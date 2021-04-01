GET NOW : https://read-book-download-2021-s.blogspot.mx/?servers1=0827223781

Military Moral Injury and Spiritual Care offers resources to inform and support practices of spiritual care for veterans and others affected by moral injury incurred in the context of military service. A dozen contributors all experienced in the field contributed to this work first published in Pastoral Psychology and now widely available. This book is published with the support of the Soul Repair Center at Brite Divinity School. Interreligious in its focus the Center sponsors research and creates resources to inform and support religious leaders and communities of faith as they respond to veterans and their families and others affected by military moral injury. Proceeds from the book support the Center's work.