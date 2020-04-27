VET4SBO Level 1 module 3 - unit 1 - v0.9 bg

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 3: Основи на Инт...
Съдържание 1. Понятието Интернет на нещата (IoT) 2. Технологии в основатана IoT 3. Примерни приложения на IoT в различни о...
Какво е „Интернет на нещата“ „Интернет на нещата“ е гигантска мрежа от свързани „неща“. „Неща“ са хората (все още с помощт...
Какво е „Интернет на нещата“ Според Smart-America Global Cities Challenge IoT е „Кибернетично-физическа система (CPS)“, пр...
Какво е „Интернет на нещата“ Според „OASIS“ (консорциум с нестопанска цел, който се занимава с разработването, унифициране...
Какво е „Интернет на нещата“ Според W3C (международна общност от организации, членовете на която си сътрудничат за разрабо...
Какво е „Интернет на нещата“ Още определения: „Интернет на нещата асоциира обектите от реалния свят с виртуалния свят, кат...
История на „Интернет на нещата“ За първи път терминът „Интернет на нещата“ е използван от Кевин Аштън, съосновател на Auto...
История на „Интернет на нещата“ Първото интернет съоръжение е машина за безалкохолни в университета „Карнеги Мелън“ в нача...
Защо „Интернет на нещата“? Защо искаме толковамного устройства да са свързани през интернет и да обменят имформация помежд...
Защо „Интернет на нещата“? - IoT има потенциала да помогне на хората да живеят и работят по-интелигентно, а също така да п...
Защо „Интернет на нещата“? - IoT намира приложение в много области, включително здравеопазването, финансите, търговията и ...
Как работи IoT IoT екосистемата се състои от уеб-свързани смарт устройства, които използват вградени процесори, сензори и ...
Как работи IoT Понякога устройствата комуникират помежду си и действат в зависимост от получената информация. Устройствата...
IoT компоненти • Сензори/актуатори • Устройства за съхранение • Комуникационни устройства и шлюзове • Устройства за обрабо...
Накратко за технологиите, които правят възможен IoT • Сензори и вградени системи • Безжични сензорни мрежи • Обработка и а...
Технологии за идентификация в IoT Налага се да дадете име всяко „нещо“ и да асоциирате извършваната от него услуга със съо...
Технологии за идентификация в IoT Адресът на обекта в мрежата представлява отпратка към физическия адрес на нещото в локал...
Сензорни технологии в IoT Сензорите измерват определени физически характеристики и предават данните по мрежата към базата ...
Комуникационни технологии в IoT Предвид естеството им, IoT устройствата се налага да работят с ниска мощност и да предават...
Комуникационни технологии в IoT Примери за приложение на комуникационните технологии: – RFID: е прост таг, прикачван към о...
Изчислителни технологии в IoT Изчислителнитевъзможности на едно IoT приложениесе определят от устройствата за обработка на...
Технология на услугите в IoT IoT услугите се разделят на: • Услуги по идентификацията: всяко приложение, което иска да пре...
Семантични технологии в IoT Технологиите, които се занимават със семантиката (значението) на данните и информацията, се фо...
Семантични технологии в IoT Семантика в IoT означава възможност за интелигентно извличане на знания машините, които извърш...
Семантични технологии в IoT Семантични уеб-технологии са например Resource Description Framework (RDF) и Web Ontology Lang...
Технологии в IoT – обобщение IoT Елементи Примери Идентификация Назоваване EPC, uCode Адресиране IPv4, IPv6 Сензори Смарт ...
Общоприети стандарти за IoT Предлагат се многобройни стандарти за IoT, целта на които е да облекчат и опростят работата на...
Общоприети стандарти за IoT IoT протоколите се разделят на: протоколи от приложния слой, протоколиза търсене на услуги, ин...
Протоколи от приложния слой • CoAP (Constrained Application Protocol)е разработен от IETF протокол, регламентиращ начина, ...
Протоколи от приложния слой • ExtensibleMessagingand PresenceProtocol(XMPP) е стандарт на IETF за незабавни съобщения(IM),...
Протоколи за откриване на услуги Необходими са механизми за управление на ресурсите, които да могат самостоятелно, ефектив...
Инфраструктурни протоколи Routing Protocol for Low Power and Lossy Networks (RPL) е независим маршрутизиращ протокол за въ...
Инфраструктурни протоколи IEEE 802.15.4 / ZigBee е създаден, за да определя подслой за Medium Access Control (MAC) и физич...
Инфраструктурни протоколи EPCglobal: Electronic Product Code (EPC) е уникален идентификационен номер, който се съхранява в...
Инфраструктурни протоколи Z-Wave е комуникационен протокол за мрежи с ниска мощност при автоматизация на домовете, който е...
Протоколи и стандарти – обобщение Приложен слой DDS CoAP AMQP MQTT MQTT-SN XMPP HTTPREST Откриване на услуги mDNS DNS-SD И...
IoT платформи и софтуерни рамки • AWS IoT е облачната платформа за IoT на Amazon. Този фреймуърк е разработен, за да даде ...
IoT платформи и софтуерни рамки • Brillo/Weave на Google е платформа за внедряване на IoT приложения. Съставена е от два о...
Основни предизвикателства пред IoT IoT отваря вратата за много възможности, но и за много предизвикателства. Сигурността е...
Проблеми със сигурността и поверителността на IoT IoT свързва милиарди устройства към интернет и в него се използват милиа...
Проблеми със сигурността и поверителността на IoT Освен това свързаните устройства често искат от потребителите да въвежда...
Промишленият Интернет на нещата (IIoT) IIoT се отнася до използването и управлението на свързани устройства и смарт електр...
Плюсове на IoT Някои от предимствата на IoT са: • Възможността за достъп до информацията от всяко място, по всяко време пр...
Минуси на IoT Някои от недостатъците на IoT са: • Тъй като броят на свързаните устройства нараства и между тях се обменя в...
Пазари и области на IoT
Потребителски и бизнес приложения на IoT Умните домове, които са оборудвани със смарт термостати, смарт електроуреди и свъ...
Потребителски и бизнес приложения на IoT Умните сгради могат да намалят разходите за енергия чрез сензори, които откриват ...
IoT сценарии Category: Public Transport Title: If Sidewalks Could Talk-Crowdsourcing for a Walkable City Description: Walk...
Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Обществена Заглавие: Карта на престъпността Описание: Град Орхус в Дания иска да има...
Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Обществена Заглавие: E-Квартал Описание: Крис живее в един от крайните жилищни кварт...
Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Транспорт, мобилна Заглавие: Споделено пътуване и интереси Описание: Дейвид пише ста...
Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Околна среда Заглавие: Възрастни хора – домашно наблюдение Описание: Една баба отвар...
Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Транспорт Заглавие: Смарт система за паркиране Описание: В Дъблин се провеждатОлимпи...
Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Селско стопанство, енергетика, околна среда, обществена Заглавие: Смарт напоителна с...
Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Обществена Заглавие: Формиранена туристически групи Описание: Майкъл и Памела обичат...
Примерни приложения на IoT Можете ли да измислите свой вариант за приложение на IoT?
Предимства на IoT IoT предлага много предимства на организациите, като им дава възможност: • Да следят работните процеси •...
Бъдещето на IoT - Bain & Companyочакват годишният оборот от IoT хардуер и софтуер да се повишит до 450 млрд.долара към 202...
Критерии за качество на услугата Примерните планове за приложениена IoT обикновеносе възприемат много по-добре, когато рез...
IoT в контекста на умните сгради IoT технологиятасе прилага най-вече в продукти, свързани с понятието „умен дом“, което вк...
IoT в контекста на умните сгради IoT услугите за умни сгради допринасят за подобряване на личния стил на живот, като облек...
Източници • https://internetofthingsagenda.techtarget.com/definition/Internet-of-Things-IoT • https://en.wikipedia.org/wik...
Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.e...
VET4SBO Level 1 module 3 - unit 1 - v0.9 bg
  1. 1. ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 3: Основи на Интернет на нещата (IoT) неговите приложения. Възможности за нискобюджетни подобрения в управлението Раздел 3.1: Определение за Интернет на нещата
  2. 2. Съдържание 1. Понятието Интернет на нещата (IoT) 2. Технологии в основатана IoT 3. Примерни приложения на IoT в различни области 4. Критерии за качество на услугата: – Намаляване на разходите, енергийна ефективност, комфорт за потребителите и връзката им с IoT приложенията. 5. IoT в контекста на умните сгради
  4. 4. Какво е „Интернет на нещата“ „Интернет на нещата“ е гигантска мрежа от свързани „неща“. „Неща“ са хората (все още с помощта на персонални устройства за комуникация), физическите устройства и компоненти (напр. мобилни телефони, кафе машини, перални машини, лампи, устройства за мониторинг на здравословното състояние, реактивните двигатели на самолет), виртуалните обекти (напр. синоптична служба, филм, услуга за резервиране на самолетни билети). Всичко, което може да се свърже с интернет и/или с други „неща“ и да обменя данни. Комуникацията може да включва хора и/или предмети без ограничения. – Всяко „нещо“ получавауникален идентификатор (UID), за да бъде разпознаваемо,когато предава данни в мрежата.
  5. 5. Какво е „Интернет на нещата“ Според Smart-America Global Cities Challenge IoT е „Кибернетично-физическа система (CPS)“, при която се свързват по нов начин смарт устройства и системи в различни сектори като транспорта, енергетиката. Умните градове/общности все по-активно възприемат CPS/IoT технологиите, за да повишат ефективността и устойчивостта на своята работа и да подобрят качеството на живот“. (Национален институт за стандарти и технологии, „Глобални градски екипи“, 2014) И така, какво е „Кибернетично-физическа система (CPS)“?
  6. 6. Какво е „Интернет на нещата“ Според „OASIS“ (консорциум с нестопанска цел, който се занимава с разработването, унифицирането и приемането на отворени стардарти за глобалната информационна общност): CPS е система, в която интернет се свързва с физическия свят чрез повсеместни сензори. Повсеместни означава такива да има навсякъде – във всеки мобилен телефон, всеки автомобил, всяка врата, всяка стая, всяка част, всеки сензор, всяко устройство, всеки дом, офис, хотелска или болнична стая, всеки град и село на Земята“. (OASIS, „Отворени протоколи“, 2014)
  7. 7. Какво е „Интернет на нещата“ Според W3C (международна общност от организации, членовете на която си сътрудничат за разработване на уеб-стандарти): W3C разглежда IoT като част от „Мрежата на нещата“ „Мрежата на нещата“ се свързва с IoT чрез перспективата за приложения и уеб- технологии. W3C определя „Мрежата на нещата“ така: „…от съществено значение е ролята на уеб-технологиите за улесняване на разработката на приложения и услуги за Интернет на нещата, т.е. за физическите обекти и за тяхното виртуално представяне. Това включва сензори и задействащи механизми, а също така и физически обекти, маркирани с баркод или NFC…“
  8. 8. Какво е „Интернет на нещата“ Още определения: „Интернет на нещата асоциира обектите от реалния свят с виртуалния свят, като по този начин осигурява свързаност по всяко време и на всяко място за всичко и за всички. Става въпрос за свят, в който физическите обекти и същества, а също така виртуалните данни и пространства – всички те са във взаимодействие помежду си по едно и също време и на едно и също място“. (Джералд Сантучи, 2010) „Глобална мрежова инфраструктура, която свързва физическите и виртуалните обекти чрез облачните изчислителни системи, регистрирането на данни и мрежовите комуникации. Тя дава възможност на устройствата да комуникират помежду си, да имат достъп до информация през интернет, да съхраняват и извличат данни, да взаимодействат с потребителите, като създават интелигентна, всеобхватна и винаги свързана среда“ Arduino,сензорите и облакът (Харалампос Дукас, 2012)
  9. 9. История на „Интернет на нещата“ За първи път терминът „Интернет на нещата“ е използван от Кевин Аштън, съосновател на Auto-ID центъра към Масачузетския технологичен университет, в презентация, представена пред Procter & Gamble (P&G) през 1999 г. – Кевин Аштън „продава“ радиочестотната ID-технология (RFID) на мениждърите на P&G и нарича презентацията си „Интернет на нещата“ Книгата на Нийл Гершенфилд от Масачузетския университет, озаглавена „Когато нещата започнат да мислят“ (1999), дава ясна представа за IoT, макар да не използва същия термин. Идеята за свързани устройства се заражда още през 70-те години на ХХ век в областите, използващи изчислителна техника.
  10. 10. История на „Интернет на нещата“ Първото интернет съоръжение е машина за безалкохолни в университета „Карнеги Мелън“ в началото на 80-те години. Тя е можела да изпраща информация през интернет дали студената напитка е готова да бъде доставена. Свързаността, която е в основата на IoT, се заражда в областта на комуникацията машина-машина (M2M). Идеята за IoT екосистема обаче става реалност чак след 2010 г., когато китайското правителско обявява, че ще утвърди IoT като стратегически приоритет в петгодишния си план.
