодом ця сума набагато збільши- лася. Але головне, що ця премія дає письменникам і письменницям визнання й неймовірний злет у літературній кар’єрі. Основний принцип полягає в тому, що від самого початку цією премією можуть нагороджувати англомовних авторів лише з Великої Британії, Ірландії та країн колишньої Британської співдружності націй. Комітет, членами якого є керівники власне корпорації, письменники, книговидавці, бібліо­текарі й інші близькі до мистецьких сфер особи, збирається тричі на рік. Сама проце- дура оголошення результатів конкурсу особлива, адже відбувається в прямому ефірі BBC, що транслюється з урочистого обіду в Гілдхоллі, церемоніальній ратуші лондонського Сіті, на якій присутні представники інтелектуального бомонду. По всій країні тривають лекції й семінари, присвячені лауреатам. Протягом тривалої історії Букерівської премії її володарями ставали такі вже знакові на літературній арені постаті, як А. Мердок (1978), В. Ґолдінґ (1980), С. Рушді (1981), К. Іші- ґуро (1989), Е. Енрайт (2007), Е. Каттон (2013) та ін. 2005 р. журі організувало окремий букерівський приз для іноземців, які пишуть англій- ською мовою або чиї англійські переклади є доступними широкому загалу. Цю нагороду на- звали Міжнародний Букер (Man Booker Prize International) і вручають її один раз на два роки. Премію імені Г. К. Андерсена (англ. Hans Christian Andersen Author Award) щороку вру- чають 2 квітня, адже саме цього дня 1805 р. народився Ганс Крістіан Андерсен — видатний казкар усіх часів і народів. Нині в цей день святкують Міжнародний день дитячої книжки, заснований ЮНЕСКО в 1956 р. з ініціативи німкені Елли Лепман. Ця жінка, енергійна поборниця прав дитячої літератури, стала організатором Міжнародної ради з дитячої та юнацької книжки (ІBBY), що об’єднує письменників, художників, літературознавців, біб­ліотекарів з понад 60 країн світу, виступаючи головним орга- нізаційним комітетом у справі вручення Між­на­родної премії імені Г. К. Андерсена, яку присуджують найкращим авторам книжок для дітей раз на два роки. Починаючи з 1966 р. премією нагороджують також і найкращих художників-ілюстраторів ви- дань для дітей. За всю історію існування премії (понад 50 років) її лауреатами стали понад сорок письменників і художників-ілюст­ раторів дитячих творів із понад 20 країн світу. Першою лауреаткою (1956) стала не дуже відома українському загалові англійська письменниця Е. Фарджон, авторка казок «Хочу місяць», «Сьома принцеса» тощо. А от наступна переможниця (1958) уже не потре- бує реклами, бо нею була шведка А. Ліндґрен. Серед іменитих переможців і переможниць — Е. Кестнер (1960), Т. Янсон (1966), Дж. Родарі (1970), М. Ґріпе (1974), К. Нестлінґер (1984) та ін.А. Ліндґрен
  13. 13. 13 ЛІТЕРАТУРА. мораль. людяність На відміну від багатьох нагород, Премія імені Г. К. Андерсена не є комерційною, тобто за неї не дають жодної грошової винагороди, а призи напрочуд символічні, у своєрідному дитячому стилі. Головна нагорода — золота медаль, оздоблена викарбуваним профілем видат­ного казкаря. До неї додається спеціальний титул — «Особливо відзначений (від- значена) Міжнародним журі Андерсена». А потім ім’я лауреата (чи лауреатки) заносять до «Почесного списку Г. К. Андерсена» з врученням відповідного диплому. Часто Премію імені Г. К. Ан­дерсена називають малою Нобелівською премією, або Дитячим Нобелем. До «Особливо почесного списку Г. К. Андерсена» було занесено ім’я українського