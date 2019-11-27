Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gespecialiseerde opleiding voor zomerarbeiders om toegankelijke en betrouwbare diensten aan te bieden aan gasten met een h...
Unit 3: "Stereotypen en misvattingen over mensen met een handicap" Hoofdstuk 1: Mythes, stereotypen en misvattingen Hoofds...
Chapter 1: Mythes, stereotypen and misvattingen 1.1. Mythes en feiten 1.2. Stereotypen 1.3. Misvattingen
1.1. Mythes en feiten Mythe: Mensen met een handicap zijn dapper en moedig.  Feit: Mensen met een handicap leren omgaan m...
Mythe: Rolstoelgebruik is beperkend; mensen die gebruik maken van een rolstoel zijn "rolstoelgebonden".  Feit: Een rolsto...
Mythe: Mensen met een handicap voelen zich meer op hun gemak bij "hun eigen soort".  Feit: Ook al gebeurt het op scholen ...
Mythe: Het leven van mensen met een handicap is totaal anders dan het leven van mensen zonder handicap.  Feit: Mensen met...
Mythe: De meeste mensen met een handicap kunnen geen seksuele relaties hebben.  Feit: Iedereen kan een seksuele relatie h...
Mythe: Er is niets wat één persoon kan doen om de barrières waarmee mensen met een handicap worden geconfronteerd, te help...
1.2. Stereotypen De samenleving ziet handicaps vaak als iets tragisch of heldhaftigs, en niet alleen als gewone mensen die...
Neem een moment de tijd om terug te denken aan een persoon met een handicap die u ontmoet heft en over wat u DACHT over he...
We moeten begrijpen dat mensen met een handicap hetzelfde DOEN en VOELEN als mensen zonder handicap. Ze gaan naar school, ...
Wanneer u een gast met een handicap heeft, moet u zich gedragen zoals u zich zou gedragen tegenover elke andere gast die u...
1.3. Misvattingen Misvattingen zijn dingen die door de cultuur als geheel worden aangenomen. Denkt u dat deze ideeën over ...
 Een fysieke handicap betekent meer onvermogen dan bekwaamheid?  Ze hebben veel fysiotherapie nodig, operaties, constant...
Chapter 2: Hoe de media invloed heeft op hoe jongeren en de maatschappij kijken naar personen met een handicap 2.1. De maa...
2.1. De maatschappij gelooft in de massamedia De media spelen een grote rol in de manier waarop de samenleving mensen met ...
Indien niet voorgesteld als een slachtoffer of een schurk, wordt een persoon met een handicap vaak voorgesteld als een hel...
2.2. Weergave van de problemen van mensen met een handicap in de massamedia De weergave in de massamedia is te wijten aan ...
Ook al hebben de media dit patroon om mensen met een handicap voor te stellen, toch presenteren ze de vaak moeilijkesituat...
2.3. Passende maatregelen voor positieve reclame door toegankelijke horeca-entiteiten Het probleem waar we mee te maken he...
HORECA-entiteiten kunnen positieve publiciteit bieden door middel van:  Hun kennis over de markt voor toegankelijk toeris...
 Veelzijdige campagnestrategieën, waaronder social marketingtechnieken, naast zorgvuldig geplande mogelijkheden voor cont...
 Afbeeldingen van interacties tussen mensen met een handicap en mensen zonder handicap, om de overtuiging te bevorderen d...
Hoofdstuk 3: De impact van stereotypen en misvattingen 3.1. Negatieve houding ten opzichte van mensen met een handicap 3.2...
3.1. Negatieve houding ten opzichte van mensen met een handicap De gehandicaptengemeenschap bestaat meer dan alleen person...
Negatieve acties die u moet vermijden te ondernemen:  Minderwaardigheid: Omdat een persoon een handicap heeft, geloven so...
 Tegenreactie: Veel mensen geloven dat mensen met een handicap oneerlijkevoordelenkrijgen, zoals eenvoudigere arbeidsvere...
 Onwetendheid: Mensen met een handicap worden vaak ontslagen omdat ze niet in staat zijn een taak uit te voeren zonder de...
