VET4SBO Level 2 module 5 - unit 2 - v0.9 srb

6 ciljeva koje pametne zgrade pomažu upravnicima objekata i nekretnina da postignu • Postoji mnogo načina da se formulišu ...
Uloga menadžera objekta • Fenomen pametnih zgrada doneo je zahtev za promenom koncepta upravljanja objektima i nekretninam...
Uloga menadžera objekta • Unajmljivanje stručno sposobnog menadžera objekta za pametno upravljanje zgradama je odgovornost...
Upravljanje objektima za pametne zgrade • Performanse upravljanja objektima u okruženjima pametnih zgrada proširuju se izv...
Upravljanje objektima za pametne zgrade • S obzirom na poteškoćeu obavljanju poslova, upravnik objekta mora nastojatida ma...
Upravljanje objektima kod pametnih zgrada - prednosti • Na osnovu praktičnog iskustva posebno se mogu definisati sledeće p...
Upravljanje objektima kod pametnih zgrada - rizici • Međutim, praktična iskustva sa upravljanjem pametnim zgradama ukazuju...
Upravljanje objektima kod pametnih zgrada - rizici • zbog njegove veličine i strukture, nekoliko operatera je uključeno u ...
Upravljanje objektima kod pametnih zgrada - rizici • ako je BMS priključen na tehnologiju čiji sistem pogrešno implementir...
Upravljanje objektima kod pametnih zgrada - rizici • zbog raznolikosti sistema i rešenja za upravljanje sistemskim podacim...
Poboljšajte ljudski komfor, povećajte energetsku efikasnost pametnih zgrada • Zgrade troše 40% svetske energije i proizvod...
Otkrivanje i dijagnostika kvarova u pametnim zgradama • Što se tiče otkrivanja i dijagnostike kvarova u pametnim zgradama,...
Otkrivanje kvarova u zgradama – povezano sa drugim zadacima • Ti zadaci ne mogu biti strogo razdvojeni: – Preventivno održ...
Otkrivanje kvarova u zgradama – povezano sa drugim zadacima • Moderno, efikasno i moćno upravljanje objektima pametnih zgr...
INTERNET STVARI (IOT) + RAČUNARSTVO U OBLAKU = REALNA PROMENA • Rođenje IoT i računarskih oblaka omogućavaju nam da izgrad...
INTERNET STVARI (IOT) + RAČUNARSTVO U OBLAKU = REALNA PROMENA • Poređenja radi, prediktivno rešenje koje koristi algoritme...
Pametne zgrade koje imaju IoT generišu velike podatke • Veliki podaci (Big data) – Veliki podaci odnose se na skupove poda...
Upravljanje zgrada u računarskom oblaku • Zbog visokog stepena skalabilnosti i agilnosti, oblak je posebno pogodan za veli...
Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Bosch • Ljudi i zgrade: povezani za zajednički rad – Softversko rešenje kompa...
Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Bosch • Ljudi i zgrade: povezani za zajednički rad – Digitalna transformacija...
Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Bosch • Ljudi i zgrade: povezani za zajednički rad … – Pored prethodnog, komp...
Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Bosch Dostupni dodatni materijali za učenje. Uključuju primere iz izvora – Co...
Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Bosch Dostupni dodatni materijali za učenje. Uključuju primere iz izvora – Fl...
Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Phoebe Domognostics, softverskorešenje kompanije PHOEBE Research and Innovati...
Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Phoebe Domognostics, PHOEBE Research and InnovationLtd http://www.phoebeinnov...
Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Phoebe • Domognostics+ je naredna verzija Phoebe softverskog rešenja Domognos...
Hvala Vam na pažnji. https://pixabay.com/illustrations/thank-you-polaroid-letters-2490552/
Izjava o odricanju odgovornosti Za dodatneinformacije, koje se odnose na VET4SBO projekat,posetite veb lokacijuprojektana ...
