VET4SBO Level 1 module 3 - unit 3 - v0.9 bg

ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 3: Основи на Инт...
Съдържание 1. Въведение в ерата на IoT и умните сгради 2. Примери за приложение на IoT в сградите – ефект върху качеството...
Ерата на „Интернет на нещата“ В системите, които се проектират днес, все по-широконавлизат кибернетични и физически компон...
Ерата на „Интернет на нещата“ IoT повишават интелигентността на системите в дадена област на приложение благодарение на то...
Системи за контрол на показателите в сградата
Умните сгради Ние прекарваме голяма част от животаси в най-различни сгради и искаме от тях да ни предоставят комфортна и с...
Умните сгради И така, IoT екосистемата се развива стремително, а IoT оборудването / компонентите, включително мобилните и ...
IoT мониторинг и контрол на сгради
Влияние на IoT върху качеството на услугата Да предположим, че един сензор за осветеност се развали; системата за контрол ...
Влияние на IoT върху качеството на услугата Днешните системи за контрол не предлагат такава гъвкавост, а и не е практично ...
Приложение на IoT в (умните) сгради – Общи положения „Интелигентността“ като цяло предполага някаква форма на наличен инте...
Приложение на IoT в (умните) сгради – Общи положения Появата на концепцията за IoT и развитието на технологиите изглежда с...
Приложение на IoT в (умните) сгради – Общи положения Технически погледнато, IoT предполага наличието на евтини безжични ус...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 1. Изкуствен интелект (AI) IoT дава възможност за нови приложения на AI, като г...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 1. Изкуствен интелект (AI) Потенциалът е огромен. Енергийна ефективност, избягв...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 2. Интернет свързаност на инфраструктурните компоненти в сградата Жизненоважнит...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 2. Интернет свързаност на инфраструктурните компоненти в сградата Информация от...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 3. Визуализации в реално време Резултатите от анализа на данни, при това визуал...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 3. Визуализациив реално време Собствениците/операторите на сгради биха могли да...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 4. Енергийна ефективност Днес все още много малък процент от сградите имат дост...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 4. Енергийна ефективност Прекрасният стандарт BS EN15232-1:2017: „Енергийни хар...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 5. Мониторинг на качеството на въздуха в помещенията (IAQ) Каченството на възду...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 6. Съвременни средства за сградна автоматизация IoT създава нови модели сградна...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 7. Предпочитания и нужди на обитателите Дискомфортът за хората, които се намира...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 7. Предпочитания и нужди на обитателите IoT осигурява на сградата необходимата ...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 8. Хоризонтален пазар Днешните BAS, които са зависими от съответния доставчик, ...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 8. Хоризонтален пазар Използването на хоризонтални IoT платформи ще става все п...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 9. Автоматично преконфигуриране Предвид хоризонталния пазар, който обсъдихме, я...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 9. Автоматично преконфигуриране От друга страна, системите за мониторинг и конт...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради „Използвайте платформа, която знае как да синтезира данните за вашите цели, так...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 10. Сградни оператори Сградните оператори са крайъгълният камък на пазара на ум...
Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 10. Сградни оператори IoT автоматизацията на сгради не отменя работата на сград...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда В сградите се използват четири категории IoT устройства: 1. Енергия: например за без...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 1 – Премахване на окабеляването • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: вси...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 2 – Без ограничения при изграждане на мрежата • Системи в сградата, за които ...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 3 – Мащабируемост • Системив сградата, за които се отнася : всички • Описание...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 4 – Повече данни за BAS • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: всички • Оп...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 5 – Контрол на осветлението • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Система...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 6 – Мониторинг и контрол на ОВК • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: ОВК...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 7 – Мониторингна водата • Системив сградата, за които се отнася: Системата за...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 8 – Сигурност и качество на въздуха • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася:...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 9 – Сигурност и температура • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: ОВК, си...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 10 – Мониторинг на потреблението на енергия • Системи в сградата, за които се...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 11 – Проследяване на активи, инвентар и попълване на заявки • Системи в сград...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 12 – Мениджмънт на активи в здравеопазването • Системи в сградата, за които с...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 13 – Мониторинг на качеството на въздуха • Системи в сградата, за които се от...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 14 – Мениджмънт на пространството • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: О...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 15 – Сигурност • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Системата за сигурно...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 16 – Защита от пожари и други опасности • Системи в сградата, за които се отн...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 17 – Регистриране на вибрации • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Систе...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 18 – Обща материална база за ОВК и осветлението • Системи в сградата, за коит...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 19 – Разделно управление на ОВК • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: ОВК...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 20 – Умни пространства • Системив сградата, за които се отнася: Няколко • Опи...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 21 – Умни асансьори • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Асансьори • Опи...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 22 – Видеокамери за наблюдение и анализ • Системи в сградата, за които се отн...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 23 – Откриване на звук • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Мониторинг н...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 24 – Сензори за влага • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: ОВК • Описани...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 25 – Смарт тонколони • Системив сградата, за които се отнася: Контрол на звук...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 26 – Смарт паркиране • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Паркинг систем...
Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 27 – Борба срещутормоза и пушенетона електронницигари в училище • Системив сг...
Източници • https://blog.senseware.co/2018/12/11/10-iot-smart-building-trends-watch-2019 • https://www.buildings.com/news/...
Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.e...
