----<>----

SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Girls Who Looked Under Rocks The six women portrayed in this book--Maria Merian (b. 1647), Anna Comstock (b. 1854), Frances Hamerstrom (b. 1907), Rachel Carson (b. 1907), Miriam Rothschild (b. 1908) and Jane Goodall (b. 1934)--all grew up to become award-winning scientists, writers and artists, as comfortable with a pen as with a magnifying glass. They all started out as girls who didn t run from spiders or snakes, but crouch... Full description

BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Jeannine Atkins

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-3

-Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

-Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

-Format : DOC

-Seller information : Jeannine Atkins ( 5✮ )

-Link Download : https://trundomacing3.blogspot.ca/?book=1584690119



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://trundomacing3.blogspot.ca/?book=1584690119 )