  1. 1. ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Nivo: 2 (dva) Modul: 5 Dijagnostika za pametne zgrade Jedinica: 5.2 Analiza podataka za dijagnostiku u pametnim zgradama
  2. 2. L2-M5-U5.2 Analiza podataka za dijagnostiku u pametnim zgradama • SADRŽAJ JEDINICE – Uključenost zgrada u potrošnju energije i emisiju gasa, ciljevi EU, energetski gubici zbog kvarova. – Uticaj kvarovana potrošnju energije u različitimsegmentima rada zgrada. – Okvir za prikupljanjepodataka zaotkrivanjekvarovai dijagnostikupametnih zgrada. – Otkrivanjekvarova,otkrivanjeanomalija,parametrii kriterijumi, izolacija greški/događaja. – Povezivanjeotkrivanjakvarovau zgradama sa drugim zadacima - preventivnim održavanjem,optimizacijom,nadzorom, itd. – Moguće korektivne mere (kada je BMS uspostavljen,a kadane). – Efikasna softverska podrška za menadžere objekata. – Softverska rešenja za savremeno otkrivanjei dijagnostikukvarovau pametnim zgradama. – Primjeri kritičnih grešaka i reakcija:npr. slučajeviotkrivanja curenja gasa potvrđeni nižim pritiskom gasa koji se rešavajuotvaranjimaprozorau određenim situacijama ili zatvaranjemnjihovihpriključakau situacijama npr. zemljotresa, zatvaranjemvrata po otkrivanjudogađajazagađenja, itd. https://pixabay.com/illustrations/business- search-seo-engine-2082639/
  3. 3. 6 ciljeva koje pametne zgrade pomažu upravnicima objekata i nekretnina da postignu • Postoji mnogo načina da se formulišu ciljevi čije ostvarenje pametne zgrade pomažu upravnicima objekata i nekretnina, a pristup koji naglašava šest ciljeva je [1]: 1. Kreiranje životnog i radnog mesta zasnovanog na aktivnostima i na osnovu potreba. 2. Promovisanje zdravlja i podizanje udobnostikod kuće (stambenezgrade) i na poslu (poslovne zgrade) 3. Poboljšanje kvaliteta usluga u zgradi » [1] www MCSsolutions.com https://pixabay.com/photos/workspace-wooden- table-lamp-book-2985783/
  4. 4. 6 ciljeva koje pametne zgrade pomažu upravnicima objekata i nekretnina da postignu • Postoji mnogo načina da se formulišu ciljevi čije ostvarenje pametne zgrade pomažu upravnicima objekata i nekretnina, a pristup koji naglašava šest ciljeva je [1]: … 4. Pronalazak pravog prostora u najmanju ruku košta 5. Smanjivanje potrošnje energije i vode; optimizacija prostora 6. Efikasno planiranje i korišćenje resursa » [1] www MCSsolutions.com https://pixabay.com/photos/workspace-wooden- table-lamp-book-2985783/
  5. 5. Uloga menadžera objekta • Fenomen pametnih zgrada doneo je zahtev za promenom koncepta upravljanja objektima i nekretninama. • Dok sprečava tradicionalni pristup, pamet (inteligencija) zrade je u izvesnom smislu prilično i nedostatak - zbog velike količine ugrađenih tehnoloških sistema. • Rezultat je ne samo povećanje operativnih performansi zgrade i smanjenje jednostavnosti upotrebe, već i pretnja produktivnosti i zdravlju njenih korisnika, kao i povećanje ukupnih troškova poslovanja. https://pixabay.com/photos/management-modern- office-large-2766430/
  6. 6. Uloga menadžera objekta • Unajmljivanje stručno sposobnog menadžera objekta za pametno upravljanje zgradama je odgovornost vlasnika. • Rukovodilac objekta mora da poseduje visoku profesionalnu sposobnost, ne samo u tehničkim i netehničkim disciplinama, već i u radu sa velikim količinama podataka, njihovim upravljanjem, analizom, ocenom i primenom u praksi u upravljanju sistemima zgrade [2]. » [2] J. Pašek, V. Sojková, Facility Management of Smart Buildings, Int. Rev. Appl. Sci. Eng. 9 (2018)2, 181–187,DOI: 10.1556/1848.2018.9.2.15. https://pixabay.com/photos/management-modern- office-large-2766430/
  7. 7. Upravljanje objektima za pametne zgrade • Performanse upravljanja objektima u okruženjima pametnih zgrada proširuju se izvan delatnosti kod standardnih zgrada na operacije BMS platforme. • BMS sistem i njegova grafička vizualizacija parametara je efikasno sredstvo da menadžeri objekata dobiju pregled trenutnih operativnih parametara zgrade i funkcija odnosno alat za podešavanja pojedinih sistema, istovremeno omogućavajući promenu parametara i odgovaranje na trenutne potrebe.
