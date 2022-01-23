Successfully reported this slideshow.
Advertising Needs A Religious Awakening

Jan. 23, 2022
Marketing

We live in an increasingly divided world and should seek to create narratives that can unify and pull people back into middle ground territory. Given that our personal intuitions and experiences are widely biased, maybe we can find inspiration and value in the connecting tissue that once held the opposing sides together: religion.

Advertising Needs A Religious Awakening

  1. 1. ADVERTISING NEEDS A RELIGIOUS REAWAKENING The case for rebuilding a unifying narrative
  2. 2. VERSE 0 PROLOGUE
  3. 3. TLDR WE LIVE IN AN INCREASINGLY DIVIDED WORLD AND SHOULD SEEK TO CREATE NARRATIVES THAT CAN UNIFY AND PULL PEOPLE BACK INTO MIDDLE GROUND TERRITORY GIVEN THAT OUR PERSONAL INTUITIONS AND EXPERIENCES ARE WIDELY BIASED, MAYBE WE CAN FIND INSPIRATION AND VALUE IN THE CONNECTING TISSUE THAT ONCE HELD THE OPPOSING SIDES TOGETHER: RELIGION
  4. 4. “… you have been touched.by the hand.accept your fate. now lead the way.ascend.to rise.above the whole.this is a calling.on you.I will beat you without anger and I will draw from your eyelid a tear. I bare.my arms.now drive your nails through my palms.when we meet.drive those.nails right through my feet.I have given you something real.you thought that you’d never feel.I have given you something so real.a wound.that will never heal.” – CHVE/Amenra
  5. 5. VERSE I INFERNO
  6. 6. NEGATIVE FEELINGS TOWARDS MEMBERS OF AN OPPOSING POLITICAL PARTY HAVE GROWN 70% SINCE 1978 Source: Stanford + Brown University, 2019
  7. 7. OVER TWO THIRDS OF AMERICANS THINK OTHER PEOPLE CAN’T BE TRUSTED Source: General Social Survey & American National Election Survey, 2020
  8. 8. ONLY 40% OF AMERICANS DEMONSTRATE TRUST IN THEIR INSTITUTIONS Source: 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer
  9. 9. THE U.S. IS THE ONLY ESTABLISHED DEMOCRACY WHERE THE LEVEL OF SOCIAL TRUST IS FALLING INSTEAD OF RISING Source: General Social Survey & American National Election Survey, 2020
  10. 10. 62% OF AMERICANS FEEL MORE ANXIOUS THAN THE YEAR BEFORE Source: APA, 2020
  11. 11. WE ARE REACHING A DANGEROUS TIPPING POINT IN SOCIETY
  12. 12. AND ARE IN DESPERATE NEED TO DECOMPRESS CURRENT TENSIONS AND CREATE NARRATIVES THAT CAN BRING PEOPLE CLOSER TOGETHER
  13. 13. BY IDENTIFYING AND FOCUSING ON MIDDLE GROUND TERRITORY
  14. 14. VERSE II JUDGEMENT
  15. 15. AD PEOPLE ARE IN NO POSITION TO UNDERSTAND AND PREACH A UNIFYING MIDDLE GROUND
  16. 16. ‘THE GROUP COHESION SCORE’ THE RELATIVE LIKEMINDEDNESS OF A GROUP OF PEOPLE BY MEASURING THE SIZE OF THE AVERAGE MAJORITY VIEWPOINT ACROSS +400 LIFESTYLE STATEMENTS Source: Harry Guild, BBH Labs, UK Data, 2020
  17. 17. PEOPLE WORKING IN MARKETING DEMONSTRATE THE STRONGEST IN-GROUP COHESION SCORE THAN ANY OTHER PROFESSION Source: Harry Guild, BBH Labs, UK Data, 2020
  18. 18. PEOPLE WORKING IN MARKETING DEMONSTRATE THE STRONGEST IN-GROUP COHESION SCORE THAN ANY OTHER PROFESSION MORE THAN PEOPLE WORKING IN THE MILITARY Source: Harry Guild, BBH Labs, UK Data, 2020
