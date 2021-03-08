Ecofar wp5 module 3.6 Greek

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ανάπτυξη των διαχειριστικών και επιχειρηματικών δεξιοτήτων των νέων επιχειρηματιών οικολογικής γεωργίας μέσω συνεργατικών ...
Πίνακας περιεχομένων • 3.6.1 Ορισμός της αποδοτικότηταςτης παραγωγής • 3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας της παραγωγής • 3...
3.6.1 Ορισμός της αποδοτικότητας της παραγωγής • Η αποτελεσματικότητα θεωρείται σημαντική οικονομική κατηγορία. Αντικατοπτ...
3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής • Η απόδοση είναι το αποτέλεσμα της μεγιστοποίησης της οικονομικής απόδοσης αν...
3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής • Η σχέση κόστους-αποτελεσματικότητας είναι ένας γενικός όρος στα οικονομικά, ...
3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής Υπάρχουν δύο ειδικές προϋποθέσεις που πρέπει να πληρούνται για την επίτευξη τη...
3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής • Δεύτερη: οι επιχειρηματικές μονάδες ενός κλάδου θα πρέπει να έχουν το ίδιο ε...
3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής Η κατανεμητική αποτελεσματικότητα περιλαμβάνει την έννοια της αποδοτικότητας τ...
3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής Ο ανταγωνιστικός μηχανισμός της αγοράς οδηγεί σε: • Αποτελεσματική κατανομή τω...
3.6.1.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων Ένας δείκτης είναι ένα ποσοτικό χαρακτηριστικό ενός μεμονωμένου στοιχείου της οικονομικής θέσης...
3.6.1.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων Υπάρχουν διάφοροι συνοπτικοί δείκτες: α) παραγωγικότητα της εργασίας - LP = Q / T, Όπου Q είναι...
3.6.1.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων Το κέρδος είναι ένας από τους πρωταρχικούς στόχους κάθε εταιρείας και η κερδοφορία μετρά την απ...
3.6.1.2.1 Ταξινόμηση των παραγόντων • Κάθε εταιρεία έχει μια δομή που ορίζεται από διαφορετικές λειτουργίες, τον τύπο παρα...
3.6.1.2.1 Ταξινόμηση των παραγόντων Κάθε διαδικασία παραγωγής αποτελείται από διαδοχικά στοιχεία και ταξινομείται σε τέσσε...
3.6.1.2.2 Παράγοντες αποδοτικότητας που σχετίζονται με τους πόρους παραγωγής • Η αποτελεσματικότητα του έργου της εταιρεία...
3.6.1.2.3. Εξωτερικοί παράγοντες Οι εξωτερικοί παράγοντες μπορούν να ταξινομηθούν ως εξής: α) Επιχειρηματική δραστηριότητα...
3.6.1.2.4. Εσωτερικοί παράγοντες α) Εσωτερικοί παράγοντες σχετίζονται με τους πόρους παραγωγής, όπως: – Επενδύσεων – φορεί...
3.6.1.2.5. Εσωτερικοί παράγοντες που σχετίζονται με τους πόρους εισροών - εκροών Οι κύριοι παράγοντες που σχετίζονται με τ...
3.6.1.2.6 Εσωτερικοί παράγοντες της παραγωγικής διαδικασίας Η αποτελεσματικότητα της παραγωγής και της διαχείρισης του οργ...
3.6.2. Διαχείριση των πόρων • Η διαχείριση των υλικών πόρων είναι σημαντική για το συγχρονισμό των ροών των υλικών - σε πο...
3.6.2.1. Αποτελεσματικότητα της διαδικασίας διαχείρισης Η αποτελεσματικότητα της διαδικασίας διαχείρισης καθορίζεται από: ...
3.6.2 Διαχείριση των πόρων 3.6.2.1. Αποτελεσματικότητα της διαδικασίας διαχείρισης Οι διαχειριστές γεωργικών εκμεταλλεύσεω...
3.6.2.1. Αποτελεσματικότητα της διαδικασίας διαχείρισης Υπάρχουν διάφοροι τρόποι για την αύξηση της αποδοτικότητας της παρ...
3.6.2.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων που πρέπει να χρησιμοποιούνται Ο Οργανισμός Οικονομικής Συνεργασίας και Ανάπτυξης (ΟΟΣΑ) ορίζει...
3.6.2.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων που πρέπει να χρησιμοποιούνται • Σημαντικοί δείκτες θα πρέπει να εξαρτώνται από τους στόχους τη...
