Machine Learning & Machine Teaching

Palestra apresentada na USP Leste (SP) em Março/2019

Machine Learning & Machine Teaching

  1. 1. 0© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. Dr. Mauro Pichiliani Pesquisador/cientista IBM Research Lab Machine Learning & Machine Teaching
  2. 2. 1© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • Transferência de estilo de caligrafia para imagens • Rede convolucional + LSTM • Live demo: https://ibm.biz/Bd2UhE Style transfer de caligrafia
  3. 3. 2© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • Uso de estratégias evolucionárias para treinamento de múltiplos agentes • Treinamento de estratégias “avançadas” • Descobriu um bug em um jogo de Atari (Q*bert) de 1982! Encontrando bugs em software
  4. 4. 3© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • Leitura labial em vídeo – rede LipNet (2016) • Superou avaliação humana (H: 52% x C: 95.2%) • Recurrent network com spatiotemporal convolutions Leitura labial
  5. 5. 4© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • Substituição de rostos em filmes • Impacto importante na mídia e discussões sobre consentimento • App para desktop (FakeApp) facilitou o processo • Baseado no modelo Face2Face (detecção de rosto e 3D rendering) DeepFakes
  6. 6. 5© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • Dado um discurso, gera vídeo com áudio sincronizado • Paper “Synthesizing Obama: Learning Lip Sync from Audio” (SIGGRAPH 2017) • Redes LSTM+optical flow+ 3D pose estimation Síntese de video para discurso
  7. 7. 6© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • Mudar a cor do cabelo em tempo real • App ModiFace 3D: arquitetura da rede patentiada • Mas de dados 220.00 imagens rotuladas em 6 anos Mudança da cor de cabelo
  8. 8. 7© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • Rede neural consegue “abrir” os olhos de quem “piscou na foto” • Redes ExGANs (Exemplar GANs) Abrindo os olhos
  9. 9. 8© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • Olhar indica onde está atenção da pessoa • Rede DeepWarp: https://ibm.biz/Bd2Uhs Mudança de direção do olhar
  10. 10. 9© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • Baseado na rede do Google Pix2Pix (rede GAN para image to image) • Rápida prototipação de ideias • Live demo: https://ibm.biz/Bd2UJ4 Geração de imagens a partir de rascunhos
  11. 11. 10© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • Analisa corpus de perguntas e respostas (QA) • Baseado em redes com mecanismo de atenção e transformers • Novos word embendings e arquiteturas (ELMO, BERT, OpenAI Gpt2) • Live demo: https://ibm.biz/Bd2UJs Compreensão de texto
  12. 12. 11© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • Requer muitos dados (rotulados e de qualidade) • Tuning de modelo por cientista de dados • Muitos recursos para re-treino do modelo com novos dados • Dificuldade para transferência de aprendizado entre domínios e tarefas • Modelos “caixa preta” “Problemas” do Machine Learning com Deep Learning
  13. 13. 12© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. • MT sugere que especialistas de domínio ensinem a máquina (human in the loop) • Vai além de rotular novos dados e retreinar o modelo + • Lida melhor com mudança no negócio e novos dados • Redefine o fluxo de coleta de dados+treinamento+tuning +teste • Permite interpretação e explicação do modelo Machine Teaching: ensinando as máquinas
  14. 14. 13© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. MT: Comparação com programação Machine Teaching A New Paradigm for Building Machine Learning Systems. Simard et al., 2017
  15. 15. 14© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. MT: Interative Machine Learning Power to the People: The Role of Humans in Interactive Machine Learning. Amershi et al., 2014
  16. 16. 15© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. MT: Exemplo • NLPReViz: https://ibm.biz/Bd2UA4
  17. 17. 16© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. MT: Exemplo • ModelTracker: https://ibm.biz/Bd2UAY
  18. 18. 17© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. Conclusão • Machine learning + deep learning: rápida evolução e resultados muito bons • Diversas áreas sendo beneficiadas • ML tradicional requer muitos recursos • Machine Teaching: humanos ensinando as máquinas • Futuro reserva novas abordagens e ideias
  19. 19. 18© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. Perguntas? Dr. Mauro Pichiliani pichiliani@gmail.com @pichiliani @databasecast