  19. 19. “This is advertising’s biggest problem. This is the monoculture. How can we possibly understand, represent and sell to an entire country when we exist in such a bubble? We like to style ourselves as free thinkers, mavericks and crazies, but the grim truth is that we’re a more insular profession than farming and boast more conformists than the military. We have become the followers of [Monty Python’s] Brian, shouting “we are all individuals” in mindless unison. No wonder we’re so out of touch.” Source: Harry Guild, BBH Labs, UK Data, 2020
  20. 20. WE OPERATE ON DIFFERENT MORAL AND CULTURAL CODES COMPARED TO THE MAINSTREAM POPULATION BY PUTTING SIGNIFICANTLY LESS VALUE ON ELEMENTS THAT CAN BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER Source: Reach Solutions + Haidt. J The Empathy Delusion, 2020
  21. 21. MAINSTREAM POPULATION MARKETING & ADVERTISING PEOPLE Source: Reach Solutions + Haidt. J The Empathy Delusion, 2020 IN-GROUP LOYALTY MOST PEOPLE PUT MUST HIGHER EMPHASIS ON THE IMPORTANCE OF THE GROUP THEY BELONG TO IN THEIR MORAL DECISION MAKING 42% 29%
  22. 22. MAINSTREAM POPULATION MARKETING & ADVERTISING PEOPLE Source: Reach Solutions + Haidt. J The Empathy Delusion, 2020 AUTHORITY / RESPECT THEY VALUE THE IMPORTANCE OF AUTHORITY AND RESPECT IN THAT PROCESS MUCH MORE 48% 34%
  23. 23. ABOVE ALL, THEY PUT MORE EMPHASIS ON THE IMPORTANCE OF PURITY AND SANCTITY WHEN MAKING MORAL DECISIONS MAINSTREAM POPULATION MARKETING & ADVERTISING PEOPLE 52% 32% Source: Reach Solutions + Haidt. J The Empathy Delusion, 2020 PURITY / SANCTITY
  24. 24. Source: Reach Solutions, 2020 AD PEOPLE SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERESTIMATE THE MAINSTREAMS’ FOCUS ON SELF-DIRECTION, UNIVERSALISM AND BENEVOLENCE AND VASTLY OVERESTIMATE THEIR FOCUS ON HEDONISM, ACHIEVEMENT AND POWER
  25. 25. Source: Reach Solutions, 2020 ‘To have my name known by lots of people’ ‘To be unique and stand out from the crowd’ ‘To have a high-status job and earn lots of money’ ‘To have many expensive possessions’ ‘To keep up with the latest trends and fashions’ 11% 14% 25% 47% 28% 28% 47% 18% 17% 30% AD PEOPLE PUT MUCH MORE IMPORTANCE ON EXTRINSIC AND MATERIAL ASPIRATIONS COMPARED TO THE MAINSTREAM POPULATION MAINSTREAM POPULATION MARKETING & ADVERTISING PEOPLE
  26. 26. Source: Reach Solutions, 2020 MAINSTREAM POPULATION MARKETING & ADVERTISING PEOPLE ‘To have my name known by lots of people’ ‘To be unique and stand out from the crowd’ ‘To have a high-status job and earn lots of money’ ‘To have many expensive possessions’ ‘To keep up with the latest trends and fashions’ ADVERTISING & MARKETING ESTIMATION OF MAINSTREAM 82% 11% 14% 25% 63% 57% 47% 28% 28% 47% 18% 68% 17% 30% 75% AND OUR INTUITION FAILS US IMMENSELY WHEN ESTIMATING NORMAL’S PEOPLE ASPIRATIONS
  27. 27. WE ARE PART OF AN ELITIST AND MONOTONOUS BUBBLE WHO SEES THE WORLD DIFFERENTLY HAS A VASTLY DIVERGENT MORAL COMPASS PUTS MUCH MORE EMPHASIS ON SELF-REALIZATION AND ABOVE ALL FAILS TO RECOGNIZE AND EMPATHIZE WITH THE REAL ASPIRATIONS AND DESIRES OF NORMAL PEOPLE
  28. 28. VERSE III SIN
  29. 29. “All of us who professionally use the mass media are the shapers of society. We can vulgarize that society. We can brutalize it. Or we can help lift it onto a higher level.” - Bill Bernbach