3.6.2.3. Συμβουλές για λιγότερη κατανάλωση υλικών διαδικασία παραγωγής - 9 συμβουλές 1. Εκτελέστε μια πλήρη αξιολόγηση - μ...
3.6.2.3. Συμβουλές για λιγότερη διαδικασία παραγωγής που καταναλώνει υλικό 3. Επιδιώξτε τη βελτίωση από μέσα - ανταμείβοντ...
3.6.2.3. Συμβουλές για λιγότερη διαδικασία παραγωγής που καταναλώνει υλικό 7. Εργαστείτε πιο έξυπνα μέσω της αυτοματοποίησ...
3.6.3.1. Στρατηγικές για την αντιμετώπιση των οικολογικών και οικονομικών προβλημάτων Η κύρια ιδέα των στρατηγικών για την...
3.6.3.2. Έλλειψη πόρων • Η πολιτική της ΕΕ στηρίζει τη βιώσιμη ανάπτυξη με την προώθηση της διαχείρισης των υδάτων και των...
3.6.3.2. Έλλειψη πόρων • Οι κύριοι τρόποι για τη μείωση της χρήσης ενέργειας σε εταιρείες / αγροκτήματα είναι: – Βελτίωση ...
3.6.3.3. Αναπαραγωγή φυσικών πόρων • Αναπαραγωγή φυσικών πόρων - αυτοί είναι πόροι παραγωγής που μπορούν να αποκατασταθούν...
Αποποίηση ευθύνης Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες σχετικά με το έργο ECO AGRI, επισκεφθείτε την ιστοσελίδα του έργου στο www....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ecofar wp5 module 3.6 Greek

7 views

Published on

Ecofar wp5 module 3.6 Greek

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ecofar wp5 module 3.6 Greek

  1. 1. Ανάπτυξη των διαχειριστικών και επιχειρηματικών δεξιοτήτων των νέων επιχειρηματιών οικολογικής γεωργίας μέσω συνεργατικών προγραμμάτων σπουδών επαγγελματικής κατάρτισης, βελτιωμένου προφίλ προσόντων, προτύπων αξιολόγησης και συνεργιών βιώσιμης συνεργασίας(ecoFAR) 597256-EPP-1-2018-1-BG-EPPKA3-VET-JQ Επίπεδο: Επιχειρηματικές και διαχειριστικές προκλήσεις στην οικολογική γεωργία Ενότητα: 3 Μονάδα 6 Ενίσχυση και διαχείριση της αποδοτικότητας στην παραγωγή
  2. 2. Πίνακας περιεχομένων • 3.6.1 Ορισμός της αποδοτικότηταςτης παραγωγής • 3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας της παραγωγής • 3.6.1.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων • 3.6.1.2.1 Ταξινόμηση των συντελεστών • 3.6.1.2.2 Παράγοντες αποδοτικότηταςπου συνδέονται με τουςπόρους παραγωγής • 1.6.1.2.3. Εξωτερικοί παράγοντες • 3.6.1.2.4. Εσωτερικοί παράγοντες • 3.6.1.2.5. Εσωτερικοί παράγοντες που σχετίζονται με τους πόρους εισροών - εκροών • 3.6.1.2.6 Εσωτερικοί συντελεστές της παραγωγικής διαδικασίας • 3.6.2. Διαχείριση των πόρων • 3.6.2.1. Αποτελεσματικότητατης διαδικασίας διαχείρισης • 3.6.2.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων που πρέπει να χρησιμοποιούνται • 3.6.2.3. Συμβουλές για λιγότερη κατανάλωση υλικών διαδικασία παραγωγής • 3.6.3. Στρατηγικές για την αντιμετώπιση των οικολογικών και οικονομικών προβλημάτων • 3.6.3.1. Στρατηγικές για την αντιμετώπιση των οικολογικών και οικονομικών προβλημάτων • 3.6.3.2. Αποθήκευση πόρων • 3.6.3.3. Αναπαραγωγή φυσικών πόρων
  3. 3. 3.6.1 Ορισμός της αποδοτικότητας της παραγωγής • Η αποτελεσματικότητα θεωρείται σημαντική οικονομική κατηγορία. Αντικατοπτρίζει τις αιτιώδεις σχέσεις σε ποσοτικούς και ποιοτικούς όρους μεταξύ των αποτελεσμάτων και του κόστους ή των πόρων για την απόκτηση τους. • Η αποδοτικότητα είναι η αναλογία μεταξύ του αποτελέσματος της δραστηριότητας και των πόρων που χρησιμοποιούνται, της αποδοτικότητας κόστους ή του αποτελέσματος/των πόρων, της αποδοτικότητας των πόρων. Ως αποτέλεσμα νοείται μια ορισμένη συνέπεια, συνέπεια μιας δραστηριότητας της εταιρείας. Η οικονομική αποδοτικότητα της επιχειρηματικής δραστηριότητας μιας εταιρείας / εκμετάλλευσης θα πρέπει να νοείται ως η εξοικονόμηση ζώντων και υλικών εργαζομένων στην παραγωγή ορισμένων προϊόντων ή την παροχή υπηρεσιών.
