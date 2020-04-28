VET4SBO Level 1 module 2 - unit 2 - v0.9 srb

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Nivo 1 Modul 2: Osnove sistem...
Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem os...
Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem os...
HVAC sistem • HVAC označava grejanje, ventilaciju i klimatizaciju. • HVAC sistemi su, zapravo, sve od vašeg klima uređaja ...
HVAC sistem – HVAC tipovi • Jednostepeni sistem, dizajniran da proizvodi samo grejanje ili hlađenje. Međutim, one su običn...
HVAC sistem – HVAC tipovi • HVAC sistemi se takođe mogu ugraditi tako da nude kontrolu vlažnosti, a ovlaživači i odvlaživa...
HVAC sistem – Sistemi grejanja • Prema Departmanu za Energiju SAD-a, moderni konvencionalni sistemi grejanja mogu dostići...
HVAC sistem – Sistemi grejanja Toplotna pumpa Podno grejanje
HVAC sistem – Sistemi hlađenja • Klima uređaji dolaze u mnogim oblicima, od masivnih kutija dizajniranih za hlađenje cele ...
HVAC sistem – Osnove • Sledeća slika prikazuje osnovno funkcionisanje HVAC sistema • Uređaj za automatizaciju zgrada(obič...
Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem os...
Sistem osvetljenja • Sistem automatizacije zgrade (BAS) nastavlja da se razvija i poboljšava, direktori objekata mogu kori...
Sistem osvetljenja • U većini zgrada, osvetljenje i klimatizacioni sistemi rade odvojeno. • Napredna BAS tehnologija inte...
Sistem osvetljenja • Integrisana rasveta i HVAC kontrola stvaraju optimalno okruženje. • Oni mogu da dele iste senzore da ...
Sistem osvetljenja • Glavno pravilo u industriji je da se 1 kWh energije klima uređaja uštedi na svakih 3 kWh svetlosne en...
Prednosti integracije osvetljenja • Visoka energetska efikasnost: • Čileri imaju svojstvene energetski efikasne mogućnost...
Prednosti integracije osvetljenja • Niži ukupni troškovi tokom životnog veka • Integrisano osvetljenje i čilerski sistem t...
Prednosti integracije osvetljenja • Budući potencijal za integraciju i inovaciju • Buduće mogućnosti će se proširiti v...
Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem os...
Sigurnosni sistem • Sigurnosni sistemizgrada sastoje se od svetla, kamera, detektora pokreta, unutrašnjih i vspoljnihh bra...
Sigurnosni sistem • HVAC sistemi zasnivani na integrisanom informacionom sistemu mogu da budu napadnuti od strane udaljeni...
Sigurnosni sistem • HVAC sistemi se koriste kao sredstvo se poveže mreža za spoljašnjim svetom, omogućavajući napadačima...
Sigurnosni sistem • Integrisani HVAC sigurnosni sistem
Sigurnosni sistem Integrisani sigurnosni sistem sa BAS-om
Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem os...
Sistem nadzora kvaliteta vazduha • Pouzdano i optimalno nadgledanje i kontrola sistema ventilacije neophodni su za sistem ...
Strategije kontrole kvaliteta vazduha • Ventilacija- uklanjanje emisija • Prečišćavanje vazduha • Filteri: Standardni (ra...
Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem os...
Integrisani vodovodni sistemi • Integrisani vodovodni sistemi, grejana i hladna voda se distribuira iz centralnog sistemau...
Sistemi Vazduh-Voda • SistemiVazduh-voda se uvode kao hibridni sistemi sa prednostimasamo vazdušnih i samo vodenih sistema...
Sistemi Vazduh-Voda– Fan-coil jedinice • Fan-coil jedinice za sistem vazduh- voda su slični samo vodene sisteme sa izuzetk...
Sistemi Vazduh-Voda– Indukcione jedinice • Indukcione jedinice spoljno izgledaju slično kao fan/coil jedinice ali su u unu...
Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem os...
1. Protokoli za komunikaciju i interfejs za BMS • Komunikacioni protokoli koji se najčešće koriste u BMS su BAC net ( Bui...