3.2. Hoe verandert u de houding en overtuigingen van HORECA- medewerkers (tips) De meest indringende negatieve houding is ...
 Als de gast een spraakstoornis heeft en u moeite heeft om te begrijpen wat hij/zij zegt, vraag de persoon dan om het te ...
“Het respect voor iemand geeft de kwaliteit van uw persoonlijkheid aan.“ - Mohammad Rishad sakhi
Bronnen  http://www.cput.ac.za/blogs/disability/disability-awareness/myths-and- facts-about-people-with-disabilities-pwds...
Disclaimer Voor meer informatie gerelateerd aan het HORECACCESS project, kan je terecht op de website via https://horecacc...
Unit 3: "Stereotypen en misvattingen over mensen met een handicap"
  1. 1. Gespecialiseerde opleiding voor zomerarbeiders om toegankelijke en betrouwbare diensten aan te bieden aan gasten met een handicap in de horecasector. IO2: Gids voor jongeren over het begrijpen van verschillende handicaps – Unit 3 2018-1-BG01-KA202-047904
  2. 2. Unit 3: "Stereotypen en misvattingen over mensen met een handicap" Hoofdstuk 1: Mythes, stereotypen en misvattingen Hoofdstuk 2: Hoe de media invloed heeft op hoe jongeren en de maatschappij kijken naar personen met een handicap Hoofdstuk 3: De impact van stereotypen en misvattingen
  3. 3. Chapter 1: Mythes, stereotypen and misvattingen 1.1. Mythes en feiten 1.2. Stereotypen 1.3. Misvattingen
  4. 4. 1.1. Mythes en feiten Mythe: Mensen met een handicap zijn dapper en moedig.  Feit: Mensen met een handicap leren omgaan met hun lichaam zoals iedereen zonder handicap. Mythe: Alle personen die een rolstoel gebruiken zijn chronisch ziek.  Feit: Iemand kan een rolstoel gebruiken om verschillende redenen, die niets te maken kunnen hebben met een ziekte of die betekenen dat de persoon niet in staat is om dingen in het leven te bereiken, alleen omdat hij niet kan lopen. Onjuiste informatie en misverstanden over handicaps vormen een belemmering voor het vermogen van mensen om volledig in de samenleving te worden geïntegreerd.
  5. 5. Mythe: Rolstoelgebruik is beperkend; mensen die gebruik maken van een rolstoel zijn "rolstoelgebonden".  Feit: Een rolstoel, zoals een fiets of een auto, is een persoonlijk hulpmiddel dat iemand in staat stelt zich te verplaatsen en een leven te leiden. Mythe: Alle personen met gehoorproblemen kunnen liplezen.  Feit: Liplezen verschilt tussen de mensen die er gebruik van maken en is nooit helemaal betrouwbaar, hetzelfde geldt voor gebarentaal. Mythe: Personen die blind zijn hebben een “zesde zintuig”.  Feit: Hoewel de meeste mensen die blind zijn hun resterende zintuigen beter ontwikkelen, hebben ze geen "zesde zintuig", het lichaam past zich aan de omstandigheden aan.
  6. 6. Mythe: Mensen met een handicap voelen zich meer op hun gemak bij "hun eigen soort".  Feit: Ook al gebeurt het op scholen nog steeds, veel mensen met een handicap maken gebruik van de nieuwe mogelijkheden om toe te treden tot de reguliere samenleving en hebben daar geen problemen mee. Mythe: Niet-gehandicapte mensen zijn verplicht om voor mensen met een handicap te "zorgen".  Feit: Iedereen kan hulp bieden, maar de meeste mensen met een handicap geven er de voorkeur aan om, net als iedereen, verantwoordelijk te zijn voor zichzelf.
