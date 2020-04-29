VET4SBO Level 1 module 1 - unit 3 - v0.9 bg

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 1: Базови характ...
Профил на сградния оператор в МИНАЛОТО Преди сградите да бъдат оборудвани с автоматични инсталации, те на практика не се „...
Профил на сградния оператор в МИНАЛОТО „Мениджърът на сгради е длъжен да се увери, че сградите и услугите в тях отговарят ...
Умения, изисквани от сградния мениджър • Да познава инфраструктурата на сградата и активите в нея. • Да познава механичнит...
Умения, изисквани от сградния мениджър • Умения за работа с хора, изграждане на отношения и създаване на екип • Умения за ...
Опит на предишна работа, който е от полза • Администрация • Строителство • Бизнес • Инженеринг • Мениджмънт • Сектор Услуг...
Типични работодатели на сградните мениджъри Сградни мениджъри се търсят във всеки сектор – в обществения, в частния и с не...
Профил на сградния оператор ДНЕС Сградите се оборудват със системи за сградна автоматизация (BAS) Прегледайте отново разде...
Примерни отговорности на сградния оператор • Личнода следи ситуацията в сградата по отношение на инфраструктурата и всичко...
Умения, изисквани от сградния оператор • Да познава инфраструктурата на сградата и активите в нея, включително всичко, свъ...
Умения, изисквани от сградния оператор • Умения за работа с хора, изграждане на отношения и създаване на екип • Умения за ...
Умения, изисквани от сградния оператор • Ясен и сбит стил на писане и способност за работа с дълги и сложни документи • Ум...
Опит на предишна работа, който е от полза • Администрация • Строителство • Бизнес • Инженеринг (електрически и компютърен,...
Примерни отговорности на сградния мениджър • Лично да следи ситуацията в сградата по отношение на инфраструктурата и всичк...
Отговорности на сградния мениджър • Да управлява услугите и процесите, които поддържатосновния бизнес на организацията соб...
Отговорности на сградния мениджър • Умения за сключване на договорености (подготвя документи за представяне на тендери за ...
Квалификация на сградния мениджър • Не се нуждае от специална университетска или друга диплома. Въпреки това като предимст...
Отговорности на сградния мениджър • Да управлявауслугите и процесите, които поддържатосновния бизнес на организацията собс...
Отговорности на сградния оператор • Да сключва договорености (подготвя документи за представяне на тендери за подизпълните...
Квалификации на сградния оператор • В повечето случаи се изисква специална университетска диплома (напр. електроинженер, и...
Типични работодатели на сградните оператори Мениджъри на инсталации се търсят във всички сфери – държавната,частната и с н...
IoT-тенденции в (умните) сгради Съвременни измерения на системите за автоматизация на сгради IoT дава възможност за нови м...
IoT-тенденции в (умните) сгради Нужди и предпочитания на обитателите Дискомфортът за хората, които се намират в сградата в...
IoT-тенденции в (умните) сгради Хоризонталният пазар Понастоящем системите за сградна автоматизация са ориентирани към дос...
И така... Как се развива профилът на сградния оператор? Видяхме, че IoT технологиите водят до преобразуването на сградите ...
Как може да повлияе системата за анализ на работата на сградния оператор? BAS/BMS пестят време и позволяват на сградните о...
Как може да повлияе системата за анализ на работата на сградния оператор? Пример за полезен аналитичен инструмент е автома...
Как може да повлияе системата за анализ на работата на сградния оператор? Отчети за дейността Сградните операторивече мога...
И така, какво се случва с профила на професията? Изследователската и консултантска фирма „Gartner“подчертава,че влиянието ...
И така, какво се случва с профила на професията? С увереност можем да предположим,че с чувствителното нарастванена данните...
Достатъчно ли е да изучим новите технологии? Само технологията не е достатъчна. За да сме наистина стойностни, трябва да в...
Достатъчно ли е да изучим новите технологии? • Стъпка 3. Определете системните изисквания. Техническите промени в компонен...
Възможни грешки на сградните оператори Не само технологията може да работи зле. Проблеми са възможни и при: • Недобър мени...
Типични грешки Ако бъде закупена технология за сградна автоматизация,без да се вземе мнението на оператора,който познава с...
Обобщение Сградните оператори са крайъгълният камъкна пазара на умни сгради. Тяхната ролясе увеличава в ерата на IoT,тъй к...
Обобщение Използвайте подходящо структуриране и анализ на данните, за да избегнете проблеми с големия им обем, скоростта н...