BA integracija različitih protokola • Tokom poslednjih nekoliko decenija, nekompatibilnosti i ograničene mogućnosti za in...
Neki standardni protokoli za komunikaciju za BA • PROFIBUS (PROcess Fieldbusje široko prihvaćeni standard otvorene automa...
Neki standardni protokoli za komunikaciju za BA • The European Installation Bus (EIB) je terenska sabirnica namenjena pobo...
Neki standardni protokoli za komunikaciju za BA • Glavni EIB / KNKS je kablovska varijanta , sada poznata kao KNKS TP1. Po...
Električne instalacije Pametne zgrade
KNX i Internet stvari • Internet stvari je složenica na svetu informacionih tehnologija. Svakodnevni predmeti postaju inte...
BACnet • BACnet - A Data Communication Protocol for Building Automation and Control Networks. • Razvijeno pod pokroviteljs...
BACnet • BACnet je u aktivnom razvoju od juna 1987. kada je prvi sastanak Standardnog komitetaprojekta 135P (SPC 135P) odr...
BACnet • BACnet uređaji fizički nalikuju drugim standardnim upravljačkim uređajima. • BACnetje jednostavno skup pravila za...
LonTalk • LonTalk protokol je dizajniran za komunikaciju u kontrolnim mrežama. • Ove mreže koriste kratke poruke (nekoliko...
Modbus • MODBUS© Protokol je struktura poruka, koja se široko koristi da uspostavi gospodar-rob komunikaciju između inteli...
Modbus • Široko prihvatanje u velikoj meri je posledica MODBUS RTU-ovog jednostavnog korišćenja. • MODBUS RTU poruke su j...
Izvori • …
Disclaimer For further information, relatedto the VET4SBO project, please visit the project’swebsite at https://smart-buil...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

VET4SBO Level 1 module 2 - unit 2 - v0.9 srb

19 views

Published on

VET4SBO Level 1 module 2 - unit 2 - v0.9 srb

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

VET4SBO Level 1 module 2 - unit 2 - v0.9 srb

  1. 1. ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Nivo 1 Modul 2: Osnove sistema upravlјanja zgradom za efikasan rad, udobnost stanara, energetsku efikasnost (HVAC, osvetlјenje, sigurnost, kvalitet vazduha u zatvorenom prostoru, distribucija / nadzor vode) Jedinica 2.2: Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima
  2. 2. Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem osvetljenja – Sigurnosni sistem – Sistem nadzora kvalietta vazduha – Sistem vodovoda, – Itd. 2. Protokoli za komunikaciju i interfejs za BMS
  3. 3. Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem osvetljenja – Sigurnosni sistem – Sistem nadzora kvalietta vazduha – Sistem vodovoda, – Itd. 2. Protokoli za komunikaciju i interfejs za BMS
  4. 4. HVAC sistem • HVAC označava grejanje, ventilaciju i klimatizaciju. • HVAC sistemi su, zapravo, sve od vašeg klima uređaja kod kuće do velikih sistema koji se koriste u industrijskim kompleksima i stambenim blokovima. • Dobar HVAC sistem ima za cilj da obezbedi toplotnu kontrolu i komfor u zatvorenom prostoru, a onaj koji je dizajniran na principima termodinamike, mehanike fluida i prenosa toplote. • Obično se postavljaju u velike industrijske zgrade, nebodere, stambene blokove i velika unutrašnja okruženja. • Oni su takođe bitna komponenta okruženja u kojima postoje zdravstveni propisi koji zahtevaju da se temperatura i vlaga održavaju na određenim nivoima, koristećivazduh koji se uzima spolja.
  5. 5. HVAC sistem – HVAC tipovi • Jednostepeni sistem, dizajniran da proizvodi samo grejanje ili hlađenje. Međutim, one su obično jeftini, ai prilično su neefikasni i obično rade u kapacitetu čak i kada to nije potrebno. • Napredniji modeli će nuditi promenljive brzine ventilatora za smanjenje potrošnje električne energije, ali ostaju neefikasni u poređenju sa sistemima s više faza i stoga su skupi za dugoročno korišćenje. • Zonirani sistemi su, sa druge strane, projektovani za grejanje ili hlađenje pojedinih delova stanova, korišćenjem zonskih ventila i zaklopki unutar ventilacionih otvora i kanala koji selektivno blokiraju protok vazduha. Predviđeni su za veće prostore.