письменника Вс. Нестайка за пригодницький роман «Тореадори з Васюківки». Найпрестижніша літературна нагорода Франції — Ґонкурівська премія (фр. Prix Gon­ court). Вона заснована за досягнення в жанрі роману. У 1896 р. Едмон де Ґонкур на згадку про свого улюбленого брата Жуля, з яким він написав відомі романи «Жерміні Ласерте», «Рене Мопрен» та ін., став фундатором Академії Ґонкурів. До складу її членів належать митці, які продовжували традиції роману. Ґонкурівську премію має шанс отримати лише письменник чи письменниця, чия книжка написана французькою мовою та видана у Фран- ції. Академія Ґонкурів, добираючи претендентів, наголошує передовсім на оригінальності форми роману, заохочуючи до нових сміливих пошуків молодих авторів. Лауреатами Ґонкурівської премії стали: А. Барбюс (1916), М. Пруст (1919), Е. Тріоле (1944), А. Лану (1963), П. Модіано (1978), Л. Слімані (2016), Е. Вюйяр (2017) та ін. Ґонку- рівську премію можна отримати лише один раз у житті. У цьому правилі є лише один ви- няток — письменник Ромен Ґарі, який отримав премію двічі — у 1956 р. під своїм ім’ям, а в 1975 р. — під псевдонімом Еміль Ажар за роман «Життя попереду». Головна нагорода в галузі іспаномовної літератури — Премія Сервантеса (ісп. Premio Miguel de Cervantes). Премія заснована в 1976 р., її може отримати будь-який письменник або письменниця, які пишуть тільки іспанською мовою й зробили творчий внесок у «іспано- мовний культурний спадок». Щороку Премію імені Сервантеса вручають 23 квітня, у день смерті М. Сервантеса де Сааведра. Серед лауреатів — представники іспанської літератури та латиноамериканських літератур: А. Карпентьєр (1977), Х. Л. Борхес (1979), М. В. Льйоса (1994), Е. Мендоса (2016), С. Рамірес (2017) та ін. Товариство Франца Кафки, визнане ЮНЕСКО однією з найавторитетніших міжнарод- них організацій, заснувало Премію Франца Кафки (чеськ. Cena Franze Kafky), що вруча- ється щорічно в Празі з 2001 р. в пам’ять про те, що в цьому місті жив Ф. Кафка. Поки що єдина для Чехії міжнародна літературна премія віншує сучасних авторів та авторок за унікальність художніх творів, які «адресовані читачам незалежно від  їхнього походження, національності й культури». Лауреати отримують не тільки грошові винагороди, а й змен- шену копію пам’ятника Ф. Кафки в Празі. Церемонія нагородження відбувається напри- кінці жовтня в церемоніальній залі зборів старої Праги. Основними критеріями обрання претендентів на премію є якість художніх творів, внесок у культурну, національну, мовну й релігійну толерантність, мистецький та позачасовий характер спадщини, вагомість загаль- нолюдських цінностей, а також «спроможність бути свідченням нашого часу». Не мають значення ані вік, ані національність письменника чи письменниці. Особливою вимогою є книжкове видання твору чеською мовою. З першим же врученням премії було визначено й рівень письменника, на який вона зорі- єнтована, і підтверджено її міжнародний статус. Ним у 2001 р. став Ф. Рот, автор «Американ- ської пасторалі» і «Людського тавра». Він додав цю премію до своєї колекції літературних від- знак, у якій на той час уже була й Пулітцерівська, і Національна книжкова премія, і три премії В. Фолкнера, а також неодноразове висування на Нобелівську, яку він поки що не отримав. Його літературна кар’єра розпочалася 1959 р. й успішно триває досі. Серед лауреатів — Е. Єлі­ нек (2004), Г. Пінтер (2005), Х. Муракамі (2006), М. Етвуд (2017) та ін.