VET4SBO Level 1 module 3 - unit 3 - v0.9 bg
  1. 1. ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 3: Основи на Интернет на нещата (IoT) неговите приложения. Възможности за нискобюджетни подобрения в управлението Раздел 3.3: Възможности на IoT в посока понижаване на разходите или или оптимизиране на други критерии за качество с цел по-добро управление
  2. 2. Съдържание 1. Въведение в ерата на IoT и умните сгради 2. Примери за приложение на IoT в сградите – ефект върху качествотона услугата (QoS) – Критерии за QoS: разходи за експлоатация, енергийна ефективност, комфорт на обитателите и др. I. IoT в комбинация с вече инсталирана BMS/BAS II. IoT със самостоятелни приложения
  4. 4. Ерата на „Интернет на нещата“ В системите, които се проектират днес, все по-широконавлизат кибернетични и физически компоненти с усъвършенствани възможности за комуникация – сензори за мониторинг на системата, електрически и механични задвижващи устройства (актуатори), контролери и други софтуерни инструменти, коитоизползват алгоритми за обработка на данните и сигнала. Тази тенденция се усилва още повече с развитието и усъвършенстването на Интернет на нещата (IoT) и произтичащотоот това разпространение и широконавлизане на преносими и вградени смарт устройства, свързани с кибернетично-физическитесистеми и мрежи. Благодарение на революциятав IoT се очаква към 2020 г. броят на свързаните устройства, които обменят данни помежду си, да надхвърли 50 милиардаи да доведе до бъдеще, в което машините ще взаимодействат помеждуси и с околнатасреда в една контекстуално обусловена структура.
  5. 5. Ерата на „Интернет на нещата“ IoT повишават интелигентността на системите в дадена област на приложение благодарение на това, че се свързват (безжично) с интернет и стандартни комуникационни протоколи, напр. MQTT. Те могат да покрият широк спектън от функционалности, като се започне от следене и измерване на дадени показатели, след това обработка на събраните данни и информация, вземане на решение или даване на препоръка за такова, предприемане на действия и промяна на първоначалните показатели след получаване на съответните инструкции. Големите умни сгради са подходящ потенциален потребител на IoT компоненти заради по-голямата нужда от мониторинг и контрол.
  6. 6. Системи за контрол на показателите в сградата
  7. 7. Умните сгради Ние прекарваме голяма част от животаси в най-различни сгради и искаме от тях да ни предоставят комфортна и сигурна среда, като освен това предпочитаме икономична поддръжка. Затова много от големите сгради вече са оборудвани със системи за сградна автоматизация (BAS) и с подсистеми, коитоосъществяват мониторинг и контрол на качеството на въздуха, осветлението, разпределението на водата, сигурността, отоплението, вентилацията и климатизацията(ОВК). Собствениците/операторите на сгради обикновено ги закупуват от системни интегратори, които използват оборудване от определени доставчици – най-често специфичноза доставчика и като технология. Работа на интеграторите е да съберат екип от техници, коитода инсталират определен вид и брой устройства в сградата, а също така да обучат екип от хора, коитоще поддържат предварително програмираните функции и ще получават генерираните отчети. Следователно, съвременните решения за мониторинг и обратна връзка обикновено предполагат наличиетона предварително инсталирани сензори и актуатори, кактои предварително зададен модел на обратна връзка.
  8. 8. Умните сгради И така, IoT екосистемата се развива стремително, а IoT оборудването / компонентите, включително мобилните и виртуалните устройства, свързани с компютърен терминал или облак, могат да използват вече съществуващата безжична интернет инфраструктура, да бъдат инсталирани или премахвани онлайн, като по този се променят възможностите за събиране на данни, обработката им и задействането на устройствата като цяло. IoT компонентите могат да се поръчат, инсталират и поддържат от специалисти в съответствие с приет план за осъвременяване, могат също така да се инсталират от обитателите, които закупуват готови IoT устройства, или пък обитателите могат да използват за целта сензорната инфраструктура на мобилните си устройства.
  9. 9. IoT мониторинг и контрол на сгради
  10. 10. Влияние на IoT върху качеството на услугата Да предположим, че един сензор за осветеност се развали; системата за контрол на осветлението може да използва сензора за осветеност от Андроид устройството на обитателя и да включи лампите, ако са изключени, а нивото на осветеност изглежда по-ниско от нуждите на присъстващите в стаята. ОВК може да използва информация от местната метеорологична служба или данните за отваряне на прозорец, постъпващи от системата за сигурност, за да подобри решенията, които взема. ОВК системата можее също така да използва току-що инсталирано електрическо отоплително тяло, за да допълни възможностите си за ефективен контрол на температурата, като вземе предвид и икономичността. Системата за регулиране на температурата може да се преконфигурира автоматично, така че да използва данните от наскоро инсталиран сензор за присъствие, за да понижи относителната стойност на температурата в дадена зона, когато в нея няма хора, и така да спести енергия. Системата за сигурност може да засече присъствие на човек в помещението чрез данните от датчика за CO2, инсталиран със системата за качествотна въздуха.
  11. 11. Влияние на IoT върху качеството на услугата Днешните системи за контрол не предлагат такава гъвкавост, а и не е практично или икономично да държиш инженери на повикване, които да настройват нови контролни цикли, когато сменяш компоненти. Сградните оператори от XXI век очакват системите им за контрол да предлагат безпроблемна интелигентност, да могат да използват нови измервателни устройства, да обработват данните и да подават команди към актуаторите онлайн, за да са по-ефективни по отношение на определени критерии за качество на услугата (QoS), свързани с комфорта на обитателите, енергийната ефективност, качеството на въздуха, устойчивостта на решението и т.н.