  4. 4. 3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής • Η απόδοση είναι το αποτέλεσμα της μεγιστοποίησης της οικονομικής απόδοσης ανά μονάδα πόρου που χρησιμοποιείται. Η αποτελεσματικότητα αντικατοπτρίζεται στην υλοποίηση των λιγότερο δαπανηρών πόρων. Οι ιδιωτικοί οργανισμοί (εταιρείες, γεωργικές εκμεταλλεύσεις) καθορίζουν ξεχωριστά την αποτελεσματικότητα της παραγωγής και την αποτελεσματικότητα της διαχείρισης. • Σε αυτούς τους οργανισμούς, η αποτελεσματικότητα της διαχείρισης εξετάζεται, μετράται και αξιολογείται σε άμεση σχέση και εξαρτάται από την αποδοτικότητα της παραγωγής. • Η αποτελεσματικότητα της διοίκησης σε ιδιωτικούς οργανισμούς περιορίζεται στην επίτευξη μέγιστων αποτελεσμάτων παραγωγής με ελάχιστο κόστος εργασίας και παραγωγής.
  5. 5. 3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής • Η σχέση κόστους-αποτελεσματικότητας είναι ένας γενικός όρος στα οικονομικά, που περιγράφει τον τρόπο με τον οποίο ένα σύστημα παραγωγής καταφέρνει να παράγει τον πλέον επιθυμητό όγκο τελικού προϊόντος σε περιορισμένες και προκαθορισμένες ποσότητες συντελεστών παραγωγής και τεχνολογίας που χρησιμοποιούνται. • Η αποδοτικότητα παραγωγής είναι όταν ο κατασκευαστής δημιουργεί την παραγωγή του χρησιμοποιώντας την καλύτερη διαθέσιμη τεχνολογία με έναν βέλτιστο συνδυασμό των παραγόντων και ένα ελάχιστο επίπεδο κόστους.
  6. 6. 3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής Υπάρχουν δύο ειδικές προϋποθέσεις που πρέπει να πληρούνται για την επίτευξη της: • Πρώτη: οι επιχειρηματικές μονάδες πρέπει να λειτουργούν και η παραγωγή τους βρίσκεται στο επίπεδο των καμπυλών κόστους τους, όχι πάνω από αυτές. Εάν μια επιχειρηματική μονάδα λάβει μια βραχυπρόθεσμη απόφαση σχετικά με την παραγωγή της, τότε η τελευταία πρέπει να βρίσκεται στη χαμηλότερη καμπύλη βραχυπρόθεσμου κόστους. Για να λάβει μια μακροπρόθεσμη απόφαση σχετικά με την παραγωγή της, πρέπει να βρίσκεται περισσότερο από πάνω από τη μακροπρόθεσμη καμπύλη κόστους της εταιρείας. Εάν αυτό δεν συμβαίνει, τότε υπάρχει ένας πιο οικονομικός τρόπος για την επιχειρηματική μονάδα να παράγει το προϊόν. Αυτός ο τύπος απόδοσης συχνά ονομάζεται X απόδοση.
  7. 7. 3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής • Δεύτερη: οι επιχειρηματικές μονάδες ενός κλάδου θα πρέπει να έχουν το ίδιο επίπεδο οριακού κόστους, δηλαδή το οριακό κόστος παραγωγής της τελευταίας μονάδας τελικού προϊόντος πρέπει να είναι το ίδιο για κάθε επιχείρηση του κλάδου. Κάθε επιχείρηση που μεγιστοποιεί το κέρδος θα ήθελε να παράγει οποιοδήποτε προϊόν παράγει με το χαμηλότερο κόστος. Εάν αυτό δεν επιτευχθεί, τότε το οικονομικό σύστημα θα έχει χάσει τα κέρδη λόγω του κόστους που
  8. 8. 3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής Η κατανεμητική αποτελεσματικότητα περιλαμβάνει την έννοια της αποδοτικότητας της παραγωγής, αλλά απαιτεί δομές παραγωγής για την παραγωγή της πιο φιλικής προς τον καταναλωτή παραγωγής. Μιλάμε γι' αυτό όταν η κατανομή των πόρων δεν μπορεί να τροποποιηθεί προκειμένου να βελτιωθεί η ευημερία μιας οντότητας χωρίς να επιδεινωθεί το καθεστώς μιας άλλης. Η ανακατανομή των πόρων συνεπάγεται την παραγωγή περισσότερων του ενός βασικών προϊόντων και τη μείωση της παραγωγής άλλων – δηλαδή την αλλαγή του μείγματος προϊόντων. Εάν ένα οικονομικό σύστημα έχει μια απόλυτα ανταγωνιστική οργάνωση αγοράς, η διανεμητική (διανεμητική) αποτελεσματικότητα πραγματοποιείται μέσω αυτού.
