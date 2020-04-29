Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 1: Базови характ...
Съдържание 1. Въведение в различните характеристики на сградите, свързани с: – Отопление/охлаждане, вентилация, климатизац...
Подсистеми за мониторинг и контрол • Контрол на осветлението • Контрол на температурата • Мониторинг на качеството на възд...
Контрол на осветлението Контролът на осветлението е възможност за регулиране количеството и качеството на светлината в дад...
Контрол на температурата Контролна температуратае процесът, при който се следи промяната на температурата в помещението (и...
Мониторинг на качеството на въздуха Мониторингът на качеството на въздуха е процес, при който се измерва концентрацията на...
Security and Space Usage Building security controls are measures taken to avoid, detect, counteract or minimize security r...
Мониторинг и контрол на питейната и отходната вода Водопроводната система в сградата включва мрежаот тръби, резервоари за ...
Мониторинг и контрол на потреблението на енергия Мониторингът и контролът на потреблението на енергия представлява процес ...
Контрол на оборудването Оборудването в една сграда може да се управлява чрез смарт контакти и превключватели, които да вкл...
Мониторинг, свързан със здравето Мониторинг, свързан със здравето, означава мониторинг на здравния статус на обитателите. ...
Други Освен вече споменатите системи за мониторинг и контрол, в сградите може да се инсталират и някои други системи, напр...
Източници
Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

