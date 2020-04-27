VET4SBO Level 1 module 3 - unit 2 - v0.9 bg

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 3: Основи на Инт...
Съдържание 1. Старите системи за сграден мениджмънт 2. IoT-системите за сграден мениджмънт 3. Комбиниране на стари и IoT-с...
Старите системи за сграден мениджмънт Стари BMS/BAS • Предназначени за отделни процеси в жизненоважните системи на сградит...
Примери за стари BMS/BAS Функционалности • Дистанционно наблюдение, контрол, конфигуриране на системата (Компютърен интерф...
Пример за BMS/BAS архитектурата на Siemens • Програмиране и контрол само на място • Ограничена достъпна информация • Трудн...
Интерфейс 1 на Siemens за BMS/BAS
Пример за BMS/BAS на Siemens (Архитектура) Хардуер (сензори/ актуатори) Комуникационенпротокол (BACnet/IP/ModBus/Lonwks) С...
Пример за BMS/BAS от Johnson Controls • Управление комфорта на обитателите – Автоматиченконтрол и оборудване (ОВК, осветле...
Пример за BMS/BAS от Johnson Controls • Механични системи на контролния център
Пример за BMS/BAS от Johnson Controls • Интегрирани ключови подсистеми
Пример за BMS/BAS от Johnson Controls • Нетрадиционни системи, интегрирани в BMS
Компоненти на по-старите BMS/BAS • Висока цена за осъвременяване на старите BMS/BAS • И допълнителни проблеми със съвмести...
Стари протоколи за BMS/BAS Стари протоколи: • BACnet управлява протокола за комуникация на високото ниво • IBECS се грижи ...
Стари BMS/BAS (Архитектура)
Стари BMS/BAS – интерфейс 2
Стари BMS/BAS – интерфейс 3
IoT Устройства • IoT сензори: – Сензор за присъствие – Сензор за влажност – Сензор за осветеност • Унивицирана платформа –...
Пример 1 - IoT сградна система (от Predix)
Стари BMS/BAS и IoT устройства • Правят съществуващата система по-интелигентна • По-подробна информация за сградата и нейн...
Пример за умен контрол на въздушния поток в ОВК • Контрол на притока на въздух: Когато броят на присъстващите в стаята се ...
Пример за умен контрол на температурата в ОВК • Система за контрол на температурата и вентилаторите: BAS открива,когато ко...
Пример за умен контрол на интегрирана ОВК-осветителна система • Осветителна система: Осветлението може да се контролира с ...
Intel: Стари BMS/BAS и унифицирана IoT рамка (1/2)
Intel: Стари BMS/BAS и унифицирана IoT рамка (2/2)
Безпроблемно интегриране на всички протоколи
IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 1 (1/2) Университетът на Индонезия (ADVANTEC) • Цел: Намаляване на потреблението на енергия • Р...
IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 1 (2/2) Архитектура на решението Енергийно ефективно IoT решение, свързано чрез интерфейс с пла...
IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 2 (1/3) Morgan Building влиза в XXI век (Honeywell) • Досега не е имала BMS/BAS. Само отделни у...
IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 2 (2/3) Morgan Building влиза в XXI век (Honeywell) • Рещение (продукти на Honeywell): – WEBs-A...
IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 2 (3/3) Morgan Building влиза в XXI век (Honeywell) • Резултати: – Чрез WEBs-AX са интегрирани ...
IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 3 (1/2) • Цел: – Интегриране на системите в обща платформа – Ефективен контрол на ключови места...
IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 3 (2/2) • Решение (с продукти на Honeywell): – WEBs-AX софтуер за сградна автоматизация • Интег...
IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 4 (1/3) Сграда с 10 офиса • Със съществуваща BAS: – 2 независими подсистеми 1. TAC Xenta: включ...
Опростена схема на обикновена система за мониторинг и контрол Brambley, “Advanced Sensors and Controls for BuildingApplica...
IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 4 (2/3) • Добавени IoT сензори: – Фотосензор (LI04 Thermokon сензор) – По 2 бр. инфрачервени се...
IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 4 (3/3) Aghemo C, Blaso L, Pellegrino A. Buildingautomationand control systems: A case study to...
