Blevivet how to manage online communication v5 public

Disclaimer  The European Commission's support for the production of this publication does not constitute an endorsement o...
  1. 1. BLEVIVET Blended virtual internships in the field of business and entrepreneurship 2019-1-BG01-KA202-062290 How to facilitate online communication and cooperation betweenVET students and their mentors
  2. 2. Log in and go to Online meetings schedule
  3. 3. Go to Online meetings schedule to manage them
  4. 4. Access Course administration and turn editing on
  5. 5. Editing mode is switched on
  6. 6. Click on Add an activity or resource to add a meeting
  7. 7. Choose Zoom meeting from the activities list
  8. 8. Adding a new Zoom meeting - General section
  9. 9. Set password / Enable join before the host
  10. 10. Add restriction for a group – only users in this group will see the meeting
  11. 11. Students who are not in Mr. Smith group will not see the meeting
  12. 12. New created meeting
  13. 13. Once the meeting is saved go to Edit and change the password
  14. 14. Do change 1 digit / letter of the password.
  15. 15. Get and send the password to the corresponding user(s) so s/he/they can join the meeting later on
  16. 16. Send message(s) to inform people about the meeting
  17. 17. Access to the private messages
  18. 18. All users which are enrolled in the Online Meetings Schedule are Searchable, so you are able to send them a message
  19. 19. Manage your contacts / Requests for contacts
  20. 20. Click on user’s name so you can start direct messaging
  21. 21. The message is sent also as email to the user(s)
  22. 22. Disclaimer  The European Commission's support for the production of this publication does not constitute an endorsement of the contents, which reflect the views only of the authors, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein.  For more information  https://www.blended-virtual-internships.eu  https://www.facebook.com/Blevivet/  https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.blevivet.mobile