  13. 13. Приложение на IoT в (умните) сгради – Общи положения „Интелигентността“ като цяло предполага някаква форма на наличен интелект: способност за получаване на информация (усещане), за анализирането й (мислене), генериране на ново знание (учене) и вземане на разумни и изпълними решения (автономно действие). Термините „интелигентен“, „умен“ и „смарт“ в много случаи се използват неправомерно днес, понякога доста преувеличено. По-старите системи за сграден мениджмънт (BMS) или сградна автоматизация (BAS) не доближават сградите до смарт инфраструктури.
  14. 14. Приложение на IoT в (умните) сгради – Общи положения Появата на концепцията за IoT и развитието на технологиите изглежда създават капацитет и възможности, които да ни приближат много повече до „интелигентността“. Първото предимство е възможността за по-добра свързаност между технологиите и хората. Тоест механичната инфраструктура, каквито са ОВК системите, а също и ICT (информационни и комуникационни технологии) компонентите, каквито са системите за мониторинг и контрол, могат да се интегрират много по-съвършено с цел подобряване на работата на цялата сграда в съответствие с предварително зададени критерии за качество на услугата (QoS), напр. да се подобри комфортът и продуктивността на обитателите на сградата.
  15. 15. Приложение на IoT в (умните) сгради – Общи положения Технически погледнато, IoT предполага наличието на евтини безжични устройства, които могат да се използват в нови или осъвременени сгради с цел мониторинг и контрол на различните показатели на средата в сградата. Тези устройства могат да съществуват паралелно с (и да увеличат възможностите на) вече съществуващата BAS или да се използват за изграждане на съвременна BAS функционалност чрез модерните технологии. С развитието на IoT технологията възможностите на IoT ще нарастват и ще има се предлагат, разработват и прилагат безкрайни възможности за приложението му. Към настоящия момент се набелязват следните тенденции:
  16. 16. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 1. Изкуствен интелект (AI) IoT дава възможност за нови приложения на AI, като генерира и подпомага обработката на Големи данни. AI се нуждае от данни, чрез които изкуствените „мозъци“ да се упражняват и да станат способни да „мислят“ и „решават“. Сензорните IoT компоненти събират огромни количества данни в реално време, а хронологичното им записване в базите данни ги прави достъпни за анализ. Целта е да се създаде действащ интелект, като това изглежда постижимо с IoT. В контекста на умните сгради AI и машинното самообучение съчетават базовите технологии за откриване на аномалии в показателите на условията в сградата (например температура, влажност, качество на въздуха), за откриване и диагностика на неизправности в компонентите, осъществяващи мониторинга и контрола, за облекчаване на прогнозната поддръжка и автоматичното преконфигуриране на функциите, когато някой компонент излезе от строя и т.н.
  17. 17. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 1. Изкуствен интелект (AI) Потенциалът е огромен. Енергийна ефективност, избягване на катастрофални повреди, удовлетворяване нуждите на обитателите, по- ниски разходи и по-добра репутация на сградата и на нейните собственици и оператори. AI ще играе все по-значителна роля в умните сгради в близкото бъдеще. Няма нужда сградният оператор да познава в детайли използваните технологии (макар че това може да му е от полза), но трябва да е запознат с работата на AI приложенията и да може да интерпретира резултатите, за да се възползва от тях при вземането на решения.
  18. 18. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 2. Интернет свързаност на инфраструктурните компоненти в сградата Жизненоважните ОВК компоненти (охладители, устройства за преработка на въздуха, клапани), компонентите на системата за сигурност (детектори за движение и камери), компонентите на водопроводната система (тръби и клапани) и др. се превръщат в „неща“ в интернет. Те могат да предават информация относно работния си статус и да подпомогнат вземането на решения на по-високо ниво, отколкото е общото потребление на електричество.
  19. 19. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 2. Интернет свързаност на инфраструктурните компоненти в сградата Информация от рода на входна/изходна температура на въздуха в ОВК, скорост на вентилаторите, вибрации, обем на въздушните/водните потоци, потребление на енергия по зони, откриване на лица от камерите, евентуални течове на вода – всичко това представлява полезен актив за устройствата с AI, от който те да извлекат смисъл и знание; нещо, което беше невъзможно за по-старите технологии. Детайлите са важни, те помагат да се действа навреме, преди малките неизправности да ексалират до истински проблеми.
  20. 20. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 3. Визуализации в реално време Резултатите от анализа на данни, при това визуализирани за улеснение, може да се получат безпроблемно в реално време на всяко устройство, което е свързано с интернет. Няма нужда от големи сървърни стаи, които да поддържат BAS, като по този начин отпадат всички разходи и рискове, свързани с това. Днес хората са свикнали да получават данни в реално време и услуги, като просто натиснат един бутон на персоналните си устройства, стенни екрани и под. Днес имаме достъп навсякъде и по всяко време до продукти и услуги в реално време. IoT устройствата могат да предоставят точната информация в точния момент на точния човек, което преди беше невъзможно за физическите компоненти.
  21. 21. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 3. Визуализациив реално време Собствениците/операторите на сгради биха могли да се отнасят с недоверие към споделянето на данни извън пределитена сградата. Проблемите обаче вече са установени и повечето от тях са решени от най-съвременните технологии за защита и управление на данните. Ползитеса по- големи от койтои да било поет риск. Освен това рискове за сигурността съществуват и в моделите за управление на данните „в рамките на сградата“. Строителните инженери и персоналът, отговорен за управление на сградите, изпитват остра нужда от достъп до известия и визуализациив реално време, дори когато се намират извън сградата или централния контролен център. IoT стимулираголемите производители на падара да разработват и предлагат устройства с вградена облачна свързаност и способни да анализират данни в реално време и да ги изпращат за визуализиране. Компоненти, които не предлагат такива опции, в близкобъдеще ще станат излишни.
