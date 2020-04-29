Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 1: Базови характ...
Съдържание 1. Въведение в критериите за качество на услугата(QoS) 2. Комфорт за хората/обитателите 3. Екологичност – Енерг...
Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради Индикативен списък на ключови показатели за ефективн...
Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради KPI-1: Комфорт за хората/обитателите Комфортът за об...
Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради Изследване на Националната лаборатория „Лорънс Бъркл...
Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради KPI-2: Екологичност – енергийна ефективност Сграднит...
Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради KPI-3: Икономическаефективност – експлоатация и подд...
Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради KPI-4: Сигурност и безопасност През 2015 г. според а...
Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради KPI-5: Устойчивост на другите KPI В допълнение към в...
Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради Използване на подходящи показатели за KPI Като събир...
Източници
Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

VET4SBO Level 1 module 1 - unit 1 - v0.9 bg

26 views

Published on

VET4SBO Level 1 module 1 - unit 1 - v0.9 bg

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

VET4SBO Level 1 module 1 - unit 1 - v0.9 bg

  1. 1. ECVET Training for Operatorsof IoT-enabledSmart Buildings (VET4SBO) 2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411 Ниво 1 Модул 1: Базови характеристики на сградите, полезни при мониторинга и контрола с цел ефективна експлоатация, комфорт за обитателите и енергийна ефективност Раздел 1.1: Определение за условия в сградата и характеристики за мониторинг и контрол
  2. 2. Съдържание 1. Въведение в критериите за качество на услугата(QoS) 2. Комфорт за хората/обитателите 3. Екологичност – Енергийна ефективност – Принципи на енергийната пирамида – Съхранение на енергията – Енергийна ефективност – Енергия от възобновяеми източници 4. Съответни директиви и законодателствона ЕС
  3. 3. Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради Индикативен списък на ключови показатели за ефективност (KPI): • KPI-1: Комфорт за хората/обитателите – Защита на здравето, ефективност на живот/работа, добро използване на пространството и гъвкавост, бързина на отговор и др. • KPI-2: Екологичност – Енергийна ефективност • KPI-3: Икономическа ефективност – експлоатация и поддръжка, наблягащи на ефективността • KPI-4: Сигурност и безопасност – напр. мерки срещу незаконно проникване, пожар, земетресение, природни бедствия, структурни провреди и др. • KPI-5: Устойчивост на другите KPI.
  4. 4. Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради KPI-1: Комфорт за хората/обитателите Комфортът за обитателите на сградата е свързан с редица параметри, които може да са активни или не в зависимост от вида на сградата и нейното предназначение. Ключов параметър е възможността за мониторинг и контрол на сградната инсталация, за да се поддържа високо качество на въздуха и добри общи условия в сградата, така че да няма риск за здравето на обитателите й. Друго измерение на комфорта е продуктивността, тъй като тя е пряко свързана с нивото на подкрепа, която хората получават от сградата. Продуктивността не се определя само за работните помещения; в жилищните сгради, училищата и т.н. също има нужда олигагериге да са продуктивни, за да вършат ежедневните си задачи възможно най-бързо и лесно. Влияние оказват и интелигентостта при оползотворяване на пространството в сградата и гъвкавостта, която предлагат автоматизираните системи. На последно място, комфортът за обитателите е пряко свързан със степента, до която всяка една от автоматичните подсистеми постига зададените цели. Тук приемаме, че предпочитанията на обитателите са взети предвид при задаване на целевите параметри на всяка подсистема, например осветителната система доставя светлина когато и където има нужда, ОВК системата поддържа комфортни условия в сградата и т.н.
  5. 5. Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради Изследване на Националната лаборатория „Лорънс Бъркли“ (LBNL) е установило, че продуктивността се покачва с 1 процент на всеки 10 процента повишение на удовлетвореността от качеството на въздуха. Ефективността в офисите също се е повишила благодарение на по-добрия контрол на температурата, прекрасната вентилация и по-малкото замърсяване на въдуха, както показват други изследвания на същата организация. Изследване, публикувано през 2016 г. в юнския брой на списание „Environmental Health Perspectives“, е установило, че по-ниските нива на летливи органични съединения и въглероден диоксид в съчетание с по- добрата вентилация са довели до 61-процентно подобрение на когнитивните резултати. И по-контретно, участниците в изследването са показали чувствително по-добри резултати в стратегическото мислене, реакцията в кризисни ситуации и използването на информация, когато са били преместени в сгради, отговярящи на критериите за качество на въздуха.
