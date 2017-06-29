Medidas de variabilidad o dispersión ( de una muestra de datos numéricos) Índices utilizados para medir el grado de disper...
Rango y Rango Intercuartílico Rango: La medida de variabilidad mas sencilla es el rango. Rango= valor mayor – valor menor ...
Ejercicio 1 Los siguientes datos son utilidades diarias en una muestra de 18 días de operación de un negocio. 31, 20, 38, ...
Varianza y desviación estándar o típica. La varianza es una medida de la variabilidad que utiliza todos los datos. La vari...
Varianza poblacional La varianza poblacional se denota con la letra griega En una población que hay N observaciones y la m...
Varianza muestral La varianza muestral es el estimador de la varianza poblacional . Se define de la siguiente manera:
Desviación estándar La desviación estándar se define como la raíz cuadrada positiva de la varianza. La desviación estándar...
Fórmulas alternativa para el cálculo de la varianza y la desviación estándar muestral Se tienen las siguientes: 𝑥𝑖 2 − ( 𝑥...
Propiedades de la varianza  Si a cada uno de los datos de una muestra le sumamos una constante, la varianza de los nuevos...
Interpretación de la desviación estándar Tal como hemos definido esta medida, no se le encuentra una interpretación eviden...
Coeficiente de variación El coeficiente de variación es una mediada relativa de la variabilidad; mide la desviación estánd...
La interpretación de este coeficiente es igual al de otras medidas de dispersión. El grado de representatividad de la medi...
Análisis exploratorio de datos Para el análisis exploratorio se hace uso de operaciones aritméticas sencillas y representa...
Diagrama de caja Un diagrama de caja es un resumen gráfico de los datos con base en el resumen de los cinco números antes ...
Ejercicio 1 A continuación se presentan las ventas, en millones de dólares, de 21 empresas farmacéuticas. 8408 1374 1872 8...
Sesión medidas de variabilidad

  1. 1. Medidas de variabilidad o dispersión ( de una muestra de datos numéricos) Índices utilizados para medir el grado de dispersión de los datos de una muestra o población. Los más utilizados son: 1. Rango. 2. Rango intercuartil. 3. Varianza y desviación estándar o típica. (se supera con ellos el hecho de mostrar una mejor dispersión de datos aunque haya datos separados) 4. Coeficiente de variación. (toma en cuenta todos los datos de la muestra)
  2. 2. Rango y Rango Intercuartílico Rango: La medida de variabilidad mas sencilla es el rango. Rango= valor mayor – valor menor Rango Intercuartílico: es una medida que no es afectada por los valores extremos llamada (RIC), esta medida de variabilidad es la diferencia entre el tercer cuartil y el primer cuartil. En otras palabras, el rango intercuartílico es el rango en el que se encuentra el 50%central de los datos. RIC=Q3-Q1
  3. 3. Ejercicio 1 Los siguientes datos son utilidades diarias en una muestra de 18 días de operación de un negocio. 31, 20, 38, 50, 49, 56, 9, 32, 48, 22, 27, 15, 13, 23, 26, 10, 28, 30. Determine:  Rango y el rango intercuartílico
  4. 4. Varianza y desviación estándar o típica. La varianza es una medida de la variabilidad que utiliza todos los datos. La varianza esta basada en la diferencia entre el valor de la observación y la media de los datos. Se tienen dos tipos de varianza: 1. La varianza poblacional. 2. La varianza muestral.
  5. 5. Varianza poblacional La varianza poblacional se denota con la letra griega En una población que hay N observaciones y la media poblacional , la varianza poblacional se define como:
  6. 6. Varianza muestral La varianza muestral es el estimador de la varianza poblacional . Se define de la siguiente manera:
  7. 7. Desviación estándar La desviación estándar se define como la raíz cuadrada positiva de la varianza. La desviación estándar es mas fácil de interpretar que la varianza debido a que la desviación estándar se mide en las mismas unidades que los datos. Desviación estándar poblacional: Desviación estándar muestral:
  8. 8. Fórmulas alternativa para el cálculo de la varianza y la desviación estándar muestral Se tienen las siguientes: 𝑥𝑖 2 − ( 𝑥𝑖)2 𝑠2 = 𝑛 𝑛 − 1 𝑠 = 𝑥𝑖 2 − ( 𝑖)2 𝑛 𝑛 − 1
  9. 9. Propiedades de la varianza  Si a cada uno de los datos de una muestra le sumamos una constante, la varianza de los nuevos datos es igual a la original.  Si a cada dato de una muestra se multiplica por una constante real entonces la varianza de los nuevos datos se puede obtener multiplicando la varianza original por el cuadrado de la constante. ¿Qué ocurre con la deviación estándar?
