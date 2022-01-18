Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 20

Coding software and tools used for data science management - Phdassistance

Jan. 18, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

The technique of extracting usable information from data is known as data science. This is the procedure for collecting, modelling and analysing, data in order to address real-world issues. Data Science tools have been developed as a result of the vast range of applications and rising demand. The following section goes through the greatest Data Science tools in detail.The most notable attribute of these tools is that they do not require the usage of programming languages to implement Data Science.

Read More: https://bit.ly/3rbp1Lb

For Enquiry:
India: +91 91769 66446
UK: +44 7537144372
Email: info@phdassistance.com

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(3.5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(4.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free

Coding software and tools used for data science management - Phdassistance

  1. 1. CODING SOFTW ARE ANDTOOLS USEDFOR DATA SCIENCE MANAGEMENT An Academic presentation by Dr. Nancy Agnes, Head, Technical Operations, Phdassistance Group www.phdassistance.com Email: info@phdassistance.com
  2. 2. Today's Discussion Apache Hadoop Microsoft HD Insights Informatica PowerCenter RapidMiner H2O.ai DataRobot Tableau
  3. 3. The technique of extracting usable information from data is known as data science. This is the procedure for collecting, modelling and analysing, data in order to address real-world issues. Data Science tools have been developed as a result of the vast range of applications and rising demand. The following section goes through the greatest Data Science tools in detail.
  4. 4. The most notable attribute of these tools is that they do not require the usage of programming languages to implement Data Science. They have pre-defined functions, algorithms, and a user-friendly graphical user interface.
  5. 5. Several start-ups and IT behemoths are attempting to provide such user- friendly Data Science solutions [1]. However, because Data Science is such a large process, using only one tool to complete the process is rarely sufficient. Phdassistance experts have experience in working with Data Science tools. Talk to Expert
  6. 6. Apache Hadoop Apache Hadoop is really a freeware, open-source system for storing and managing massive amounts of data. It allows enormous data sets to be dispersed across a group of hundreds and thousands of machines for processing.
  7. 7. It's utilised for data processing and high-level calculations. The Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) is utilized for data storage in this programme, which distributes large volumes of data over several nodes for distributed, parallel processing. Various data analysis components, such as Hadoop YARN, Hadoop MapReduce, and so on, are made available through this module. Phdassistance assist you in coding software tools. Order Now.
  8. 8. Microsoft HDInsights Microsoft's Azure HD Insight is a cloud platform that allows you to process, analyse, and store data. Milliman, Adobe, and Jet are among the companies that utilise Azure HD Insights to handle and manage vast volumes of data. It has complete integration support for Spark clusters and Apache Hadoop for processing data. Microsoft HD Insights uses Windows Azure Blob as its default storage system. It can handle its most sensitive information among thousands of servers with ease. Microsoft R Server is a server that enables enterprise-scale R for statistical analysis and the creation of robust Machine Learning models.
  9. 9. Informatica PowerCenter The fact that Informatica's sales has tapered off to roughly $1.05 billion explains the hype around the company. Informatica provides a variety of data integration products. Informatica PowerCenter, on the other hand, stands out owing to its database converged infrastructure.
  10. 10. Based on the ETL (Extract Transform Load) design, a data integration tool is designed. It assists in obtaining data from a variety of sources, converting and processing it to meet business needs, and then transferring or releasing it into a storehouse.
  11. 11. RapidMiner is among the most useful software for adopting Data Science, which comes as no surprise. RapidMiner was named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms 2017, the Forrester Wave for Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics, and the G2 Crowd predictive analytics grid as one of the best performers. A unified platform for processing data, machine learning model development, and deployment [3]. It has support for combining the Hadoop framework with all its RapidMiner Radoop in-built. RapidMiner
  12. 12. H2O.ai H2O.ai is the business behind H2O, an open-source Machine Learning (ML) solution that aims to make ML more accessible to everyone. H20.ai is a free and open-source data science application that aims to make data modelling more straightforward.
  13. 13. Because most engineers and data scientists are comfortable with R and Python, applying Machine Learning is easy. It can use a variety of Machine Learning techniques, such as generalised linear models (GLM), classification algorithms, and boosting machine learning, to name a few. It supports Apache Hadoop integration for processing and analysing massive volumes of data. Phdassistance experts has experience in handling dissertation and assignment in Engineering research with assured 2:1distinction. Talk to Experts Now
  14. 14. DataRobot DataRobot is an AI-powered automation tool that assists in the creation of precise prediction models. DataRobot provides a variety of Machine Learning methods, such as regression models, clustering, and classification, simple to implement.
  15. 15. Allows hundreds of servers to be used to facilitate multiprocessing to do data processing, modelling, validation, and other tasks at the same time. DataRobot examines the models on a variety of use cases to discover which one generates the most accurate predictions. The entire Machine Learning process is implemented at a huge scale. It implements parameter adjustment and a variety of additional validation approaches to make model assessment easier and more effective. Phdassistance experts can help you with writing in data science tools.
  16. 16. Tableau Tableau seems to be the most widely used data visualisation tool available. It helps you to convert raw, uneditable data into a format that can be processed and understood. Tableau visualisations can readily help you grasp the relationships in between predictor variables. It can connect to numerous data sources and display large data sets to look for patterns and connections.
  17. 17. Tableau Desktop allows you to generate customised reports and dashboards that are updated in real time. Tableau also has cross-database connect capabilities, which allows you to build calculated fields and combine tables, which aids in the resolution of complicated data- driven issues. Phdassitance has vast experience in developing dissertation research topics for students pursuing the dissertation in Engineering. Order Now
  18. 18. The demand for Data Science with Programming language specialists has skyrocketed, making this course appropriate for students of all skill levels. The Data Science with Python course is designed for analytics experts who want to work with Python, as well as software and IT professionals interested in Analytics and anybody with a love for Data Science.
  19. 19. UNITED KINGDOM +44 7537144372 INDIA +91-9176966446 EMAIL info@phdassistance.co m CONTACT US

×