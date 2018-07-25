Synnopsis :

Skip McGrath s Three Weeks to eBay Profits garnered positive reviews from users who found it an easy and actionable approach to making money by selling through the world s largest online auction site. This is a new and updated version of this classic guide, the first update since 2009. Since then, changes to eBay s user policy have been extensive, including the widespread integration of external services such as Paypal. Users are now also increasingly using external services such as Amazon to fulfil orders, furthering the concept of multi-channel selling that has really exploded in the last few years. Skip McGrath s new revisions outline the new policies and the ways in which canny and informed sellers can use new policies to their advantage.



Author : Skip McGrath

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Skip McGrath ( 4✮ )

Link Download : https://buliwez.blogspot.com/?book=1454905816