VET4SBO Level 1 module 1 - unit 2 - v0.9 bg

23 views

Published on

VET4SBO Level 1 module 1 - unit 2 - v0.9 bg

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

VET4SBO Level 1 module 1 - unit 2 - v0.9 bg

  1. 1. ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 1: Базови характеристики на сградите, полезни при мониторинга и контрола с цел ефективна експлоатация, комфорт за обитателите и енергийна ефективност Раздел 1.2: Видове характеристики на сградите
  2. 2. Съдържание 1. Въведение в различните характеристики на сградите, свързани с: – Отопление/охлаждане, вентилация, климатизация (HVAC) – Осветлене – Сигурност – Качество на въздуха в помещенията – Разпределение и мониторинг на водата
  3. 3. Подсистеми за мониторинг и контрол • Контрол на осветлението • Контрол на температурата • Мониторинг на качеството на въздуха • Сигурност и оползотворяване на пространството • Мониторинг и контрол на питейната и отходната вода • Мониторинг и контрол на консумацията на енергия • Контрол на оборудването • Мониторинг, свързан със здравето • Контролиращи оператори (инженери и технически персонал) • IoT шлюзове и комуникационна инфраструктура • Анализ на данните (в облак, fog и edge) • Интегрирани IoT платформи
  4. 4. Контрол на осветлението Контролът на осветлението е възможност за регулиране количеството и качеството на светлината в дадено помещение в зависимост от конкретните нужди Добрият контролна осветлението спомага за пестене на енергия и за подобряване на комфорта на обитателите Нива на контролна осветлението: • В повечето случаи контролът на осветлението се състои просто от ключ за включено/изключено • Затъмняването е по-сложен вариант,който позволява на потребителите на контролират количеството светлина, като вземат предвид конкретните нужди,настроението на обитателите и т.н. • Цветова температура също влияе до голяма степен на естетиката на помещението и има връзка с комфорта и благосъстоянието на обитателите.За настройване на цветовата температура може да се използват динамични стратегии – топла приглушена , бяла с възможност за настройка и/или настройване на цвета. • В допълнение към управлението на електрическата светлина,друг важен аспект на контрола на осветлението е регулирането на количеството дневна светлина, което влиза в помещението.С помощта на щори и затъмнители системите за контролна осветлението могат да създадат съвършен балансмеждудвата източника,за да пестят енергия и да създадат комфортна среда. • Сензоритеза дневна светлина могат да регулират автоматичнощорите и осветителните тела,за да поддържат оптимални условия през деня. Сензоритеза присъствие могат да гарантират,че лампите няма да остават включени, когато стаята не се използва. • По-сложните системи могат да запомнят персонални настройки за различно осветление, като е възможно цялостно персонализиранена контрола на осветлението. • Усъвършенстваните системи за контролна осветлението могат да работят съвместно със системата за сигурност, като включат всички лампи в случай на злонамерено проникване в дома и др.
  5. 5. Контрол на температурата Контролна температуратае процесът, при който се следи промяната на температурата в помещението (измервасе или се отчита по друг начин) и към помещението се подава топлинна енергия или такава се отвежда от него, за да се постигне желаната средна температура. Термостатът е пример за затворена верига на температурен контрол:той измерва температурата в стаята през цялото време, сравнява я със зададената от потребителяжелана температура и управлява отоплителнияуреди/или климатика да повиши или пониши температурата,за да съответства на зададената. • По-простите термостати контролираттемпературата,като включват или изключват отоплителнияуредили климатика, като по този начин се стига до температура,по-висока или по-ниска от средната. • По-интелигентните термостатипроменят количеството топлинаили охлаждане, подавани от отоплителното или охладителното тяло,в зависимост от разликата междужеланата („целта“)и действителната температура.Методът е наречен „пропорционален контрол“и той намалява колебанията в температурата. • По-усъвършенстваните системи за контролизползват натрупаниясигналза грешка (интегрален)и степента на колебание на грешката (диференциален),за да образуват по-сложна контролнасистема,наречена „PID Controller“ (обикновеносе използва в промишлеността). За контролна температуратасе използват следните устройства:ОВК устройства за отопление/охлаждане и въздушни потоци, климатици,отоплителни тела,хладилници,бойлери,сензори за присъствие и др. Например когато броят на присъстващите в в стаята хора се повиши,се повишава и температурата,затоваконтролната система може да отвори клапан,който да достави повече въздух в стаята.
  6. 6. Мониторинг на качеството на въздуха Мониторингът на качеството на въздуха е процес, при който се измерва концентрацията на обичайните замърсители на въздуха, например фини прахови частици (PM) 10 μm, PM 2.5 μm, озон, азотни оксиди, серен диоксид, въглероден оксид и диоксид, бензен. Системите за мониторинг качеството на въздуха могат да се използват както на закрито, така и на открито. Системите за мониторинг на качеството на въздуха на закрито обикновено използват сензори, които измерват концентрацията на замърсителите. Мониторингът на качеството на въздуха, както и предприемането на съответните мерки, в съчетание с ОВК системата и/или системата за сигурност или други системи е изключително важен за комфорта на обитателите и тяхното доверие към сградата.
  7. 7. Security and Space Usage Building security controls are measures taken to avoid, detect, counteract or minimize security risks to a building and its assets. Security controls can be classified as: • Preventive controls (implemented before the event), aiming to prevent an incident from occurring, e.g. by locking out unauthorised intruders • Detective controls (during the event), aiming to identify and characterise an incident in progress, e.g. by sounding the intruder alarm and alerting the security guards or police • Corrective controls (after the event), aiming to limit the extent of any damage caused by the incident, e.g. by recovering the building to normal working status as quickly as possible. Space and asset management • Space in a building needs to be utilised as effectively as possible. Usage optimisation can greatly reduce costs of premises and increase occupants’ satisfaction • Space management allows the building operator to monitor exactly when and which areas and facilities are being used and for how long, as well as plan and optimise space utilization and maintenance based upon the observed data and work schedules • Beyond space, operators can track and locate various building assets. Asset management prevents theft and misplacement, increases productivity and notifies the user when assets malfunction or are moved from their designated areas Security systems employ sensors detecting motion/occupancy, window/door openings, smoke, lights, etc. Asset management systems, in addition, use GPS tracking and indoor localisation techniques
  8. 8. Мониторинг и контрол на питейната и отходната вода Водопроводната система в сградата включва мрежаот тръби, резервоари за вода, помпи и клапани за контрол на налягането и въздушните потоци в системата. Системата за мониторинг и контрол включва също така сензори, коитоизмерваз различни хидравличнихарактеристикии качествотона водата. Хидравличнитесензори измерват нивото на водата в резервоарите, водните потоци и налягането. Сензорите за качество на водата измерват pH, концентрацията на хлор, окислително- възстановителния потенциал, количествотона органичен въглерод и др. Когато е нужно, се предприемат действия от хидравличнитеактуатори (напр. клапани, помпи) и от актуаторите за качество (предприемат дейThe control actions, when required, are implemented by hydraulic actuators (e.g. valves, pumps), as well as quality actuators (напр. хлориращитеустройства за дезинфекция) Решенията за контрол на водата се вземат от хората, коитоуправляват сградата, въз основа на информациятаи анализите, подадени от контролния център.
  9. 9. Мониторинг и контрол на потреблението на енергия Мониторингът и контролът на потреблението на енергия представлява процес на измерване в реално времее на енергията, консумирана от електроуредите в сградата, последвано от обработка на данните и вземане на решение как да се променят моделите и времевите интервали на потреблението. Обикновено се използват смарт контакти, измерващи консумациятана електроенергия от отделни устройства. Данните се събират и анализиратот усъвършенствани платформи за анализ, катонякои от тях използват и технологии от изкуствения интелект. Като взема предвид цената на електричеството, синоптичните прогнози и нуждите на обитателите, системата решава какъ, когаи каквода използва, за да намали потреблението на енергия (а следователно и разходите). Системите за мониторинг и контрол на потреблението на енергия могат да работят в комбинация с ОВК системите, за да бъде отоплението и охлажданетоенергийно ефективно.
  10. 10. Контрол на оборудването Оборудването в една сграда може да се управлява чрез смарт контакти и превключватели, които да включват или изключват подаването на електричество към даден уред. По-усъвърженстван мониторинг и контрол може да се приложи, ако уредите предлагат достъп до вътрешните си параметри, например статус на работа, статус на поддръжка, функция включено/изключено и др. Например един хладилник може да информира оператора на сградата, че има нужда да бъде почистен. Един климатик може да бъде включен или изключен чрез сигнал, подаден директно към специалния му контролер.
  11. 11. Мониторинг, свързан със здравето Мониторинг, свързан със здравето, означава мониторинг на здравния статус на обитателите. Такъв мониторинг може да се осъществи чрез преносими устройства, които да измерват пулса и други здравни показатели. Съществуват и други мобилни устройства, коитоимат вградени сензори за човешкитездравни показатели. Информацията може да се праща поверително до медицински център, когато/акоима нужда. В определени случаи с изричното съгласие на обитателите информациятаможе да се събира, анализираи използва за по-обстоен мониторинг и контрол на здравето на обитателите. Това може да намери приложениевъв фабрики с тежки условия на труд.
  12. 12. Други Освен вече споменатите системи за мониторинг и контрол, в сградите може да се инсталират и някои други системи, например контрол на паркоместата,контрол на напоителните системи в градините и др. В зависимост от типа на сградатаи нейните функции, може да са приложими и други системи за мониторинги контрол, но в рамките на този раздел ние ще се ограничим със споменатите по-горе.
  13. 13. Източници
  14. 14. Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.eu или нашата страница https://www.facebook.com/Vet4sbo. Свалете мобилното ни приложение https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vet4sbo.mobile. Този проект (2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411) е финансиран с подкрепата на Европейскатакомисия (Програма Еразъм+). Публикацията изразява единствено вижданията на автора и Комисията не носи отговорност за начина, по който може да бъде употребенаинформацията, съдържащасе в нея.

×