  14. 14. 14 ВСТУП Французька літературна премія «Феміна» (фр. Prix Femina) заснована 1904 р. спів­ро­ бітницями журналу «Щасливе життя» (нині «Феміна»). За задумом засновниць «Феміна» повинна бути альтернативою винятково «чоловічій» Ґонкурівській премії. Але нею відзна- чені не тільки жінки-письменниці, а й деякі чоловіки. Перша премія була вручена 4 грудня 1904 р. літераторці М. Аррі за книжку «Завоювання Єрусалима». Пізніше лауреатами премії «Феміна» стали Р. Роллан (1905), А. де Сент-Екзюпері (1931), А. Ебер (1982) та ін. Премія «Феміна» спочатку віншувала тільки французьких мисткинь і митців за найкращий твір французької літератури за поточний рік у віршах чи прозі. З 1985 р. премію присуджують також зарубіжним письменникам і письменницям. «Феміну» вручають щорічно в першу середу листопада в палаці Крійон на Єлисейських Полях у Парижі. Одна з найпрестижніших літературних премій Великої Британії – Жіноча літератур- на премія (The Women’s Prize for Fiction, раніше — Літературна премія «Оранж» (Orange Broadband Prize for Fiction). Цією премією щороку нагороджують письменницю будь-якої національності за найкращий роман, написаний англійською мовою, й опублікований у Великій Британії за минулий рік. Премія була заснована для того, щоб відзначати літе- ратурні досягнення письменниць. На створення премії організаторів підштовхнула Буке- рівська премія 1991 р., коли серед авторів книжок, котрі потрапили до короткого списку, не виявилося жодної жінки. Тоді група чоловіків і жінок, які працювали в книжковій ін- дустрії, автори, видавці, літературні агенти, продавці книжок, бібліотекарі, журналісти, зібралися, щоб обговорити цю проблему. Дослідження засвідчило, що досягнення жінок в галузі літератури часто не відзначали основними літературними нагородами.  Переможниця премії отримує грошовий приз, а також бронзову скульптуру Бессі, створену мисткинею Ґ. Найвен. Головні критерії відзнаки — «досконалість, оригінальність і доступ­ ність» літературного твору. Лауреатками Жіночої літературної премії стали Е. Дюнмор (1996), К. Шилдс (1998), С. Берне (1999), Л. Грант (2000), В. Мартін (2003), З. Сміт (2006), М. Робінсон (2009), М. Міллер (2012), Е. М. Хомс (2013) та ін. Однією з найпрестижніших міжнародних премій є відзнака ПЕН-клубу (P.E.N. — пер- ші літери англійських слів «поети», «есеїсти», «новелісти») — це міжнародне об’єднання письменників, яке було засноване в 1921 р. Щорічно міжнародний комітет ПЕН-клубу називає кращих письменників сучасності в різних жанрах. Національна премія імені Тараса Шевченка Найвищою творчою відзнакою України за вагомий внесок у розвиток культури та мистецтва є Національна премія імені Тараса Шевченка. Заснована 1961 р., вона встановлена для на­городження за найвидатніші твори лі­те­­ратури, публіцистики й журналістики, музичного, теат­рального та кіномистецтва, які є вершинними надбаннями українського народу, утверджують високі гуманістичні ідеали, збагачують істо­рич­ну пам’ять народу, його національну сві­ до­­мість і самобутність, спрямовані на державотворення та демократизацію українського суспільства. Серед лауреатів — О. Гончар (1962), М. Бажан (1965), І. Ле (1967), ­Ю. Збанацький (1970), О. Білаш (1975), Л. Биков (1977), Ю. Мушкетик (1980), М. Вінграновський (1984), Г. Кочур (1985), Є. Гуцало (1985), Гр. Тютюнник (1989), І. Дзюба (1991), М. Жулинський (1992), І. Багряний (1992), М. Наєнко (1996), М. Коцюбинська (2005) та ін. В Україні є й інші національні премії для відзначення в галузі літературної творчості й перекладацької справи. Почесний знак лауреата Премії імені Тараса Шевченка