  7. 7. Mythe: Het leven van mensen met een handicap is totaal anders dan het leven van mensen zonder handicap.  Feit: Mensen met een handicap gaan naar school, trouwen, werken, hebben een gezin, doen de was, doen boodschappen, lachen, huilen, betalen belastingen, worden boos, hebben vooroordelen, stemmen, plannen en dromen net als iedereen. Mythe: Mensen zonder handicap kunnen zonder probleem parkeren op toegankelijke parkeerplaatsen, als het maar voor een paar minuten is.  Feit: Volgens de wet mogen deze plaatsen alleen gebruikt worden door mensen die ze nodig hebben. Mensen willen er graag parkeren, maar tegelijkertijd willen ze niet in een rolstoel zitten. Het wederzijds respect is waar de samenleving behoefte aan heeft.
  8. 8. Mythe: De meeste mensen met een handicap kunnen geen seksuele relaties hebben.  Feit: Iedereen kan een seksuele relatie hebben door de seksuele activiteit aan te passen. Mensen met een handicap kunnen op natuurlijke wijze of viaadoptie kinderen krijgen. Mensen met een handicap zijn, net als andere mensen, seksuele wezens, hebben gevoelens en verlangens. Mythe: Mensen met een handicap hebben altijd hulp nodig.  Feit: Veel mensen met een handicap zijn onafhankelijk en in staat om hulp te bieden. Als u iemand met een handicap wilt helpen, vraag dan of hij of zij hulp nodig heeft voordatu actie onderneemt.
  9. 9. Mythe: Er is niets wat één persoon kan doen om de barrières waarmee mensen met een handicap worden geconfronteerd, te helpen elimineren.  Feit: Iedereen kan bijdragen aan verandering. U kunt helpen door uzelf te informeren over handicaps waar u geen kennis van heeft. Als u niemand heeft die iets weet over handicaps om u te informeren, herinner uzelf er dan aan dat u tegenwoordig alles online kunt vinden, dus doe een onderzoek naar iets waar u nieuwsgierig naar bent geworden of niet begreep. Behandel anderen zoals u zelf behandeld wil worden!
  10. 10. 1.2. Stereotypen De samenleving ziet handicaps vaak als iets tragisch of heldhaftigs, en niet alleen als gewone mensen die proberen om te gaan met het gebrek aan toegankelijkheid dat er in onze samenleving bestaat. We worden in onze samenleving vaak geconfronteerd met mensen met een handicap die als mascotte worden gebruikt. Mascottes van inspiratie, mascottes van motivatie. Getoond als voorbeelden voor mensen zonder handicap die zich dankbaar moeten voelen voor de handicap die ze niet hebben, de problemen die ze niet onder ogen hoeven te zien.
  11. 11. Neem een moment de tijd om terug te denken aan een persoon met een handicap die u ontmoet heft en over wat u DACHT over hem/haar. (bespreek met de groep)
  12. 12. We moeten begrijpen dat mensen met een handicap hetzelfde DOEN en VOELEN als mensen zonder handicap. Ze gaan naar school, het werk, hebben vrienden en dromen, doen aan sport, hebben goede en slechte eigenschappen, hebben goede en slechte dagen…
  13. 13. Wanneer u een gast met een handicap heeft, moet u zich gedragen zoals u zich zou gedragen tegenover elke andere gast die u tegenkomt. Als er zorgen of een gebrek aan kennis bij u zijn en als de gast enige vorm van ondersteuning nodig heeft, kunt u gewoon beleefd VRAGEN of er iets anders is waarmee u hem/haar kunt helpen. Het gaat er niet om alles te weten te komen over alle soorten handicaps, het gaat erom een goed werk te leveren voor het HORECA-complex waar u werkt, door dat te doen, behandelt u elke gast met respect en aandacht die hij of zij verdient.
  14. 14. 1.3. Misvattingen Misvattingen zijn dingen die door de cultuur als geheel worden aangenomen. Denkt u dat deze ideeën over personen met een handicap correct zijn? Indien ja, waarom?  Een fysieke handicap betekent automatisch ook een mentale handicap?  Als de persoon met een handicap eruitziet alsof hij of zij niet kan spreken of iets voor zichzelf kan doen, dan kijkt u naar degene die bij hem of haar is in plaats van met de persoon met een handicap te praten?  Ze kunnen niet zelfvoorzienend en onafhankelijk zijn, naar de universiteit gaan of een echte baan krijgen?  Ze zijn niet volmaaktof goed genoeg. Ze hebben fixatie en genezing nodig?