  6. 6. HVAC sistem – HVAC tipovi • HVAC sistemi se takođe mogu ugraditi tako da nude kontrolu vlažnosti, a ovlaživači i odvlaživači mogu se dodati kao opcije sistemima grejanja i hlađenja sa mogućnošćuugradnje zasebnih sistema ovlaživača ili odvlaživača.
  7. 7. HVAC sistem – Sistemi grejanja • Prema Departmanu za Energiju SAD-a, moderni konvencionalni sistemi grejanja mogu dostići efikanost i do 97 procenata. • Sistemi grejanja mogu imati nekoliko različitih oblika : • SNeke su peći koje sagorevajumaterijal da bi obezbedilegrejan vazduh kroz kanal.. • Drugi popularni izbor su kotlovi koji greju vodu za parne radijatoreili sisteme za prinudnu cirkulaciju vode sa radijatorima,električnom toplotnompumpom i toplotnimpumpama. • Podno grejanje je još jedna opcija. Koriste cevi ispod poda, a sastoje se od fleksibilnih cevi koje se pune vodom ili rastvorom glikola. • Toplotne pumpe koje koriste energiju iz različitih prirodnih resursa i obično se postavljaju pod zemlju. Mogu biti 300% efikasnije od standardnih pumpi za gas..
  8. 8. HVAC sistem – Sistemi grejanja Toplotna pumpa Podno grejanje
  9. 9. HVAC sistem – Sistemi hlađenja • Klima uređaji dolaze u mnogim oblicima, od masivnih kutija dizajniranih za hlađenje cele kuće, do prenosnih kutija na prozoru koje se mogu izvući i koristiti u hladnijim klimama za lakše rukovanje
  10. 10. HVAC sistem – Osnove • Sledeća slika prikazuje osnovno funkcionisanje HVAC sistema • Uređaj za automatizaciju zgrada(obično računarski ili zidni uređaji) može se koristiti za određivanjegrejanja ili hlađenja prostora i do koje temperature • Sistem zatim greje ili hladi zavojniceiznutra • Kada se spoljašni vazduh prevodi preko ovih zavojnica,on se, ili hladi iligreje, pre nego što se ubaci u prostoriju • U isto vreme, unutrašnji vazduh se uvodi iz prostorije u sistem.
  11. 11. Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem osvetljenja – Sigurnosni sistem – Sistem nadzora kvaliteta vazduha – Sistem vodovoda, – Itd. 2. Protokoli za komunikaciju i interfejs za BMS
  12. 12. Sistem osvetljenja • Sistem automatizacije zgrade (BAS) nastavlja da se razvija i poboljšava, direktori objekata mogu koristiti mogućnostiovih sistemada integrišu sisteme osvetljenja i grejanja, ventilacije i klimatizacije (HVAC). • Energetski pregledi pružaju vitalne informacije o načinu funkcionisanja zgrade, otkrivaju mogućnostienergetske efikasnosti i osiguravaju da HVAC, osvetljenje i ostali sistemizgrade rade efikasno i efikasno.. • Pregledi često otkrivaju mogućnosti za smanjenje potrošnje energije nadogradnjom tehnologija za unutrašnju i spoljnu rasvetu. Najčešće to uključuje zamenu lampi, balastnih lampi sa LED tehnologijama.
  13. 13. Sistem osvetljenja • U većini zgrada, osvetljenje i klimatizacioni sistemi rade odvojeno. • Napredna BAS tehnologija integriše osvetljenje i HVAC sistem u ​​jedinstvenu automatizovanu platformu. • Rezultat je poboljšana udobnost za stanare u zgradama i smanjena potrošnja energije za organizaciju. • Najnaprednije platforme nude organizacijama jednostavnost integrisanog sistema. Timovi za upravljanje mogu upravljati integrisanim sistemomsa jedne nadzorne ploče, a ne da vrše ručna prilagođavanja na više platformi. Ovim kontrolnim pločama može se pristupiti sa bilo kog računara ili mobilnog uređaja, što koristi operateru.