  9. 9. 3.6.1.1. Ουσία της αποδοτικότητας παραγωγής Ο ανταγωνιστικός μηχανισμός της αγοράς οδηγεί σε: • Αποτελεσματική κατανομή των περιορισμένων πόρων μεταξύ εταιρειών / γεωργικών εκμεταλλεύσεων? • Αποτελεσματική διανομή των προϊόντων μεταξύ των καταναλωτών· • Βέλτιστος συνδυασμός αποτελέσματος παραγωγής. • Η κοινωνία προσπαθεί να χρησιμοποιήσει τους πόρους για να μεγιστοποιήσει τον πλούτο? • Η αποτελεσματικότητα χαρακτηρίζεται από την πρόληψη της απώλειας πόρων.
  10. 10. 3.6.1.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων Ένας δείκτης είναι ένα ποσοτικό χαρακτηριστικό ενός μεμονωμένου στοιχείου της οικονομικής θέσης, των επιδόσεων ή των οικονομικών αποτελεσμάτων που προκύπτουν από τη χρηματοοικονομική και λογιστική ανάλυση. Ο πίνακας στοχοθεσίας χρησιμοποιείται στην πράξη λόγω της πολυπλοκότητας της σύγχρονης παραγωγής. Υπάρχουν δύο κύριοι δείκτες και: • σχέση κόστους-αποτελεσματικότητας = Έσοδα / Δαπάνη. Υπάρχουν δύο είδη δαπανών: το τρέχον κόστος (κόστος παραγωγής και πωλήσεων, το οποίο προκύπτει συνεχώς καθ' όλη τη διάρκεια του έτους και χαρακτηρίζουν το κόστος παραγωγής) και τα κατ' αποκοπή ποσά (προηγμένα κεφάλαια, επενδύσεις, καινοτομία κ.λπ.). • σχέση αποδοτικότητας των εσόδων = κόστος / έσοδα. Τα έσοδα μπορεί να προέρχονται από πωλήσεις προϊόντων, παρεχόμενες υπηρεσίες ή άλλες δραστηριότητες.
  11. 11. 3.6.1.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων Υπάρχουν διάφοροι συνοπτικοί δείκτες: α) παραγωγικότητα της εργασίας - LP = Q / T, Όπου Q είναι η παραγωγή όγκου και Χρόνος παραγωγής Τ (ανθρωποήμέρες, ανθρωποώρες) β) MDA συντελεστής φορτίου - LF = Q / MDA, Όπου Μέτρηση του όγκου παραγωγής q-year σε νομισματική μονάδα ή ο δείκτης - ένταση κεφαλαίου: CI = Q / OK, Ok-μέση ετήσια αξία του παγίου κεφαλαίου, και επενδύσεις συνκεδιάς. Οι αμοιβαίες αξίες αυτών των δύο δεικτών βρίσκουν επίσης την εφαρμογή όπως η απορρόφηση αποθεμάτων (1 / LF) και απορρόφηση κεφαλαίου (1 / CI). γ) χαρακτηρισμός υλικών (MCH = Q / MC, όταν q-ποσότητα της παραγωγής που παράγεται σε 1 έτος και Mc-καταναλώνονται υλικά για την ίδια περίοδο) και απορρόφηση υλικών (1 / MA) χρησιμοποιούνται για να χαρακτηρίσει τα αντικείμενα της εργασίας. δ) Μαζί με αυτούς τους δείκτες, στην πράξη, οι δείκτες κέρδους, κερδοφορίας, κόστους και ποιότητας παραγωγής χρησιμοποιούνται ευρέως.