Пример за онлайн визуализиране на данните (1/4) Сградата на Колежа по криминално право „John Jay“ към Университетана Ню Йо...
Пример за онлайн визуализиране на данните (2/4) Онлайн платформаза визуализиране и анализ на данните
Пример за онлайн визуализиране на данните (3/4) Данни от сензорите: • Температура в помещението • Температура, подавана от...
Пример за онлайн визуализиране на данните (4/4) Данни от сензорите: 1. Присъствие ↑ (при повишаване нивото на CO2) 2. Охла...
Взаимозависимости при стари BMS/BAS (1/5) • Функции в стаята: Отопление 1.1 и охлаждане 2.1 • Функции на разпределителната...
Взаимозависимости при стари BMS/BAS (2/5) • Зададената температура има една стойност (и за отопление, и за охлаждане). С д...
Взаимозависимости при стари BMS/BAS (3/5) • ОВК инсталацията се включва два часа преди да дойдат хората и и се ивключва тр...
Взаимозависимости при стари BMS/BAS (4/5) • Тук времето за работа е по-адаптирано, като са оптимизирани часовете на включв...
Взаимозависимости при стари BMS/BAS (5/5) • Усъвършенствани функции и възможност за по-гъвкаво настройване на зададената т...
Ниво на заетост при различни сгради Siemens: BuildingAutomation – Impact on energy efficiency. Applicationof EN 15232-1:20...
Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (1/10) • Тъй като BMS/BAS има аларми за температура или повреди в оборудването, които са на...
Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (2/10) • Известяване на операторите за проблеми с инсталацията – Откриване на проблеми пред...
Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (3/10) Проблем: Графикът на работа на сградите и температурните им изисквания постоянно се ...
Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (4/10) Проблем: • ОВК системата няма обратна връзка и може да се настрои единствено до една...
Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (5/10) Проблем: • Намаляване на потреблението на енергия от ОВК – Потреблението на енергия ...
Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (6/10) • Проблем: – Оплаквания от неподходяща температура • Възможно/и решение/я: – Сензори...
Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (7/10) • Сензори за присъствие: в някои части от сградите има време, когато са почти празни...
Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (8/10) • Проблем: – Необичайно голямо потребление • Възможно/и решение/я: – Електромери, ко...
Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (9/10) • Проблем: Оплаквания от главоболие и/или замайване и/или гадене • Възможно/и решени...
Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (10/10) • Проблем: Няма мониторинг в котелните помещения. Има инциденти с емисии на химикал...
Известия за грешки • Да кажем, че дюзата за въздух отвън подава 30%, а дюзата за вече използван въздух (която е обратното ...
Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.e...
  1. 1. ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 3: Основи на Интернет на нещата (IoT) неговите приложения. Възможности за нискобюджетни подобрения в управлението Раздел 3.2: Приложения на IoT с по-старите BMS или самостоятелни сградни инсталации
  2. 2. Съдържание 1. Старите системи за сграден мениджмънт 2. IoT-системите за сграден мениджмънт 3. Комбиниране на стари и IoT-системи за сграден мениджмънт 4. Примери от практиката 5. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация
  3. 3. Съдържание 1. Старите системи за сграден мениджмънт 2. IoT-системите за сграден мениджмънт 3. Комбиниране на стари и IoT-системи за сграден мениджмънт 4. Примери от практиката 5. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация
  4. 4. Старите системи за сграден мениджмънт Стари BMS/BAS • Предназначени за отделни процеси в жизненоважните системи на сградите – Включване/изключване на ОВК (охладител, вентилатор, помпа и др.) – Графици за включване/изключване на осветлението – Мрежа и комуникации – … • Прекрасен инструмент за обединяване на информацията
  5. 5. Примери за стари BMS/BAS Функционалности • Дистанционно наблюдение, контрол, конфигуриране на системата (Компютърен интерфейс или отделни компоненти) • Управление на оборудването чрез зададени графици (по часове, дати и почивни дни) • Функции за алармиране
  6. 6. Примери за стари BMS/BAS
