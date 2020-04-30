VET4SBO Level 2 module 3 - unit 3 - v1.0 en

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Level 2 Module 3: Building sc...
Introduction Home automation systems can provide great convenience and efficiency for homeowners, saving valuable things s...
Energy Conservation Transparent envelope - Window Outdoor Blinds Venetian Blinds (inside) Smart Blinds  Electromotor  Wi...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Radiator Heating Oil / Gases  Temperature regime  Old installation: 90/70oC  New instal...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Radiator vs. Under Floor Heating • Hight level of thermal comfort • Low temperature heatin...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Cooling/Heating (Residential Building)  The intelligent eye is an infrared sensor with ab...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Cooling/Heating (Commercial/Public) VRV Heat RecoverySystem One OutdoorUnit Many same/diff...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Ventilation (Residential Building)
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Ventilation (Commercial/Public Buildings) • Reduces energy cost (Heating/cooling/ventilati...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Air Conditioning (Commercial Building) Sensors and Actuators in AHU
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Domestic Hot Water See the difference!
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Domestic Hot Water
Energy Efficiency – Demand side DHW - Thermal Solar Collector • System for Heating and Domestic hot water: – Solarthermal ...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Household Appliances  Most washing machines and dishwashers can be connected to hot water...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System  One of the most popular control systems chosen by homeowne...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System  For homeowners interested in a simple and efficient lighti...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System  Whichever home automation lighting control tier you decide...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System • The most energy-efficient measure to improve indoor light ...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System • The light efficiency of incandescent light bulbs 25 - 500W...
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System
Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System
Resources
Disclaimer For further information, relatedto the VET4SBO project, please visit the project’swebsite at https://smart-buil...
VET4SBO Level 2 module 3 - unit 3 - v1.0 en
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

VET4SBO Level 2 module 3 - unit 3 - v1.0 en

30 views

Published on

VET4SBO Level 2 module 3 - unit 3 - v1.0 en

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

VET4SBO Level 2 module 3 - unit 3 - v1.0 en

  1. 1. ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Level 2 Module 3: Building scoping towards operational improvements Unit 3.3: How IoTs improve operational capacity in each building function
  2. 2. Introduction Home automation systems can provide great convenience and efficiency for homeowners, saving valuable things such as free time, energy and money.
  3. 3. Energy Conservation Transparent envelope - Window Outdoor Blinds Venetian Blinds (inside) Smart Blinds  Electromotor  Wind sensor  Sun sensor  BEMS/BMS
  4. 4. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Radiator Heating Oil / Gases  Temperature regime  Old installation: 90/70oC  New installation: 70/50oC (65/45oC)
  5. 5. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Radiator vs. Under Floor Heating • Hight level of thermal comfort • Low temperature heating – Optimal: tws= 32- 38oC – Max.: tws= 45oC  Middle level of thermal comfort  Temperature regime  Old installation: 90/70oC  New installation: 70/50oC (65/45oC)
  6. 6. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Cooling/Heating (Residential Building)  The intelligent eye is an infrared sensor with ability to sense movement in the room and changetemperatureconditioning during unoccupied period.  3D Airflow – Combiner vertical and horizontal auto-swing to circulate cool/warm air to the corners of large spaces. Multi-splitSystem
  7. 7. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Cooling/Heating (Commercial/Public) VRV Heat RecoverySystem One OutdoorUnit Many same/different inside units Heat Recovery (one system for heating and cooling at the time) Three pipes High level of COP/EER IntelligentManager for BEMS/BMS
  8. 8. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Ventilation (Residential Building)
  9. 9. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Ventilation (Commercial/Public Buildings) • Reduces energy cost (Heating/cooling/ventilation) for 30% to 60% depending on the specific object while increasing the personal comfort at the same rate. • For new buildings, this substantiallyreduces the amount of capitalinvestment and minimises the operating cost. • Smaller air ducts and virtually random placing of intake and discharge ducts allow for more freedom of architecture and utilisation.
  10. 10. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Air Conditioning (Commercial Building) Sensors and Actuators in AHU
  11. 11. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Domestic Hot Water See the difference!
  12. 12. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Domestic Hot Water
  13. 13. Energy Efficiency – Demand side DHW - Thermal Solar Collector • System for Heating and Domestic hot water: – Solarthermal collectors, – Water tank with two heat exchangers (one for solar system and one for conventional boiler) – Conventionalboilerfor heating and DHW (wood, gas, oil, …) – Pumps, sensors and controlsystem.
  14. 14. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Household Appliances  Most washing machines and dishwashers can be connected to hot water  The operating time of the electric heater, which is the largest energy consumer of these appliances,is reduced  Save energy and money  Protect the environment
  15. 15. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System  One of the most popular control systems chosen by homeowners is lighting control systems, which offers all benefits (free time, energy and money) plus the bonus of increased security for your home.  If you’re considering a home automation lighting control system, you’ll first want to explore the varying levels of cost and difficulty available, from simple, standalone products that operate on a manually operated timer to turn lights on and off, to extremely sophisticated lighting control that integrates with a state-of-the-art whole-house automationsystem.
  16. 16. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System  For homeowners interested in a simple and efficient lighting control system, minus any complex bells and whistles, the option of a traditional manual timer-controlled lighting system will definitely be worth considering.  Significantly cheaper than more advanced models that can be controlled and configured wirelessly or from anywhere on the planet via the internet, these basic systems plug directly into electrical outlets and feature simple clock timers that can be arranged to any desired length of time, that will then repeat on the 24-hour basis.  In case your home takes a more integrated system, you can control all your home’s systems: security, HVAC, sprinklers, light, pet nourishing and almost anything else you may need-via your cellular network or the internet.
  17. 17. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System  Whichever home automation lighting control tier you decide to implement in your house, it is important to note one of the added advantages of automated lighting: security.  Light systems–particularly for outdoor lighting can be easily integrated with security systems and frequently feature motion recognition as a deterrent for scammers.  Even without advanced features, a simple light automation system that helps to keep your home regularly well-lit whether you’re home or not can operate as a deterrent alone.
  18. 18. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System • The most energy-efficient measure to improve indoor light comfort is to use daylight as much as possible. – Daylightensures healthier indoor conditions, provides higher standards of visual comfort, makes rooms more comfortable, saves energy and money, reduces emissions and conservation natural resources. – It is desirable at all stages to find opportunities to maximize the use of daylight. • There is no need to save money in a way that compromises vision and normal living and working conditions due to low light. – In this way, the energy savings made do not make sense. • When furnishing a living space, the proper selection and arrangement of lamps is important as the choice of furniture or colors for walls.
  19. 19. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System • The light efficiency of incandescent light bulbs 25 - 500W is 9 - 17 lm/W. – 5-10% of electricity is converted into light – The rest is converted to heat. • The work life is 1,000 hours. • They have a very good color spectrum and the color temperature ranges from 2,600 to 2,800 K.
  20. 20. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System
  21. 21. Energy Efficiency – Demand side Smart Lighting Control System
  22. 22. Resources
  23. 23. Disclaimer For further information, relatedto the VET4SBO project, please visit the project’swebsite at https://smart-building- operator.euor visit us at https://www.facebook.com/Vet4sbo. Downloadour mobile app at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vet4sbo.mobile. This project (2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411) has been funded with support from the European Commission (Erasmus+ Programme). Thispublicationreflects the views only of the author, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the informationcontainedtherein.

×