  12. 12. 3.6.1.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων Το κέρδος είναι ένας από τους πρωταρχικούς στόχους κάθε εταιρείας και η κερδοφορία μετρά την αποτελεσματικότητα μιας εταιρείας. Η αποδοτικότητα είναι επίσης ένας από τους κύριους δείκτες για την αποτελεσματικότητα της παραγωγικής δραστηριότητας της εταιρείας και ορίζεται ως ο λόγος του οικονομικού αποτελέσματος (κέρδος) και του κόστους ή των πόρων που δαπανώνται για την απόκτηση του (κεφάλαιο, επενδύσεις, περιουσιακά στοιχεία κ.λπ.). Ανάλογα με την αναλογία του οικονομικού αποτελέσματος και του κόστους / πόρων, καθορίζονται διάφοροι τύποι αποδοτικότητας, οι πιο βασικοί από τους οποίους είναι: • αποδοτικότητα των εσόδων: PR= (FR / SR) .100, όπου SR - έσοδα από πωλήσεις, FR- οικονομικό αποτέλεσμα • απόδοση ιδίων κεφαλαίων: Re= (FR / OC) .100, Όπου OC είναι ίδιο κεφάλαιο • αποδοτικότητα των προσελκυσεών κεφαλαίων: PAC = (FR / AC) .100, Όπου AC προσέλκυσε κεφάλαια.
  13. 13. 3.6.1.2.1 Ταξινόμηση των παραγόντων • Κάθε εταιρεία έχει μια δομή που ορίζεται από διαφορετικές λειτουργίες, τον τύπο παραγωγής και την εξειδίκευση. • Προκειμένου να ληφθούν σωστές αποφάσεις διαχείρισης, είναι σημαντικό να ταξινομηθούν όλοι οι παράγοντες προκειμένου να αυξηθεί η αποδοτικότητα της παραγωγής. Αυτό θα επιτρέψει τον προσδιορισμό των προτεραιοτήτων καθώς και των υπεύθυνων προσώπων. • Οι παράγοντες χωρίζονται σε: – εξωτερικές, δηλαδή εκείνες που επηρεάζουν βραχυπρόθεσμα και δεν ελέγχονται από την ομάδα διαχείρισης γεωργικών / εταιρειών – εσωτερικά, τα άτομα που βρίσκονται υπό τον έλεγχο της ομάδας διαχείρισης της εταιρείας . • Η διασύνδεση της εργασίας, του κεφαλαίου και του κοινωνικού περιβάλλοντος.
  14. 14. 3.6.1.2.1 Ταξινόμηση των παραγόντων Κάθε διαδικασία παραγωγής αποτελείται από διαδοχικά στοιχεία και ταξινομείται σε τέσσερις ομάδες: • Αρχή της διαδικασίας - παράγοντες που σχετίζονται με τους πόρους που δαπανώνται? • Διαδικασία - οι πόροι παραγωγής μετατρέπονται σε τελικά προϊόντα. • Αποτέλεσμα- παραγωγή προς πώληση και υπηρεσίες· • Ανατροφοδότηση- μέτρηση του αποτελέσματος.
  15. 15. 3.6.1.2.2 Παράγοντες αποδοτικότητας που σχετίζονται με τους πόρους παραγωγής • Η αποτελεσματικότητα του έργου της εταιρείας εξαρτάται από τις εξωτερικές οικονομικές, κοινωνικές και πολιτικές συνθήκες. Σχετίζονται επίσης με την υποδομή που επηρεάζει την αποτελεσματικότητα και τη λήψη αποφάσεων από τη διοίκηση της εταιρείας. – Εργατικό δυναμικό - είναι ο πιο πολύτιμος πόρος – αποτελεί σημαντικό πόρο και σημαντικό παράγοντα αποτελεσματικότητας. Η χρήση γης πρέπει να είναι κρατική πολιτική. Η αύξηση της παραγωγικότητας των γεωργικών εκμεταλλεύσεων μπορεί να επιταχύνει τη διάβρωση ή τη λίπανση και να προκαλέσει περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση.