  7. 7. Пример за BMS/BAS архитектурата на Siemens • Програмиране и контрол само на място • Ограничена достъпна информация • Трудно се преценява: – Енергийната ефективност – Нивото на комфорт – Нуждата от поддръжка Обикновена система за сградна автоматизация
  8. 8. Интерфейс 1 на Siemens за BMS/BAS
  9. 9. Пример за BMS/BAS на Siemens (Архитектура) Хардуер (сензори/ актуатори) Комуникационенпротокол (BACnet/IP/ModBus/Lonwks) Софтуер (уеб- платформи / приложения
  10. 10. Пример за BMS/BAS от Johnson Controls • Управление комфорта на обитателите – Автоматиченконтрол и оборудване (ОВК, осветление, охладители, покривно оборудване,устройстваза обработка на въздуха,устройстваза подаване на въздух и др.) – Интеграгия и управление на другите системи • Енергиен мениджмънт – Задаванена умна последователностот действия за управление потреблението на енергия от сградата и системата
  11. 11. Пример за BMS/BAS от Johnson Controls • Механични системи на контролния център
  12. 12. Пример за BMS/BAS от Johnson Controls • Интегрирани ключови подсистеми
  13. 13. Пример за BMS/BAS от Johnson Controls • Нетрадиционни системи, интегрирани в BMS
  14. 14. Компоненти на по-старите BMS/BAS • Висока цена за осъвременяване на старите BMS/BAS • И допълнителни проблеми със съвместимостта на сензорите
  15. 15. Стари протоколи за BMS/BAS Стари протоколи: • BACnet управлява протокола за комуникация на високото ниво • IBECS се грижи за долната част на мрежата Между двата протокола има посредник.
  16. 16. Стари BMS/BAS (Архитектура)
  17. 17. Стари BMS/BAS – интерфейс 2
  18. 18. Стари BMS/BAS – интерфейс 3
  20. 20. IoT Устройства • IoT сензори: – Сензор за присъствие – Сензор за влажност – Сензор за осветеност • Унивицирана платформа – Стари + IoT устройства • Анализ на данните  Вземане на решение
  21. 21. Пример 1 - IoT сградна система (от Predix)
  22. 22. Пример 1 - IoT сградна система (от Predix)
  23. 23. Пример 1 - IoT сградна система (от Predix)
  25. 25. Стари BMS/BAS и IoT устройства • Правят съществуващата система по-интелигентна • По-подробна информация за сградата и нейните обитатели • Усъвършенстван анализ • Ниска цена за интеграция • Големи подобрения в: – Енергийнатаефективност – Комфорта за обитателите – Качеството на въздуха
  26. 26. Пример за умен контрол на въздушния поток в ОВК • Контрол на притока на въздух: Когато броят на присъстващите в стаята се увеличи, термостатътще регистрира повишаване на температуратав стаята; контролнотоустройство ще отвориклапана си и ще увеличи притока на въздух към стаята, като по този начин ще намали статичнотоналягане във въздухопровода, регистрираноот съответния сензор.
  27. 27. Пример за умен контрол на температурата в ОВК • Система за контрол на температурата и вентилаторите: BAS открива,когато контролнотоустройство не работи, и му задава статус „изключено“, като по този начин го изключва. Например ако за помещението е зададена температура от 25°С, но там температуратае стигнала до 27°С, BAS/операторъттрябва да отвориклапана на водния охладител. Щом температуратападне под 25°С, клапанът трябва да бъде затворен.
  28. 28. Пример за умен контрол на интегрирана ОВК-осветителна система • Осветителна система: Осветлението може да се контролира с помощта на сензори, които засичат движение и присъствие. Ключовете за включване и изключване могат да се настроят чрез предварително зададени графици. Към Също така могат да се интегрират и системи с автоматичен отговорпри засичане на дневна светлина, които в комбинация с приглушаването на светлината могат значително да подобрят гъвкавостта.
  29. 29. Intel: Стари BMS/BAS и унифицирана IoT рамка (1/2)
  30. 30. Intel: Стари BMS/BAS и унифицирана IoT рамка (2/2)
  31. 31. Безпроблемно интегриране на всички протоколи
  33. 33. IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 1 (1/2) Университетът на Индонезия (ADVANTEC) • Цел: Намаляване на потреблението на енергия • Решение: – Систематаза резервиране на учебни зали да се интегрира с IoT актуатори и умни електромери, за да се постигне съответенграфик на работа на електроуредите и осветлението • Изисквания: – SCADA: Мониторинг и контрол на осветлениетои електроуредите в реално време – Интерфейс, свързващактуаторитеи онлайн приложението (ADVANTEC WebAccess 8.0.)
