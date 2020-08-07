Successfully reported this slideshow.
DelveInsight's "Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), also known as Devic disease, is a chronic disorder of the brain and spinal cord dominated by inflammation of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) and inflammation of the spinal cord (myelitis). Classically, it was felt to be a monophasic illness, consisting of episodes of inflammation of one or both optic nerves and the spinal cord over a short period of time (days or weeks) but, after the initial episode, no recurrence. It is now recognized that most patients satisfying current criteria for NMOSD experience repeated attacks separated by periods of remission. The interval between attacks may be weeks, months or years. In its early stages, NMOSD may be confused with multiple sclerosis (MS).

  1. 1. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Market Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), also known as Devic disease, is a chronic disorder of the brain and spinal cord dominated by inflammation of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) and inflammation of the spinal cord (myelitis). Classically, it was felt to be a monophasic illness, consisting of episodes of inflammation of one or both optic nerves and the spinal cord over a short period of time (days or weeks) but, after the initial episode, no recurrence. It is now recognized that most patients satisfying current criteria for NMOSD experience repeated attacks separated by periods of remission. The interval between attacks may be weeks, months or years. In its early stages, NMOSD may be confused with multiple sclerosis (MS). DelveInsight's "Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market. Download free sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neuromyelitis-optica- spectrum-disorder-nmosd-market Geography Covered  The United States  EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)  Japan Study Period: 2017-2030
  2. 2. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm The characteristic symptoms of NMOSD are either optic neuritis or myelitis; either may occur as the first symptom. Optic neuritis is inflammation, of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) leading to pain inside the eye which rapidly is followed by loss of clear vision (acuity). Usually, only one eye is affected (unilateral) although both eyes may be involved simultaneously (bilateral). NMOSD may or may not be preceded by a prodromal upper respiratory infection. The DelveInsight Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market report gives a thorough understanding of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment. Diagnosis This segment of the report covers the detailed diagnostic methods or tests for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD). Treatment It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) treatment algorithms and guidelines in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Epidemiology The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken. NMOSD can affect children as young as 3 years and adults as old as 90 years. The onset of NMOSD varies from childhood to adulthood, and the average age of onset is about 40. Key Findings The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. Country Wise- Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Epidemiology The epidemiology segment also provides the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. Click here and get access to free sample pages of the report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neuromyelitis-optica-spectrum-disorder-nmosd-market Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Drug Chapters
  3. 3. The dynamics of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030. Drug chapter segment of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) report encloses the detailed analysis of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases. Marketed Drugs The report provides the details of the marketed product available for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) treatment. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Emerging Drugs The report provides the details of the emerging therapies under the late and mid-stage of development for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) treatment. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Market Outlook Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) is a heterogeneous but well-defined clinical entity, distinct from other neurologic and systemic inflammatory diseases, and treatment is poised for expansion. Treatment of NMO includes both the management of acute attacks and the prevention of future exacerbations. The goal of acute therapy is to minimize irreversible damage and accelerate recovery. Preventative therapy should lower the frequency and severity of future exacerbations. To summarize, a better and clear understanding of the pathogenesis of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) will significantly improve the treatment regimens and development of novel therapies. With this, several companies have started working toward the development of new therapeutic options. The NMOSD market is expected to experience a positive growth in the coming years owing to the already prescribed products along with the launch of distinctive emerging therapies in the coming years. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies, such as Chugai, Bio-Thera Solutions, Remegen, Harbour BioMed and others are actively working toward the development of potential therapies in order to fulfill the unmet medical needs of the currently used therapeutics. Overall, the rise in Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder population, increased funding by governmental bodies, and vigorous R&D activities are further expected to propel the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market during the forecast period (2020–2030). The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology. According to DelveInsight, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030. Key Findings This section includes a glimpse of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market in 7MM. The United States Market Outlook
  4. 4. This section provides the total Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market size and market size by therapies in the United States. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook The total Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom is provided in this section. Japan Market Outlook The total Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market size and market size by therapies in Japan is also mentioned. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Drugs Uptake This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug. This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Pipeline Development Activities The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics. Pipeline Development Activities The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details and other information for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) emerging therapies. Request for sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neuromyelitis-optica- spectrum-disorder-nmosd-market Scope of the Report  The report covers the descriptive overview of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies  Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM  Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape  A detailed review of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM  The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) market