  22. 22. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 4. Енергийна ефективност Днес все още много малък процент от сградите имат достъп до отчети за потреблението на енергия в реално време. IoT прави възможно да се следят в реално време електромерите, водомерите и газомерите. Освен това улеснява измерването в реално време, като подава алгоритми за по интелигентен мониторинг на отделните помещения, компоненти на системата и т.н. Прогнозният анализ и алгоритмите са от полза при по-бързото откриване на скрита неефективност и така дават възможност за навременно предприемане на действия.
  23. 23. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 4. Енергийна ефективност Прекрасният стандарт BS EN15232-1:2017: „Енергийни характеристики на сградите. Ефектът от автоматизацията, контрола и мениджмънта на сградите показва нагледно как сближаването на всички аспекти в управлението на сградите може да доведе до значителна икономия на енергия, например над 50% от потреблението на топлинна енергия в един офис (енергиен клас A в сравнение с клас D). Енергийната ефективност е огромен потенциал на IoT.
  24. 24. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 5. Мониторинг на качеството на въздуха в помещенията (IAQ) Каченството на въздуха е много важно, тъй като е пряко свързано със здравето и с продуктивността на хората в сградата. Високата концентрация на CO2 е свързана с по-ниска когнитивна способност. Хората са най-важният актив в социално и в работно отношение. IoT улеснява мониторинга на въздуха в реално време и откриването на аномалии. По-старите BAS не могат да следят определени характеристики на въздуха, например фините прахови частици и летливите органични съединения. IoT изглежда предлага инструментите за мониторинг на качеството на въздуха и за вземане на съответните решения.
  25. 25. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 6. Съвременни средства за сградна автоматизация IoT създава нови модели сградна автоматизация, които могат да управляватОВК, системата за сигурност, осветлението и водопроводачрез дистанционен мониторинг и контрол. Ако бъдат осигурени достатъчно данни, тези функции могат да постигнат много по-комплексен контрол и откриване на аномалии. Цената за инсталиране и поддръжкана IoT базирана система за автоматизацияи облачно базиран анализ е по-ниска от цената на обикновените BAS. IoT позволявана сгради с нисък бюджет да си позволят най-модерните технологии и анализи, като с нищо не отстъпват на големите богати сгради.
  26. 26. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 7. Предпочитания и нужди на обитателите Дискомфортът за хората, които се намират в сградата по работа или за удоволствие, има много по-висока цена от който и да било друг разход за инфраструктурата. Човек не може да живее дълго и устойчиво в сграда с лоша климатизация и ниско качество на въздуха. Не може също така да работи и да е продуктивен, ако въздухът в сградата не е добър, и това се вижда в процентото намаляване на продуктивността. Хората не биха посещавали един мол и не биха харчили там парите си, ако не се чувстват комфортно в него.
  27. 27. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 7. Предпочитания и нужди на обитателите IoT осигурява на сградата необходимата база, за да може тя да се съобрази с предпочитанията и нуждите на хората в нея. Това става възможно благодарение на големия брой включени измервателни точки. IoT сензорите ни дават сведения за това как хората използват пространството в действителност. Например данните за присъствие и осветеност ни информират кога и къде работят хора. Тази информация помага на собствениците на сградата и на фирмите в нея да преустроят пространството, за да постигнат оптимално използване и оптимална продуктивност. Тъй като продуктивността и задоволството на клиентите са показатели, които могат да бъдат измерени, те създават базата за измерване на показателя Възвращаемост на инвестицията в IoT енергоспестяващи устройства. Въз основа на тези цифри собствениците и операторите на сградата могат да преценят какво и къде да инвестират във връзка с IoT. Потенциалната икономия на енергия значително надвишават разходите за IoT.
  28. 28. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 8. Хоризонтален пазар Днешните BAS, които са зависими от съответния доставчик, създават вертикални пазари, като изискват от сградните оператори да си напишат домашната, да изберат един вариант и да се придържат към него за достатъчно дълъг период, за да си заслужава инвестицията. IoT предлага възможността да се избегнат вертикалните решения и да се изгради хоризонтален пазар. Естеството на IoT изисква, а конкретните му приложения се съобразяват с това, да се използват отворени стандарти за комуникация и обмен на данни между устройствата. Затова производителите са принудени да създават компоненти, които могат да се комбинират с компонентите от много други производители. IoT платформите (например Google Cloud Platform, Amazon, Microsoft и много по-малки от тях) допълнително облекчават хоризонталния пазар, защото и те са хоризонтални и дават възможност за избор на вариант, който не е зависим от производител.