  15. 15.  Een fysieke handicap betekent meer onvermogen dan bekwaamheid?  Ze hebben veel fysiotherapie nodig, operaties, constante zorg, aangepaste apparatuur, etc. en ze zijn ellendig?  Ze kunnen niet daten, seks hebben, trouwen of bevredigende romantische relaties hebben?  Het zijn inspiratiebronnen voor het bereiken van "normale" mijlpalen en het leiden van een "normaal" leven? Misvatting is een soort opvatting of mening die onjuist is door een gebrek aan informatie of begrip. Informeer uzelf!
  16. 16. Chapter 2: Hoe de media invloed heeft op hoe jongeren en de maatschappij kijken naar personen met een handicap 2.1. De maatschappij gelooft in de massamedia 2.2. Weergave van de problemen van mensen met een handicap in de massamedia 2.3. Passende maatregelen voor positieve reclame door toegankelijke horeca- entiteiten
  17. 17. 2.1. De maatschappij gelooft in de massamedia De media spelen een grote rol in de manier waarop de samenleving mensen met een handicap ziet en dragen vaak bij aan het afdwingen van de misvattingen over mensen met een handicap en hun realiteit. Kindershows verschijnen vaak met de schurken als lelijk en vervormd op een of andere manier, terwijl de helden en heldinnen door de schoonheid en gratie gekenmerkt worden.
  18. 18. Indien niet voorgesteld als een slachtoffer of een schurk, wordt een persoon met een handicap vaak voorgesteld als een held voor de niet gehandicapte mensen:  Het focussen op de persoon die "slaagt" in het overwinnen van zijn/haar handicap, in plaats van op de vele anderen die met hun handicap moeten leven.  Het voorstellen van een handicap als een uitdaging die het personage moet overwinnen om "normaal" te zijn en zichzelf te accepteren.  Het publiek zich beter laten voelen over de toestand van personen met een handicap, zonder dat ze zich moeten aanpassen, wat het idee versterkt dat een handicap kan worden overwonnen als de persoon "hard genoeg probeert".  "Heldenrollen" worden bijna altijd gespeeld door niet-gehandicapte acteurs, wat een verkeerd beeld geeft van een handicap.
  19. 19. 2.2. Weergave van de problemen van mensen met een handicap in de massamedia De weergave in de massamedia is te wijten aan het voortbestaan van traditionele misvattingen over mensen met een handicap. Stereotypen en aannames over mensen met een handicap zijn gebaseerd op bijgeloof, mythen en overtuigingen uit vroegere minder verlichte tijden. Het is op dezelfde manier dat die racistische of seksistische houdingen, of ze nu impliciet of expliciet zijn, worden aangeleerd door het 'normale' leerproces, net als de negatieve aannames over mensen met een handicap. www.disability-studies.leeds.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/library/Barnes-Media.pdf
  20. 20. Ook al hebben de media dit patroon om mensen met een handicap voor te stellen, toch presenteren ze de vaak moeilijkesituaties waarmee ze te maken hebben, zoals: - Pesten op school - Pesten op het werk - Verbaal en fysiek misbruik door ouders/verzorgers - Discriminatie - Gebrek aan toegankelijkheid in openbare ruimten, zoals problemenbij het reizen - Gezondheidsproblemen - Worden afgewezen door iemand die ze leuk vinden... - Gepest en geplaagd worden - Iemand nodig hebben om voorhen te zorgen, enz. De laatste tijd zijn de dingen langzaam aan het veranderen, bijvoorbeeld Game of Thrones toont verschillende soorten handicaps en ze richten zich op het karakter zelf en niet op handicap. Dit is het pad dat de media zouden moeten volgen.