  11. 11. Защо „Интернет на нещата“? Защо искаме толковамного устройства да са свързани през интернет и да обменят имформация помежду си? Какво значение има това за нас? Има много примери и приложения: • Вашият автомобил може да открие най-подходящия маршрут до дадено място, като си говори с календара ви и със системата за навигация • Вашата кафемашина може да направитака, че кафето да ви чака готовов офиса, като говори с будилника и с автомобила ви. • Осветлението в дома ви може да използваданните за осветеността от мобилния ви телефон и да се включи, когато стане време за това • Портативнотоустройство, което следи сърдечната ви дейност, може да се обади на лекаря при нужда • Растението може да информира фермера, ако нещо не е наред с почвата Предвижда се към 2030 г. броят на „нещата“ (свързани с интернет устройства, които обменят данни) в света да достигне 125 милиарда [1] _______________________________ [1] “The Internet of Things: a movement, not a market,” IHS Markit, Tech. Rep., 02 2017.
  12. 12. Защо „Интернет на нещата“? - IoT има потенциала да помогне на хората да живеят и работят по-интелигентно, а също така да поеме изцяло контрола над някои аспекти от живота им, които засега не подлежат на контрол. - IoT осигурява на бизнеса информация в реално време за това как се справят в действителност системите във фирмата, да правят прогнози за всичко от работата на машините до веригата на доставките и логистиката. - IoT дава възможност на компаниите да автоматизират процесите и да намалят разходите за труд. Намалява се обемът на загубите и се подобряват услугите, като те стават по-евтини за производство и доставка и предлагат прозрачност при транзакциите.
  13. 13. Защо „Интернет на нещата“? - IoT намира приложение в много области, включително здравеопазването, финансите, търговията и производството. - Умните градове помагат на своите граждани да намалят загубите и потреблението на енергия, а свързани сензори се използват дори и в селското стопанство за мониторинг на добивите от растения и животни и за прогнозиране на растежа. - IoT е една от най-важните технологии в ежедневнието и тя ще продължи да се развива, когато бизнесът реализира потенциала си на пазара. Възможностите са на практика безкрайни, като ние днес дори не можем да си представим или оценим тяхното значение.
  15. 15. Как работи IoT IoT екосистемата се състои от уеб-свързани смарт устройства, които използват вградени процесори, сензори и комуникационен хардуер, за да събират, предават и обработват данните, които получават от околната среда. IoT устройствата предават събраните данни или директно, или през „IoT шлюзове“ или други устройства в непосредствена близост. Данните може да се анализират на място или да се изпратят до облака за анализ. Сензори Мрежа и предаване на данни Приложения
  16. 16. Как работи IoT Понякога устройствата комуникират помежду си и действат в зависимост от получената информация. Устройствата вършат голяма част от работата без човешка намеса, макар че хората могат да взаимодействат с тях – например да ги настройват, да им дават инструкции или да получат достъп до данните. Протоколите за свързаност, мрежовите и комуникационните протоколи, които се използват с тези уеб-устройства, зависят от спецификата на IoT приложението. Сензори Мрежа и предаване на данни Приложения
  17. 17. IoT компоненти • Сензори/актуатори • Устройства за съхранение • Комуникационни устройства и шлюзове • Устройства за обработка на данните (анализ, мониторинг, контрол, откриване на проблеми и др.)
  18. 18. Накратко за технологиите, които правят възможен IoT • Сензори и вградени системи • Безжични сензорни мрежи • Обработка и анализ на данните в реално време • Автоматични/интелигентнисистеми за контрол • Автоматизация на сградите • Изкуствен интелект и машинно самообучение
  19. 19. Технологии за идентификация в IoT Налага се да дадете име всяко „нещо“ и да асоциирате извършваната от него услуга със съответното търсене. Примерни методи за идентификация: • Електронен код на продукта (EPC): • Универсален код (uCode) ID на обекта е името на съответния IoT, например „F1“ за конкретния сензор за дебит на водата.
  20. 20. Технологии за идентификация в IoT Адресът на обекта в мрежата представлява отпратка към физическия адрес на нещото в локалната или глобалната мрежа. Методите за адресиране в IoT включват интернет протоколитеIPv6 и IPv4. „Нещата“ може да използват публично IP или частно IP, ако работят в частна мрежа.
  21. 21. Сензорни технологии в IoT Сензорите измерват определени физически характеристики и предават данните по мрежата към базата данни (локална или облачна). - Смарт устройства - Портативни сензорни устройства - Едноплаткови компютри (SBC), интегрирани със сензорите - Вградена функционалност за TCP/IP и сигурност Продукти, произвеждани въз основа на посочените технологии: Arduino Yun, Raspberry PI, BeagleBone Black и др.
  22. 22. Комуникационни технологии в IoT Предвид естеството им, IoT устройствата се налага да работят с ниска мощност и да предават информация по несигурни и шумни канали. Примери за приложение на комуникационните протоколи: – Wi-Fi: използварадиовълни, за да обменя данни между устройства в рамките на 100 м. Wi-Fi дава възможностна смарт устройствата да обменят информация, без да използватрутер, в някои готови конфигурации. – Bluetooth: използвасе за обмен на данни между устройства на малкиразстояния с помощта на вълни с малъкобхват, за да се намали потреблението на енергия. Съвременият усъвършенстван вариант (Bluetooth 4.1) предлаганисък разход на енергия, висока скорости IP-свързаност,които съответстват по-добре на нуждите на IoT. – IEEE 802.15.4:обслужвафизическия слой и средния контролна достъпа за безжични мрежи с малка мощност, като целта е надеждна и мащабируема комуникация. – Z-wave: протоколза безжична комуникация, използванпредимно в автоматизациятана частни домове. Създава мрежа от възли, използва радиовълни с ниска мощност, за да предава от устройство на устройство. – LTE-Advanced: LTE (Long-Term Evolution) първоначално е бил безжичен комуникационен стандарт за високоскоростнопредаване на данни между мобилни телефони, основаващ се на мрежовите технологии за GSM/UMTS.Имапокритие при бързопридвижващи се устройства и предлага изпълнение на няколкозадачи едновременно . LTE-A (LTE Advanced) е усъвършенствана версия на LTE с разширение на честотната лента, което поддържадо 100MHz,успоредно предаване на няколкослояинформация, разширено покритие, по- висока пропускателнаспособност и по-ниска латентност.