  8. 8. Upravljanje objektima za pametne zgrade • S obzirom na poteškoćeu obavljanju poslova, upravnik objekta mora nastojatida maksimizira upotrebljivost BMS. • Potpuno funkcionalniBMS značajno pojednostavljuje rad pametnih zgrada i upravljanja objektima, posebno u oblasti centralnog praćenja i kontrole svih tehnologija koje su uključene u platformu.
  9. 9. Upravljanje objektima kod pametnih zgrada - prednosti • Na osnovu praktičnog iskustva posebno se mogu definisati sledeće prednosti [2]: – objedinjavanje kontrola različitih vrstatehnološke opreme; – daljinsko upravljanje tehnologijama bez fizičke prisutnosti na uređaju; – mogućnostcentralizovanih intervencija u sistemu u slučaju situacije u zgradi ili potreba njenih korisnika; – čuvanje podataka o radnjama koje su preduzeli pojedini korisnici; – smanjenje vremena i troškova praćenja funkcionalnosti sietema zgrade u režimu 24/7. » [2] J. Pašek *, V. Sojková, Facility Management of Smart Buildings, Int. Rev. Appl. Sci. Eng. 9 (2018) 2, 181–187, DOI: 10.1556/1848.2018.9.2.15. https://pixabay.com/illustrations/services- references-advantages-use-4070150/
  10. 10. Upravljanje objektima kod pametnih zgrada - rizici • Međutim, praktična iskustva sa upravljanjem pametnim zgradama ukazuju na neke negativne aspekte koji ugrožavaju funkcionalnost ovih zgrada uz moguće velike finansijske uticaje. • Konkretno, upravljanje velikim pametnim zgradama ili njihovim grupama povezano je sa sledećim rizicima koje je potrebno svesti na minimum [2]: » [2] J. Pašek *, V. Sojková, Facility Management of Smart Buildings, Int. Rev. Appl. Sci. Eng. 9 (2018) 2, 181–187, DOI: 10.1556/1848.2018.9.2.15. https://pixabay.com/photos/risk-word- letters-boggle-game-1945683/
  11. 11. Upravljanje objektima kod pametnih zgrada - rizici • zbog njegove veličine i strukture, nekoliko operatera je uključeno u BMS; – u slučaju problema izazvanih nepravilnim rukovanjem, može biti teško traženje odgovorne osobe koja je prouzrokovala akcident; eliminacija rizika može se postići ili doslednim prijavljivanjem korisnika u sistem ili svodeći stanice za korisnike na minimum; https://pixabay.com/photos/risk-word- letters-boggle-game-1945683/
  12. 12. Upravljanje objektima kod pametnih zgrada - rizici • ako je BMS priključen na tehnologiju čiji sistem pogrešno implementira komunikacijski protokol ili je dobavljač neispravno konfigurisao, funkcionalnost čitavog BMS može biti ugrožena, npr. nedostupnošću nekih ključnih funkcija u interfejsu kontrole BMS ili preopterećenjem BMS servera za vizuelizaciju sa velikim brojem apsurdnih poruka; – eliminacija se može osigurati zahtevanjem temeljnog testiranja i rekonfiguracije svih novih uređaja u testnom okruženju pre nego što su povezani na tehnološku mrežu; https://pixabay.com/photos/risk-word- letters-boggle-game-1945683/
  13. 13. Upravljanje objektima kod pametnih zgrada - rizici • zbog raznolikosti sistema i rešenja za upravljanje sistemskim podacima koje pružaju različiti proizvođači, nastaju tehničke komplikacije koje sprečavaju konfigurisanje i automatsko pravljenje rezervnih kopija statusa BMS; – Eliminacija je veoma teška; • ogromna količina podataka sačuvanih u BMS praktično sprečava ručni odabir informacija za izveštavanje i obradu; – sistem mora biti opremljen posebnim sistemomza automatizaciju ovih operacija i inteligentnim filtriranjem i prenosom podataka između BIM i BMS. https://pixabay.com/photos/risk-word- letters-boggle-game-1945683/
  14. 14. Poboljšajte ljudski komfor, povećajte energetsku efikasnost pametnih zgrada • Zgrade troše 40% svetske energije i proizvode 36% emisije gasova sa efektom staklene bašte. • EU ciljevi nisu ostvareni (jaz od 10-30%). • 5-20% energije koja se troši u zgradama za klimatizaciju, osvetljenje, grejanje vode se gubi zbog grešaka i neefikasnosti. • Studije pokazujuda 25% -45% energetske potrošnje HVAC troši zbog grešaka.