  14. 14. Sistem osvetljenja • Integrisana rasveta i HVAC kontrola stvaraju optimalno okruženje. • Oni mogu da dele iste senzore da bi utvrdili da li se u sobi nalazi neko i automatski da prilagode osvetljenje i temperature prostorije idealnim uslovima. • BAS može da ugasi svetla i podigne ili smanji temperature da bi uštedeo energiju kada je prostorija prazna. • Najveći broj zgrada već poseduje tehnologije koje su neophodne za ugradnju integrisanog sistema osvetljenja i HVAC kontrole sa njihovim već postojećim BAS-om ili sa naprednijim sistemom.
  15. 15. Sistem osvetljenja • Glavno pravilo u industriji je da se 1 kWh energije klima uređaja uštedi na svakih 3 kWh svetlosne energije. • To, međutim, često nije tačno, jer ne uzima u obzir različitu klimu. Obnovljene zgrade u severnoj Nemačkoj, očigledno, neće doneti istu uštedu energije kao u zgradi u Španiji.
  16. 16. Prednosti integracije osvetljenja • Visoka energetska efikasnost: • Čileri imaju svojstvene energetski efikasne mogućnostikoje su takođe prisutne kada su integrisane sa osvetljenjem. • Tradicionalni HVAC sistemi koriste vazduh, dok čileri koriste prednosti specifičnog toplotnog kapaciteta vode da bi se regulisala temperature prostora. Na ovaj način oni značajno smanjuju potrošnju energije HVAC sistema i do 50% - 60% u upoređenju sa tradicionalnim sistemima. • Niži ukupni troškovi tokom životnog veka • Pored nižih troškova energije za vlasnike zgrada, postoje i smanjeni troškovi instalacije povezani sa integrisanim sistemima. Instalacija je jednostavnija.
  17. 17. Prednosti integracije osvetljenja • Niži ukupni troškovi tokom životnog veka • Integrisano osvetljenje i čilerski sistem takođe imaju potencijal da smanje visinu zgrade. • Kako čilerski sistem je dizajniran da koristi oko70% manje vazduha nego tradicionalni klimatizacioni sistemi, kanali su značajno manji. • Bolje unutrašnje okruženje za stanare • Poboljšana estetika • Integrisano osvetljenje i čilerski sistem smanjuju vizuelno sistemna plafonu, dozvoljavajući lepši izgled bez žrtvovanja kvaliteta HVAC sistema.
  18. 18. Prednosti integracije osvetljenja • Budući potencijal za integraciju i inovaciju • Buduće mogućnosti će se proširiti van samo osvetljenja i HVAC sistema da bi obuhvatile spektar mogućnosti od opreme za bezbednostu zgradi kao što su sistemi zaštite od požara, sigurnosnih sistema i detektora ugljen monoksida pa do senzora za detekciju stanara i interfonskih sistema i drugih sistema za prenos zvuka. • Ne samo da će proizvodi biti integrisani, većće i povezane kontrole biti takođe integrisane.
  19. 19. Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem osvetljenja – Sigurnosni sistem – Sistem nadzora kvalieteta vazduha – Sistem vodovoda, – Itd. 2. Protokoli za komunikaciju i interfejs za BMS
  20. 20. Sigurnosni sistem • Sigurnosni sistemizgrada sastoje se od svetla, kamera, detektora pokreta, unutrašnjih i vspoljnihh brava i alarma. • Neki sistemimogu čak kontrolisati protivpožarni alarm i sistem prskalica. Te se informacije obično prikazuju u sigurnosnim prostorijama i beleže se na hard diskovima ili uređajima za skladištenje podataka. • Sigurnosni sistemise obično ne integrišu u sistem BAS-a. Umestotoga, to je potpuno zaseban sistem sa sopstvenim kablovima, žicama i WiFi portalima, što BAS i bezbednosne sisteme može donekle učiniti viškom i povećati operativne troškove zgrade. • Za vlasnike zgrada i upravnike imovine koji žele da pojednostave svoje sistemei učine ih efikasnijim, spajanje BAS-a sa bezbednosnim sistemom je pravi izbor. Kada se BAS i bezbednosni sistem spoje, eliminišu se sukobi nastali pri kontroli. To znači da kada BAS sistem želi ugasitisva nebitna svetla, a bezbednosni sistem želi da uključi sve sigurnosna svetla i kamere, unapred definisane komande nisu u sukobu.