  23. 23. Комуникационни технологии в IoT Примери за приложение на комуникационните технологии: – RFID: е прост таг, прикачван към обекта, който облекчава идентификацията му. RFID-четецът подава запитване към тага от разстояние и в отговор получава сигнал с информация за идентификация. Действа в обхват от 10 см. до 200 м. RFID-таговете може да са активни, пасивни и полуактивни/пасивни. Активните имат нужда от източник на енергия, докато пасивните не се нуждаят от такъв. – Near Field Communication (NFC): работи във високочестотната лента на 13.56MHz и поддържа скорости до 424kbps. Има обхват до 10 см. – Ultra-wide bandwidth (UWB): разработен, за да поддържа комуникация на близко разстояние при ниска консумация на енергия във високочестотната лента.
  24. 24. Изчислителни технологии в IoT Изчислителнитевъзможности на едно IoT приложениесе определят от устройствата за обработка на данни (напр. микроконтролери,микропроцесори, SOC, FPGA) и техните софтуерни приложения. Примери за хардуерни платформи, коитоработят с IoT приложения: – Arduino,UDOO, FriendlyARM,Intel Galileo,Raspberry PI, Gadgeteer, BeagleBone, Cubieboard,Z1, WiSense, Mulle, T-Mote Sky. Примери за софтуерни платформи и операционни системи, които предлагат IoT функционалност: – Real-Time OperatingSystems (RTOS) – например Contiki RTOS се използвашироко в IoT сценариите TinyOS, LiteOS, RiotOS – Google основа Open Auto Alliance(OAA) и възнамерявада добави нови опции към платформата на Андроид, за да ускори навлизането на Интернет на превозните средства (IoV). – Cloud Platforms предлагат оборудванеза смарт обекти, които да изпращат данни към облака, където те ще бъдат обработени в реално време, след което крайните потребители ще могат да използват знанията, извлечени от събранатаинформация.
  25. 25. Технология на услугите в IoT IoT услугите се разделят на: • Услуги по идентификацията: всяко приложение, което иска да пренесе обектите от реалния свят във виртуалния, трябва първо да ги идентифицира. • Информационни услуги: събиране и обобщаванена необработените данни, подаваниот сензорите, които трябва да се обработят и докладват на IoT приложението. • Услуги за помощ и известяване: предприеманена действия въз основа на събранатаинформация и използване на натрупаните данни за вземане на решения. • Универсални услуги: предоставяне на помощ и осведомяваневинаги, когато има нужда, на всеки, който се нуждае от тях, навсякъде. Целта е да се постигнат универсални и общодостъпни услуги. Повечето от съществуващите приложения предлагат услуги по идентификация, обработкана информацията и помощ и известяване. Умното здравеопазванеи умните електрически мрежи спадат към категорията на услугите за обработкана информацията. Умните домове, умните сгради, умните транспортни системи (ITS) и промишлената автоматизация са по- близки до категорията на услугите за помощ и известяване.
  26. 26. Семантични технологии в IoT Технологиите, които се занимават със семантиката (значението) на данните и информацията, се фокусират върху системните подходи към представянето, организиранетои съхранението, търсенето и обмена на информация, генериранаот трети страни. Приложение на семантичните технологии в IoT: „… насърчава постигането на оперативна съвместимост между IoT ресурсите, информационните модели, доставчиците и потребителите на данни, облекчава ефективния достъп до данните и тяхната интеграция, откриването на ресурси, семантичното обосноваване и извличането на знание“ [чрез] „ефективни методи и решения, които могат да структурират, анотират, споделят и извличат смисъла от данните в IoT, като улесняват трансформирането им в приложими знания и прогнози в различни области“. Следователно, „… IoT се превръща в глобална мрежа и обслужваща инфраструктура с различна плътност и свързаност, със способност за самоконфигуриране, базирано на стандартни и съвместими протоколи и формати; мрежа, състояща се от разнорозни неща, които имат идентификатори, физически и виртуални характеристики и са безпроблемно и сигурно свързани в интернет“.
  27. 27. Семантични технологии в IoT Семантика в IoT означава възможност за интелигентно извличане на знания машините, които извършват съответните услуги. Извличането на знание включва откриване и използване на източници и моделиране на информацията. Включва също така разпознаване и анализ на данните, които се осмислят, за да се вземе правилното решение и да се извърши правилната услуга. Семантиката представлява мозъка на IoT, който изпраща запитвания към точния източник.
  28. 28. Семантични технологии в IoT Семантични уеб-технологии са например Resource Description Framework (RDF) и Web Ontology Language (OWL). W3C Semantic Sensor Network Incubator Group (SSN-XG) заедно с Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) са създателите на „Семантичната сензорна мрежа“ (SSN) и съответно на стандарта „SensorML“, използван за семантична характеристика на дейността на сензорите. „Семантичното осмисляне“ може да се реализира с помощта на езика Prolog (напр. SWI Prolog, който е безплатна реализация на програмния език Prolog). Алтернатива на Prolog е SPARQL – чист език за скриптове и заявки, който улеснява работата, като пуска заявка за търсене на съвпадение между зададения модел и картата на знанията (Knowledge Graph).
  29. 29. Технологии в IoT – обобщение IoT Елементи Примери Идентификация Назоваване EPC, uCode Адресиране IPv4, IPv6 Сензори Смарт сензори, преносими сензорни устройства, вградени сензори, задействащи механизми (актуатори), RFID-тагове Комуникация RFID, NFC, UWB, Bluetooth, BLE, IEEE802.15.4, Z-Wave, WiFi, WiFiDirect, LTE-A Обработка на данните Хардуер SmartThings, Arduino, Phidgets, IntelGalileo, Rasberry Pi, Gadgeteer, BeagleBone, Cubiboard, SmartPhones Софтуер OS (Contiki, TinyOS, LiteOS, Riot OS, Android); Cloud (Nimbits, Hadoop, etc.) Услуги Идентификация (доставки), Събиранена информация (умна електропреносна мрежа), Помощи известяване (умендом), Универсални (уменград) Семантика RDF, OWL, EXI
  30. 30. Общоприети стандарти за IoT Предлагат се многобройни стандарти за IoT, целта на които е да облекчат и опростят работата на програмистите и доставчиците на услуги. Следните групи предоставят протоколи за поддръжка на IoT: • World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) • Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) • EPCglobal • Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) • European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)
  31. 31. Общоприети стандарти за IoT IoT протоколите се разделят на: протоколи от приложния слой, протоколиза търсене на услуги, инфраструктурни протоколи и други важни протоколи. В зависимост от приложениетона IoT може да се изберат и приложат подходящи протоколи и стандарти.