  30. 30. HOWEVER…
  31. 31. “The bobos [creative class] have coalesced into an insular, intermarrying brahmin elite that dominates culture, media, education, and tech” - David Brooks, ‘How the Bobos Broke America’, The Atlantic, Sept 2021
  32. 32. “We believe in human dignity and classical liberalism—free speech, open inquiry, tolerance of different viewpoints, personal autonomy, and pluralism — but our class has not delivered for the people outside it…” - David Brooks, ‘How the Bobos Broke America’, The Atlantic, Sept 2021
  33. 33. “… we never accepted the fact that we were a leadership class, never took on the institutional responsibilities that go with that acceptance, never got to know or work with people not in our class, and so never earned the legitimacy and trust that is required if any group is going to effectively lead.” - David Brooks, ‘How the Bobos Broke America’, The Atlantic, Sept 2021
  34. 34. OUR INDUSTRY’S GREATEST SIN IS FAILING TO TAKE UP OUR RESPONSIBILITY TO ENGAGE AND UNDERSTAND THE MAINSTREAM SO THAT WE CAN CREATE UNIFYING NARRATIVES
  35. 35. WE ARE BLINDED BY OUR MORAL VANITY AND SELF-OBSESSION
  36. 36. RELIVING A VICTORIAN ERA WHERE WE BELIEVE WE KNOW WHAT’S BEST FOR PEOPLE ON HOW THEY SHOULD LIVE THEIR LIVES RATHER THEN SEEKING TO UNDERSTAND THEM
  37. 37. VERSE IV REVELATION
  38. 38. IF WE WANT TO TAKE UP OUR RESPONSIBILITY, WE NEED TO START CREATING NARRATIVES THAT CAN HEAL AND UNIFY
  39. 39. Source: Orlando Wood, System1/IPA - Lemon, 2019 // Iain McGilchrist, 2012 RIGHT BRAIN STORYTELLING THAT TAKES IN CONTEXT, NUANCE, AND DEPTH, AND THAT USES EMPATHY, IMPLICITLY AND HUMAN CONNECTIONS TO DEFINE THE WORLD LEFT BRAIN STORYTELLING THAT IS STATIC, FRAGMENTED, EXPLICIT, ONE-DIRECTIONAL, AND THAT USES CATEGORIES, REPETITION AND LITERAL WAYS TO DEFINE THE WORLD OUR BRAIN PROCESSES NARRATIVES DIFFERENTLY
  40. 40. Source: Orlando Wood, System1/IPA - Lemon, 2019 // Iain McGilchrist, 2012 OUR BRAIN PROCESSES NARRATIVES DIFFERENTLY
  41. 41. Source: Orlando Wood, System1/IPA - Lemon, 2019 // Iain McGilchrist, 2012 RIGHT BRAIN SIGNS OF A SOCIETY THAT IS MORE COMMUNITY AND CONNECTION-ORIENTED LEFT BRAIN SIGN OF A SOCIETY THAT IS DOGMATIC BY NATURE AND SEEKS POWER AND CONTROL
  42. 42. Source: Orlando Wood, System1/IPA - Lemon, 2019 // Iain McGilchrist, 2012 WE ARE CURRENTLY LIVING THROUGH AN INCREASINGLY LEFT-BRAIN CULTURE
  43. 43. Source: Orlando Wood, System1 & IPA, Lemon, 2019 MISSING OUT ON CRUCIAL ELEMENTS OF DEPTH, CONTEXT, IMPLICIT METAPHORS, AND CONNECTIONS ELEMENTS IN STORYTELLING THAT YIELD MUCH BETTER COMMERCIAL RESULTS
  44. 44. WE NEED TO BUILD A NEW MODERN SENSORY EXPERIENCE
  45. 45. “Interpretation takes the sensory experience of the work of art for granted, and proceeds from there. This cannot be taken for granted, now. Think of the sheer manipulation of works of art available to every one of us, superadded to the conflicting tastes and odors and sights of the urban environment that bombard our senses.” - Susan Sontag, Against Interpretation, 1966