Не забравяйте предизвикателствата IoT отваря вратата за много възможности, но и за много предизвикателства. Сигурността е ...
Източници
Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.e...
  1. 1. ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 1: Базови характеристики на сградите, полезни при мониторинга и контрола с цел ефективна експлоатация, комфорт за обитателите и енергийна ефективност Раздел 1.3: Дейност на сградния оператор
  2. 2. Съдържание 1. Определение за сграден оператор. 2. Задължения и отговорностина сградния оператор. 3. Сътрудничество и комуникация с другите заинтересовани страни в сградата (мениджър/собственикна имота, отговорникпо управлението,обитатели, системни интегратори,портиери и др.). 4. Съответствие на законовите изисквания.
  4. 4. Профил на сградния оператор в МИНАЛОТО Преди сградите да бъдат оборудвани с автоматични инсталации, те на практика не се „контролираха“, а се „управляваха“... Затова днес управителят на една сграда е по-добре да бъде наричан: • Мениджър на съоръженията • Мениджър и поддръжка на съоръженията • Мениджър на активите и имота • И др. „Управител“ в значение на оператор се използва и до днес, често като алтернативно название.
  5. 5. Профил на сградния оператор в МИНАЛОТО „Мениджърът на сгради е длъжен да се увери, че сградите и услугите в тях отговарят на нуждите на хората, които работят в тях. Мениджърите на сгради носят отговорност за такива услуги като почистването,сигурността, паркирането,трябва също да гарантират,че околната среда е в подходящо за работа състояние. Те управляват поддръжката на сградите по отношение на отоплението и климатизацията,за да поддържат добра работна среда“.
  6. 6. Умения, изисквани от сградния мениджър • Да познава инфраструктурата на сградата и активите в нея. • Да познава механичните части на сградата, напр. асансьори, отоплителни системи; да може да чете оперативните диаграми. • Да има ръководни умения. • Да има отлични умения за устна и писмена комуникация. • Да има отлични умения за управление на проекти. • n+ години опит на управителска длъжност в сградния мениджмънт (по възможност)
  7. 7. Умения, изисквани от сградния мениджър • Умения за работа с хора, изграждане на отношения и създаване на екип • Умения за сключване на договорености • Изготвяне на доклади и писмени препоръки • Способност за работа върху много задачи с отчитане на приоритетите • Уверено вземане на решения • Умения за разпределянена времето • Умения за управлениена проекти • Способност за извличане на информация от различни източници, включително хора • Ясен и сбит стил на писане и способност за работа с дълги и сложни документи • Умения за работа в екип, способност да ръководи и мотивира другите • Базови IT умения се смятат за предимство • Практичен, гъвкав и иновативенподход към работата • Внимание към детайла и същевременно способност да вижда цялостната картина • Бизнес познания • Може да се изисква шофьорска книжка, ако пътуването между обектите е част от работата
  8. 8. Опит на предишна работа, който е от полза • Администрация • Строителство • Бизнес • Инженеринг • Мениджмънт • Сектор Услуги • Секретарска работа
  9. 9. Типични работодатели на сградните мениджъри Сградни мениджъри се търсят във всеки сектор – в обществения, в частния и с нестопанскацел. • Бизнес консултанти • Доставчици на услуги за сграден мениджмънт • Агенции за продажба и управлениена недвижими имоти • Промишлени сгради и фабрики • Големи обществени сгради, включително музеи и библиотеки • Общински съвети • Офиси • Затвори • Болници • Училища, колежи, университети • Научни лаборатории • Магазинии и бизнес центрове • Консултантски услуги за мениджмънт на специални съоръжения • Стадиони • И др.
