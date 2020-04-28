VET4SBO Level 1 module 2 - unit 4 - v0.9 srb

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Nivo 1 Modul 2: Osnove sistem...
Outline 1. Osnove upravljanja rizikom 2. BMS sa daljinskim upravljanjem i pitanje rizika
Upravljanje rizikom • Najčešća definicija upravljanja rizikom je sledeća: „Program upravljanja rizikom je sistem razvije...
Upravljanje rizikom • Sve veći fokus na tome da zgrade budu energetskiefikasnije, sigurnije i da reaguju na promenljive u...
Upravljanje rizikom • Building automation, including critical functionality, is now readily available through Web shops an...
Upravljanje rizikom • Fondacija za sigurnost Interneta stvari (IoTSF) je ustanovljena da bi se omogućilo bezbedno poveziv...
Disclaimer For further information, relatedto the VET4SBO project, please visit the project’swebsite at https://smart-buil...
  1. 1. ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Nivo 1 Modul 2: Osnove sistema upravlјanja zgradom za efikasan rad, udobnost stanara, energetsku efikasnost (HVAC, osvetlјenje, sigurnost, kvalitet vazduha u zatvorenom prostoru, distribucija / nadzor vode) Jedinica 2.4: Upravljanje rizikom
  2. 2. Outline 1. Osnove upravljanja rizikom 2. BMS sa daljinskim upravljanjem i pitanje rizika
  3. 3. Upravljanje rizikom • Najčešća definicija upravljanja rizikom je sledeća: „Program upravljanja rizikom je sistem razvijen na organizacionom nivou za planiranje, pružanje i organizovanje akcija koje su potrebne za smanjivanje gubitaka izazvanih slučajnim događajima " [P.G. Grabovy, A.K. Orlov. Procedia Engineering, 153, 195- 202 (2016)] • Pametne zgrade koriste širok spektartehnologija - sve od protivpožarnih alarma za do termostatai CCTV kamera. • Tradicionalno su sve ove tehnologije razdvojene različitim tipovima kablova i upravljačkom stanicom, ali sada, s napretkom na poljuIoT, mnoge od ovih tehnologija pretvorile su se u korporativnu mrežu.. • Ovo je otvorilo mnoga istraživanja upotrebe konvertizovanog centra za bezbednosne operacije kao pristup upravljanju pametnim zgradama i rizicima pametnih gradova u realnom vremenu.
  4. 4. Upravljanje rizikom • Sve veći fokus na tome da zgrade budu energetskiefikasnije, sigurnije i da reaguju na promenljive uslove što rezultira porastom Web-enabled tehnologija. • Sistemiupravljanja zgradom nisu samo usko povezani, već su integrisani sa spoljašnim sistemimavan zgrade, kao što je pametna mreža. • Mnogi od Web-enabled inteligentnih uređaja ugrađeni u moderne zgrade imaju jako malo sigurnosnih sistema, što ih čini podložnim na napade koji bi mogli da poremete rad zgrade i stvoriti sigurnosne rizike. • Daljinski održavani međusobno povezani sistem grejanja, ventilacije i klimatizacije (HVAC) prodavnica podložan je napadima, naročito zbog primenjenih otvorenih komunikacionih standarda.
  5. 5. Upravljanje rizikom • Building automation, including critical functionality, is now readily available through Web shops and hardware or electronics stores. • While professional solutions usually feature in-built security and protection against hacking, consumer offerings are less well protected, but security can and should be integrated. • The history of IT, Industrial Control Systems(ICS) and Operational Technology (OT) shows that security will always be an afterthought unless those who need good security can get their priorities in front of those that design systems. • Combining a security mindset with design and innovation is really important, because the system is better, and always more cost effective, when security designed in from the start.
  6. 6. Upravljanje rizikom • Fondacija za sigurnost Interneta stvari (IoTSF) je ustanovljena da bi se omogućilo bezbedno povezivanje u pametnoj i hiper povezanom dobu IoT. • Postoje potencijalni veliki rizici za zgrade i oza one koji ihposeduju i koriste, ali setime može aktivno i ekonomično upravljati, trošeći ih efikasno. • Radne grupe će odrediti prioritete i konkretne rezultate,ali će verovatno uključivati::  Arhitekturu, uključujući sigurno upravljanje sistemom, usluge, uređaje i IT povezivanje  Skup najboljih praksi o tome kako primeniti i održati sigurnost za pametne zgrade  Materijal za podizanje svestikoji pomaže da se pokaže kako izgleda dobra sigurnost- primeri of requirements statements or a procurement language za siguran IoT u zgradama  Radionice i događaji
  7. 7. Izvori/Reference J. Cser, R. Beheshti, P. van der Veer, “Towards the development of an integrated building management system”, in: Innovation in Technology Management - The Key to Global Leadership, PICMET '97: Portland International Conference on Management and Technology, 1997, pp. 27-31.