  29. 29. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 8. Хоризонтален пазар Използването на хоризонтални IoT платформи ще става все по-широко. Последните подобрения предлагат поддръжка в специфични области с интегрирана услуга за анализ, които подпомагат сградните оператори при вземането на решения и извличането на знания. Тук можете да видите примери за мониторинг и контрол на водопроводна система и на смарт система за мониторинг и контрол на сгради: • http://phoebeinnovations.com/leakrisk , http://www.wateranalytics.eu/ • http://phoebeinnovations.com/domognostics , http://www.domognostics.eu/
  30. 30. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 9. Автоматично преконфигуриране Предвид хоризонталния пазар, който обсъдихме, ясно е, че големите сгради ще бъдат оборудвани с голям брой компоненти и подсистеми, които ще се развиват с времето и с навлизането на нови технологии, което ще доведе до добавяне на нови или замяната на съществуващи компоненти. Може например да се включат нови IoT устройства (сензори за присъствие, за CO и CO2, отоплителни тела, овлажнители), които да бъдат достъпни, когато сградата е в работен режим. [1] https://zenodo.org/record/1053854
  31. 31. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 9. Автоматично преконфигуриране От друга страна, системите за мониторинг и контрол обикновено се разработват така, че да отчитат определени характеристики, динамика в поведението на сградата, възможности за задействане и друга предварително зададена релевантна информация. Навлизането на IoT на пазара дава възможност системите за контрол да бъдат оборудвани с автоматични механизми за самостоятелно преконфигуриране, такаче да могат да добавят всеки нов компонент онлайн и по този начин да гарантират непрекъсната работа и да удовлетворят спецификациите за използване на сградата (например сигурност на потребителите, комфорт, енергийна ефективност). [1] [1] https://zenodo.org/record/1053854
  32. 32. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради „Използвайте платформа, която знае как да синтезира данните за вашите цели, така че да не се налага да работите вие с необработени данни. Някои платформи не знаят какво е крайна стойност, а ако и вие не знаете, може лесно да се объркате. Помнете, че вие искате да получите крайната стойност от данните, и изберете производител, който знае как да превърне данните в нещо смислено“. Логан Соя, основател и изпълнителен директор на Aquicore, платформа за управление на активи
  33. 33. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 10. Сградни оператори Сградните оператори са крайъгълният камък на пазара на умни сгради. Тяхната роля се развива в ерата на IoT, тъй като в сградите вече може да се постигне много повече, възможни са много повече решения и има много повече свобода в избора на компоненти и в управлението на сградата така, че тя да отговаря на нуждите на обитателите си. Сградните оператори, които не отделят време и не инвестират средства в това да изучават новите технологии, постепенно ще станат ненужни на пазара на работна ръка. Собствениците и обитателите на сградите ще наемат персонал, който може да се грижи за нуждите им през XXI век и да използва възможностите за намаляване на разходите и едновременно подобряване на ефективността на сградата.
  34. 34. Свързани с IoT тенденции в (умните) сгради 10. Сградни оператори IoT автоматизацията на сгради не отменя работата на сградния оператор при разработването на правилна стратегия за поддръжка. Новата технология улеснява работата ви, като ви предлага повече прогнозна информация относно експлоатацията и ви посочва потенциални проблеми, които биха били трудни (а понякога и невъзможни) за откриване по традиционния начин на ръчно управление. От сградните оператори се очаква да използват IoT като инструмент и да предлагат изпълними и евтини решения на предизвикателствата при управлението на сградата. “IoT е нов начин за решаване на стар проблем. Това ще ви помогне да преживеете толкова по-лесно прехода, колкото повече мислите за него като за свой собствен голям проект, с който трябва да се справите”. Логан Соя, основател и изпълнителен директор на Aquicore, платформа за мениджмънт на активи
  36. 36. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда В сградите се използват четири категории IoT устройства: 1. Енергия: например за безжичен мониторинг на потреблението на енергия. 2. Оборудване: например за оптимизиране на осветлението и ОВК. 3. Качество на околната среда: например за измерване на прахови частици или CO2. 4. Хора или помещения: например отчитане на присъствие, оползотворяване на пространството или колко хора са минали през определен вход.
  37. 37. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 1 – Премахване на окабеляването • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: всички • Описание: Интегрирането на BAS в съществуваща сграда изисква тя да бъде окабелена, което е много скъпо, бавно и трудно. Безжичните комуникационни протоколи за IoT премахват нуждата от кабели, като едновременно с това осигуряват много по-добра свързаност, изключителна гъвкавост при адресирането и широк спектър от варианти за осъвременяване. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – При внедняването на нова BAS разходите за окабеляване са между 20% и 80% от предвидените в проекта разходи за модернизиране. Тези разходи могат да бъдат спестени.
  38. 38. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 2 – Без ограничения при изграждане на мрежата • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася : всички • Описание: интегрирането на един модул към BAS стандартно изисква поредица от мрежови връзки от BAS до мястото, където е модулът. При кабелните мрежи например може да се прокара RS-485 мрежови кабел от гейтуея (шлюза) до Modbus модула. Безжичните модули вече поддържат протоколи за безжична комуникация и свързване, т.е. безжичната връзка (например Zigbee) заменя мрежовия кабел, тъй като безжичният модул се свързва с безжичен шлюз. От шлюза до BAS вече може да се използва обикновена кабелна връзка, която да завърши интегрирането на безжичния модул. IoT модулите нямат мрежови ограничения. Те могат да се свързват с облака директно или чрез шлюз-посредник. Всяко крайно устройство в мрежата на може да осъществи връзка с BAS. Например един IoT термостат, инсталиран в отдалечена част на сградата или кампуса може да се свърже директно с облака, за да изпраща отчетените данни (например температура, влажност, CO2 и др.) и да получава команди (например промяна на зададената стойност). Облачната платформа може да предостави виртуален интерфейс на IoT термостата до централната BAS, достъпен от всяка част на мрежата в съответната сграда или дори в друга сграда. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – По-нискиразходи за мрежата чрез използванена непосредствено свързаниустройства. – Потенциално повишаванена комфорта за обитателите. – По-ниско потреблениена енергия порадипо-малкия бройустройства и междинниточки в мрежата.