  21. 21. 2.3. Passende maatregelen voor positieve reclame door toegankelijke horeca-entiteiten Het probleem waar we mee te maken hebben is dat er in de toeristische sector een neiging bestaat om toegankelijk toerisme te zien als iets 'anders', dat apart van de rest van het bedrijf of de bestemming moet worden beheerd, in plaats van dat het een integraal onderdeel van het toerisme is.
  22. 22. HORECA-entiteiten kunnen positieve publiciteit bieden door middel van:  Hun kennis over de markt voor toegankelijk toerisme te vergroten  Belemmeringen, lacunes en verbeterpunten in de inrichtingen in kaart te brengen  Strategieën te ontwikkelen om toegang te integreren in hun kernactiviteiten  Co-creatie van campagnes, met inbegrip van feedback en input van mensen met een handicap
  23. 23.  Veelzijdige campagnestrategieën, waaronder social marketingtechnieken, naast zorgvuldig geplande mogelijkheden voor contact tussen belangrijke doelgroepen en mensen met een handicap.  Strategische selectie van doelsegmenten, rekening houdend met groepen binnen de gemeenschap die een bijzonder negatieve houding hebben, groepen die het potentieel hebben om anderen te beïnvloeden als actoren van verandering, en de grootte van de verschillende segmenten.  Positieve inkadering van boodschappen, met inbegrip van genormaliseerde portretten van mensen met een handicap, waarbij de nadruk ligt op bekwaamheid in plaats van handicap
  24. 24.  Afbeeldingen van interacties tussen mensen met een handicap en mensen zonder handicap, om de overtuiging te bevorderen dat mensen met een handicap net als alle andere mensen zijn.  Strategische selectie van een divers scala aan woordvoerders, waaronder zowel gewone mensen als bekende persoonlijkheden.  Voortdurende evaluatie en monitoring van de belangrijkste variabelen die van belang zijn voor de beoordeling van de korte- en langetermijngevolgen voor de houding ten opzichte van de integratie van mensen met een handicap. www.facs.nsw.gov.au/__data/assets/file/00 08/372608/Rapid-Review-V3-interactive.pdf
  25. 25. Hoofdstuk 3: De impact van stereotypen en misvattingen 3.1. Negatieve houding ten opzichte van mensen met een handicap 3.2. Hoe verandert u de houding en overtuigingen van HORECA-medewerkers (tips)
  26. 26. 3.1. Negatieve houding ten opzichte van mensen met een handicap De gehandicaptengemeenschap bestaat meer dan alleen personen met een fysieke handicap. Er zijn veel mensen met een handicap waarvan men niet ziet dat ze een handicap hebben. De manier waarop andere mensen omgaan met mensen met een handicap kan een enorme invloed hebben op hoe zij zichzelf en hun rol in de samenleving zien. Situaties zoals het feit dat iemand onbeleefd is of genegeerd wordt, kunnen een klein ongemak vormen, maar hoe meer het gebeurt, hoe meer de impact in hun leven voelbaar is. Niemand houdt ervan om slecht behandeld te worden of zich minder te voelen.
  27. 27. Negatieve acties die u moet vermijden te ondernemen:  Minderwaardigheid: Omdat een persoon een handicap heeft, geloven sommige mensen dat deze persoon een 'tweederangsburger' is. De meeste mensen met een handicap hebben echter vaardigheden die de handicap in hun werk of dagelijks leven irrelevant maakt.  Medelijden: Mensen met een handicap willen over het algemeen geen medelijden en liefdadigheid, maar alleen gelijke kansen om hun eigen weg te verdienen en zelfstandig te leven. Ze hebben respect nodig.  Stereotypen: Dit zijn de positieve en negatieve generalisaties over mensen met een handicap. De stereotypering die een te hoge of te lage standaard stelt voor personen die slechts menselijk zijn.
