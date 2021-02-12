Horecaccess kako koristiti mobilnu aplikaciju srb

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Pristupačnost usluga u HORECA sektoru 2018-1-BG01-KA202-047904 Kako koristiti mobilnu aplikaciju
  2. 2. Prijavite se klikom na dugme “Log in”
  3. 3. ili kreirajte Vaš korisnički nalog
  4. 4. Pristupite ponuđenim kursevima sa svoje kontrolne table
  5. 5. Promenite prikaz kurseva na Vašoj kontrolnoj tabli
  6. 6. Na Vašoj kontrolnoj tabli pregledajte kurseve na koje ste se upisali
  7. 7. Klikom na padajući meni pristupite “Početnoj stranici” i drugim dostupnim “Podešavanjima”
  8. 8. Idite na “Site home”. odabirom “Course categories” istražite različite kurseve
  9. 9. Odaberite dostupne kurseve na svom jeziku
  10. 10. Kursevima pristupite u okviru IO2 kategorije Priručnicima možete pristupiti u okviru kategorija IO3 i IO4
  11. 11. Dostupni sadržaji unutar kategorije IO2 navedeni su u okviru svakog kursa
  12. 12. Kliknite : ”Upišite se” kako biste dobili pristup celokupnom sadržaju
  13. 13. Potvrdite da želite da se upišete na kurs
  14. 14. Odabranim kursevima je lako pristupiti putem sekcije „Pregled kursa“ koje se mogu birati iz glavnog menija
  15. 15. Pristupite „Savetima za rad sa gostima sa invaliditetom“
  16. 16. Pregledajte „Saveti za rad sa gostima sa skrivenim invaliditetom i različitim medicinskim stanjima“
  17. 17. Saveti za pružanje pristupačnih usluga gostima sa invaliditetom Koristite dugme “Back” da se vratite korak nazad Koristite dugme “Restart” kako biste prešli na početak
  18. 18. Idite na: Meni-> Podešavanja aplikacije-> Opšte-> Jezik. Kako biste promenili jezik interfejsa aplikacije
  19. 19. Odricanje od odgovornosti  Sadržaj ove publikacije ne odražava nužno zvanične stavove Evropske unije niti Delegacije Evropske unije u Republici Srbiji. Za navedene informacije i mišljenja odgovorni su isključivo navedeni autori.  Za više informacija posetite:  https://horecaccess.eu  https://www.facebook.com/HORECAccess/  https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.horecaccess. mobile  https://apps.apple.com/app/id1546199078

×