  32. 32. Протоколи от приложния слой • CoAP (Constrained Application Protocol)е разработен от IETF протокол, регламентиращ начина, по койтокомпютърните устройства с ниска мощност могат да работят в интернет на нещата. CoAP дефинира протокол за пренос на данни, базиран на REpresentational State Transfer (REST) и контролиранот HTTP функционалностите. REST представлява прост начин за обмен на данни между сървърите и клиентите през HTTP. REST използва методите на HTTP за получаване, публикуване, поставяне и изтриване. CoAP е обвързан по подразбиране с UDP (а не с TCP), което го прави по-подходящ за IoT приложенията. • Message Queue Telemetry Transport(MQTT) е протокол за съобщения, представен от Анди Станфорд Кларк от IBM и Арлин Нипър от Arcom (вече Eurotech) през 1999 г. и стандартизиран през 2013 г. от OASIS. MQTT има за цел да свързва вградени устройства и мрежи с приложения и междинен софтуер. При свързването се използва маршрутизиращ механизъм (едно-едно, едно-много, много-много), което превръща MQTT в оптимален свързващ протокол за IoT и M2M. MQTT използва модела публикуване/абонамент, за да постигне гъвкавост при предаването и простота на изпълнението.
  33. 33. Протоколи от приложния слой • ExtensibleMessagingand PresenceProtocol(XMPP) е стандарт на IETF за незабавни съобщения(IM), който се използва за чатовес много участници,гласови и видео разговори и телеприсъствие. Чрез XMPP потребителите могат да общуват, като изпращат незабавнисъобщенияпрез интернет независимо от операционната система, която използват. • AMQP (AdvancedMessage Queuing Protocol)е стандарт с отворен код за асинхроннисъобщения,предавани по кабелна мнежа. AMQP позволява изпращанетона криптирани и оперативносъвместими съобщениямежду различниорганизациии протоколи. Протоколът се използва за обмен на съобщениясървър/клиент и за управлениена IoT устройства. • DDS (DataDistributionService)е разработен от Object ManagementGroup (OMG) протокол за публикуване/абонаментв реално време, за мащабируемаи високопроизводителна Μ2Μ комуникация.
  34. 34. Протоколи за откриване на услуги Необходими са механизми за управление на ресурсите, които да могат самостоятелно, ефективно и динамично да регистрират и откриват ресурси и услуги. Multicast DNS (mDNS) е базова услуга за някои IoT приложения, например чатовете. mDNS изпълнява ролята на еднопосочен DNS сървър. Именното пространство в DNS се използва локално, без допълнителни разходи за конфигуриране. mDNS изпраща запитване за имената чрез IP. DNS Service Discovery (DNS-SD) е функция за сдвояване на устройства чрез клиенти, използващи mDNS. С помощта на този протокол клиентите могат да откриват набор от търсени услуги в определена мрежа, използвайки стандартни DNS съобщения. Основният недостатък на тези два протокола е в това, че те трябва да кешират DNS записите, особено когато става въпрос за устройства с ограничен ресурс.
  35. 35. Инфраструктурни протоколи Routing Protocol for Low Power and Lossy Networks (RPL) е независим маршрутизиращ протокол за възли с ограничен ресурс, базиран на IPv6. Поддържа комуникация много-едно, едно-много и едно-едно. 6LoWPAN (IPv6 over Low Power Wireless Personal Area Networks) е отворен стандарт, дефиниран от Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Този стандарт дава възможност на всяко радиоустройство с ниска мощност да се свърже с интернет, включително 804.15.4, Bluetooth Low Energy и Z-Wave (за автоматизация на домове).
  36. 36. Инфраструктурни протоколи IEEE 802.15.4 / ZigBee е създаден, за да определя подслой за Medium Access Control (MAC) и физически слой (PHY) за частните локални безжични мрежи с ниска мощност (LR-WPAN). Предлага ниска консумация на енергия, ниска скорост на предаване на данните, ниска цена и висока пропускателна способност за съобщения. Залегнал е в основата на ZigBee протокола, тъй като също като него е фокусиран върху това да предлага услуги с ниска скорост на устройства с ограничена мощност. Двата протокола заедно формират завършен мрежови протоколен стак за WSN. Bluetooth Low Energy използва радио с малък обхват, което се нуждае от минимална мощност, за да работи много продължително време. Предлага покритие от 100 м и ниска латентност. Може да работи при мощности от 0.01mW до 10mW. Разработен е бързо от производителите на смартфони и вече е наличен в повечето модели смартфони.
  37. 37. Инфраструктурни протоколи EPCglobal: Electronic Product Code (EPC) е уникален идентификационен номер, който се съхранява в RFID-таг и се използва най-вече по веригата на доставките за идентифициране на отделните предмети. LTE-A (Long Term Evolution—Advanced) представлява набор от протоколи за клетъчна комуникация, които са много подходящи за машинна комуникация (MTC) и IoT инфраструктури особено в умните градове, където е необходима дългосрочна устойчивост на инфраструктурата.
  38. 38. Инфраструктурни протоколи Z-Wave е комуникационен протокол за мрежи с ниска мощност при автоматизация на домовете, който е широко застъпен в приложенията за дистанционно управление на умните домове и на неголеми търговски обекти. Z-Wave има около 30 см покритие при комуникация едно-едно и е предназначен за приложения, при които има нужда от пренос на малко данни – например онези, които управляват осветлението, домакинските електроуреди, смарт контактите и ОВК, контрола на достъпа, портативните уреди за мониторинг на здравословно състояние и пожароизвестяването. Z- Wave работи в ISM-диапазона (около 900MHz), а скоростта на предаване на данни достига 40kbps. LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) е протокол, разработен да поддържа огромни мрежи, например умни градове с милиони устройства на ниска мощност.