  16. 16. 3.6.1.2.3. Εξωτερικοί παράγοντες Οι εξωτερικοί παράγοντες μπορούν να ταξινομηθούν ως εξής: α) Επιχειρηματική δραστηριότητα και διαρθρωτικές αλλαγές: – Ανταγωνισμός, διοίκηση επιχειρήσεων – Μεταβολή της διάρθρωσης του κεφαλαίου – Κλιμάκωση της παραγωγής – Δημογραφική αλλαγή – Κοινωνική αλλαγή β) Πόροι – Εργατικό δυναμικό - εκπαίδευση, κινητικότητα του εργατικού δυναμικού, κόστος του εργατικού δυναμικού – Πρόσβαση στη χρηματοδότηση – Πρόσβαση σε εθνικούς πόρους - διαθεσιμότητα γης
  17. 17. 3.6.1.2.4. Εσωτερικοί παράγοντες α) Εσωτερικοί παράγοντες σχετίζονται με τους πόρους παραγωγής, όπως: – Επενδύσεων – φορείς ενέργειας – τεχνολογία και τεχνογνωσία – σχεδιασμός προϊόντος – Πρόσληψη β) Παράγοντες που σχετίζονται με τη διαδικασία παραγωγή – εργατικό δυναμικό: κίνητρα, κατάρτιση – τεχνολογία που χρησιμοποιείται σε κτίρια και εξοπλισμό – μέθοδοι εργασίας – ανάλυση ανάδρασης διαστάσεων – σύστημα της εταιρείας / αγρόκτημα και στυλ διαχείρισης
  18. 18. 3.6.1.2.5. Εσωτερικοί παράγοντες που σχετίζονται με τους πόρους εισροών - εκροών Οι κύριοι παράγοντες που σχετίζονται με τους πόρους παραγωγής μπορούν να ομαδοποιηθούν ως εξής:: • επενδύσεις κεφαλαίου, κτίρια παραγωγής, εξοπλισμός- περιλαμβάνει τον όγκο και τη δομή των επενδύσεων. • δείκτες απόδοσης που βελτιώνουν την ενέργεια εξαρτώνται από την ποιότητα των • Τα τεχνολογικά κριτήρια και τα κριτήρια τεχνογνωσίας πρέπει να λαμβάνονται υπόψη κατά την επιλογή κατάλληλης τεχνολογίας (οικονομικό όφελος, προστασία του περιβάλλοντος κ.λπ.). • εργατικό δυναμικό - είναι ένας σημαντικός πόρος. Κατά την πρόσληψη, δίνεται προσοχή στα προσόντα και το επίπεδο εκπαίδευσης, τη στάση απέναντι στην εργασία, την κατάσταση της υγείας του προσωπικού.
  19. 19. 3.6.1.2.6 Εσωτερικοί παράγοντες της παραγωγικής διαδικασίας Η αποτελεσματικότητα της παραγωγής και της διαχείρισης του οργανισμού είναι ένα κρίσιμο στάδιο, διότι οι διαθέσιμοι πόροι μετατρέπονται σε τελικά προϊόντα. Οι κύριοι εσωτερικοί παράγοντες της παραγωγικής διαδικασίας σχετίζονται με το εργατικό δυναμικό και τη συνετή χρήση των εργατικών πόρων. Οι εργαζόμενοι θα μπορούσαν εθελοντικά ή ακούσια να επηρεάσουν τη διάρκεια της τεχνολογικής διαδικασίας, όπως - καθυστερήσεις στη διαδικασία εργασίας, ατυχήματα, επαγγελματικές ασθένειες.
  20. 20. 3.6.2. Διαχείριση των πόρων • Η διαχείριση των υλικών πόρων είναι σημαντική για το συγχρονισμό των ροών των υλικών - σε ποικιλία, ποσότητα και τόπο. • Η διαχείριση των άυλων πόρων μπορεί να περιοριστεί σε διάφορες κύριες ομάδες: – Σχεδιασμός για τις ανάγκες υλικών πόρων - τα ποιοτικά χαρακτηριστικά τους, η ποσότητα, η περιοδικότητα εισόδου στην επιχείρηση καθορίζονται – Έλεγχος των διαδικασιών διαχείρισης υλικών πόρων
  21. 21. 3.6.2.1. Αποτελεσματικότητα της διαδικασίας διαχείρισης Η αποτελεσματικότητα της διαδικασίας διαχείρισης καθορίζεται από: 1. Προσαρμογή της οργάνωσης στο περιβάλλον 2. Καθορισμός και επίτευξη στόχων 3. Ολοκλήρωση και συντονισμός των δραστηριοτήτων των γεωργικών εκμεταλλεύσεων(επιχειρήσεων) 4. Διατήρηση της κοινωνικής δομής και της ανάπτυξης του οργανισμού.
  22. 22. 3.6.2 Διαχείριση των πόρων 3.6.2.1. Αποτελεσματικότητα της διαδικασίας διαχείρισης Οι διαχειριστές γεωργικών εκμεταλλεύσεων πρέπει να αναζητήσουν κατάλληλες μεθόδους για την αύξηση της ποιότητας και των ποσοτικών επιπτώσεων, να βρουν αποθέματα για την εφαρμογή της πολιτικής διαχείρισης με περιορισμένους πόρους. Για να επιτευχθεί αποτελεσματικότητα, είναι απαραίτητο να καθοριστούν οι στόχοι, να προγραμματιστούν εργασίες στην εργασία. Η έλλειψη στρατηγικού σχεδιασμού αυξάνει την ένταση και το άγχος. Ο σχεδιασμός συνδέεται στενά με άλλες λειτουργίες διαχείρισης. Η στενή σχέση μεταξύ σχεδιασμού και ελέγχου οδηγεί στη βελτίωση της θέσης της εταιρείας μεταξύ των ανταγωνιστών.
