THE MAAGTMKIT SYSTEM The Only Modular & At A Glance Kitting System for Small Parts and Hardware
MAAGTMKit – At A Glance • Instant Visual Validation • Decrease QC Validation Time • Reduce F.O.D. • Ergonomic • Error-Proo...
MAAGTMKit - Modularity • Modify Individual Cells for BOM Revisions • Variable Cell Sizes for Efficient Case Layout
• Continuous Improvement • Functional Prebuild Checkout • Identify Part Discrepancies Before they Hit the Floor • Maximum ...
MAAGTMKit - Vendable
MAAGTMKit - Quality • NO Metal on Metal Part Contact • Durable, “Dropable” • Lockable, Stackable & Tamper Proof • 3D Compu...
MAAGTMKit Vs. Foam Kit Upgrade your Foam Kit to MAAG Kit: For the same quantity and hardware MAAGKit is ¼ of the size. Eli...
MAAGTMKit Vs. Bin Kit MAAG Kit Bin Kit Validation Time: 10 Seconds 10 Minutes FOD Potential: Low High 100% Recyclable: Yes...
MAAGTMKit Vs. Bag Kit Upgrade from Bag Kit to Maag Kit MAAG Kit Pros: • Reduce Time • Reduce Waste • Reduced cost over lif...
MAAGTMKit Vs. Bag Kit Reduce On Site Packaging Waste
Implementation Information Required: Bill of Material (BOM) • Kit Name • Part Numbers • Part Quantities • Part Order Part ...
Implementation • Project Data Sheet:
Implementation 1. UPC Furnishes MAAGTM Kit Submittal Drawing 2. Customer Approves 3. Production Begins Process:
Implementation • Submittal Approval Sheet
This presentation is followed by photos of example MAAGTM Kits Thank You for Considering the System
Lean Aircraft Fastener Hardware Kit Cases with Maximum FOD Control

  1. 1. THE MAAGTMKIT SYSTEM The Only Modular & At A Glance Kitting System for Small Parts and Hardware
  2. 2. MAAGTMKit – At A Glance • Instant Visual Validation • Decrease QC Validation Time • Reduce F.O.D. • Ergonomic • Error-Proof • Eliminates Film Canister Cases for Tiny Parts • Track Hundreds of Parts as a Single Entity!
  3. 3. MAAGTMKit - Modularity • Modify Individual Cells for BOM Revisions • Variable Cell Sizes for Efficient Case Layout
  4. 4. • Continuous Improvement • Functional Prebuild Checkout • Identify Part Discrepancies Before they Hit the Floor • Maximum Organization of Small Parts and Hardware • 3 Axis Part Control MAAGTMKit - LEAN
  5. 5. MAAGTMKit - Vendable
  6. 6. MAAGTMKit - Quality • NO Metal on Metal Part Contact • Durable, “Dropable” • Lockable, Stackable & Tamper Proof • 3D Computer Designed & Manufactured • Error Free Repeatability
  7. 7. MAAGTMKit Vs. Foam Kit Upgrade your Foam Kit to MAAG Kit: For the same quantity and hardware MAAGKit is ¼ of the size. Eliminate Foam Replacement Cost
  8. 8. MAAGTMKit Vs. Bin Kit MAAG Kit Bin Kit Validation Time: 10 Seconds 10 Minutes FOD Potential: Low High 100% Recyclable: Yes No Computer-generated: Yes No Buildtime Productivity Increased: Yes No Reduced Footprint Yes No
  9. 9. MAAGTMKit Vs. Bag Kit Upgrade from Bag Kit to Maag Kit MAAG Kit Pros: • Reduce Time • Reduce Waste • Reduced cost over lifecycle MAAG Kit Cons: • Higher Up Front Cost Bag Kit Pros: • Low Initial Cost Bag Kit Cons: • Increase Time - Adds confusion to build station organization • Tens of Thousands of bags discarded per year • Labeled individually for each use • Requires manual counting to validate contents • Higher Cost over time
  10. 10. MAAGTMKit Vs. Bag Kit Reduce On Site Packaging Waste
  11. 11. Implementation Information Required: Bill of Material (BOM) • Kit Name • Part Numbers • Part Quantities • Part Order Part Details • Sample Parts (full kit of parts optimal) • Part Details / Specifications
  12. 12. Implementation • Project Data Sheet:
  13. 13. Implementation 1. UPC Furnishes MAAGTM Kit Submittal Drawing 2. Customer Approves 3. Production Begins Process:
  14. 14. Implementation • Submittal Approval Sheet
  15. 15. This presentation is followed by photos of example MAAGTM Kits Thank You for Considering the System