  15. 15. Otkrivanje i dijagnostika kvarova u pametnim zgradama • Što se tiče otkrivanja i dijagnostike kvarova u pametnim zgradama, prijavljena su sledeća zapažanja[3]: – Problemi su sa nedostatkom podataka(ili lošim kvalitetompodataka). – Hibridnipristupi su dalibolje rezultate. – Prikupljanjepovratnihinformacija korisnika zgrade može pružiti novu dimenziju podacimaprikupljenimpomoću brojilai senzora. – Nedostatakobjašnjenja dosada nije pravilnorešen (važno za zatvaranje komunikacijskepetlje). » [3] Lazarova-Molnar S. et al, Fault Detection and Diagnosis for Smart Buildings: State of the Art, Trends and Challenges, 2016 3rd MEC International Conference on Big Data and Smart City Dodatni materijali za učenje dostupni su u vezano za prikupljanje podataka za FDD pametnih zgrada. Uključuju primere iz izvora – [3] Lazarova-Molnar S. et al, Fault Detection and Diagnosis for Smart Buildings: State of the Art, Trends and Challenges, 2016 3rd MEC International Conference on Big Data and Smart City https://pixabay.com/photos/books-study-literature-learn-stack-2158773/
  16. 16. Otkrivanje kvarova u zgradama – povezano sa drugim zadacima • Ti zadaci ne mogu biti strogo razdvojeni: – Preventivno održavanje, – Otkrivanje kvarova, – Optimizacija rada, – Monitoring. • Za menadžere objekata ovi zadaci se uglavnom oslanjaju na efikasnu softversku podršku.
  17. 17. Otkrivanje kvarova u zgradama – povezano sa drugim zadacima • Moderno, efikasno i moćno upravljanje objektima pametnih zgrada stoga se mora zasnivati na upotrebi tri osnovna sistema - BMS (sistem upravljanja zgradama – Building Management System), BIM (modeliranje / upravljanje informacijama o zgradama – Building Information Modeling) i CAFM (Računarski podržano upravljanje objektima - Computer Aided Facility Management). • Njihovom upotrebom troškovi rada i održavanja zgrade mogu se smanjiti do 30% povećavajući upotrebljivost prostora i za više od 15%, obezbeđujući ugodno okruženje u zatvorenom prostoru i samim tim zadovoljstvo korisnika, kao i održavanje vrednosti imovine i na taj način zadovoljstvo vlasnika. • Uprkos nekim nerešenim komplikacijama u oblasti podrške i analize prenosa podataka za velike zgrade, upravljanje složenim objektima je preduslov za optimizaciju rada pametnih zgrada.
