Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Module 6 Difficult Breathing
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Learning Outcomes 1. Recognize that difficult breathing can affect all aspects of li...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 For all common symptoms • PCG’s role: 1. Identify when a person is not comfortable 2...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Difficult breathing •The feeling of breathlessness is also known as dyspnea
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Difficult breathing • Dyspnea is the actual breathing, the person’s perception of th...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Difficult breathing • It is a subjective symptom and cannot be measured by just look...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 The Reality of Dyspnea It is the struggle to breathe!!
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Difficult breathing is often reported as fatigue “I am so tired”
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Complete the Dyspnea Exercise Let’s see what it feels like
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Gathering Information
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Observe the person • Respiratory rate • Shortness of breath • Breathing patterns • R...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Observe • Is the patient experiencing: • respiratory congestion • sweating • confusi...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Ask questions What is happening? When did it st...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 What else describes dyspnea? • People may report being “tired” or “weak” • They may ...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Record and report
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Comfort Measures
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Comfort measures • Preventive • Identify and avoid triggers • Plan and pace activiti...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Comfort measures
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Comfort measures • In the moment • Increase air flow to face • Coach to calm and slo...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Comfort Measures • For the family • Share information about triggers • Listen to que...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Medications and Treatments • Opioids can decrease sensations of breathlessness • Oth...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Opioids • #1 medication for dyspnea • decreases the sense of breathlessness • decrea...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Oxygen? • OxygenmaybehelpfulIFthebloodoxygenislow • BUT many people with difficult b...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 Summary: Difficult Breathing • PCG’s role • Observe for signs of dyspnea • Gather in...
Contract No: 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036214 End of Module 6 25