  10. 10. Interpretación de la desviación estándar Tal como hemos definido esta medida, no se le encuentra una interpretación evidente. Su interpretación y significado, se encuentra al referirla a la relación que guarda con las distribuciones que tienden a la simetría o perfectamente normales. Una distribución normal, se define completamente por su media aritmética y por su desviación típica. Si asumimos que una distribución es normal, se cumple lo siguiente:  𝜇 ± 𝜎 Comprende aproximadamente el 68% de los términos de la serie  𝜇 ± 2𝜎 Comprende aproximadamente el 95% de los términos de la serie  𝜇 ± 3𝜎 Comprende aproximadamente el 99% de los términos de la serie
  11. 11. Ejercicio 1 Los siguientes datos son utilidades diarias en una muestra de 18 días de operación de un negocio. 31, 20, 38, 50, 49, 56, 9, 32, 48, 22, 27, 15, 13, 23, 26, 10, 28, 30. Determine:  la varianza y la desviación estándar de las utilidades diarias del negocio.
  12. 12. Coeficiente de variación El coeficiente de variación es una mediada relativa de la variabilidad; mide la desviación estándar en relación con la media. Este estadístico descriptivo indica cuan grande es la desviación estándar en relación con la media. CV=(desviación estándar/media)*100% 𝐶𝑉= 𝑆 ∗ 100% 𝑥
  13. 13. La interpretación de este coeficiente es igual al de otras medidas de dispersión. El grado de representatividad de la media se determina por medio del coeficiente de variabilidad en la forma siguiente: Grado en que la media representa a la serie:  De 0 a menos de 10%.....Media altamente representativa  De 10 a menos de 20%......Media bastante representativa  De 20 a menos a 30%….Media tiene representatividad  De 30 a menos de 40%....Media cuya representación es dudosa  De 40% o más….Media carente de representatividad
  14. 14. Ejercicio 1 Los siguientes datos son utilidades diarias en una muestra de 18 días de operación de un negocio. 31, 20, 38, 50, 49, 56, 9, 32, 48, 22, 27, 15, 13, 23, 26, 10, 28, 30. Determine:  El coeficiente de variación.  Que se pude concluir con el resultado obtenido.
  15. 15. Análisis exploratorio de datos Para el análisis exploratorio se hace uso de operaciones aritméticas sencillas y representaciones gráficas fáciles de dibujar para resumir datos. Se pude realizar análisis exploratorios de los datos, se consideran los resúmenes de cinco números y los diagramas de cajas. El resumen de cinco número se usan los cinco números siguientes para resumir los datos: 1. El valor menor. 2. El primer cuartil. 3. La mediana. 4. El tercer cuartil. 5. El valor mayor.
  16. 16. Diagrama de caja Un diagrama de caja es un resumen gráfico de los datos con base en el resumen de los cinco números antes mencionados. Los diagramas de caja proporcionan otra manera de identificar observaciones atípicas. Si se hace uso de los siguientes usos. 𝐿𝐼= 𝑄1−1.5𝑅𝐼𝐶 𝐿𝑆= 𝑄3+1.5𝑅𝐼𝐶
  17. 17. Ejercicio 1 A continuación se presentan las ventas, en millones de dólares, de 21 empresas farmacéuticas. 8408 1374 1872 8879 2459 11413 608 14138 6452 1850 2818 1356 10498 7478 4019 4341 739 2127 3653 5794 8305  Proporcione el resumen de cinco números con su respectivo diagrama de cajas.  Calcule los limites superior e inferior.  ¿Hay alguna observación atípica?