  10. 10. Профил на сградния оператор ДНЕС Сградите се оборудват със системи за сградна автоматизация (BAS) Прегледайте отново разделите от този курс, посветени на въпроса,за да си съставите предствава за това,което предлагат BASr Тези системи предлагат автоматизацияна определени процеси в сградата,най-вече на свързаните с отоплението,вентилациятаи климатизацията (ОВК), сигурността,осветлението и др. Тези системи са „оперативни“,затова и профилът се развива в посока Сграден оператор. И все пак… „ Мениджърът насгради е длъжен дасе увери, че сградите и услугите в тях отговарят на нуждите на хората, които работят в тях. Мениджърите на сгради носят отговорност за такива услуги като почистването, сигурността, паркирането, трябва също да гарантират, че околната среда е в подходящо за работа състояние. Те управляват поддръжката на сградите по отношение на отоплението и климатизацията, за да поддържат добра работна среда“. + управлението на BAS И може би малко по-малко почистването Индивидуално или екипно управление на сградите
  11. 11. Примерни отговорности на сградния оператор • Личнода следи ситуацията в сградата по отношение на инфраструктурата и всичкоостанало, кактои компонентите на BAS • Да координираремонтите и поддръжкатана BAS • Да поддържа съответен инвентар от резервни части и да поръчва нови при нужда, включителнокомпоненти за BAS • Да договаря услуги с трети страни, например почистване, поддръжкана градините и др. и за управление на BAS, ако е нужно. • Да надзирава техническия екип за поддръжка и техницитена BAS • Да следи състоянието на оборудването и води регистър на повредите • Да съгласува със собственика на сградата всички промени, които се препоръчват/въвеждат • Да гарантира спазването на всички държавни изисквания, кактои на протоколитеза сигурност и безопасност • Да гарантира, че управлението на BAS е оптимизирано по отношение на разходите, енергийната ефективност и комфортаза обитателите
  12. 12. Умения, изисквани от сградния оператор • Да познава инфраструктурата на сградата и активите в нея, включително всичко, свързано с BAS • Да познава механичните части от сградата, напр. асансьори, отоплителни системи, да разчита оперативни диаграми, както и компонентите на BAS – електрически, механични и IT части • Да има ръководни умения • Отлични умения за устна и писмена комуникация • Отлични умения за мениджмънт на проекти • n+ години опит на управителска длъжност (по възможност) и опит в управлението на конкретната BAS • Усъвършенствани ICT умения и инженерни умения, за да разбира как действа BAS и да може да интерпретира резултатите предвид критериите за QoS на сградата
  13. 13. Умения, изисквани от сградния оператор • Умения за работа с хора, изграждане на отношения и създаване на екип • Умения за сключване на договорености • Изготвяне на доклади и писмени препоръки • Способност за работа върху много задачи с отчитане на приоритетите • Уверено вземане на решения • Умения за разпределяне на времето • Умения за управление на проекти • Способност за извличане на информация от различни източници (включително от източници от контролната стая на BAS), и от хора
  14. 14. Умения, изисквани от сградния оператор • Ясен и сбит стил на писане и способност за работа с дълги и сложни документи • Умения за работа в екип, способност да ръководи и мотивира другите • Много добри ICT умения за управление на BAS хардуера, комуникационната инфраструктура и софтуера в контролния център – Способности в областта на науката, технологията, инженеринга и математиката (STEM) също са препоръчителни • Практичен, гъвкав и иновативен подход към работата • Внимание към детайла и същевременно способност да вижда цялостната картина • Бизнес познания • Може да се изисква шофьорска книжка, ако пътуването между обектите е част от работата
  15. 15. Опит на предишна работа, който е от полза • Администрация • Строителство • Бизнес • Инженеринг (електрически и компютърен, а не само механичен) • Мениджмънт • Сектор Услуги • Секретарска работа
  16. 16. Съдържание 1. Определение за сграден оператор. 2. Задължения и отговорностина сградния оператор. 3. Сътрудничество и комуникация с другите заинтересовани страни в сградата (мениджър/собственикна имота, отговорникпо управлението,обитатели, системни интегратори,портиери и др.). 4. Съответствие на законовите изисквания.