  34. 34. IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 1 (2/2) Архитектура на решението Енергийно ефективно IoT решение, свързано чрез интерфейс с платформата на Advantec, чрез което се управляват електроуредите и осветлението System Diagram
  35. 35. IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 2 (1/3) Morgan Building влиза в XXI век (Honeywell) • Досега не е имала BMS/BAS. Само отделни устройства • Цел: – Икономия на енергия – Повече данни за енергийния мениджмънт – Интегрирано управление на всички системи и устройства – Усъвършенстван мониторинг, диагностика и конфигуриране на системата
  36. 36. IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 2 (2/3) Morgan Building влиза в XXI век (Honeywell) • Рещение (продукти на Honeywell): – WEBs-AX софтуер за автоматизация – WEBs-AX контролери за интеграция – Spyder® полеви контролери – Zio® LCD вграденимодули – TR21 безжични сензори – TR20 сензори – Клапани и актуатори Нови IoT сензори
  37. 37. IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 2 (3/3) Morgan Building влиза в XXI век (Honeywell) • Резултати: – Чрез WEBs-AX са интегрирани всички системи – Централизираният контрол е довел до 18.6% намаление на потреблението на електроенергия и 52% намаление на BTU при климатиците – Икономия на енергия, подобрен сграден мениджмънт и по-малки разходи за поддръжка – Morgan Building получава Сребърен сертификат на LEED от Съвета за зелени сгради на САЩ – Morgan Building получава сертификат Energy Star на EPA
  38. 38. IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 3 (1/2) • Цел: – Интегриране на системите в обща платформа – Ефективен контрол на ключови места от експозицията – По-големи икономии на енергия – Подобрен мониторинг, диагностика и конфигурация – Повече данни за енергийния мениджмънт Музеят за естествена история в Сан Диего
  39. 39. IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 3 (2/2) • Решение (с продукти на Honeywell): – WEBs-AX софтуер за сградна автоматизация • Интегриране на съществуващите системи – Honeywell NiagaraAX Framework • Централизиран мониторинг и контрол Музеят за естествена история в Сан Диего
  40. 40. IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 4 (1/3) Сграда с 10 офиса • Със съществуваща BAS: – 2 независими подсистеми 1. TAC Xenta: включва и изключва охлаждащите вентилатори 2. Dali Protocol: Включва и изключва приглушаването на осветителните тела Aghemo C, Blaso L, Pellegrino A. Buildingautomationand control systems: A case study to evaluate the energy and environmental performances of a lighting control system in offices. Automationin Construction. 2014 Jul 1;43:10-22.
  41. 41. Опростена схема на обикновена система за мониторинг и контрол Brambley, “Advanced Sensors and Controls for BuildingApplications:Market Assessment and PotentialR&D Pathways“2005
  42. 42. IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 4 (2/3) • Добавени IoT сензори: – Фотосензор (LI04 Thermokon сензор) – По 2 бр. инфрачервени сензори за присъствие (WRF04 Thermokon сензор PIR) – Комбинирансензор с фотоклетка (MDS Thermokon таванен мултисензор360°) Aghemo C, Blaso L, Pellegrino A. Buildingautomationand control systems: A case study to evaluate the energy and environmental performances of a lighting control system in offices. Automationin Construction. 2014 Jul 1;43:10-22.