  39. 39. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 3 – Мащабируемост • Системив сградата, за които се отнася : всички • Описание: Крайните IoT устройства дават възможност за тясно интегриране с облачните услуги и по този начин осигуряват визуализацияв облакана данните в реално време, без никакво конфигуриранена място. IoT премахва затрудненията при добавяне на нови модули към сензорната инфраструктура на сградата. Сградният оператор например може да получи и визуализираданни за качествотона въздуха (IAQ) в една заседателна зала, като просто окачи на стената безжичен IAQ модул и го включи, катов рамкитена няколкоминути ще получи от облакаданни в реално време. Друг пример: да приемем, че пет различни IoT термостата са инсталирани на различни места в сградата. Един общ виртуален интерфейс може да се използва за представяне на петте IoT термостата при интегрирането им в BAS. Само един шлюз с общ IoT интерфейс дава възможност за високамащабируемост на проекта. • Възможенефект върху критериите за QoS: – По-ниски разходи за интегриране и управлениена BAS
  40. 40. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 4 – Повече данни за BAS • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: всички • Описание: IoT означава достъп до повече данни в BAS, което улеснява вземането на по-обосновани решения. Дарси Отис, директор на отдела за анализ и откриване на неизправности към подразделението за сградни технологии в Siemens, казва: „BAS е неразделна част от IoT средата. IoT просто предоставя на BAS повече информация и по-добри инструменти за изпълнение на основните й функции“. Според Сохраб Моди, инженерен вицепрезидент на Echelon, „системите за сграден мениджмънт ще трябва да станат по-гъвкави и мащабируеми“. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Потенциално намаляване на разходите за енергия и подобряване на комфорта за обитателите благодарение на анализа на данни, коитопо-рано не са били достъпни.
  41. 41. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 5 – Контрол на осветлението • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Системата за контрол на осветлението • Описание: Да приемем, че осветителната система като част от по-стара BAS следи осветлението и предлага опции като график за включване и изключване, известяване за забравени лампи и др. Може да обмислите дали да не добавите сензори за присъствие в определени стаи и да използвате отделна система, която да обменя информация със старата BAS и да дава команди за включване и изключване въз основа на това в кое помещение има хора. Като следваща стъпка вместо да добавяте сензори за присъствие, може да използвате данните за CO2 от системата за качество на въздуха и така да откривате присъствие на хора. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – По-ниски разходи за енергия, без да се жертва комфортът на обитателите.
  42. 42. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 6 – Мониторинг и контрол на ОВК • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: ОВК • Описание: Може да инсталирате IoT сензор за CO2 и да използвате облачна функция, за да изчислите приблизителния брой на хората в помещението и да инструктирате съществуващата ОВК система да увеличи подавания въздух. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Подобрен комфорт за обитателите.
  43. 43. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 7 – Мониторингна водата • Системив сградата, за които се отнася: Системата за водопровод и канализация • Описание: Може да се инсталират свързани с интернет водомери на определени места във водопроводната мрежав сградата. Данните може да се анализират в отделна платформа, да се откриват възможни течове (дори и скрити) и информациятада се изпраща незабавно на сградните оператори, за да могат те да спират или пускат подаването на вода към определени части от мрежата. В допълнение към това може да се инсталират сензори за качество на водата, коитода информират бързо сградните оператори за вода с ниско качество, например в хотелскастая. Ако клапаните за вода се управляват дистанционно от системата, допълнителната информация може да се използва за автоматично подаване на команди към клапаните. • Възможенефект върху критериите за QoS: – Намаляване на загубите от вода; водата се разглежда като енергия. – Подобрен комфорт за обитателите чрез избягване на възможни проблемисъс замърсена вода.
  44. 44. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 8 – Сигурност и качество на въздуха • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Системата за сигурност и ОВК/мониторинг на въздуха • Описание: Може да се инсталира IoT сензор за CO2, който да изпраща данни към облачна платформа. Специална функция разчита тези данни и информира системата за сигурност, че в дадена стая има хора, ако системата за сигурност е включена, а датчиците не отчитат никакво движение (възможно е да се случи при високи температури). И обратното, ако се отчетат високи нива на CO2, дистанционната функция може да изпрати инструкция до системата за сигурност да включи алармата и да предупреди хората, че има потенциален риск за здравето им. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Подобрен комфорт за обитателите. – По-ниски загуби, причинени от проблеми със сигурността.
  45. 45. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 9 – Сигурност и температура • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: ОВК, сигурност • Описание: IoT сензор, който отчита отварянето и затварянето на прозорец, изпраща данните си към облака. Написана е функция, която изпраща инструкции към потсистемата за отопление/охлаждане към ОВК, например да зададе по-ниска желана температура в стаята, ако прозорецът е отворен, така че отоплителните тела да не се стремят да постигнат определената висока температура. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Икономия на енергия.
  47. 47. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 10 – Мониторинг на потреблението на енергия • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Електрическата мрежа • Описание: Използвайте IoT електромери, за да разполагате с мониторинг в реално време и да променяте навиците на потребление, за да намалите общите разходи. Първоначално може да използвате малко IoT устройство в допълнение към електромера, за да събирате данни. Ако става въпрос за голяма сграда, може да запомнете например, като отчитате консумацията на енергия за осветление на един етаж и постепенно да разширявате системата, след като свикнете и установите ползите от нея. Като сградни оператори постепенно ще ви става все по-удобно да интерпретирате данните и да действате въз основа на тях. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Икономия на енергия и нисък разход за инсталиране. Цената е много по-ниска, отколкото на традиционна система за мониторинг на енергията.