  6. 6. Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради KPI-2: Екологичност – енергийна ефективност Сградните оператори трябва да следят консумацията на енергия, потребителските навици и свързаните с тях данни като ефективна екологична и икономична мярка. Компаниите за комунални услуги вече използват смарт устройства, за да следят консумацията на енергия, което води до големи икономии. Като следят потреблението на вода, нейното качество, налягане, температурата и други показатели, сградните оператори могат лесно да открояват тенденциите и потенциалните проблеми и да направят съответните настройки. Смарт детекторите за течове могат да засекат тънка струйка преди да стане наводнение, без да разчитат на информация за прекомерно потребление на вода или визуална проверка, за да посочат проблема. Смарт датчиците могат да засекат също така изтичане на газ, което може да предотврати значителна заплаха за сигурността.
  7. 7. Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради KPI-3: Икономическаефективност – експлоатация и поддръжка, наблягащи на ефективността Повечето данни в умните сгради имат финансови измерения. Някои от тях са очевидни: ако можете да следите потреблението на комунални услуги, може да предприемете прости мерки за икономия чрез съхранение на енергията. Умните сгради дават възможност и за динамично потребление на енергия въз основа на данните за пиковитечасове, кактои за оптимизиране на вентилациятаи охлажданетов зависимост от натовареността и присъствието на хора в дадено помещение – всичкотова води до икономия на средства. Показателитена умните сгради могат също така да откриват проблеми преди те да са довели до сериозни повреди и спиране на оборудването. Сградните оператори може да се затрудняват при оценяване на другите финансови последици, но те не са по-маловажни. Например по-добрата вентилация и регулирането на температурата води до чувствително повишаванена продуктивността на обитателите. Учените пресмятат това повишаване във финансовия му еквивалент, което показва, че по-удобната сграда може да спести хиляди евро годишно.
  8. 8. Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради KPI-4: Сигурност и безопасност През 2015 г. според анкета на Honeywell, 51 процента от сградните оператори са оценили сигурността и безопасността по-високо от всяко друго предимство, предлагано от умните сгради. Умните сгради могат да включват прекрасна противопожарна система и контрол на комуникацията в извънредни ситуации, също така предлагат системи за защита на живота и здравето, както и възможността за мониторинг на системите. Видеонаблюдението и засичането на неоторизирано проникване също могат да помогнат на сградните оператори да откриват необичайна активност, която може да представлява заплаха за персонала или информацията.
  9. 9. Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради KPI-5: Устойчивост на другите KPI В допълнение към важността на измерване на всеки от споменатите KPI и осигуряването на висока ефективност на сградата, още по-важно е да се открие начин високата ефективност да бъде поддържана. Затова умните сгради трябва да прилагат мерки, за да гарантират постоянни ниски разходи, комфорт за обитателите, сигурност, безопасност и енергийна ефективност. Например ОВК системата трябва да може постоянно да записва предпочитанията на обитателите и да отговаря интелигентно и адаптивно. Системата за сигурност трябва да може да се мащабира и обновява, за да открива нови заплахи и да може да интегрира в себе си всяка нова технология, която стане достъпна. Системата за мониторинг на водата трябва да може да интегрира алгоритми за откриване на течове. Същото се отнася и до системата за мониторинг на качество на въздуха и др.
  10. 10. Критерии за качество на услугата при мониторинга и контрола на сгради Използване на подходящи показатели за KPI Като събират правилната информация, операторите на сгради получават възможност да решават въз основа на реални данни вместо на теоретични предположения или чрез проба и грешка. Дори мениджърите на по-стари системи за автоматизация на сгради могад да следят данните и да управляват, като ги модернизират или обновят. Ако следите показателине за ефективност на сградата, може да постигнете хиляди евро икономии всеки месец, като в допълнение спечелите от подобрената сигурност и експлоатация. Потенциалната печалба ще накара собствениците на сгради да добавят умно следене на ефективността на сградата към обикновената дейност през следващите няколко години. Те трябва да разполагат със знания, да са компетентни и готови за това.
  11. 11. Източници
  12. 12. Отказ от отговорност За още информация относно проекта VET4SBO посетете сайта на проекта https://smart-building-operator.eu или нашата страница https://www.facebook.com/Vet4sbo. Свалете мобилното ни приложение https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vet4sbo.mobile. Този проект (2018-1-RS01-KA202-000411) е финансиран с подкрепата на Европейскатакомисия (Програма Еразъм+). Публикацията изразява единствено вижданията на автора и Комисията не носи отговорност за начина, по който може да бъде употребенаинформацията, съдържащасе в нея.

×