  43. 43. IoT и/или BMS/BAS – Пример 4 (3/3) Aghemo C, Blaso L, Pellegrino A. Buildingautomationand control systems: A case study to evaluate the energy and environmental performances of a lighting control system in offices. Automationin Construction. 2014 Jul 1;43:10-22. • Интелигентно управление на осветлението, довело до значителни икономии
  44. 44. Пример за онлайн визуализиране на данните (1/4) Сградата на Колежа по криминално право „John Jay“ към Университетана Ню Йорк (2015 г.) • Многобройни сензори, отчитани на всеки 15 мин. • Данните от сензорите са достъпни на (rscript.cisdd.org) • Онлайн анализ (rscript.cisdd.org)  Прогнозаза температуратав помещенията
  45. 45. Пример за онлайн визуализиране на данните (2/4) Онлайн платформаза визуализиране и анализ на данните
  46. 46. Пример за онлайн визуализиране на данните (3/4) Данни от сензорите: • Температура в помещението • Температура, подавана от устройството за обработка на въздуха • Температура на въздуха, постъпващ към устройството за обработка – Подавана температура ↓ и като следствие температура в стаята↓ – Подавана температура ↑ и като следствие температура в стаята↑
  47. 47. Пример за онлайн визуализиране на данните (4/4) Данни от сензорите: 1. Присъствие ↑ (при повишаване нивото на CO2) 2. Охладителна система ↑ 3. Температура в стаята ↓ Влияние от други сензори Примери: • Повече CO2  Присъствие Присъствие  Стаята трябва да се охлади
  48. 48. Взаимозависимости при стари BMS/BAS (1/5) • Функции в стаята: Отопление 1.1 и охлаждане 2.1 • Функции на разпределителната мрежа, вентилацията и топлата вода: термопомпа 1.7 и вентилация 4.5. Siemens: BuildingAutomation – Impact on energy efficiency. Applicationof EN 15232-1:2017
  49. 49. Взаимозависимости при стари BMS/BAS (2/5) • Зададената температура има една стойност (и за отопление, и за охлаждане). С други думи, няма вариант, при който да не се консумира енергия. ОВК системата работи 24 в денонощието, макар че в нея има хора само през 11 от тях. Siemens: BuildingAutomation – Impact on energy efficiency. Applicationof EN 15232-1:2017
  50. 50. Взаимозависимости при стари BMS/BAS (3/5) • ОВК инсталацията се включва два часа преди да дойдат хората и и се ивключва три часа след като са си тръгнали period • Между зададените стойности за отопление и охлаждане разликата е малка – само 1◦C. Dead energy band Siemens: BuildingAutomation– Impact on energy efficiency. Applicationof EN 15232-1:2017
  51. 51. Взаимозависимости при стари BMS/BAS (4/5) • Тук времето за работа е по-адаптирано, като са оптимизирани часовете на включване и изключване • По-голям прозорец, в който не се предполага консумация на енергия Siemens: BuildingAutomation – Impact on energy efficiency. Applicationof EN 15232-1:2017
  52. 52. Взаимозависимости при стари BMS/BAS (5/5) • Усъвършенствани функции и възможност за по-гъвкаво настройване на зададената температура (в зависимост от присъствието на хора) за охлаждане или подаване на въздушен поток при нужда. Siemens: BuildingAutomation – Impact on energy efficiency. Applicationof EN 15232-1:2017
  53. 53. Ниво на заетост при различни сгради Siemens: BuildingAutomation – Impact on energy efficiency. Applicationof EN 15232-1:2017 • ОВК, осветлението и вентилацията трябва да се програмират в съответствие с това • Сензорите за CO2 могат да се използват за приблизително установяване на броя на хората
  55. 55. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (1/10) • Тъй като BMS/BAS има аларми за температура или повреди в оборудването, които са на едно място, откриването, диагностиката и анализът на неизправностите най-често трябва да е решение на оператора. • Операторът трябва да сравнява, съпоставя и извлича закономерностите от достъпната информация и да реши дали има повреда и дали има нужда да насрочи ремонт или трябва да се заменят части/сензори • Анализът на измерените стойности и съчетаването на инфопрмация от различни IoT устройства улеснява предприемането на бързи действия от оператора
  56. 56. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (2/10) • Известяване на операторите за проблеми с инсталацията – Откриване на проблеми преди да станат сериозни – Аларми и управление на известията – Влошаване на производителността • Защита на съоръженията и активите – Охладителни инсталации, ОВК, медицинско оборудване, хора, противопожарна система и система за сигурност – Повишаване на цената на имота
  57. 57. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (3/10) Проблем: Графикът на работа на сградите и температурните им изисквания постоянно се менят. Един типичен университет или офис ще промени графика в съответствие с конкретните изисквания. Тази настройка може да бъде променена на следващия ден, но може и да си остане, ако операторът не обърне внимание. В резултат на това устройството за обработка на въздуха в зоната може да използва значително повече енергия отколкото преди, но никой няма да разбере, тъй като няма аларми, които да следят за това. Решение: IoT-сензор за присъствие в стаята може да е решаващ фактор в работата на устройството за обработка на въздуха.