  21. 21. Sigurnosni sistem • HVAC sistemi zasnivani na integrisanom informacionom sistemu mogu da budu napadnuti od strane udaljenih lokacija pomoću internet konekcije. Ovo su standardni hakerski napadi sa mogućnostimada se direktno uništi informacioni sistem ili umetanjem softvera sa malverom.. • Fizičko uništavanje sistema mogu izvršiti lopovi, ili drugi pojedinci, koji uništavaju ili kradu vitalne komponente sistema.
  22. 22. Sigurnosni sistem • HVAC sistemi se koriste kao sredstvo se poveže mreža za spoljašnjim svetom, omogućavajući napadačima sa udaljenih lokacija da upravljaju malverom koji se postavlja u izolovanu mrežu.
  23. 23. Sigurnosni sistem • Integrisani HVAC sigurnosni sistem
  24. 24. Sigurnosni sistem Integrisani sigurnosni sistem sa BAS-om
  25. 25. Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem osvetljenja – Sigurnosni sistem – Sistem nadzora kvaliteta vazduha – Sistem vodovoda, – Itd. 2. Protokoli za komunikaciju i interfejs za BMS
  26. 26. Sistem nadzora kvaliteta vazduha • Pouzdano i optimalno nadgledanje i kontrola sistema ventilacije neophodni su za sistem grejanja, ventilacije i klimatizacije (HVAC) kako bi se održao adekvatan kvalitet vazduha u zatvorenom prostoru sa najmanjom potrošnjom energije. • Koje su komponente HVAC sistema koji će obezbediti kvalitet vazduha neophodan za podsticanje zdrave atmosfere? • Pravilno dizajnirani sistem ventilacije je presudan jer ventilacija omogućava pravilan balans gasova i osigurava da vazduh ne sadrži previše ugljen-dioksida. • Takođe kontroliše mirise i uklanja zagađivačeiz zatvorenog prostora. Ponekad je ispravljanje problema sa ventilacijom samo stvar izmeštanja usisa, dodavanja tretiranog vazduha ili pomeranja kanala. • Važandeo zdravih rešenja za kvalitet zatvorenog vazduha je kontrola vlage. Kada se zanemari održavanje, vodovi za kondenzat i odvodni kanali mogu se začepiti. Rezultatje - vlaga koju vaš HVAC sistem uklanja iz vazduha postaje zarobljena. Sve što akumulira vodu je plodno tlo za buđ plesan i bakterije, koje se sakuplja u opremi i čak može putovati u kanale.
  27. 27. Strategije kontrole kvaliteta vazduha • Ventilacija- uklanjanje emisija • Prečišćavanje vazduha • Filteri: Standardni (ravni, vrećasti, itd.); Elektrostatički; Sorpcioni • Ovlaživanje • Željeni opseg 30 - 40% ; Sredstva: para i voda Izvor Emisija Smanjenje Ukljanjaje Prirodna ventilacija Prinudna ventilacija
  28. 28. Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem osvetljenja – Sigurnosni sistem – Sistem nadzora kvaliteta vazduha – Sistem vodovoda, – Itd. 2. Protokoli za komunikaciju i interfejs za BMS
  29. 29. Integrisani vodovodni sistemi • Integrisani vodovodni sistemi, grejana i hladna voda se distribuira iz centralnog sistemau tretirani prostor [4, 5]. • Ova vrsta sistemaje relativno mala u poređenju s drugim tipovima, jer upotreba cevi kao distributivnih kontejnerai vode imaju veći toplotni kapacitet i gustinu od vazduha, što zahteva nižu zaprenimu za prenos toplote. • Sistemisamo za grejanje vode uključuju nekoliko uređaja za isporuku kao što su podni radijatori, radijatori na podnoj ploči, grejači i konvektori. • Međutim, sistemi samo za vodeno hlađenje su neobični kao što su valjkaste jedinice postavljene na plafonu. Primarni tip koji se koristi u zgradama za uslovljavanje celog prostora je fankoil.