  17. 17. Примерни отговорности на сградния мениджър • Лично да следи ситуацията в сградата по отношение на инфраструктурата и всичко останало, • Да координира ремонтите • Да поддържа съответен инвентар от резервни части и да поръчва нови при нужда • Да договаря услуги с трети страни, например почистване, поддръжка на градините и др. • Да надзирава техническия екип за поддръжка • Да следи състоянието на оборудването и да води регистър на повредите • Да съгласува със собственика на сградата всички промени, които се препоръчват/въвеждат • Да гарантира спазването на всички държавни изисквания, както и на протоколите за сигурност и безопасност
  18. 18. Отговорности на сградния мениджър • Да управлява услугите и процесите, които поддържатосновния бизнес на организацията собственик на сградата – напр. рецепция, охрана, поддръжка,поща, архив, почистване, кетъринг,изхвърляне и рециклиране на отпадъците • Да гарантира възприемането на най-добритепрактики за максимална ефективност и най- подходяща работна среда за обитателите и тяхната дейност. – Да осигури минимално смущаване на основните дейности • Да участва в стратегическото планиране и ежедневните дейности, особено във връзка със сградите и помещенията в тях • Поддръжка на сградата и околните територии • Почистване • Кетъринг и вендинг машини • Здраве, безопасност и сигурност – Да реагира адекватно в извънредни ситуации и спешни случаи, когато има такива, и да се справя с последствията
  19. 19. Отговорности на сградния мениджър • Умения за сключване на договорености (подготвя документи за представяне на тендери за подизпълнители) – Да постигне максималното за предвидените пари • Управлява проекти, надзирава и координира работата на подизпълнителите – Модернизации и обновявания • Сигурност • Оползотворяване на пространството • Инфраструктурата на комуналните и комуникационните услуги – Гарантира, че основните инсталации, каквито са водопроводната и отоплителната, се поддържат добре • Проучва възможностите за нови помещения или подобрения
  20. 20. Квалификация на сградния мениджър • Не се нуждае от специална университетска или друга диплома. Въпреки това като предимство може да се приеме образование/опит в сферата на: – Сградния мениджмънт – Бизнес изследванията – Строителството – Инженеринга и разработването на системи за сгради – Мениджмънт на инсталации – Мениджмънт в сферата на услугите – Проучванията на имоти • Посещавани курсове за тази длъжност или курс на обучение по време на работа също се смятат за предимство: – Квалификациитемогат да варират от ниво 2 (начинаещ) до ниво 7 (Qualifications may vary, ranging from level 2 (entry) to level 7 (следдипломно), макар че последното не е задължително
  21. 21. Отговорности на сградния мениджър • Да управлявауслугите и процесите, които поддържатосновния бизнес на организацията собственик на сградата – напр. рецепция, охрана,поддръжка, поща, архив, почистване, кетъринг, изхвърляне и рециклиране на отпадъците и работатана BAS • Да гарантира възприеманетона най-добрите практики за максимална ефективност и най-подходяща работна среда за обитателите и тяхната дейност. – Да осигури минимално смущаване на основните дейности – Да гарантира работата на BAS в съответствие със същата цел • Да участва в стратегическото планиране и ежедневните дейности, особено във връзка със сградите и помещенията в тях • Поддръжка на сградата и околните територии и в поддръжкатана BAS • Почистване • Кетъринг и вендинг машини • Здраве, безопасност и сигурност – Да реагира адекватно в извънредни ситуации и спешни случаи, когато има такива, и да се справя с последствията
  22. 22. Отговорности на сградния оператор • Да сключва договорености (подготвя документи за представяне на тендери за подизпълнители), включително договори, свързани с BAS – Да постигне максималното за предвидените пари • Управлява проекти, надзирава и координираработата на подизпълнителите – Модернизации и обновявания – Поддръжка и обновяванена BAS и т.н. • Сигурност • Оползотворяване на пространството • Инфраструктурата на комуналните и комуникационните услуги и BAS – Гарантира, че основните инсталации, каквитоса водопроводната и отоплителната и BAS, се поддържатдобре • Проучва възможностите за нови помещения или подобрения
  23. 23. Квалификации на сградния оператор • В повечето случаи се изисква специална университетска диплома (напр. електроинженер, инженер или компютърен инженер) или друг документ за завършено образование, който показва умението за разбиране и управление на функциитена BAS. • Все още може да се смята за предимство образование/обучение в сферата на: – Сградния мениджмънт – Бизнес изследванията – Строителството – Инженеринга и разработванетона системи за сгради – Мениджмънт на инсталации – Мениджмънт в сферата на услугите – Проучванията на имоти • Посещавани курсове за тази длъжност или курс на обучение по време на работа също се смятат за предимство: – Квалификациите могат да вариратот ниво 2 (начинаещ) до ниво 7 (Qualificationsmay vary, ranging from level 2 (entry) to level 7 (следдипломно), като по-високите нива са считани за нужни
  24. 24. Съдържание 1. Определение за сграден оператор. 2. Задължения и отговорностина сградния оператор. 3. Сътрудничество и комуникация с другите заинтересовани страни в сградата (мениджър/собственикна имота, отговорникпо управлението,обитатели, системни интегратори,портиери и др.). 4. Съответствие на законовите изисквания.
  25. 25. Типични работодатели на сградните оператори Мениджъри на инсталации се търсят във всички сфери – държавната,частната и с нестопанскацел. • Бизнес консултанти • Доставчици на услуги за сграден мениджмънт и управлениена сградни инсталации • Агенции за продажба и управлениена недвижими имоти • Промишлени сгради и фабрики • Големи обществени сгради, включително музеи и библиотеки • Общински съвети • Офиси • Затвори • Болници • Училища, колежи, университети • Научни лаборатории • Магазинии и бизнес центрове • Консултантски услуги за мениджмънт на специални съоръжения • Стадиони • И др.