  48. 48. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 11 – Проследяване на активи, инвентар и попълване на заявки • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Мениджмънт на активите (в складови помещения) • Описание: Може да използвате IoT роботи и приложения, за да се ориентирате откривате неща в склада бързо и ефективно. Amazon вече използва роботи, които автоматично да набират заявките. Роботи се използват и за подреждане на продуктите в склада за оптимизиране на доставките. IoT улеснява директната комуникация между роботите, а благодарение на анализа на данни в облака се използват алгоритми за навигация и оптимизация. Това решение е много по-добро, отколкото да прекарате часове в търсене на определена част, която трябва да бъде доставена. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Икономия на енергия поради оптималното използване на времето. – По-ниски разходи за експлоатация поради по-краткотовреме за изпълнение.
  49. 49. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 12 – Мениджмънт на активи в здравеопазването • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Мениджмънт на активите (здравни заведения) • Описание: Здравните заведения могат да намалят загубите от оборудване, като прикрепят IoT сензори към предметите, които най-често изчезват, например преносими мониториращи устройства и хирургични инструменти. IoT в здравеопазването може да се използва и просто чрез сензори, чрез които да откриете къде е нужното ви медицинско оборудване. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – По-ниски разходи поради по-малката загуба на активи.
  50. 50. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 13 – Мониторинг на качеството на въздуха • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: ОВК и в частност вентилацията • Описание: Използвайте IoT устройства, за да измервате нивата на CO2 и/или прахови частици, за да получите по-добра представа дали вентилационната система доставя прекалено много или прекалено много въздух отвън. Може да използвате тази информация, за да решите дали и как да промените настройките на вентилационната система. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Подобрен комфорт за хората.
  51. 51. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 14 – Мениджмънт на пространството • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: ОВК / Сигурност • Описание: Поставете IoT устройства в залите за срещи и в други общи пространства, за да следите как и от колко хора се използват. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Икономия на енергия.
  52. 52. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 15 – Сигурност • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Системата за сигурност • Описание: Използвайте IoT камери за видеонаблюдение, умни ключалки, четци на карти за достъп и други физически устройства за сигурност. Същите бариери за геозони, които разработчиците на приложения използват, за да насочват клиентите си към определени места, могат да се използват и при IoT бравите и проследяването на активи. Това са невидими бариери, които ви известяват, ако бъдат нарушени. По този начин охраната може да реагира много по-бързо на проблема. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Подобрен комфорт за хората по отношение на сигурността.
  53. 53. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 16 – Защита от пожари и други опасности • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Системата за сигурност/безопасност • Описание: IoT устойствата, свързани към системата за алармиране и масово известяване, могат временно да поемат контрола на осветлението и да предотвратят възможно изключване на лампите, за да могат хората да се евакуират безопасно. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Комфорт за обитателите по отношение на сигурността и безопасността.
  54. 54. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 17 – Регистриране на вибрации • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Системата за сигурност/безопасност • Описание: IoT сензорите за вибрации могат да се използват за намаляване на шума при разширяване на сградата или за проверка на изправността на вентилаторите и други механични устройства в сградата. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Подобрен комфорт за обитателите.
  55. 55. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 18 – Обща материална база за ОВК и осветлението • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: ОВК/Осветление • Описание: В по-старите BAS се използват отделни контролери за отопление, охлаждане, вентилация и осветление, като всеки от тях изисква наличието на отделен набор от сензори (например за присъствие, температура и влажност). В IoT вариант може да има само един контролер с един набор от сензори, данните от които да се използват от контролера във всички функции за мониторинг и контрол. Много лесно ще е и качването на всички данни директно към облака от една точка, като по този начин се облекчава събирането, съхранението, анализът и управлението на данните. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Икономия на енергия, икономична експлоатация.
  56. 56. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 19 – Разделно управление на ОВК • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: ОВК • Описание: ОВК система с IoT ще може да управлява охлаждането и отоплението в отделни части на сградата. Така може да се охлади или отопли едно помещение, без да се налага да се отоплява или охлажда останалата част от сградата. Например ако една среща се провежда в почивен ден, може да отоплите само залата, в която ще се проведе тя. Освен това IoT ви дава възможност да програмирате отоплението и охлаждането дистанционно, така че да спадне до най-ниско ниво, когато сградата се изпразни, и да се включи автоматично определено време преди в сградата да пристигне първият човек на сутринта. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Икономия на енергия.
  57. 57. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 20 – Умни пространства • Системив сградата, за които се отнася: Няколко • Описание: IoT дава възможност да се създадат модели на отношенията и взаимодействиетсо между обитателите, различнитеместа в сградите и устройствата, като се следи как се използва пространството, за да се оптимизира работата на различни системи, вариращи от отоплението и охлаждането до резервирането на стаи. Пространственият интелект може да се използва и за по-фантастични цели като разговор с кафене, помощ при паркиране, автоматично попълване на списък на присъстващите в залата и информация за това кой отсъства. Други възможности на умното пространство е комбиниранена AI с аудио и видео за разпознаване на говорещия, установяване на речеви модели и предоставяне на услугата за транскрипция на речта на живо. Умните пространства могат да превеждат записаната реч за присъстващите на срещата, които говорят различни езици. • Възможенефект върху критериите за QoS: – Подобрен комфорт на обитателите
  58. 58. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 21 – Умни асансьори • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Асансьори • Описание: Datahoist е фирма, която събира и обработва данни от асансьорите чрез IoT устройства, комбинирани с адаптивни самообучаващи се алгоритми. Сензорите, вградени в подовете и вратите, изпращат данни през шлюз към облачната услуга. Там те се обработват и анализират. Datahoist следи изправността на асансьорите денонощно, изучава моделите на използването им и алапрмира потребителите, ако открие някакви аномалии. Това иновативно IoT решение пести труд и премахва нуждата от рутинни проверки на изправността и ненужна замяна на части. Освен това изпраща известия още преди нещо да се повреди, като предотвратява излизане от строя на асансьора. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Икономия на енергия, икономия на труд.