  15. 15. 15 ЛІТЕРАТУРА. мораль. людяність У кожній країні є свої відзнаки за художні досягнення. Літературні премії визначають оригінальність та епігонство, талант і професійність, актуальність і кон’юнктуру, а також підтримують найвидатніших митців і роблять їхню творчість надбанням світової культури. Остаточно ж визначити найкращих може лише час. • «Я отримала Нобелівську премію, можливо, за те, що в моїй поезії зву- чать голоси жінок і дітей, виразником яких я є… Людство страждає на хронічну втрату пам’яті, милосердя й співчуття. Працювати та творити можна лише тоді, коли панує мир, це загальновідома істина. А хтось хоче зробити людей німими й зануреними у відчай… Той, хто пише книжки, щодня веде непомітну боротьбу за мир у світі й у душах людей… ”Мир мій нехай буде з вами“, — ці слова Христа найчастіше повторюються у Святому Письмі з наполегливою одержимістю» (Ґ. Містраль. З нобе­ лівської промови 1945 р.). Обізнаність. 1. Назвіть відомі вам міжнародні літературні премії, які спрямовані на: а) роз- виток окремих жанрів; б) підтримання певної національної культури й мови; в) загально- людські цінності. 2. Які часи були сприятливими й несприятливими для розвитку української пере­кладацької традиції? Поясніть. Читацька діяльність. 3. Прочитайте монолог Гамлета англій­ською та переклади українською (П. Куліша, М. Старицького, Юрія Клена, Л. Гребінки). Порівняйте. Людські цінності. 4. Оберіть одного з лауреатів або лауреаток Нобелівської пре- мії в галузі літератури. Проаналізуйте його (її) творчий спадок. Який внесок було відзначено високою нагородою? Комунікація. 5. Прокоментуйте висловлювання: «Слова подорожують світами. Перекладачі керують їхніми подорожами» (італійська перекладачка А. Русконі). Ми — гро­мадяни. 6. Знайдіть матеріал про національні премії України в галузі літератури й пере­кла­­ дацької справи. Теги: премія, І. Франко, М. Рильський, М. Лукаш, І. Котляревський, М. Гоголь, В. Стус та ін. Підготуйте презентації про видатних письменників (письменниць) і перекладачів (пере­кладачок), відзначених ними. 7. Поясніть, чому тоталітарні режими боролися з людьми культури. У чому вони вбачали «шкідливість» митців? Сучасні технології. 8. За допомогою Інтернету знайдіть і прочитайте сонет М. Драй-Хмари «Лебеді» (1928). Здійсніть невеличке дослідження й визначте: а) про кого автор пише: «О гроно п’ятірне нездоланих співців, / крізь бурю й сніг гримить / твій переможний спів, / що розбиває лід одчаю і зневіри»?; б) як склали- ся долі цих митців; в) який внесок кожен із них зробив в українську перекладацьку традицію. 9. Розкрийте зв’язок сонета М. Драй-Хмари «Лебеді» з його перекладом вірша С. Малларме «Лебідь». За допомогою Інтернету з’ясуйте, яку роль відіграли ці твори в житті митця. Творче самовираження. 10. Напишіть лист до журі міжнародної премії про номінації улюбленого ав- тора (авторки). Лідери й партнери. 11. Робота в групах. Уявіть, що ви в складі журі міжна- родної премії. Підготуйте представлення 1–2 номінантів (за вибором). Довкілля та безпека. 12. Які ризики й небезпеки сучасного світу допомагає долати література? Поясніть. Навчає­ мося для життя. 13. Порекомендуйте однокласникам книжку сучасного зарубіжного автора, яку ви прочитали з інтересом. Назвіть перекладача, висловте оцінку щодо перекладу. Поясніть, чому саме цей твір привернув вашу увагу. 14. Довкола українського журналу іноземної літера- тури «Всесвіт» (заснований 1925 р.) гуртувалася плеяда перекладачів, які створили самобутню школу й підняли українську культуру на якісно інший рівень (М. Рильський, Є. Дроб’язко, М. Лу- каш, Г. Кочур, Є. Попович, О. Сенюк, С. Борщевський, Вс. Ткаченко та ін.). Поділіться на пари або групи, підіть у бібліотеку або вийдіть на його сайт (http://www.vsesvit-journal.com/), озна- йомтеся з декількома номерами «Всесвіту». Що привернуло вашу увагу? Які здобутки зару- біжних авторів і в чиїх перекладах представлені? Поділіться враженнями про прочитані твори. Ґ. Містраль