  46. 46. “Ours is a culture based on excess, on overproduction; the result is a steady loss of sharpness in our sensory experience. All the conditions of modern life – its material plentitude, its sheer crowdedness – conjoin to dull our sensory faculties […] What is important now is to recover our senses. We must learn to see more, to hear more, to feel more.” - Susan Sontag, Against Interpretation, 1966
  47. 47. “… in place of a hermeneutics, we need an erotics of art.” - Susan Sontag, Against Interpretation, 1966
  48. 48. THUS OUR HEALING NARRATIVES NEED TO
  49. 49. THUS OUR HEALING NARRATIVES NEED TO APPEAL TO PEOPLE ACROSS POLITICAL AND SOCIAL CLASS SPECTRUMS
  50. 50. THUS OUR HEALING NARRATIVES NEED TO APPEAL TO PEOPLE ACROSS POLITICAL AND SOCIAL CLASS SPECTRUMS FOCUS ON INTRINSIC VALUES SUCH AS SELF-DIRECTION AND BENEVOLENCE
  51. 51. THUS OUR HEALING NARRATIVES NEED TO APPEAL TO PEOPLE ACROSS POLITICAL AND SOCIAL CLASS SPECTRUMS FOCUS ON INTRINSIC VALUES SUCH AS SELF-DIRECTION AND BENEVOLENCE PUT EMPHASIS ON IN-GROUP BELONGING WITH ELEMENTS OF PURITY AND SANCTITY
  52. 52. THUS OUR HEALING NARRATIVES NEED TO APPEAL TO PEOPLE ACROSS POLITICAL AND SOCIAL CLASS SPECTRUMS FOCUS ON INTRINSIC VALUES SUCH AS SELF-DIRECTION AND BENEVOLENCE PUT EMPHASIS ON IN-GROUP BELONGING WITH ELEMENTS OF PURITY AND SANCTITY EMBODY DEPTH, CONTEXT, IMPLICITNESS, AND CONNECTION
  53. 53. VERSE V SALVATION
  54. 54. IN THE PROCESS OF DISMANTLING RELIGION IN THE WEST WE DESTROYED THE BALANCING BRIDGE THAT HELD THE TWO OPPOSING SIDES TIGHTLY TOGETHER
  55. 55. SO THAT THE OPPOSING SIDES GREW LARGER AND FURTHER AWAY FROM EACH OTHER
  56. 56. THE DEATH OF GOD WILL ONLY RESULT IN AUTHORITARIANISM AND NIHILISM - Friedrich Nietzsche
  57. 57. “The basis of religion is the awareness of men of their finiteness and the inexorable limits to their powers, and the consequent effort to find a coherent answer to reconcile them to that human condition […] the world has become too scientific and drab. Humans want a sense of wonder and mystery” - Daniel Bell
  58. 58. THIS IS NOT TO BRING BACK AN IDEOLOGY AS WE’VE KNOWN BEFORE
  59. 59. RATHER EXTRACT THE VALUES THAT MAKE SENSE FOR TODAY
  60. 60. VALUES SUCH AS:
  61. 61. COMMUNITY
  62. 62. FAMILY
  63. 63. HUMILITY
  64. 64. ANGST
  65. 65. SERENITY
  66. 66. MODESTY
  67. 67. THESE CAN BE THE BUILDING BLOCKS FOR POTENT NARRATIVES
  68. 68. CAPTURING OUR COLLECTIVE ALIENATION IN SOCIETY
  69. 69. OUR INHERENT DENIAL OF GROWING OLD
  70. 70. CELEBRATING THE VALUES OF WORK AND FAMILY RESPONSIBILITIES
  71. 71. EXPLORING OUR PRIMAL SEXUAL DESIRES
  72. 72. TAPPING INTO A INNATE SERENITY
  73. 73. ACKNOWLEDGING OUR SHARED FRAGILITY AND LIMITATIONS ACKNOWLEDGING OUR SHARED FRAGILITY
  74. 74. THESE ARE TIMELESS THEMES THAT HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR CENTURIES AND ARE PART OF HUMAN AND SOCIETAL FABRIC
  75. 75. AND THEY JUST MIGHT BE A TINY PART OF THE SOLUTION OF SOCIETY’S HEALING AND UNIFICATION AND THEY JUST MIGHT BE A TINY PART TO THE SOLUTION OF RECREATING A MIDDLE GROUND TERRITORY AND BRINGING PEOPLE A LITTLE CLOSER TOGETHER AGAIN
  76. 76. AND THEY JUST MIGHT BE A TINY PART OF THE SOLUTION OF SOCIETY’S HEALING AND UNIFICATION PHILIP DE MEULEMEESTER STRATEGY DIRECTOR FIG