  18. 18. INTERNET STVARI (IOT) + RAČUNARSTVO U OBLAKU = REALNA PROMENA • Rođenje IoT i računarskih oblaka omogućavaju nam da izgradimo prediktivne, proaktivne sisteme koji zgrade čine energetski efikasnijima [4]. • I ne samo to, već su ovi sistemi dovoljno inteligentni da zaposlenima omoguće udobnost i produktivnost. • Računarstvo u oblaku je promenilo sve, omogućavajući prikupljanje, čuvanje i analizu više podataka u smislenim vremenskim okvirima. • Na primer, tipični EMS danas uzima u obzir 15-20 kontrolnih tačaka, obično unutar segmenta od 5-15 minuta. Sa druge strane, to se svodi na praćenje samo 2 kontrolne tačke na svakih 30 sekundi. » [4] SMART BUILDINGS, HowFacility Managerscan reduce Opex and increase bottom line, A Publication of 75F,https://www.75f.io
  19. 19. INTERNET STVARI (IOT) + RAČUNARSTVO U OBLAKU = REALNA PROMENA • Poređenja radi, prediktivno rešenje koje koristi algoritme zasnovane na računarstvu u oblaku može beležiti stotine promenljivih svakog minuta. • Zaista pametno rešenje pratiće ne samo temperaturu vazduha, već i faktore poput vlage i geografske orijentacije zgrade. • IoT i računarstvo u oblaku omogućavaju automatizaciju zgrada, što omogužava pravu inteligenciju zgrada. • Rezultat je pametno rešenje koje omogućava poslovnim zgradama da rade efikasnije, štede više energije i čine boravak udobnijim.
  20. 20. Pametne zgrade koje imaju IoT generišu velike podatke • Veliki podaci (Big data) – Veliki podaci odnose se na skupove podataka koji su toliko složeni da se tradicionalni softver za obradu podataka ne može nositi s njima. – Izazovi pri rukovanju velikim podacima uključuju prikupljanje, skladištenje, analizu, vizualizaciju, postavljanje upita i bezbednost. – Kada govori o velikim podacima, većina ljudi zapravo misli na upotrebu prediktivne analitike, analitike ponašanja korisnika i druge metode analize podataka koji izvlače vrednost iz podataka, a ne na stvarnu veličinu skupa podataka. https://pixabay.com/illustrations/big-data- information-technology-1667212/
  21. 21. Upravljanje zgrada u računarskom oblaku • Zbog visokog stepena skalabilnosti i agilnosti, oblak je posebno pogodan za velike količine podataka generisanih IoT senzorima, koji sada omogućavaju daljinsko upravljanje HVAC i sistemima osvetljenja, kao i vizualizacije sistema inteligentih zgrada na udaljenim lokacijama. • Rukovodioci građevina i objekata sada mogu biti bilo gde i još uvek imaju kontrolu nad imovinom za koju su odgovorni - smanjujući troškove održavanja, smanjujući vreme za popravku i poboljšavajući usluge stanarima. https://pixabay.com/vectors/cloud- computing-cloud-device-data-1989339/
  22. 22. Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Bosch • Ljudi i zgrade: povezani za zajednički rad – Softversko rešenje kompanije Bosh – Connected Building [4] – Reklamira se kao: prilagodite strategijuupravljanja objektomtako da prihvati digitalnu transformaciju - povežite se – Softver analizira i interpretira podatke o zgradamai pretvara ih u vredne informacije. – Nudi povezivanje građevinske tehnologije i uređaja kako bi se stekao do sada neviđeni uvid u stanje objekta. – Procena podataka pruža informacije potrebne za preduzimanje radnji zasnovanihna stvarnoj upotrebi i habanju, na primer za predviđanje grešakai preduzimanje preventivnihmera. – Podaci govore kako da se unaprede operacije i servisi. » [4] Connected Building - Facility Management Solutions Software, Bosch SoftwareInnovations| Ullsteinstrasse128 | 12109 Berlin, www.bosch-si.com/connected-building From the Flyer - Connected Building - Facility Management Solutions Software, Bosch Software Innovations | Ullsteinstrasse 128 | 12109 Berlin,www.bosch-si.com/connected-building
