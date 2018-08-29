Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Redwall free online audiobooks Redwall free online audiobooks LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Redwall free online audiobooks When Redwall was published in 1987 it catapulted author Brian Jacques to international star...
Redwall free online audiobooks Written By: Brian Jacques. Narrated By: Brian Jacques, Publisher: Listening Library (Audio)...
Redwall free online audiobooks Download Full Version Redwall Audio OR Get Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Redwall free online audiobooks

2 views

Published on

Redwall free online audiobooks

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Redwall free online audiobooks

  1. 1. Redwall free online audiobooks Redwall free online audiobooks LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Redwall free online audiobooks When Redwall was published in 1987 it catapulted author Brian Jacques to international stardom. And small wonder! This enthralling tale is jam-packed with the things we long for in a great adventure: danger, laughter, hairbreadth escapes, tragedy, mystery, a touch of wonder, a truly despicable villain, and a hero we can take to heart. ​ That hero is Matthias, a young mouse who must rise above his fears and failures to save his friends at Redwall Abbey. The villain is Cluny the Scourge, one of the most deliciously despicable rats of all time. The unforgettable cast of supporting characters includes the stalwart badger Constance, an irrepressible hare named Basil Stag Hare, and the elderly wisemouse Brother Methuselah. ​ But most of all there is Matthias, seeking his true destiny in a journey that will lead through danger and despair to true wisdom.
  3. 3. Redwall free online audiobooks Written By: Brian Jacques. Narrated By: Brian Jacques, Publisher: Listening Library (Audio) Date: September 2003 Duration: 10 hours 48 minutes
  4. 4. Redwall free online audiobooks Download Full Version Redwall Audio OR Get Now

×