  26. 26. IoT-тенденции в (умните) сгради Съвременни измерения на системите за автоматизация на сгради IoT дава възможност за нови модели сградни инсталации,които могат да управляват системите за ОВК, сигурност, осветление, водопровод,като използват функции за дистанционен мониторинг и контрол Предвид събирането на разнообразни данни,тези функции могат да реализират много по-сложен контролпо-високи резултати при откриване на отклоненияот зададените стойности Цената за внедряване и поддръжка на автоматизираните системи с IoT и анализ в облачнотопространствое по-ниска от тази на конвенционалните BAS. IoT дава възможност на сградите с нисък бюджет да се възползват от най-модерни технологии и анализи,които с нищо не отстъпват на онези в големите и богати сгради
  27. 27. IoT-тенденции в (умните) сгради Нужди и предпочитания на обитателите Дискомфортът за хората, които се намират в сградата в свободното или в работното си време, има много по- висока цена, отколкотовсеки друг разход за инфраструктурата. Човек не може да живее продължителнои устойчиво в сграда с ниски показателина климатизацията и качеството на въздуха. Не може също така да работи и да е продуктивен в сграда с лошо качество на въздуха, като доказателствоза това е намаляването на продуктивността с проценти. Хората не биха посещавалиедин търговски център и не биха харчили парите си в него, ако не се чувстват комфортно там. IoT осигурява на сградата базата, необходима за отчитане на нуждите и предпочитанията на хората в нея. Това е възможно благодарениена огромния брой включени точки за отчитане на различни показатели. IoT сензорите ни дават информация за това как обитателите ползват пространствотов действителност. Например датчиците за присъствие и осветеност ни осведомяват кога и къде работят хора. Тази информацияе от полза за собствениците на сградата и за фирмите, които чрез нея могат да преразпределятпространството,за да постигнат оптимално използване и оптимална продуктивност. Тъй като продуктивността и удовлетворениетона клиентите са показатели, които могат да бъдат измерени, те залягат в основатана показателя за възвращаемостна инвестицията (ROI) в IoT, предназначенза икономия на енергия. Тези стойности са нужни на собствениците и операторите на сгради, които въз основа на тях решават колко и къде да реинвестират в IoT. Потенциалните икономии от IoT далеч надвижаватразходите за внедряванетои използванетоим.
  28. 28. IoT-тенденции в (умните) сгради Хоризонталният пазар Понастоящем системите за сградна автоматизация са ориентирани към доставчик и създават вертикален пазар, който изисква от сградните оператори да си напишат домашната, да изберат едно решение и да се придържат към него за дълъг период от време, за да си струва инвестицията. IoT предлага възможността да се избегнат подобни вертикални решения и да се изгради хоризонтален пазар. Естеството на IoT и неговите приложения изискват употребата на отворени стандарти за комуникация и обмен на данни между устройствата. Като следствие доставчиците са принудени да създават компоненти, които могат да се използват в различни системи, съчетаващи компоненти от различни доставчици. IoT платформите (напр. Google Cloud Platform, Amazon, Microsoft и много други от по-малък мащаб) допълнително улесняват хоризонталния пазар, тъй като самите те са хоризонтални и позволяват създаването на системи, които не са ограничени от определен доставчик. Използването на хоризонтални IoT платформи ще продължи да се развива. Новите подобрения предлагат специфична за домейна поддръжка и интегрирани аналитични услуги, които предоставят на операторите на системите по-добра основа за вземане на решения и предприемане на действия. Примери от домейните на Системите за мониторинг и контрол на разпределението на водата и от Системата за мониторинг и контрол на умни сгради: • http://phoebeinnovations.com/leakrisk , http://www.wateranalytics.eu/ • http://phoebeinnovations.com/domognostics , http://www.domognostics.eu/
  29. 29. И така... Как се развива профилът на сградния оператор? Видяхме, че IoT технологиите водят до преобразуването на сградите в „умни“. Поведението на BAS/BMSоборудванетоможе да се измерва/следи.Освен това ефективността на сградата има връзка с климатичните условия, графика на заетост, нуждите на хората,като е важно те да бъдат изучени. Анализът на данни се използва като инструмент,чрез който се извлича информацияот сложните и разнородни данни. Съвременните постиженияв областта на изкуствения интелект,включително машинното самообучение, дават възможност на софтуерната система да изучи поведенческите модели на хората и оборудванетов сградата и да предложи динамично конфигуриране на BAS/BMSс цел адаптиране към динамичните промени в нуждите на сградата. Въз основа на данните се вземат решения за предприемане на конкретни действия. Тези решения могат да се визуализират по по- интуитивен начин и да станат много полезен инструмент за сградните оператори. Профилът на сградния оператор се развива,хората все още трябва да изпълняват функции, които са непосилни за машините.Със съвременнататехнологияоператорът взема окончателноторешение да приложи препоръките на машините и да интерпретира диаграмите, възоснова на които да реши. Автоматизацията е просто инструмент.Истинската интелигентност е в способността на сградния оператор да използва резултатите, предоставени от инструментите на машините, да интерпретира откритите/визуализираните от тях модели и да действа въз основа на тази информация,като използва способностите на човешкия разум за комбиниране на информацияот различни източници и вземане на бързи решения. Професията на сградния оператор ще изисква все по-широкспектър от умения и компетентности!