  23. 23. Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Bosch • Ljudi i zgrade: povezani za zajednički rad – Digitalna transformacija ima dalekosežan i već vidljiv uticaj na naš radni svet i okolinu u zgradama u kojima radimo. – Sa toliko imovine, opsežnim tehnologijama, sve sofisticiranijim sistemima i složenim podacima, menadžeri objekata su zasuti informacijama - što predstavlja nove izazove. Connected Building - Facility Management Solutions Software, Bosch Software Innovations | Ullsteinstrasse128 | 12109 Berlin,www.bosch-si.com/connected-building From the Flyer - Connected Building - Facility Management Solutions Software, Bosch Software Innovations | Ullsteinstrasse 128 | 12109 Berlin,www.bosch-si.com/connected-building
  24. 24. Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Bosch • Ljudi i zgrade: povezani za zajednički rad … – Pored prethodnog, kompanije žele zgrade koje se lakše upravljaju i koje bolje rade, a istovremeno pružaju veću energetsku efikasnost. – Jedan od načina da se to postigne je povezivanje zgrada kako bi mogle da interaguju sa ljudima. – Ako povežemo građevinsku tehnologiju i senzore i prikupljamo podatke u centralnoj tački, možemo da analiziramo te podatke kako bismo stekli nove uvide. – Pomoću ovog znanja možemo optimizovati građevinske operacije, izraditi nove procese stvaranja vrednosti i znatno olakšati upravljanje zgradama. Connected Building - Facility Management Solutions Software, Bosch Software Innovations | Ullsteinstrasse128 | 12109 Berlin,www.bosch-si.com/connected-building From the Flyer - Connected Building - Facility Management Solutions Software, Bosch Software Innovations | Ullsteinstrasse 128 | 12109 Berlin,www.bosch-si.com/connected-building
  Dostupni dodatni materijali za učenje. Uključuju primere iz izvora – Connected Building - Facility Management Solutions Software, Bosch Software Innovations | Ullsteinstrasse 128 | 12109 Berlin, www.bosch-si.com/connected-building
  26. 26. Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Bosch Dostupni dodatni materijali za učenje. Uključuju primere iz izvora – Flyer - Connected Building - Facility Management Solutions Software, Bosch Software Innovations | Ullsteinstrasse 128 | 12109 Berlin, www.bosch-si.com/connected-building https://pixabay.com/photos/books-study-literature-learn-stack-2158773/
  27. 27. Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Phoebe Domognostics, softverskorešenje kompanije PHOEBE Research and Innovation Ltd. Dostupni dodatni materijali za učenje. Uključuju primere iz izvora – Domognostics, PHOEBE Research and Innovation Ltd http://www.phoebeinnovations.com/domognostics https://pixabay.com/photos/books-study-literature-learn-stack-2158773/
  28. 28. Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Phoebe Domognostics, PHOEBE Research and InnovationLtd http://www.phoebeinnovations.com/domognostics
  29. 29. Softver za nadgledanje - primer iz kompanije Phoebe • Domognostics+ je naredna verzija Phoebe softverskog rešenja Domognostics. • Teži se da se koriste industrijska istraživanja i razvije inovativno i inteligentno softversko/hardversko rešenje namenjeno operaterima zgrada, da bolje nadgledaju i kontrolišu svoje građevinske sisteme i smanje njihove operativne troškove koji nastaju zbog neefikasnosti sistema ili prethodno neotkrivenih događaja (npr. curenja vode, gubitaka energije), zasnovano na najsavremenijim analizama podataka koje se baziraju na istraživanju, metodama mašinskog učenja i veštačke inteligencije. Domognostics+, PHOEBE Research and InnovationLtd http://www.phoebeinnovations.com/domognostics
  30. 30. Hvala Vam na pažnji. https://pixabay.com/illustrations/thank-you-polaroid-letters-2490552/
  31. 31. Izjava o odricanju odgovornosti Za dodatneinformacije, koje se odnose na VET4SBO projekat,posetite veb lokacijuprojektana https://smart- building-operator.eu ili nasposetite na https://www.facebook.com/Vet4sbo. Preuzmite našu mobilnuaplikacijuna https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vet4sbo.mobile. Ovaj projekat(2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411) finansiranje uz podršku Evropske komisije (Erasmus + Program). Ova publikacijaodražava stavovesamo autorai Komisija ne može biti odgovornaza bilo kakvu upotrebukoja se može zasnivatina informacijama sadržanim u publikaciji.