  39. 39. Протоколи и стандарти – обобщение Приложен слой DDS CoAP AMQP MQTT MQTT-SN XMPP HTTPREST Откриване на услуги mDNS DNS-SD Инфраструктурни протоколи Маршрутизиращ протокол RPL Мрежовислой 6LoWPAN IPv4/IPv6 Канален слой IEEE 802.15.4 Физически слой / Устройства LTE-A EPCglobal IEE 802.15.4 Z-Wave Протоколи от особено значение IEEE 1888.3, IPSec IEEE 1905.1
  40. 40. IoT платформи и софтуерни рамки • AWS IoT е облачната платформа за IoT на Amazon. Този фреймуърк е разработен, за да даде възможност на смарт устройствата да се свързват лесно с AWS облака и с други свързани устройства и да взаимодействат сигурно и безопасно с тях. • ARM Mbed IoT е платформа за разработка на приложения за IoT, базирана на ARM- микроконтролерите. Целта на ARM Mbed IoT платформата е да осигури мащабируема, свързана и сигурна среда за IoT устройствата, като интегрира услугите и инструментитена Mbed. • Azure IoT Suite на Microsoft е платформа, състояща се от редица услуги, която дава възможност на потребителитеда взаимодействат със своите IoT устройства, да получават данни от тях, а също така да работят по различен начин с данните – да осъществяват многоаспектен анализ, да ги трансформират и обобщават, както и да визуализират тези действия по подходящ за бизнеса начин.
  41. 41. IoT платформи и софтуерни рамки • Brillo/Weave на Google е платформа за внедряване на IoT приложения. Съставена е от два основни елемента: Brillo – базирана на Андроид операционна система за работа с вградени устройства с ниска мощност; и Weave - IoT-ориентиран комуникационен протокол, използван като език за комуникация между устройството и облака. • Calvin е IoT платформа с отворен код, създадена от Ericsson, която служи изграждане и управление на приложения, които дават възможност на устройствата да обменят данни помежду си. Calvin съдържа и софтуерна рамка за разработчиците на приложения и изпълнителна среда за работа с приложението.
  42. 42. Основни предизвикателства пред IoT IoT отваря вратата за много възможности, но и за много предизвикателства. Сигурността е голямо предизвикателство: С милиарди свързани едно към друго устройства, как можем да сме сигурни, че данните ни са в безопасност? Дали не е възможно някой да хакне хладилника ни и да получи достъп до данни за здравословното ни състояние? Предизвикателство е поверителността и споделянето на данни: как да гарантираме поверителност на данните, когато са свързани милиарди устройства? Предизвикателство са и „големите данни“: огромното количество разнообразни и много бързо пристигашщи данни от свързаните устройства. Как да ги съхраняваме, проследяваме, анализираме и да извличаме смисъла от тях?
  43. 43. Проблеми със сигурността и поверителността на IoT IoT свързва милиарди устройства към интернет и в него се използват милиарди точки за събиране на данни, като всички те трябва да бъдат сигурни. Поради голямата възможност да бъдат атакувани, сигурността и поверителността на IoT се посочват като един от основните проблеми. През 2016 г. беше извършена една от най-известните IoT атаки в последно време, Mirai – ботнет, койтопроникна в сървъра на Dyn, доставчик на домейни, катосрина много сайтове за продължителен период в една от най-големите атаки за отказ на услуга (DDoS), коитосветът беше виждал. Нападателитебяха получили достъп до мрежата през недобре защитени IoT устройства. Тъй като IoT устройствата са близкосвързани, един хакер трябва просто да използва едно слабо място, за да манипулиравсички данни, като ги направи неизползваеми. Устройствата на производители, коитоне пускат ъпдейти или го правят рядко, стават уязвими за киберпрестъпниците.
  44. 44. Проблеми със сигурността и поверителността на IoT Освен това свързаните устройства често искат от потребителите да въвеждат лични данни, включително имена, възраст, адреси, телефонни номера и дори акаунти в социалните мрежи – а тази информация е безценна за хакерите. Хакерите обаче не са единствената заплаха за интернет на нещата; поверителността е друг голям проблем на IoT потребителите. Например производителите и разпространителите на потребителски IoT устройства биха могли да ги използват, за да събират и продават личните данни на потребителите. Освен изтичането на лични данни, IoT представлява риск за жизненоважната инфраструктура, включително електропреносната мрежа, транспорта и финансовите услуги.
  45. 45. Промишленият Интернет на нещата (IIoT) IIoT се отнася до използването и управлението на свързани устройства и смарт електроника извън традиционната за IoT област на производството – в транспорта, енергетиката, здравеопазването и подобните на тях области. IIoT може да осигури ефективност и интелигентен поглед към работата, които да доведат до значително повишаване на ефективността, продуктивността и приходите. Може също така да предвиди потенциални сривове в системата, заплахи за сигурността и спиране на работата, които биха могли да се отразят катастрофално на приходите или, в най-лошия случай, да навредят на здравето на клиентите. IIoT привлича внимание към себе си. Благодарение на комплексния анализ на данните в реално време и на използването на информацията едновременно от предприятията и от веригата на доставките чрез приложно-програмен интерфейс (API) се очаква, че IIoT ще преобрази промишлеността. – Industry 4.0
  46. 46. Плюсове на IoT Някои от предимствата на IoT са: • Възможността за достъп до информацията от всяко място, по всяко време през всяко устройство. • Подобрена комуникация между свързаните електронни устройства. • Прехвърлянето на пакети от данни през свързаната мрежа пести време и пари. • Автоматизирането на задачите подобрява качеството на бизнес услугите и намалява нуждата от човешка намеса.
  47. 47. Минуси на IoT Някои от недостатъците на IoT са: • Тъй като броят на свързаните устройства нараства и между тях се обменя все повече информация, увеличава се и вероятността хакери да откраднат поверителна информация. • На предприятията може да се наложи да се справят с огромен брой – дори милиони – IoT устройства, като събирането и обработката на данни от всички тях може да се превърне в предизвикателство. • Ако в системата има бъг, не е невъзможно всички свързани устройства да бъдат засегнати. • Тъй като няма международен стандарт за съвместимост на IoT, устройствата от различни производители изпитват затруднения при комуникацията помежду си.
  49. 49. Пазари и области на IoT
  50. 50. Потребителски и бизнес приложения на IoT Умните домове, които са оборудвани със смарт термостати, смарт електроуреди и свързано отопление, осветление и електронни устройства, могат да се управляват дистанционно през компютри и смартфони. Преносимите устройства със сензори и софтуер могат да събират и анализират данни, да изпращат до други технологии съобщения с информация относно потребителите с цел да направят живота на потребителите по-лесен и по-комфортен. Преносими устройства се използват и за осигуряване на обществената сигурност – например осигуряват по-кратко време на реакция на съответните органи в извънредни ситуации, като предлагат оптимален маршрут до съответното място или следят жизнените показатели на пожарникаритеили строителните работници, на места, където има опасност за живота им. В здравеопазването IoT дава възможност да се наблюдават по-отблизо пациентите, а генерираните данни да се изпращат за анализ. Болницитечесто използват IoT системи за изпълнението на такива задачи като контрол на инвентара – кактофармацевтичнитесредства, така и на медицинскитеинструменти.