  30. 30. Как може да повлияе системата за анализ на работата на сградния оператор? BAS/BMS пестят време и позволяват на сградните оператори да се съсредоточат върху ремонта на повредено оборудване, да настройват работни трафици, да изпълняват дазачи по поддръжката, да изучават моделите, като анализират ръчно данните и графиките и др. Използването на системи за анализ позволява на сградните оператори да се съсредоточат върху критериите за QoS, експлоатацията на сградата, енергийната ефективност, намаляването на разходите и още по-важно – да се грижат за това обитателите да са доволни, да се чувстват добре и да са продуктивни. Анализът като инструмент дава готова информация в ръцете на сградния оператор. С негова помощ операторът предприема действия, базирани на предложенията на системата, и използва откритите от машините модели, за да извлече смисъл от тях.
  31. 31. Как може да повлияе системата за анализ на работата на сградния оператор? Пример за полезен аналитичен инструмент е автоматичната диагностика. Вместо прост набор ат аларми, анализът предоставя информация къде, какво, защо и кога трябва да се оправи. Системата изучава поведенческите модели на хората и машините и знае кога има отклонение от нормата, характерна за даден момент. Анализът интерпретира данните и предлага решения, а сградният оператор трябва да осмисли информацията и да я превърне в реални действия и знания. Автоматизираната диагностика пести много време и пари.
  32. 32. Как може да повлияе системата за анализ на работата на сградния оператор? Отчети за дейността Сградните операторивече могат да се съсредоточат върху въвежданетона по-сериозни промени в конфитурацията на BAS с цел да се приближатоще повече до ключовите показателиза ефективност на QoS. Следващата стъпка е да могат да отчетат какво е постигнато по отношение на енергийната ефективност, намаляванетона разходите и другите критерии за QoS. Благодарение на опцията за отчети в аналитичния софтуер сградния сградните операторимогат да отделят повече време за общуванес мениджърите и работодателите си и да предоставят повече информация за това: • Какво е потреблението на енергия тази година в сравнение с предишната? • Кои промени в конфигурацията на системите имат най-голям принос за намаляване на потреблението на енергия и подобряване на комфорта за обитателите? • Какво още можем да постигнем с помощта на новите технологии? Когато висшето ръководствовижда финансовите измерения на промените, това повишавастойността на професията сграден оператори я прави много важназа работодателя. И така професията сграден операторстава по-продуктивна,по-ефективна и по-приятна!
  33. 33. И така, какво се случва с профила на професията? Изследователската и консултантска фирма „Gartner“подчертава,че влиянието на изкуствения интелект върхупрофила на професията не е еднопосочно: „Много от значимите иновации в миналото се асоциираха спреходен период на загуба на работни места, последван от възстановяване и трансформиране на бизнеса,като е много вероятно изкуствениятинтелектза последва същия модел“. Deloitte публикува обширна статия,в която се анализират промените в заетостта в Англия и Уелс през последните 144 години (от 1871 г. насам)и какво е влиянието на технологиите.Изводите са, че технологиите са създали много повече работни места, отколкото са закрили, като са освободили британците от „скучна, повтаряща се и опасна работа“и „са намалили стойността на стоките от първа необходимост,повишили са разполагаемите приходи и са създали ново търсене и нови работни места“. Резултатите от последните проучванияпоказват,че все повече сгради се автоматизират и оборудват стехнологии,като се повишава навлизането на системите за енергиен мениджмънт и контрол.Наблюдава се лек спад в броя на работни места за поддръжка на ОВК. В доклада си за бъдещето на профеиите Световният икономически форум отделявнимание на уменията,които ще се изискват от най-различни професии в бъдещето.Когато разглеждат професиите, свързани с инсталиране и поддръжка, те отбелязват,че „ще се наблюдава голямо повишение на продуктивността и ръст на зелените професии, каквито са инсталирането,модернизирането, ремонтът и поддръжката на смарт измервателни уреди,технологии за възобновяема енергияв жилищните и офис сградите, но на едно съвкупно ниво ще се наблюдава и аспектът на енергийна ефективност и заместване на човешкия труд в Интернет на нещата“.