  28. 28.  Tegenreactie: Veel mensen geloven dat mensen met een handicap oneerlijkevoordelenkrijgen, zoals eenvoudigere arbeidsvereisten, zonder na te denken over de aanpassingen die nodig kunnen zijn voor de persoon met een handicap om beter te werken.  Angst: De angst voor het onbekende.Veel mensen zijn bang dat ze "het verkeerde zullen doen of zeggen" bij iemand met een handicap.  Heldenverering: Mensen beschouwen iemand met een handicap die zelfstandig woont of een beroep/sport beoefent als dapper of "speciaal" voorhet overwinnen van een handicap. Maar de meeste mensen met een handicap willen geen prijs voor het uitvoeren van dagelijkse taken. De handicap is er, het individuheeft eenvoudigweggeleerd hoe het zich aan te passen aan de dagelijkse taken, net zoals iedereen zich aanpast aan zijn of haar lichaamsdiversiteit.
  29. 29.  Onwetendheid: Mensen met een handicap worden vaak ontslagen omdat ze niet in staat zijn een taak uit te voeren zonder de mogelijkheid om hun vaardigheden te tonen vanwegehet gebrek aan informatiedie mensen in de samenleving hebben over handicaps.  Het spreidingseffect: Mensen gaan ervan uit dat de handicap van een individu een negatieve invloedheeft op andere zintuigen, vaardighedenof persoonlijkheidskenmerken, of dat de totale persoon een handicap heeft. Door zich te concentreren op de capaciteiten van de persoon in plaats van op zijn of haar handicap wordt dit soortvooroordelen tegengegaan. www.ncwd-youth.info/publications/attitudinal-barriers-for-people-with-disabilities/
  30. 30. 3.2. Hoe verandert u de houding en overtuigingen van HORECA- medewerkers (tips) De meest indringende negatieve houding is gericht op de handicap van een persoon in plaats van op de capaciteiten van een individu. Dus hier zijn enkele tips om het personeel te helpen:  Luister naar de gast met de handicap. Maak geen aannames over wat die persoon wel of niet kan.  Als u met een gast met een handicap praat, praat dan rechtstreeks met die persoon, niet via zijn of haar metgezel. Dit geldt vooralle soorten handicaps, zoals mobiliteitsbeperkingen, verstandelijke beperkingen, blinden en dovenen met behulp van een tolk.  Breid de gangbare hoffelijkheid uit naar gasten met een handicap zoals u dat bij iedereenzou doen.
  31. 31.  Als de gast een spraakstoornis heeft en u moeite heeft om te begrijpen wat hij/zij zegt, vraag de persoon dan om het te herhalen in plaats van te doen alsof u het begrijpt. Dit leidt toteen respectvolle en accurate communicatie.  Bied hulp aan een gast met een handicap, maar wacht tot uw aanbod is geaccepteerd alvorens u te helpen.  Het is niet erg om u zenuwachtig of ongemakkelijk te voelen bij gasten met een handicap, en het is goed om dat toe te geven. Het is menselijkom dat in het begin zo te voelen. Als u deze situaties tegenkomt,denk dan eerst aan "persoon" in plaats van handicap; u zult uiteindelijk ontspannen.  Denk na voordat u spreekt en maak geen veronderstellingen. www.ncwd-youth.info/publications/attitudinal-barriers-for-people-with-disabilities/
  32. 32. “Het respect voor iemand geeft de kwaliteit van uw persoonlijkheid aan.“ - Mohammad Rishad sakhi
  33. 33. Bronnen  http://www.cput.ac.za/blogs/disability/disability-awareness/myths-and- facts-about-people-with-disabilities-pwds/  https://www.facs.nsw.gov.au/__data/assets/file/0008/372608/Rapid- Review-V3-interactive.pdf
  34. 34. Disclaimer Voor meer informatie gerelateerd aan het HORECACCESS project, kan je terecht op de website via https://horecaccess.eu/ of bezoek ons via https://www.facebook.com/pg/HORECAccess/. Download onze mobile app via https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.horecaccess.mobile&hl=en. Dit project (HORECACCESS-project - 2018-1-BG01-KA202-047904) is gefinancierd met steun van de Europese Commissie (Erasmus+ programma). Deze publicatie geeft alleen de meningvan de auteur weer en de Commissie kan niet verantwoordelijk worden gesteld voor het gebruik van de informatie in deze publicatie.