  51. 51. Потребителски и бизнес приложения на IoT Умните сгради могат да намалят разходите за енергия чрез сензори, които откриват колко хора има в една стая. Температурата може да се регулира автоматично – например с включване на климатика, ако сензорите подадат инфопрмация, че заседателната зала е пълна, или с изключване на отоплениетио, ако всички са си тръгнали от офиса. В селското стопанство IoT-смарт системите биха могли да следят например светлината, температурата, влажността на въздуха и почвата на полето чрез свързани сензори. IoT може да се използва и при автоматизиране на напоителните системи. В умните градове IoT сензорите и крайните устройства, например уличното осветление и смарт измервателните уреди, могат да облечкач трафика, да пестят енергия, да следят за опасни промени в околната среда и да изпращат известия за това, както и да подобрят санитарните условия.
  52. 52. IoT сценарии Category: Public Transport Title: If Sidewalks Could Talk-Crowdsourcing for a Walkable City Description: Walkable cities are healthier and happier cities. Sometimes, though, sidewalks just end, traffic lights aren't where they should be, and zebra crossings are nowhere to be seen. This can make walking unpleasant and unsafe. We can keep moaning about that tricky turn, precarious path or jarring junction, or we can make them known and suggest solutions. If Sidewalks Could Talk is a platform that enables citizens across the city to geolocate particularly troublesome spots from the perspective of the pedestrian (through text, photo and/or video), and suggest solutions (e.g. "need zebra crossing here", "improve signage here"). https://iot.ieee.org/iot-scenarios.html?prp=oc-028552c8-abf5-4602-83be-98bb850806bd
  53. 53. Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Обществена Заглавие: Карта на престъпността Описание: Град Орхус в Дания иска да има онлайн интерактивна карта на престъпленията. Идеята е чрез нея жителите да могат да получатват данни за престъпността в определени райони, при това в реално време, когато постъпи доклад за престъпление. Ако е възможно, картата на престъпността трябва да представя информацията както географски, така и в хронологична последователност. Тя би могла да помогне на жителите или на новопреселилитесе в града да открият безопасен квартал, но също така и да даде по-добра представана градската администрация и на полицията къде най-често се случват престъпления и насилие, за да съсредоточат точно там ресурсите за предотвратяванетоим. Картата трябва да се основавана данни, получени от полицията и представени визуално за различните квартали в града. Целта е обществото да бъде добре информиранокакво се случва в техния град/квартал. Картата може да включва и опция хората да съобщават за инциденти. По този начин ще се визуализират и данни, събрани от потребителите. Данните от потребителите трябва да бъдат препращанидиректно към полицията. Данните за някои параметри са статични, например кой на кого е съсед. https://iot.ieee.org/iot-scenarios.html?prp=oc-85e3804f-a273-42a3-8a0d-4c2c15895a0a
  54. 54. Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Обществена Заглавие: E-Квартал Описание: Крис живее в един от крайните жилищни квартали в Гилфорд, Великобритания. Обитателите на този район страдат от антисоциалното поведение на тийнейджърите, които вдигат шум, разбиват пощенски кутии, хвърлят боклуци пред вратите на къщите и др. За да се справи в подобни райони, общинският съвет на Гилфорд въвеждасистемата е-Квартал, към която жителите могат да изпращат през смарттфоните си съобщения за местни инциденти, да качват снимки и видеодоказателства.Съобщенията за инциденти се анализират незабавноот системата и автоматично се предприемат съответните действия (напр. Информира се на полицията за закононарушения). Веднъж Крис забелязва, че тийнейджъри се опитват да разрушат обществена собственост в квартала. Записва инцидента със смартфона си и качва информацията в е-Квартал чрез съответното потребителско приложение.В резултат на това кварталният полицай е известен от системата за инцидента. Той идва на мястото навреме, защитава обществената собственост и издава предупреждениена тийнейджърите и техните родители. https://iot.ieee.org/iot-scenarios.html?prp=oc-5b2c61c3-d6b8-4905-8b48-43628773e5d1
  55. 55. Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Транспорт, мобилна Заглавие: Споделено пътуване и интереси Описание: Дейвид пише статия за поведението на катериците и търси кой да го закара до приятел. Карин е биоложка, която работи в парк и смята да отиде в същия град на конференция, посветена на храненето в градска среда. Двамата пътуват с една кола, спестяват пари и говорят за катериците. https://iot.ieee.org/iot-scenarios.html?prp=oc-92bfb990-ffcd-4739-a759-01b5b32947ec
  56. 56. Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Околна среда Заглавие: Възрастни хора – домашно наблюдение Описание: Една баба отваря прозорците в стаята, за да проветри, но забравя да ги затвори. Услугата за домашно наблюдение засича значително спадане на температурата в къщата и установява, че има отворен прозорец (а навън е студено). За да спести енергия, системата използва интерфейса на разположените в къщата устройства, за да открие кой е прозорецът, да информира бабата и да й напомни да го затвори. https://iot.ieee.org/iot-scenarios.html?prp=oc-8fee1c04-2f7c-4078-99e5-a5290e9c1eac
  57. 57. Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Транспорт Заглавие: Смарт система за паркиране Описание: В Дъблин се провеждатОлимпийски игри. Градът е построил огромен спортен комплекс, наречен Олимпийски парк, където се провеждатвсички спортни състезания. За улеснение на хората комплексът има един голям паркинг за посетителите на различните състезания. Паркингът е оборудванс автоматична система, която показваколко коли има паркирании колко свободни места остават. Информацията се актуализира автоматично, когато някоя кола влиза или излиза. Макарче на главния вход е изписано, че има свободни места, на шофьорите се налага дълго да обикалят, за да открият подходящо/свободно място, което води до загуба на време и пари/ресурси. Освен това гражданите искат да паркират възможнонай-близо до съоръжениятана любимия си спорт. Смарт системата за паркиране е оборудванас индивидуални сензори за всяко отделно паркомясто. Потребителите могат да изтеглят мобилното приложениена системата за паркиране,което съчетава данните от сензорите за налични свободни паркоместа и GPS-локацията им с профила на потребителя, за да открие подходящо място в зависимост от това кой спорт го интересува, кога започва състезанието, какви билети е закупил/на кои места са и т.н. https://iot.ieee.org/iot-scenarios.html?prp=oc-856b0a9d-6a5c-4a6f-a1c4-b3f0aa35d1f7