  30. 30. Sistemi Vazduh-Voda • SistemiVazduh-voda se uvode kao hibridni sistemi sa prednostimasamo vazdušnih i samo vodenih sistema. • Ukupna zapremina je smanjena, a spoljna ventilacija stvara odlične uslove u željenoj zoni. Vodeni medijum je odgovoran za prenos termalnog terete u zgradu i do 80–90% kroz hladnu i toplu vodu, dok vazdušni medijum je odgovoran za ostatak. • Postoje dva ostnovna tipa: • Fankoil jedinice • Indukcione jedinice.
  31. 31. Sistemi Vazduh-Voda– Fan-coil jedinice • Fan-coil jedinice za sistem vazduh- voda su slični samo vodene sisteme sa izuzetkom da dovod vazduha i tretiranje vode u željenoj zoni se dovode iz centralne jedinice i centralnog vodenog sistema (e.g., kotao ili čiler). • Vazduh za ventilaciju može se odvojeno dovoditi u prostor ili povezati sa Fan-coil jedinicom. Glavni tipovi sistema Fan-coil jedinice – dvo-cevni ili 4-cevni sistem
  32. 32. Sistemi Vazduh-Voda– Indukcione jedinice • Indukcione jedinice spoljno izgledaju slično kao fan/coil jedinice ali su u unutrašnjosti drugačije. • Indukciona jedinica izaziva struju vazduha u prostoriji pomoću toka vazduha velike brzine iz centralne jedinice, koja zamenjuje konvencionalni ventilator fan/coin jedinice. • Ovo se može izvesti mešanjem primarnog vazduha iz centralne jedinice i sekundarni vazduh vazduh iz prostorije da bi se proizveo odgovarajući vazduh u prostoriji.
  33. 33. Outline 1. Uloga BMS-a u upravljanju različitim podsistemima – HVAC sistem (takođe hlađenje, vlaga, gas, itd.) – Sistem osvetljenja – Sigurnosni sistem – Sistem nadzora kvaliteta vazduha – Sistem vodovoda, – Itd. 2. Protokoli za komunikaciju i interfejs za BMS
  34. 34. 1. Protokoli za komunikaciju i interfejs za BMS • Komunikacioni protokoli koji se najčešće koriste u BMS su BAC net ( Building Automation Controller network ), LONtalk ( Local Operating Network ), Modbus.
  35. 35. BA integracija različitih protokola • Tokom poslednjih nekoliko decenija, nekompatibilnosti i ograničene mogućnosti za integraciju BA sistema među proizvode različitih dobavljača frustrirali su programere nekretnina, vlasnike zgrada i operatore, konsultante i sistemske integratore. • Iako je postignut veliki napredak u BA sistema, problem kompatibilnosti je i dalje jedna od glavnih glavobolja koja muči profesionalce danas. • U tipičnom BAS-u obično se koriste različiti protokoli za komunikaciju, čak i među proizvodima jedne kompanije. Popularni način integrisanja proizvoda različitih protokola bilo je korištenje izlaza, koji ima ulogu pretvaranja protokola u drugi protokol, mapiranja podataka iz jednog protokola u drugi protokol.