  16. 16. 16 Німеччина Німецьке Просвітництво та його вплив на розвиток Європи Німецьке Просвітництво принесло в Європу особ­ли­вий дух свободи, увагу до національних основ і народного життя. Д. Чижевський Історичні умови. У Німеччині XVIII ст., так само як і в інших європейських країнах, роз- горнувся широкий просвітницький рух, що тривав у надзвичайно складних соціально-по- літичних умовах. Розвиток буржуазних відносин затримувався економічною відсталістю та феодальною роздрібненістю держави. У кож­ному з князівств Німеччини панувала патрі- архальна форма абсолютизму, що позбавляла бюргерів і селян будь-яких прав. До того ж країна була віддалена від центрів світової торгівлі, що значною мірою зумовило її зубожіння. Усе це визначило специфіку ні­мець­кого Просвітництва, яке характеризувалося більшою да- лекоглядністю, ніж в Англії чи Франції. Німецькі просвітителі вивчали історичні, філософ- ські, релігійні, культурні питання. Вони висували вимоги для об’єднання країни, ліквідації феодальної роздрібненості, соціальної нерівності, кріпацтва, турбувалися за все людство. Трагізм діячів німецького Просвітництва зумовлений тим, що вони жили в бездуховному, антигуманному середо­вищі, проти якого боролися, яке зневажали та яке не здатне було їх належно оцінити. Утім, вони змогли висунути ідеї, які згодом охопили весь світ. ЗОЛОТІ СТОРІНКИ ДАЛЕКИХ ЕПОХ Веймар у житті Й. В. Ґете та Ф. Шиллера 7 листопада 1775 р. Й. В. Ґете приїхав у м. Веймар на за­­прошення герцога Карла Ав­густа. Герцогу було тоді 18 років, а Й. В. Ґете — 26. Поет став його порадником і товаришем у розва- гах, був призначений міністром шляхів і військовим міністром Веймарської держави. Й. В. Ґете намагався своєю державною діяльністю поліпшити життя людей, удосконалити устрій ма­ ленького герцогства. Він говорив: «Треба поливати власний сад, коли ми не мо­жемо дати дощу всій землі». Й. В. Ґете займався облаштуванням шляхів і судочинством, гірничою справою та освітою, скасував кріпацьку залеж­ність селян і феодальну повинність. Але згодом переконався, що розумна діяльність в умовах тогочасної Німеччини була неможливою. Герцог відмінив усі реформи Й. В. Ґете. Розчарувавшись у державній службі, митець віддав усі сили вивченню природи (цікавився ботанікою, оптикою, метеорологією, геологією) і мистецтву. Пережити духовну кризу Й. В. Ґете допомогла подорож до Італії, де його надихали шедеври античності. Поет повернувся у Веймар у 1788 р. і жив там до кінця життя. Важливою віхою в житті Й. В. Ґете стало знайомство з Ф. Шиллером у 1794 р. У Веймарі вони писали балади й інші твори, обговорювали шляхи розвитку суспільства та мистецтва, заснували театр. Дружба обох митців тривала понад десять років, поки її не перервала смерть Ф. Шиллера в 1805 р. ЛІТЕРАТУРНА ПРОГУЛЯНКА
  17. 17. 