  58. 58. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (4/10) Проблем: • ОВК системата няма обратна връзка и може да се настрои единствено до една постоянна желана температура. Решение Да се добави сензор за CO2  Информация за присъствие  Казва на ОВК системата кога да се включи или изключи Да се добавят сензори за присъствие  Включване и изключване на осветлението  Основни подобрения при енергоспестяването!!!
  59. 59. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (5/10) Проблем: • Намаляване на потреблението на енергия от ОВК – Потреблението на енергия от ОВК се влияе чувствително от количеството чист въздух, внасян в сградата • Решение: – CO2 сензори, които да следят качеството на въздуха в сградата – Регулиране на внасянето на чист въдхут в съответствие с това
  60. 60. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (6/10) • Проблем: – Оплаквания от неподходяща температура • Възможно/и решение/я: – Сензори за влага: Температурата може да е подходяща, но високата влажност влияе на чувството за комфорт – Сензори за осветеност, когато прозорците са големи – Планиране на профилактика на ОВК системата
  61. 61. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (7/10) • Сензори за присъствие: в някои части от сградите има време, когато са почти празни, а има и периоди, когато са изключително натоварени – например заседателните зали. В такива случаи адекватното решение е да се подава минимално количество климатизиран въздух през обикновените часове и да се увеличава на максимум само когато помещението е пълно. Максималните стойности за по-ефективно биха могли да се осигуряват от самостоятелни уреди, така че да не се налага пренастройване на централната инсталация заради рядко случващи се ситуации.
  62. 62. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (8/10) • Проблем: – Необичайно голямо потребление • Възможно/и решение/я: – Електромери, които да известяват при необичайно потребление – Оптимизиране на температурния контрол на котлите на парното чрез стратегия • Сензори за присъствие • Графици на натовареността • Измерване на CO2
  63. 63. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (9/10) • Проблем: Оплаквания от главоболие и/или замайване и/или гадене • Възможно/и решение/я: – Сензори за CO2 – Сензори за CO – Сензори за PM2.5 и PM10 – Сензори за влага
  64. 64. Проблеми, защита и оптимизация (10/10) • Проблем: Няма мониторинг в котелните помещения. Има инциденти с емисии на химикали и миризми, които се пренасят в ОВК системата на сградата • Възможно/и Решение/я: – Сензори за CO и CO2 в котелните  Незабавно спиране на системата, ако нещо излезе извън зададените рамки
  65. 65. Известия за грешки • Да кажем, че дюзата за въздух отвън подава 30%, а дюзата за вече използван въздух (която е обратното на дюзата за въздух отвън) подава 70%, ако външният въздух е с температура от 21 градуса, а вече използваният – от 23, то температурата на смесения въздух ще бъде 22,5 градуса. • Как го пресметнах ли? Просто умножих температурата на външния въздух * 30% отворено положениена дюзата + температурата на използвания въздух * 70% отворено положениена дюзата. • Това е бърз начин да разберете дали всичкое наред с контрола на дюзите ви. Аконапример имате 10% външен въздух с температура от 37 градуса и 90% използван въздух с температура от 23 градуса, температурата на смесения въздух трябва да е 25 градуса. • Акообаче температурата на смесения въздух е 30 градуса, лесно ще се досетите, че имате проблем с контролана температурата на смесения въздух. • Възможнорешение: – Мобилни сензори за температурав помещението, за да се облекчи калиброванетона подавания отвън въздух.
  66. 66. Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.eu или нашата страница https://www.facebook.com/Vet4sbo. Свалете мобилното ни приложение https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vet4sbo.mobile. Този проект (2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411) е финансиран с подкрепата на Европейскатакомисия (Програма Еразъм+). Публикацията изразява единствено вижданията на автора и Комисията не носи отговорност за начина, по който може да бъде употребенаинформацията, съдържащасе в нея.

