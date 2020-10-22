Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Conference on the Future of Europe: State of play Wolfgang Petzold European Committee of the Regions October 2020 Work...
The idea “I want citizens to have their say at a Conference on the Future of Europe, to start in 2020 and run for two year...
EP Resolution (15 January 2020) Commission Communication (22 January 2020) Council position (24 June 2020) June 2022 Outco...
Graphic: Union of European Federalists (2020) What the EP suggests
What the European Commission suggests European Commission, 22 January 2020
What the Council of the EU suggest • objectives: underpin the democratic legitimacy and functioning of the European projec...
EU institutions’ positions: points of (dis-)agreement • scope: agreement seems to exist to engage in an inclusive, open an...
What the European Committee of the Regions suggests Suggestions of its Resolution of 12 February 2020: • debates on EU iss...
What next? October 2020 (?): Agreement on the ‘Joint Declaration‘ between EP, Council and Commission (incl. a “Charter on ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Conference on the Future of Europe October 2020

19 views

Published on

Presentation of October 2020

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Conference on the Future of Europe October 2020

  1. 1. The Conference on the Future of Europe: State of play Wolfgang Petzold European Committee of the Regions October 2020 Work in progress, the usual disclaimer applies
  2. 2. The idea “I want citizens to have their say at a Conference on the Future of Europe, to start in 2020 and run for two years. The Conference should bring together citizens, including a significant role for young people, civil society and European institutions as equal partners. The Conference should be well prepared with a clear scope and clear objectives, agreed between the Parliament, the Council and the Commission. I am ready to follow up on what is agreed, including by legislative action if appropriate. I am also open to Treaty change. Should there be a Member of the European Parliament put forward to chair the Conference, I will fully support this idea.” Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, 16 July 2019
  3. 3. EP Resolution (15 January 2020) Commission Communication (22 January 2020) Council position (24 June 2020) June 2022 Outcome, recommendations and follow-up German Presidency July-December 2020 Portuguese Presidency January – June 2021 Slovenian Presidency July- December 2021 French Presidency January – June 2022 Joint Declaration (July/Sept.?) The timeline German-French non-paper (December 2019) Croatian Presidency January-June 2020 Launch (Oct/Nov?)
  4. 4. Graphic: Union of European Federalists (2020) What the EP suggests
  5. 5. What the European Commission suggests European Commission, 22 January 2020
  6. 6. What the Council of the EU suggest • objectives: underpin the democratic legitimacy and functioning of the European project as well as to uphold the EU citizens support for our common goals and values; implement the EU Strategic Agenda agreed in June 2019; apply the "policy-first approach”; • topics: (1) sustainability; (2) societal challenges; (3) innovation, competitiveness and digital transformation; (4) fundamental values, rights and freedoms; (5) international role of the EU; • governance: chair “authority of an eminent European personality” supported by a “steering group” composed of representatives of each institution; • citizens’ involvement: effective involvement of citizens and stakeholders through debates, including at national and regional level, and through multilingual internet/digital platform(s) and citizens' panels in Member States and at European level.” • activities: (a) main conferences/events (kick-off, mid-term and final) in Brussels/Strasbourg and in the countries of the successive Council Presidencies; (b) specific thematic conferences/events in Member States and regions • outcome: report to the European Council in 2022. Council of the EU: Common position of 24 June 2020
  7. 7. EU institutions’ positions: points of (dis-)agreement • scope: agreement seems to exist to engage in an inclusive, open and innovative process addressing a broad range of topics; • themes and topics: the positions mention between five and seven topics, which seem to broadly overlap; EP and European Commission list “democratic and institutional” aspects, while the Council remains less outspoken on these matters; • citizens’ involvement: there appears to be agreement on citizens’ involvement through dialogues and consultations at local, regional, national and EU level; while the terminology for the formats of citizens’ participation varies (“agora” vs “panel”), there seems to be agreement that citizens need be selected in a random and representative manner; Council and European Commission highlight the need to set up digital, multilingual platforms to facilitate interaction and transparency of the process; • governance and organisation: there appears to be agreement on citizens’ involvement through dialogues and consultations at local, regional, national and EU level; while the terminology for the formats of citizens’ participation varies (“agora” vs “panel”), there seems to be agreement that citizens need be selected in a random and representative manner; Council and European Commission highlight the need to set up digital, multilingual platforms to facilitate interaction and transparency of the process; held between 2020 and 2022, the total number of Plenary sessions could be between three “main” and four “thematic” (one per presidency involved?) events as suggested in the position of the Council; • communication: the European Commission’s position is most explicit, in particular as regards documentation and outreach via a digital, multilinguistic platform; • outcome and follow-up: on outcome and follow-up, positions seem to agree that there will be a report in spring 2022 to include recommendations for “legislative follow-up” (EP, European Commission) or Treaty change” (EP).
  8. 8. What the European Committee of the Regions suggests Suggestions of its Resolution of 12 February 2020: • debates on EU issues in regional parliaments and municipal councils; • support its members in organising local events focusing on the Conference's themes and develop tools to collect and communicate the results and suggestions from these debates to the Conference; • integrate input from existing participatory democracy tools at local and regional level to complement representative democracy channels; • establish a permanent structured mechanism for dialogue at grassroots level; • the CoR should be represented by at least eight members with full voting rights; • the Conference Steering Committee to ensure political and institutional balance between all levels of governance, including one member of the European Committee of the Regions who could be supported by a CoR staff member seconded to the joint secretariat; • CoR should become a signatory to (the Joint) Declaration.
  9. 9. What next? October 2020 (?): Agreement on the ‘Joint Declaration‘ between EP, Council and Commission (incl. a “Charter on the contribution by other bodies and organisations“?) October/November (?): Nomination of a president November/December (?): formal start of the Conference; 2021/22 (?): Events of the Conference: Plenary meetings and „citizens‘ agoras“ according to the list of topics Spring 2022 (?): Final report and recommendations

×