17 Німеччина • НІМЕЦЬКЕ ПРОСВІТНИЦТВО ТА ЙОГО ВПЛИВ НА РОЗВИТОК ЄВРОПИ Розвиток філософської думки в Німеччині доби Просвітництва засвідчують праці Г. В. Лейбніца, Х. Томазіуса, Х. Вольфа, Й. Й. Вінкельмана, А. Баумгартена, Г. Е. Лессінга, Й. В. Ґете, Ф. Шиллера та ін. Етапи німецького Просвітництва. Німецьке Просвітництво пройшло у своєму розвитку кілька етапів. На першому етапі (1720–1740-і роки) панували раціоналістична філософія й віра в можливість розумної перебудови суспільства. У цей час у літературі розвивалися про- світницький класицизм (Й. Х. Готшед), просвітницька сатира (Х. Л. Лісков), поезія бароко (Й. Х. Гюнтер), стиль рококо (Ф. фон Хагедорн). На другому етапі (1750–1760-і роки) не тільки активізується літературна та філо­соф­ ська діяльність митців німецького Просвітництва, а й з’являються критичні cтатті, маніфес- ти, у яких вони обґрунтовують принципи нової естетики. У цей час було закладено засади реалістичного відображення дійсності, формується національна література, у якій відобра- жені нагальні проблеми країни й особливості національного характеру. Праці Г. Е. Лессін- га та Й. Й. Вінкельмана справили значний вплив на розвиток літератури та культури того часу. Видатними діячами цього періоду стали Ф. Г. Клопшток і Х. М. Віланд. Третій етап (1770-і роки) характеризується бунтівними мотивами, пафосом боротьби та перетворення дійсності. На цьому етапі розгорнулася діяльність «штюрмерів» — представ- ників групи «Буря і натиск», які стверджували рівність усіх людей, їхнє право на свободу та щастя, пріоритет почуттів над розумом. На початку 1770-х років сформувалося кілька центрів «буремних геніїв»: Франк­фурт, Страсбург, Геттінген. Рання творчість Й. В. Ґете, Ф. Шиллера, а також діяльність Й. В. Гер­ дера, Г. А. Бюргера та багатьох інших видатних митців пов’язана з рухом «Буря і натиск». Четвертий етап (1790-і роки) називають «веймарським класицизмом», бо в м. Веймарі жили тоді Й. В. Ґете та Ф. Шиллер. У цей період митці висунули програму естетичного ви­­ховання особистості й суспільства, перетворення дійсності за допомогою засобів мисте­ цтва. «Веймарський класицизм» ґрунтувався на ідеалах античної краси й проголошенні цінності людини, її вільного духу та почуттів. Використовуючи концепцію античності Й. Й. Вінкельмана, Й. В. Ґете та Ф. Шиллер розробили власні засади гармонізації дійснос- ті й людини. «Веймарський класицизм» характеризується філософською універсальністю, прагненням осмислити в усесвітньому масштабі проблеми особистості, культури, історії та знайти шляхи подолання дисгармонії світу за рахунок внутрішніх можли­востей людини. Провідну роль у розвитку цих можливостей письменники надавали мистецтву. Наприкін- ці XVIII ст. в Німеччині формується романтизм, що стане згодом провідним напрямом у Європі XIX ст. Обізнаність.1. Назвіть провідні ідеї європейського Просвітництва. 2. Розкрийте національну специфіку німецького Просвітництва, назвіть його етапи та представників. Читацька діяльність. 3. Прочитайте й проаналізуйте твори «Нічна пісня подорожнього», «Вільшаний король» Й. В. Ґете, «Івікові журавлі», «Рукавичка» Ф. Шиллера (1–2 за вибором). Розкрийте роль образів природи. Люд­ ські цінності. 4. Прослухайте оду «До радості» Ф. Шиллера на музику Л. ван Бетховена. Які де- мократичні цінності утверджуються в ній? Поясніть, чому цей твір нині є гімном Євросоюзу. Кому­ нікація. 5. Висловте свою думку щодо цитати Ф. Шиллера: «Через красу шлях веде до свободи. Краса має вивести людей із хаосу». Ми — громадяни. 6. Поясніть, чому німецькі просвітителі називали себе «громадянами Всесвіту». Сучасні технології. 7. За допомогою Ін­тернету зна- йдіть відомості про видатних діячів німецького просвітництва: Г. Е. Лессінга, Й. Й. Він­­кельмана, Ф. Шиллера, Й. Г. Гердера. Сформулюйте їхні провідні ідеї (3–5). Довкілля та безпека. 8. Розкрийте роль античності в програмі перебудови суспільства, яку висунули Й. В. Ґете та Ф. Шиллер. У чому полягає актуальність їхніх ідей для сьогодення? Навчаємося для життя. 9. Г. Е. Лессінг вважав, що «краса в мистецтві — це краса життя», а «найвища форма краси — це краса реальної людини». А як ви вважаєте? У чому призначення мистецтва?