  36. 36. Neki standardni protokoli za komunikaciju za BA • PROFIBUS (PROcess Fieldbusje široko prihvaćeni standard otvorene automatizacije i terenske mreže, koji podržava industrija koja isporučuje širok spektar opreme, alata i podrške. • PROFIBUS je uveden 1989. godine kao nemački standard, DIN 19245, kasnije prihvaćen kao međunarodni standard EN 50170. PROFIBUS standard je sada ugrađen u IEC 61158, međunarodni standard. • Porodica PROFIBUS se sastoji od tri kompatibilne verzije koje nude veoma visok integritet i mogućnost koja odgovara potrebama, uključujući: – PROFIBUS DP (Decentralized Periphery) – PROFIBUS FMS (Fieldbus Message Specification) – PROFIBUS PA (Process Automation)
  37. 37. Neki standardni protokoli za komunikaciju za BA • The European Installation Bus (EIB) je terenska sabirnica namenjena poboljšanju električnih instalacija u kućama i zgradama svih veličina odvajanjem prenosa upravljačkih informacija od tradicionalnog glavnog ožičenja. • EIB se zasniva na otvorenoj specifikaciji koju je do nedavno održavala AIB asocijacija (EIBA). Ključni njegovi delovi bili su uvršteni u CEN1998 i EIA1999. 2002. godine EIB je pripojena Batibusu i Evropskom kućnom sistemu (EHS). Cilj ovog spajanja bio je stvaranje jedinstvenog evropskog standarda elektronskog sistema za dom i izgradnju. • KNX standard (Konnex2004) nastoji da kombinuje njihove najbolje aspekte. • EIB/KNX već je pružio izbor namenskog kablova u paru i prenosu dalekovoda, kao i jednostavan oblik IP tuneliranja.
  38. 38. Neki standardni protokoli za komunikaciju za BA • Glavni EIB / KNKS je kablovska varijanta , sada poznata kao KNKS TP1. Pojedinačni uvrnuti par prenosi signal, kao i 29 V istosmerno napajanje, do 50 mV iz napajanja klase 2 (Sigurnost ekstra niskog napona).Podaci se prenose izbalansiranim baznim signalom, sa 9.600 bps. • KNKS RF koristi potpojas u frekvencijskom opsegu 868 MHz koji je rezervisan za uređaje kratkog dometa od evropskih regulatornih tela i koji je ograničen zahtevom radnog ciklusa manjim od 1 procenta.
  39. 39. Električne instalacije Pametne zgrade
  40. 40. KNX i Internet stvari • Internet stvari je složenica na svetu informacionih tehnologija. Svakodnevni predmeti postaju inteligentni i komuniciraju putem interneta. To takođe znači da se povećavaju mogućnosti za automatizacijukuća i zgrada. • Kućne kancelarije u kojoj je mnogo različitih predmeta međusobno povezano više nije san, već je postala stvarnost. • Rešenje KNKS IoT će spustiti barijeru za pristup KNKS kao delu Interneta stvari. Cilj je smanjiti potrebno znanje i otvoriti trenutni KNKS ekosistem za IT stručnjake koji nisu iz KNKS-a operacijom 'out of the box', a istovremeno omogućava naprednu konfiguraciju i prilagođavanje od strane stručnjaka. • Standardi za korišćenje omogućavaju da se vrednost KNKS proizvoda poveća i dugoročna podrška može biti zagarantovana u IoT svetu koji se stalno menja. • Prednost KNKS je velika baza za instaliranje KNKS koja omogućava korišćenje bogatog iskustva koje će pomoći uspešnom proširivanju KNKS integracije u Internet stvari. Rešenje KNKS IoT definisano je u partnerstvu sa ključnim proizvođačima KNKS-a i telima za standardizaciju(kao što su Fairhair i grupa Thread).
  41. 41. BACnet • BACnet - A Data Communication Protocol for Building Automation and Control Networks. • Razvijeno pod pokroviteljstvom Američkog društva inženjera za grejanje, hlađenje i klimatizaciju (ASHRAE). • BACnet je američki nacionalni standard, evropski standard, nacionalni standard u više od 30 zemalja i ISO globalni standard. • Protokol podržava i održava ASHRAE Stalni standardniprojektni odbor 135 čiji su članovi kreirali i pružili sadržaj za ovu veb stranicu.
  42. 42. BACnet • BACnet je u aktivnom razvoju od juna 1987. kada je prvi sastanak Standardnog komitetaprojekta 135P (SPC 135P) održan na godišnjem sastanku ASHRAE-a u Nešvilu u Tenesiju. • "P" u "135P" značilo da je standard bio u fazi „predlaganja“. • Napokon, 1995, ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 135 objavljen je i BACnet je zvanično rođen! • 2003. godine BACnet je stekao status Međunarodne organizacije za standardizaciju (ISO 16484-5). • Iste godine, BACnet-ov prateći standard, ANSI / ASHRAE Standard 135.1 i BACnet protokol, međunarodno objavljeni kao ISO 16484-6.
