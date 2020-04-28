VET4SBO Level 1 module 2 - unit 3 - v0.9 srb

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Nivo 1 Modul 2: Osnove sistem...
Outline 1. Prednosti BMS-a u odnosu na samostalnu kontrolu 2. Poboljšani uslovi komfora,upravljanje energijom i smanjeni o...
Prednosti BMS-a u odnosu na samostalnu kontrolu • Smanjeni troškovi ugradnje • Fleksibilnost i lakoća promene • Prilagođe...
Poboljšani uslovi komfora stanara • Praćenje stanarskih uslova u stvarnom vremenu • Bolje strategije upravljanja koje su ...
Upravljanje energijom i smanjenje operativnih troškova • Optimalan start i zaustavljanje postrojenja • Izgradnja ciklusa z...
Upravljanje ocenama zgrada- NABERS • Može da bude integrisan u Sistem energetskog menadžmenta (EMS)* • Nadglednje energets...
Upravljanje ocenama zgrada - NABERS
Prednosti BMS-a…. Poboljšan kvalitet okruženja u zatvorenom prostoru • Udobno životno i radno okruženje - stanarsko ili ko...
Prednosti BMS-a…. Brži odgovor na... • potrebe stanara • zalbe krajnjeg korisnika • Problematične uslove
Prednosti BMS-a…. Uštede u održavanju. • efikasna kontrola omogućava manje trošenje i naprezanje mehaničke opreme. • omog...
Prednosti BMS-a…. Uštede u energiji • eliminiše nepotreban rad sistema. • tačne informacije o korišćenju energije • pomaž...
Prednosti BMS-a…. Konsolidovana kontrola objekta… • jedna centralizovana operacija • jednostavnije rukovanje • smanjenje v...
Prednosti BMS-a…. • Poboljšano izveštavanje menadžmenta • pruža podatke u realnom vremenu • izrada izvešstaja i grafikona…...
Prednosti BMS-a…. • Merenje performansi • Olakšava sveukupno merenje performansi sistema • Poređenje sa postavljenim refer...
Izvori
Disclaimer For further information, relatedto the VET4SBO project, please visit the project’swebsite at https://smart-buil...
  1. 1. ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Nivo 1 Modul 2: Osnove sistema upravlјanja zgradom za efikasan rad, udobnost stanara, energetsku efikasnost (HVAC, osvetlјenje, sigurnost, kvalitet vazduha u zatvorenom prostoru, distribucija / nadzor vode) Jedinica 2.3: Prednosti BMS-a
  2. 2. Outline 1. Prednosti BMS-a u odnosu na samostalnu kontrolu 2. Poboljšani uslovi komfora,upravljanje energijom i smanjeni operativni troškovi 3. Upravljanje ocenama zgrade kao što je NABERS
  3. 3. Prednosti BMS-a u odnosu na samostalnu kontrolu • Smanjeni troškovi ugradnje • Fleksibilnost i lakoća promene • Prilagođene strategije upravljanja • Skalabilnost • Interakcija operatera, povratne informacije i kontrola • Integracijasa ostalim sistemimazgrade
  4. 4. Poboljšani uslovi komfora stanara • Praćenje stanarskih uslova u stvarnom vremenu • Bolje strategije upravljanja koje su utemeljene na opterećenju Podaci o trendovima performansi, poboljšano pronalaženje grešaka • Upravljanje kvalitetom vazduha (CO2) • Operativne zahteve nakon radnog vremena • Obaveštenja o alarmima smanjuju vreme zastoja • Automatsko premošćavanje preko opreme u kvaru
  5. 5. Upravljanje energijom i smanjenje operativnih troškova • Optimalan start i zaustavljanje postrojenja • Izgradnja ciklusa zagrevanja i hlađenja • Noćno purge • Automatski izbor redosleda sezonskih biljaka • Sezonsko podešavanje temperature • Strategije kontrole zasnovane na opterećenju • Kontrola ekonomskog ciklusa, uključujući CO2 • Nadgledanje vremena rada opreme i duty cycling • Kontrola popunjenosti i prestanak kontrole
  6. 6. Upravljanje ocenama zgrada- NABERS • Može da bude integrisan u Sistem energetskog menadžmenta (EMS)* • Nadglednje energetskih performanski u realnom vremenu • Proaktivno prilagođavanje ne retrospektivno sustizanje • Merenje u odnosu na load profile targets • Odvajanje stanarskih i osnovnih potreba zgrade • Istorijski trend podataka za upravljanje NABERS-om • Nadzorne table o potrošnji i potrošnji energije *EMS is a dedicatedsoftware packed for the monitoring and managementofelectrical, water, gas and thermal energy metering systems.
  7. 7. Upravljanje ocenama zgrada - NABERS
  8. 8. Prednosti BMS-a…. Poboljšan kvalitet okruženja u zatvorenom prostoru • Udobno životno i radno okruženje - stanarsko ili komercijalno • Bolja kontrola temperature i vlage • Dobar kvalitet vazduha
  9. 9. Prednosti BMS-a…. Brži odgovor na... • potrebe stanara • zalbe krajnjeg korisnika • Problematične uslove
  10. 10. Prednosti BMS-a…. Uštede u održavanju. • efikasna kontrola omogućava manje trošenje i naprezanje mehaničke opreme. • omogućava duži životni vek • blagovremeno praćenje alarma • održavanje opreme • izbegavanje skupih kvarova
  11. 11. Prednosti BMS-a…. Uštede u energiji • eliminiše nepotreban rad sistema. • tačne informacije o korišćenju energije • pomaže u preduzmanju koraka za smanjenje potrošnje energije poput… • Optimalnog starta • Night-Purging • Vremenskog organizovanja
  12. 12. Prednosti BMS-a…. Konsolidovana kontrola objekta… • jedna centralizovana operacija • jednostavnije rukovanje • smanjenje vremena i resursa Smanjena obuka za operatera • uputstva na ekranu • grafički prikazi prilagođeni korisnicima • jednostavnija operacija programirana za rutinsku i ponavljajuću operaciju
  13. 13. Prednosti BMS-a…. • Poboljšano izveštavanje menadžmenta • pruža podatke u realnom vremenu • izrada izvešstaja i grafikona… • kritične informacije odmah se šalju štampačima, e-poštom ili SMS-om • Pravovremena i efikasna kontrola • upozorava svoje zaposlene kada vaš objekat ne radi ispravno • smanjujevreme za rešavanje problema i prekid rada • povezivanje na daljinu bez poseta sajtu
  14. 14. Prednosti BMS-a…. • Merenje performansi • Olakšava sveukupno merenje performansi sistema • Poređenje sa postavljenim referentnim vrednostima
  15. 15. Izvori
  16. 16. Disclaimer For further information, relatedto the VET4SBO project, please visit the project’swebsite at https://smart-building- operator.euor visit us at https://www.facebook.com/Vet4sbo. Downloadour mobile app at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vet4sbo.mobile. This project (2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411) has been funded with support from the European Commission (Erasmus+ Programme). Thispublicationreflects the views only of the author, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the informationcontainedtherein.