  23. 23. 3.6.2.1. Αποτελεσματικότητα της διαδικασίας διαχείρισης Υπάρχουν διάφοροι τρόποι για την αύξηση της αποδοτικότητας της παραγωγής: • η διαδικασία παραγωγής πραγματοποιείται γρήγορα χωρίς να μειώνεται η ποιότητα των • έλεγχος των χρησιμοποιούμενων υλικών • ανάλυση των αναγκών της αγοράς • εξέταση χρόνου αποθήκευσης
  24. 24. 3.6.2.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων που πρέπει να χρησιμοποιούνται Ο Οργανισμός Οικονομικής Συνεργασίας και Ανάπτυξης (ΟΟΣΑ) ορίζει τον δείκτη ως «έναν ποσοτικό ή ποιοτικό παράγοντα ή μεταβλητή που παρέχει ένα εύκολο και αξιόπιστο μέσο μέτρησης της επίτευξης, που αντικατοπτρίζει τις αλλαγές που σχετίζονται με μια παρέμβαση, ή βοηθά στην αξιολόγηση των επιδόσεων ενός αναπτυξιακού παράγοντα». Κατά την ανάπτυξη των δεικτών, πρέπει να πληρούνται οι ακόλουθες απαιτήσεις: • Πληρότητα - με ένα μεγάλο φάσμα μετρούμενων χαρακτηριστικών • Υψηλός βαθμός ακρίβειας - ελάχιστες αποκλίσεις της μέτρησης από την αντικειμενική πραγματικότητα • Ασφάλεια των πληροφοριών - διαθεσιμότητα προσβάσιμων δεδομένων αντικειμενικού χαρακτήρα • Η χρησιμότητα των πληροφοριών που συλλέγονται παρέχει σημαντικές πληροφορίες στους υπεύθυνους λήψης αποφάσεων όσον αφορά τη διευκόλυνση των διαδικασιών διαχείρισης
  25. 25. 3.6.2.2. Δείκτες επιδόσεων που πρέπει να χρησιμοποιούνται • Σημαντικοί δείκτες θα πρέπει να εξαρτώνται από τους στόχους της εταιρείας / αγροκτήματος, από το τι πρέπει να επιτευχθεί σε μια χρονική περίοδο. Ένας βασικός δείκτης θα μπορούσε να είναι η επέκταση των ομάδων πελατών, οι αυξημένες πωλήσεις, τα αυξημένα έσοδα, το αυξημένο μερίδιο αγοράς και η αποτελεσματικότητα της διαχείρισης περιουσιακών στοιχείων.
  26. 26. 3.6.2.3. Συμβουλές για λιγότερη κατανάλωση υλικών διαδικασία παραγωγής - 9 συμβουλές 1. Εκτελέστε μια πλήρη αξιολόγηση - μια διεξοδική και ρεαλιστική αξιολόγηση όλων των εγκαταστάσεων παραγωγής θα πρέπει να είναι το πρώτο βήμα που γίνεται κατά την αντιμετώπιση οποιουδήποτε προβλήματος της εκμετάλλευσης / εταιρείας 2. Προτεραιότητα επιστροφής στην εμπειρία - Εάν η διαδικασία παραγωγής μπορεί να μετακινηθεί γύρω προκειμένου να επενδύσει περισσότερο στους τομείς που θα βελτιώσουν τελικά τις αλληλεπιδράσεις με τους πελάτες και να παρέχουν μετρήσιμα αποτελέσματα, αξίζει να εξετάσουμε για να βελτιωθεί η θέση εντός της γεωργικής βιομηχανίας.