  43. 43. BACnet • BACnet uređaji fizički nalikuju drugim standardnim upravljačkim uređajima. • BACnetje jednostavno skup pravila za komunikaciju između uređaja za automatizaciju zgrada, mikroprocesori ovih uređaja su programirani tako da će razumeti isti jezik i u skladu sa BACnet zahtevima. • Fizička priroda samog uređaja ostaje nepromenjena. • Zgrade svih veličina mogu se kontrolisati BACnet sistemima. • BACnet sistemi upravljanja mogu biti jednostavni, sa veoma malo uređaja ili mogu biti veoma složeni. • BACnet standard je otvorenog tipa, ali ima stroge kriterijume za koperaciju uređaja. • Dakle, BACnet je dovoljno robustan za velike, složene objekte, a istovremeno ekonomski održiv za male zgrade.
  44. 44. LonTalk • LonTalk protokol je dizajniran za komunikaciju u kontrolnim mrežama. • Ove mreže koriste kratke poruke (nekoliko bajtova) za komunikaciju, višestruke komunikacione medije, malu propusnost, višenamensku opremu. • Cena podrške za ovu vrstu mreža je niska. • Orginalno je razvijena od strane Echelon Corporation za mrežne uređaje. • Popularno je za automatizaciju različitih funkcija u industrijskoj kontroli, kućnoj automatizaciji, prevozu i zgradama kao što su osvetljenje i klima uređaji; • Protokol je sada prihvaćen kao otvoreni međunarodni standard za mrežno upravljanje u porodici standarda ISO / IEC 14908.
  45. 45. Modbus • MODBUS© Protokol je struktura poruka, koja se široko koristi da uspostavi gospodar-rob komunikaciju između inteligentnih uređaja. • MODBUS poruka poslana od gospodara robu sadrži adresu rob-a, 'naredbu' (npr. 'read register'ili ‘write register'), podatke (LRC ili CRC). • Kako Modbus protokol je samo strukturaporuka, nezavisan je od fizičkog sloja. • Tradicionalno se sprovodi koristeći RS232, RS422, ili RS485 • To je opšte prihvaćen protokol zbog svoje jednostavnostiupotrebe i pouzdanosti. • Modbus RTU se puno koristi u Sistemimaupravljanja zgradama (BMS) i u Industrijskimautomatizovanim sistemima(IAS).
  46. 46. Modbus • Široko prihvatanje u velikoj meri je posledica MODBUS RTU-ovog jednostavnog korišćenja. • MODBUS RTU poruke su jednostavni 16-bitni CRC (Ciclic-Redundant Checksum). Jednostavnost ovih poruka je da se obezbedi pouzdanost. • Zbog ove jednostavnosti, osnovna 16-bitna MODBUS RTU struktura registra može se koristiti za pakovanje u plutajuću tačku, tablice, ASCII tekst, redove reda i druge nepovezane podatke. • MODBUS se smatra protokolom za slanje poruka na aplikacijskom nivou, pružajući gospodar / rob komunikaciju između uređaja povezanih zajedno preko sabirnica ili mreža. • Na OSI modelu MODBUS je postavljen na nivou 7. • MODBUS je zamišljen da bude protokol zahteva / odgovora i pruža usluge određene funkcijskim kodovima. Funkcionalni kodovi MODBUS-a su elementi MODBUS-ovih PDU-ova na zahtev / odgovor (Jedinica podataka protokola).
  47. 47. Izvori • …
  48. 48. Disclaimer For further information, relatedto the VET4SBO project, please visit the project’swebsite at https://smart-building- operator.euor visit us at https://www.facebook.com/Vet4sbo. Downloadour mobile app at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vet4sbo.mobile. This project (2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411) has been funded with support from the European Commission (Erasmus+ Programme). Thispublicationreflects the views only of the author, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the informationcontainedtherein.

×