  18. 18. 18 Йоганн Вольфганг Ґете 1749–1832 Фауст — це символічний образ людства… Фауст безкінечний і тому вічний. Це вічне продовження розповіді про вічних шу- качів, стражденних героїв, яким на шляху до мети треба пройти безліч випробувань. С. Павличко Є твори, без яких неможливо уявити життя суспільства. Вони визначають прогрес люд- ства, що виявляється передусім у його духовному розвитку. До таких визначних явищ культури належать «Одіссея» та «Іліада» Гомера, «Божественна комедія» Данте і, звичайно, «Фауст», який створив видатний діяч німецького Просвітництва Й. В. Ґете. Йоганн Вольфганг Ґете народився 28 серпня 1749 р. у м. Франкфурті-на-Майні (Німеч­ чина) у заможній родині юриста Йоганна Каспара. Батько приділяв велику увагу ви­ хованню дітей. Під керівництвом домашніх учителів майбутній поет опанував грецьку, французьку, англійську, італійську й латину. У 16 років вступив до Лейпцизького універ­ ситету, потім навчався в Страсбурзькому університеті, здобув­ши юридичну освіту. Під час навчання познайомився з іншим представником німецького Просвітницт­ва — Й. Г. Герде- ром, який справив на нього вели­кий вплив ідеями щодо народності в мисте­цтві. Навколо Й. В. Ґете та Й. Г. Гердера в Страсбурзі формується гурток «штюрмерів». Головним покликанням Й. В. Ґете була література. З юності цікавився фольклором і пізнанням природи. Він вважав, що мистецтво має наблизитися до природи, а людина по­ винна вчитися в природи мудрості й гармонії. Під впливом філософії Б. Спінози в Й. В. Ґе­ те сформувалося уявлення про природу як усесвітню єдність, що вічно рухається й містить таємничу силу, яку людство має пізнавати в невтомних пошуках. У зрілий період творчості ­Й. В. Ґете зазнав впливу філософських концепцій І. Канта, Ф. Шеллінга й інших мисли- телів. Митець був обізнаний у багатьох галузях — фі­ лософії, астрономії, математиці тощо. Він викону- вав різні громадські доручення, але най­більше про- славився як письменник. Один із значних тво­рів Й. В. Ґете раннього періоду — драма «Гец фон Бер- ліхінген» (1773). Автор прагнув створити історич- ний твір у дусі хронік В. Шекспіра. В обра­зі голов- ного героя втілений ідеал «штюрмерів» — сильна, незалежна особистість, котра прагне власними зу- силлями зруйнувати світ зла й насильства. Поява цього твору стала визначною подією в німецькій Будинок Й. В. Ґете. м. Веймар (Німеччина). Сучасне фото Й. В. Ґете й Харківський університет У 1803 р. розпочалося листування Й. В. Ґете з графом С. О. Потоцьким, який обіймав посаду попечителя Харківського навчального округу. У цей час у Харкові йшла ін­тен­­сивна робота щодо заснування університету. Й. В. Ґете зацікавився цією ідеєю й долучився особисто підбирати викладачів для цього навчального закладу. Не дивно, що в 1827 р. його було обрано почесним членом Ради Харківського університету. Завдяки зусиллям Й. В. Ґете з Німеччини до Харкова приїхали викладати професор хімії та металургії Л. Шнауберт і філософ Й. Б. Шад, який особливо вплинув на формування в Харкові філософської школи.

×