  59. 59. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 22 – Видеокамери за наблюдение и анализ • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Сигурност • Описание: Използвайте IoT камери с вградена платка от Raspberry Pi board. Те се произвеждат с модул за цифрова камера (Pi cam), който се свързва чрез гъвкав конектор директно към платката, без да се използва USB порт. Така Pi камерата става изключително ефективна и не изисква USB платки или друг мрежови хардуер. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – По-ниски разходи.
  60. 60. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 23 – Откриване на звук • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Мониторинг на звука • Описание: Използвайте IoT сензори за откриване на звук (например SEN-12462 и EasyVR guard), за да получите различни възможности: наблюдение на бебета, включване/изключване на осветлението, отваряне на врата или поставяне на храна при разпознат глас на домашен любимец. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Подобрен комфорт за обитателите
  61. 61. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 24 – Сензори за влага • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: ОВК • Описание: Използвайте IoT сензори (например DHT11 и DHT22 – бързи, но с ниска производителност, или Dig RH и HIH6100 с по-висока производителност), за да следите влажността на въздуха в умните домове. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Подобрен комфорт за обитателите.
  62. 62. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 25 – Смарт тонколони • Системив сградата, за които се отнася: Контрол на звука/говора • Описание: Изпозвайте смарт тонколони в хотелскитестаи, за да могат гостите да управляватс гласови команди телевизора или да си направят резервация в тематичен ресторант. Гласови команди могат да се използват от гостите при освобождаване на стаята и от почистващия персонал за докладване на спешни случаи. Смарт тонколонитемогат да общуват с намиращите се в стаята и да им дават определени инструкции, например относно политиката на хотелапо отношение на енергоспестяването. Хотелски вериги като Marriott и Best Western Hotels & Resorts експериментират с Alexa – интерфейса за разговори на Амазон. В близкобъдеще интерфейс за разговори може да се използва за създаване на връзка между умната сграда и нейните обитатели. • Възможенефект върху критериите за QoS: – Подобрен комфорт за обитателите. – Икономияна енергия, ако обитателите спазватинструкциите за енергоспестяване.
  63. 63. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 26 – Смарт паркиране • Системи в сградата, за които се отнася: Паркинг системата • Описание: Използвайте съвременните възможности за автоматизация и IoT, за да паркирате автоматично колите на паркинга в сградата. Роботизираните системи ще се получават указания от данните на IoT датчиците и техния анализ, за да поемат колата, която спре на платформата, и я преместят на паркинга. След това роботизираната система ще разпознае собственика на всяка кола и ще му я върне безопасно на платформата, готова за потегляне. Така се пести много място за паркиране, а колата ви е защитена от това някой да я удари, разбие или одраска. Освен това системата спомага за намаляване на вредните емисии. • Възможен ефект върху критериите за QoS: – Подобрен комфорт за обитателите. – Икономия на енергия и намаляване на вредните емисии.
  64. 64. Примери за приложение на IoT в сграда Пример 27 – Борба срещутормоза и пушенетона електронницигари в училище • Системив сградата, за които се отнася: Системата за сигурност • Описание:Ако оборудвате училището с високоскоростнамрежа,която поддържа IoT приложения, ще можете да разширите употребата на технологии в образованието и в дигиталното обучение. Може да използватемного смарт приложения като например свързани с интернет училищни звънци, брави, ОВК системи, камери за видеонаблюдение и сензори навсякъде в училището. IoT инфраструктурата може да се използва и за борба срещу тормоза и с електронните цигари, които заливат училищата. Ruckus си партрира със Soter Technologies, за да разработятсензора Fly Sense, който засича електронни цигари, дим и необичайни шумове в трудни за наблюдение зони, каквитоса тоалетните и съблекалните.Сензорът Fly Sense използвамашинно самообучение за да установи базовите параметри на мястото,където е инсталиран. Колкотоповече данни натрупва с течение на времето, толковапо-точни прогнози може да направи. Ако получи стимул – например открие тийнейджър, който пуши електронна цигара в тоалетната или тормози друг ученик, той може да предприеме предварително зададено действие. Може например да изпрати аларма чрез мобилното приложение до отговорните за това училищни служители, катов приложението те ще могат да видят и обобщена информация за броя на проблемите през седмицата и за къде са се случили те. • Възможенефектвърхукритериитеза QoS: – Подобренкомфортза обитателите.
  65. 65. Източници • https://blog.senseware.co/2018/12/11/10-iot-smart-building-trends-watch-2019 • https://www.buildings.com/news/industry-news/articleid/21603/title/iot-smart- building-technology • http://www.smartbuildingsmagazine.com/features/iot-and-its-uses-in-buildings • https://www.iotworldtoday.com/subject/homes-buildings/ • https://bosscontrols.com/iot-devices-commercial-buildings/ • https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/three-surprising-iot-trends-in-smart- buildings/ • https://www.telecomstechnews.com/news/2019/apr/01/how-iot-technology- drives-smart-building-innovation/ • https://data-flair.training/blogs/internet-of-things-applications-in-building/
  66. 66. Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.eu или нашата страница https://www.facebook.com/Vet4sbo. Свалете мобилното ни приложение https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vet4sbo.mobile. Този проект (2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411) е финансиран с подкрепата на Европейскатакомисия (Програма Еразъм+). Публикацията изразява единствено вижданията на автора и Комисията не носи отговорност за начина, по който може да бъде употребенаинформацията, съдържащасе в нея.

