https://champsfamilyautomotive.com - At Champs Family Automotive, we are proud to be your neighborhood automotive and diesel specialist serving the Surprise & Goodyear AZ area! Our auto repair services include air conditioning repair, engine repair brake system repair, cooling & heating transmission & transaxle suspension & steering And Much More.

Our ASE certified technicians use experience and the latest, state of the art, computerized diagnostic equipment to get to the root problem.

Our ASE certified technicians use experience and the latest, state of the art, computerized diagnostic equipment to get to the root problem.

Auto Repair Services & Diesel Specialist In The Surprise & Goodyear AZ

  1. 1. At Champs Family Automotive, we are proud to be your neighborhood automotive and diesel specialist serving the Surprise & Goodyear AZ area!
  2. 2. OUR AUTO REPAIR SERVICES INCLUDE: - Air Conditioning Repair - Engine Repair - Brake System Repair - Cooling & Heating - Transmission & Transaxle - Suspension & Steering And Much More
  3. 3. We also offer RV & Travel Trailer services that include repair and maintenance, storage spaces, trip prep, and much more.
  4. 4. Our ASE certified technicians use experience and the latest, state of the art, computerized diagnostic equipment to get to the root problem. We believe in getting the problem fixed right, the first time!
  5. 5. To learn more about what we can do for you, give us a call today! Champs Family Automotive Surprise Location 17141 N Dysart Road, SURPRISE, AZ 85378 Phone: 623-376-6791 Goodyear Location 13765 W. Auto Drive, Suite 128 GILBERT, AZ 85338 Phone: 623-882-8200

