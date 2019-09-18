Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Hunt best mystery audiobooks The Hunt best mystery audiobooks | The Hunt free horror audiobooks | The Hunt thriller au...
The Hunt best mystery audiobooks Disgraced detective turned private investigator, Ray Clancy, left the force with a case u...
The Hunt best mystery audiobooks Written By: J.M. Dabney, Davidson King Narrated By: Tor Thom, Kirt Graves Publisher: Tant...
The Hunt best mystery audiobooks Download Full Version The HuntAudio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Hunt best mystery audiobooks

6 views

Published on

The Hunt best mystery audiobooks | The Hunt free horror audiobooks | The Hunt thriller audiobooks | The Hunt free audio books

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Hunt best mystery audiobooks

  1. 1. The Hunt best mystery audiobooks The Hunt best mystery audiobooks | The Hunt free horror audiobooks | The Hunt thriller audiobooks | The Hunt free audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Hunt best mystery audiobooks Disgraced detective turned private investigator, Ray Clancy, left the force with a case unsolved. Finding the killer was no longer his problem, but it still haunted him. How long would he survive the frustration of not knowing before he gave into the compulsion of his nature to solve the crime? Server Andrew Shay existed where he didn't feel he belonged, living behind the guise of a costume. Yet it paid the bills, and he refused to complain about the little things in life. One night he returned home from work to find his roommate dead and the killer still there. Afraid and alone, his life spiraled and he didn't know what to do. Could a detective at his core and a scared young man join forces to bring down the killer in their midst? Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. The Hunt best mystery audiobooks Written By: J.M. Dabney, Davidson King Narrated By: Tor Thom, Kirt Graves Publisher: Tantor Media Date: April 2019 Duration: 5 hours 24 minutes
  4. 4. The Hunt best mystery audiobooks Download Full Version The HuntAudio OR Get now

×