  58. 58. Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Селско стопанство, енергетика, околна среда, обществена Заглавие: Смарт напоителна система в града Описание: Смарт напояването на зелените площи в града чрез система, включваща сензори и актуатори, ще спести вода и ще бъде по-икономична. Освен това, ако растенията и зелените площи като цяло бъдат маркиране, това ще предостави много богата информация как на професионалистите, които ги поддържат, така и на гражданите, които им се наслаждават. С помощта на мобилния си телефон можете да изследвате дърветата и цветята, да научите как се отглеждат те и да откриете хора, които споделят вашия интерес. https://iot.ieee.org/iot-scenarios.html?prp=oc-0e179927-ebc2-4676-a42f-4058f81d6b51
  59. 59. Примерни приложения на IoT Категория: Обществена Заглавие: Формиранена туристически групи Описание: Майкъл и Памела обичат да посещаватмузеите в различни градове. Проблемът е, че обикновено билетите са скъпи, а да купят комбиниран билет за няколко музея не е толковагъвкаво решение. Чрез мобилното приложение туристите могат да открият други хора, които също проявяватинтерес, и да закупят групов билет за музей или зоологическа градина. Обикновено когато влизат в музей, на опашкатачакат още много туристи. С приложениетоза групови билети Памела може виртуално да чекира още двама души, които чакат на опашката.Сега са на опашка през Музея за съвременно изкуство, който продавапо-евтини билети на групи от по 6 души. И така, приложениетознае колко души чакат за съответния музей. Знае също така цените на стандартните и груповите билети. Памела получаваизвестие, че друга група от 4 души е пристигнала по-рано и че двамата с Майкъл могат да се присъединят към нея. Памела приема поканата. Другите четирима получаватизвестие да купят групов билет и да се чакат с Майкъл и Памела на входа. И така всички плащат по-малко, а Майкъл и Памела се запознаватс други почитатели на съвременното изкуство. https://iot.ieee.org/iot-scenarios.html?prp=oc-5b98d8e9-c3e5-439c-ac42-e65968b4ce05
  60. 60. Примерни приложения на IoT Можете ли да измислите свой вариант за приложение на IoT?
  61. 61. Предимства на IoT IoT предлага много предимства на организациите, като им дава възможност: • Да следят работните процеси • Да удовлетворяват по-ефективно клиентите/потребителите си • Да пестят време и пари • Да повишат продуктивността си • Да интегрират и възприемат бизнес и делови модели • Да вземат по-добри решения • Да генерират повече приходи от всякакъв вид
  62. 62. Бъдещето на IoT - Bain & Companyочакват годишният оборот от IoT хардуер и софтуер да се повишит до 450 млрд.долара към 2020 г. - McKinsey & Companyпредполагат,че към 2025 г. общият дял на IoT ще бъде около 11.1 трилиона долара. - Според IHS Markit броят на свързаните IoT устройства ще нарасвас 12% на година, за да стигне до 125 милиарда през 2030 г. - По мнение на Gartner, 20.8 милиарда свързани нещаа ще се използват към 2020 г., като общите приходи от IoT устройства и услиги ще достигне 3.7 трилиона доларапрез 2018 г. Общо инсталирани IoT устройства по категории Категория 2013 2014 2015 2020 Автомобили 96.0 189.6 372.3 3,511.1 Потребителски 1,842.1 2,244.5 2,874.9 13,172.5 Масовопроизводство 395.2 479.4 623.9 5,158.6 Специфични ниши 698.7 836.5 1,009.4 3,164.4 Ground Total 3,032.0 3,750.0 4,880.6 25,006.6
  64. 64. Критерии за качество на услугата Примерните планове за приложениена IoT обикновеносе възприемат много по-добре, когато резултатите от тях могат да се измерят в съответствие н един или няколко от изброените по-долу критерии за качество на услугата. Намаляване на разходите: например по-краткотовреме за паркиранев града пести значително количество гориво и време на шофьорите, освен това се намалява замърсяването. Енергийна ефективност: например ако една хотелска сграда може да избира кои отоплителни тела да включи въз основа на данните за потреблениетов определен период от денонощието, това значително ще намали общата консумация на енергия. Комфорт за потребителите (включително по отношение на времето и ефективността): например ако домът на един стар човек е достатъчно интелигентен да се обади на лекаря и да предоставиинформация за жизнените му показатели, той ще се чувства много по-спокоенда остане в познататасреда на собствения си дом. Други примери?
  66. 66. IoT в контекста на умните сгради IoT технологиятасе прилага най-вече в продукти, свързани с понятието „умен дом“, което включва устройстваи оборудване (осветителни тела, термостати, домашни системи за сигурност и камери и т.н.), които поддържат една или повече общи екосистеми и могат да се контролират през устройства,асоциирани с екосистемата – например смартфони и смарт гласови устройства.
  67. 67. IoT в контекста на умните сгради IoT услугите за умни сгради допринасят за подобряване на личния стил на живот, като облекчават и улесняват следенето и управлението на домашните електроуреди (климатици, отоплителни системи, електромери и др.) e convenient to monitor and operate home appliances and systems (e.g., air conditioner, heating systems, energy consumption meters, etc.) от разстояние. Например умният дом може автоматично да затвори прозорците и да спусне щорите на горния етаж в зависимост от прогнозата за времето. Изискване към умните домове е да взаимодействат редовно с вътрешната и външната среда.
  68. 68. Източници • https://internetofthingsagenda.techtarget.com/definition/Internet-of-Things-IoT • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_of_things • https://www.webopedia.com/TERM/I/internet_of_things.html • https://www.webopedia.com/TERM/I/iiot-industrial-internet-of-things.html • https://iot.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/IEEE_IoT_Towards_Definition_Internet_of_ Things_Revision1_27MAY15.pdf • https://www.intelligenttechchannels.com/overview-of-networking-technologies- used-to-build-iot-solutions/ • https://www.i-scoop.eu/internet-of-things-guide/iot-technology-stack-devices- gateways-platforms/ • https://iot.ieee.org/iot-scenarios.html
  69. 69. Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.eu или нашата страница https://www.facebook.com/Vet4sbo. Свалете мобилното ни приложение https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vet4sbo.mobile. Този проект (2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411) е финансиран с подкрепата на Европейскатакомисия (Програма Еразъм+). Публикацията изразява единствено вижданията на автора и Комисията не носи отговорност за начина, по който може да бъде употребенаинформацията, съдържащасе в нея.

