Como medir peces para torneos de pesca

REGLAS DE COMO MEDIR PECES Y COMO NO MEDIR PECES
ERRORES FRECUENTES
Cola Torcida
Anzuelos en la boca
No se ve la punta de la regla y esta en diagonal la foto
El pez esta en la parte inferior de la regla, debe ir es en la mitad de la regla y tiene anzuelo en la boca
No se ve el tope de la regla
La foto esta muy borrosa. Nota: Esta foto es de otro club y fue tomada solo, para modo de instruir, si desean sea retirada...
La regla esta muy sucia, Esta foto es de otro club y fue tomada solo, para modo de instruir, si desean sea retirada favor ...
La regla esta concava y el pez con anzuelo en la boca. Nota: Esta foto es de otro club y fue tomada solo, para modo de ins...
El pez esta medido al contrario. Nota: Esta foto es de otro club y fue tomada solo, para modo de instruir, si desean sea r...
Foto en diagonal
Foto tomada con efecto ojo de pez de camara Go Pro No es valida por que no se aprecia bien la medida
DIFERENCIACION
Foto de frente con la cola cerrada, boca cerrada donde se ve el Tope a la regla y es clara la longitud total
Es permitido que en la foto de medida estén manos manipulando el pez. Siempre y cuando se vea el tope de la regla con la b...
Nota: Esta foto es de otro club y fue tomada solo, para modo de instruir, si desean sea retirada favor escribirnos. Este m...
Nota: Esta foto es de otro club y fue tomada solo, para modo de instruir, si desean sea retirada favor escribirnos. Este m...
Gracias