  34. 34. И така, какво се случва с профила на професията? С увереност можем да предположим,че с чувствителното нарастванена данните, предоставяни от сградите, много от функциите по управлениеи поддръжкаще зависят до голяма степен от тях. В сферата на сградния мениджмънт ще има нужда от млади, образовании талантливи оператори. Представители* на Siemens отбелязват, че в миналото един техник е можел да определи какъв е проблемът само като чуе една машина. Днес рядко се намират работници с такива умения, така че автоматизацията и изкуственият интелект могат да запълнят тази празнина, като все още се наемат работници, които да извършват ремонтите и да създават връзки с клиентите. Очевидно търсенето на сградни операторище продължава дарасте, но ще се изискват познания и умения в областта на най-съвременните технологии. Няма изгледи автоматизацията да доведе до чувствително намаляване на работните места в тази сфера. Въпреки това обаче сградните операторище трябва да се обучават да използват бързоразвиващисе технологии. *ДжоудефАамидор е старши консултант по продуктоваи маркетингова стратегия в областта на умните сгради, IoTи енергетиката. Той помагана стартиращи и вече утвърдени компании да се ориентират в пазара на умни сгради, да разработват конкуретноспособнистратегии и да изграждат партньорства. По-рано е работил като старшипродуктов мениджър в Lucid и Johnson Controls.
  35. 35. Достатъчно ли е да изучим новите технологии? Само технологията не е достатъчна. За да сме наистина стойностни, трябва да внесем съответни промени в процесите и културата! Инвестирането в технологии само по себе си не води до постигане на KPI. Важна е културата в поведението на обитателите и екипа от сградни оператори, за да се стигне до намаляване на разходите. Успешните проекти включват няколко фази: първоначалновнедряванес тестов период на системата, първоначалновнедряванев производствотои постоянен процес на коригиране: • Стъпка 1. Определете целите. Ясно и съзнателно трябва да се определят истинските цели, към които се стремим. Избраната система трябва да е насочена към постигане на тези цели за конкретната сграда. • Стъпка 2. Анализирайте нуждите. Това включва преглед на съществуващататехнология и документиране на процесите, работните дейности, изпълняваните задачи и усилията, необходими за изпълнение на всяка задача. Анализът на нуждите трябва да съчетава съществуващите системи със задачите, за да се създаде информационен поток. Към информационния поток трябва да се интегрират и бизнес целите.
  36. 36. Достатъчно ли е да изучим новите технологии? • Стъпка 3. Определете системните изисквания. Техническите промени в компонентите и процесите трябва да бъдат ясно определени, като всички се опишат поотделно и във връзка с останалите. • Стъпка 4. Придобиване на системата. Системата, която ще бъде закупена, трябва да отговаря на технологичните нужди, както и на нуждите, породени от дейността на организацията. • Стъпка 5. Внедряване на системата. Реалното внедряване на системата трябва да бъде съобразено с динамичното естество на технологиите и процесите.. • Стъпка 6. Оценка на процесите и системата. И технологията, и новите процеси трябва да бъдат оценени след първоначалния тестов период. Обикновено системитесе внедряват като пилотни. След кратък пробен период технологията и процесите трябва да бъдат донастроени и системата се внедрява отново. Работата на системата трябва да се оценява през определени периоди от време, за да могат да се въвеждат нови или да се променят досегашните бизнес цели, подобрения в процесите и нови технологии. • Стъпка 7. Регулиране на процесите и системата. След като оценката е готова, системата като цяло – и технология, и процеси – се донастройва, за да отговаря на новите изисквания.