  27. 27. 3.6.2.3. Συμβουλές για λιγότερη διαδικασία παραγωγής που καταναλώνει υλικό 3. Επιδιώξτε τη βελτίωση από μέσα - ανταμείβοντας τους υπαλλήλους με ένα ποσοστό της εξοικονόμησης κόστους από τις ιδέες βελτίωσής τους είναι ένας μεγάλος τρόπος να τροφοδοτηθεί η προθυμία τους να αναζητήσουν πρόσθετους τρόπους για να σώσουν. 4. Επανεξετάστε παλιές ιδέες 5. Ακολουθήστε τα απαιτούμενα πρότυπα ποιότητας, που εφαρμόζονται στον γεωργικό τομέα 6. Μειώστε την κατανάλωση ενέργειας
  28. 28. 3.6.2.3. Συμβουλές για λιγότερη διαδικασία παραγωγής που καταναλώνει υλικό 7. Εργαστείτε πιο έξυπνα μέσω της αυτοματοποίησης 8. Πουλήστε θραύσματα σε πωλητές - πολλοί κατασκευαστές μπορούν επίσης να βρουν έναν εκκαθαριστή για να το πάρει από τα χέρια τους και να διαχειριστεί την πώληση του, ενώ επίσης βάζοντας μετρητά στην τσέπη τους 9. Διαπραγμάτευση με προμηθευτές και μεταφορείς εμπορευμάτων
  29. 29. 3.6.3.1. Στρατηγικές για την αντιμετώπιση των οικολογικών και οικονομικών προβλημάτων Η κύρια ιδέα των στρατηγικών για την αντιμετώπιση των οικολογικών και οικονομικών προβλημάτων είναι η αναδιαμόρφωση της σχέσης μεταξύ της γεωργίας και των οικοσυστημάτων. Οι περισσότερες χώρες στον κόσμο χρησιμοποιούν σπάνιους φυσικούς πόρους. Συνεπώς, η αειφόρος ανάπτυξη ανταποκρίνεται στις ανάγκες του πληθυσμού επί του παρόντος, αλλά δεν θέτει σε κίνδυνο το μέλλον.
  30. 30. 3.6.3.2. Έλλειψη πόρων • Η πολιτική της ΕΕ στηρίζει τη βιώσιμη ανάπτυξη με την προώθηση της διαχείρισης των υδάτων και των αποβλήτων, των φιλικών προς το περιβάλλον και καινοτόμων καθαρών τεχνολογιών, καθώς και μέτρων για την προστασία του αέρα, της βιοποικιλότητας και της φύσης. • Η ΕΕ έχει τη φιλοδοξία να εφαρμόσει νέες πολιτικές και πρωτοβουλίες που σχετίζονται με την αλλαγή του κλίματος, την υπερβολική χρήση των φυσικών πόρων και τη ρύπανση. • Πολλά μέτρα έχουν ληφθεί από την ΕΕ, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της επεξεργασίας λυμάτων, της ανακύκλωσης αποβλήτων, της ανάπτυξης πράσινων υποδομών.
  31. 31. 3.6.3.2. Έλλειψη πόρων • Οι κύριοι τρόποι για τη μείωση της χρήσης ενέργειας σε εταιρείες / αγροκτήματα είναι: – Βελτίωση των τεχνολογικών διαδικασιών και εισαγωγή πιο σύγχρονων και υψηλής τεχνολογίας διαδικασιών. – Βελτίωση της αποδοτικότητας της παραγωγής με τη χρήση συσκευών και μηχανημάτων που εξοικονομούν ηλεκτρική ενέργεια. – Αυτοματοποίηση των τεχνολογικών διαδικασιών στη γεωργία· – Εισαγωγή τεχνολογιών μη αποβλήτων
  32. 32. 3.6.3.3. Αναπαραγωγή φυσικών πόρων • Αναπαραγωγή φυσικών πόρων - αυτοί είναι πόροι παραγωγής που μπορούν να αποκατασταθούν ως μια φυσική διαδικασία μακροπρόθεσμα. Συνεχής αποκατάσταση της γονιμότητας του εδάφους, δάση, διατήρηση της καθαρότητας του αέρα, κλπ. • Εάν οι κλίμακες χρήσης αυξηθούν, η αναπαραγωγή μπορεί να είναι δύσκολο να επιτευχθεί. Υπάρχουν φυσικοί πόροι που δεν μπορούν να αποκατασταθούν. Ανανεώσιμοι πόροι που μπορούν να ανακτηθούν μετά τη χρήση.
  33. 33. Αποποίηση ευθύνης Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες σχετικά με το έργο ECO AGRI, επισκεφθείτε την ιστοσελίδα του έργου στο www.ecofarm-manager.eu ή επισκεφθείτε μας στο https://www.facebook.com/Ecofar2018/. Κατεβάστε την εφαρμογή για κινητά στη διεύθυνση https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ecofar.mobile. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής στην παραγωγή της παρούσας έκδοσης δεν συνιστά αποδοχή του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει αποκλειστικά τις απόψεις των συντακτών, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να αναλάβει την ευθύνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν.

×