  37. 37. Възможни грешки на сградните оператори Не само технологията може да работи зле. Проблеми са възможни и при: • Недобър мениджмънт на проекта • Недостатъчно внимание към промените в процесите • Недостатъчно внимание към нуждите на обитателите • Недостатъчен принос на операторите при настройване на системата • Не се търсят причините за проблема, а се гледат само симптомите • Недобре определени бизнес цели • Несъответствие между бизнес целите и избраната система Участвайте в проектирането на всяка система за управление на сградата! Настройвайте ги спряво оперативните си нужди и познанията си за сградата!
  38. 38. Типични грешки Ако бъде закупена технология за сградна автоматизация,без да се вземе мнението на оператора,който познава сградата, обитателитеи процесите в нея, няма продавач,технологичен консултант или собственик на сграда, който може да я накара да заработи.
  39. 39. Обобщение Сградните оператори са крайъгълният камъкна пазара на умни сгради. Тяхната ролясе увеличава в ерата на IoT,тъй като има много какво да се постигне в една сграда, може да се вземат много повече решения и има много по-голяма свобода при избора на компоненти и управлението на сградата,за да се удовлетворят нуждите на обитателите й. Сградните оператори,които не отделят време и не инвестират в това да се запознават с новите технологии,постепенно ще станат излишни на пазара на труда. Собствениците и обитателите на сгради ще наемат персонал,който може да удовлетворява нуждите им през XXI век и да се възползва от възможностите за намаляване на разходите и същевременно подобряване на ефектиността на сградата. IoT-базиранатасградна автоматизацияне замества сградния оператор в разработването на правилни стратегии за поддръжка. Новата технологияоблекчава вашата работа,като ви предлага повече прогнозна информацияи ви посочва потенциални проблеми, които за вас би било трудно (а понякога и невъзможно)да откриете чрез традиционниямениджмънт. От сградните оператори се очаква да използват IoT като инструмент и да предлагат работещи и икономични решенияна предизвикателстватав управлението на сгради. „IoT е нов начин за решаване на стар проблем. Това ще ви помогне да преживеете преходатолкова по-лесно, колкото повече мислите за него като за свой собствен голям проект, с който трябва да се справите“. Лоугън Соя, основател и изпълнителен директор на Aquicore, платформа за управление на активи
  40. 40. Обобщение Използвайте подходящо структуриране и анализ на данните, за да избегнете проблеми с големия им обем, скоростта на обработка и разнородността им. Правилният анализ ще ви предостави информация, въз основа на която да предприемете действие в зависимост от конкретния случай и конкретната сграда. Нужда от отлични технически умения: Тъй като в сградите се въвежда използването на по-задълбочен анализ на събираните данни, ще се търсят сградни оператори, които могат да ги разбират, използват и вземат решения относно всички функции в сградата. Сградните оператори трябва да знаят как се изпълнява анализът на данните и как да интерпретират резултатите от анализа и от получените прогнози. Забележете, че не всичко е технология. Най-важно е да се съсредоточите върху реалните нужди на сградите и техните обитатели и да използвате възможностите на съвременните технологии като инструмент за внедряване на автоматизирани процеси и генериране на потенциална стойност.
  41. 41. Не забравяйте предизвикателствата IoT отваря вратата за много възможности, но и за много предизвикателства. Сигурността е голямо предизвикателство: Ако милиарди устройства са свързани едно с друго, как може да сме сигурни, че данните ни са в безопасност? Дали някой би могъл на хакне хладилника ни и да получи достъп до данни за здравословното ни състояние? Поверителността и споделянето на данни е предизвикателство: Как да осигурим поверителност на данните, когато са свързани милиарди устройства? „Големите данни“ са предизвикателство: Огромният обем, голямото разнообразие и високата скорост, с която идват данните от свързаните устройства. Как да ги съхраняваме, следим, анализираме и да извличаме информация от тях?
  42. 42. Съдържание 1. Определение за сграден оператор. 2. Задължения и отговорностина сградния оператор. 3. Сътрудничество и комуникация с другите заинтересовани страни в сградата (мениджър/собственикна имота, отговорникпо управлението,обитатели, системни интегратори,портиери и др.). 4. Съответствие на законовите изисквания.
  43. 43. Източници
  44. 44. Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.eu или нашата страница https://www.facebook.com/Vet4sbo. Свалете мобилното ни приложение https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vet4sbo.mobile. Този проект (2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411) е финансиран с подкрепата на Европейскатакомисия (Програма Еразъм+). Публикацията изразява единствено вижданията на автора и Комисията не носи отговорност за начина, по който може да бъде употребенаинформацията, съдържащасе в нея.

