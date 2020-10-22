Die Konferenz zur Zukunft Europas: aktueller Stand 16 10-20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aktueller Stand zur Konferenz zur Zukunft Europas
Die Idee “Ich will, dass die Europäerinnen und Europäer die Zukunft unserer Union gestalten. Sie sollten eine führende, ei...
EP-Resolution (15 Januar 2020) Kommissionsmitteilung (22 Januar 2020) Position des Rates (24 Juni 2020) Juni 2022? Bericht...
Graphic: Union of European Federalists (2020) Was das EP vorschlägt
Was die Europäische Kommission vorschlägt European Commission, 22 January 2020
Was der Rat der EU vorschlägt Ziele: die demokratische Legitimität und das Funktionieren des europäischen Projekts fördern...
Positionen der EU-Institutionen im Vergleich Ziel und Aufgabe: Es scheint Einvernehmen darüber zu bestehen, einen alle Sei...
Was der AdR vorschlägt (Vorschläge seiner Entschließung vom 12. Februar 2020) Debatten über EU-Fragen in regionalen Parlam...
Wie geht es weiter? Oktober 2020 (?): Einigung über die Gemeinsame Erklärung von EP, Rat und Kommission (inkl. einer „Char...
  1. 1. Aktueller Stand zur Konferenz zur Zukunft Europas 48. Sitzung des Arbeitskreises der EU- und Förderreferenten im RGRE / Deutsche Sektion 16. Oktober 2020 (online) Wolfgang Petzold Europäischer Ausschuss der Regionen
  2. 2. Die Idee “Ich will, dass die Europäerinnen und Europäer die Zukunft unserer Union gestalten. Sie sollten eine führende, eine aktive Rolle spielen, wenn wir unsere Prioritäten und Zielvorgaben festlegen. Ich will, dass die Bürgerinnen und Bürger bei einer Konferenz zur Zukunft Europas zu Wort kommen, die 2020 beginnen und zwei Jahre laufen soll. Diese Konferenz soll die Europäerinnen und Europäer zusammenbringen und unseren jungen Menschen, der Zivilgesellschaft und den europäischen Institutionen als gleichberechtigten Partnern eine starke Stimme geben. Sie muss gut vorbereitet werden: mit einem klar abgesteckten Rahmen und eindeutigen Zielen, die vorab von Parlament, Rat und Kommission vereinbart wurden. Ich bin bereit, das Vereinbarte weiterzuverfolgen, einschließlich gesetzgeberischer Maßnahmen, sofern diese erforderlich sind. Auch für Vertragsänderungen bin ich offen. Sollte ein Mitglied des Europäischen Parlaments für den Vorsitz der Konferenz vorgeschlagen werden, werde ich diesen Vorschlag voll unterstützen.“ Ursula von der Leyen, Präsidentin der Europäischen Kommission, Politische Leitlinien, Juli 2019
  3. 3. EP-Resolution (15 Januar 2020) Kommissionsmitteilung (22 Januar 2020) Position des Rates (24 Juni 2020) Juni 2022? Bericht und Empfehlungen Deutsche Ratspräsident- schaft Juli-Dezember 2020 Portugisische Ratspräsident- schaft Januar-Juni 2021 Slovenische Ratspräsident- schaft Juli-Dezember 2021 Französiche Ratspräsident- schaft Januar-Juni 2022 Gemeinsame Erklärung (Oktober?) Der Zeitplan Deusch-Französisches Non-Paper (Dezember 2019) Kroatische Ratspräsident- schaft Januar-Juni 2020 Starttermin (Nov/Dez?)
  4. 4. Graphic: Union of European Federalists (2020) Was das EP vorschlägt
  5. 5. Was die Europäische Kommission vorschlägt European Commission, 22 January 2020
  6. 6. Was der Rat der EU vorschlägt Ziele: die demokratische Legitimität und das Funktionieren des europäischen Projekts fördern und die Unterstützung der EU-Bürger*innen für gemeinsame Ziele und Werte zu erhalten; Umsetzung der im Juni 2019 vereinbarten strategischen Agenda der EU; Anwendung des "Policy-first-Ansatzes"; Themen: (1) Nachhaltigkeit; (2) gesellschaftliche Herausforderungen; (3) Innovation, Wettbewerbsfähigkeit und digitale Transformation; (4) Grundwerte, Rechte und Freiheiten; (5) internationale Rolle der EU; Arbeitsstruktur: "herausragende europäische Persönlichkeit" soll der Vorsitz führen, der von einer "Lenkungsgruppe" unterstützt wird, die sich aus Vertretern jedes Organs zusammensetzt; Beteiligung der Bürger*innen: wirksame Einbeziehung der Bürger*innen und Interessenvertreter durch Debatten, auch auf nationaler und regionaler Ebene, und durch mehrsprachige Internet/digitale Plattform(en) und Bürgerpanels in den Mitgliedstaaten und auf europäischer Ebene. Aktivitäten: a) die wichtigsten Konferenzen/Veranstaltungen (Auftakt, Halbzeit und Abschlussveranstaltung) in Brüssel/Straßburg und in den Ländern der aufeinander folgenden Ratsvorsitze; b) spezifische thematische Konferenzen/Veranstaltungen in den Mitgliedstaaten und Regionen Ergebnis: Bericht an den Europäischen Rat im Jahr 2022. Council of the EU: Common position of 24 June 2020
  7. 7. Positionen der EU-Institutionen im Vergleich Ziel und Aufgabe: Es scheint Einvernehmen darüber zu bestehen, einen alle Seiten einschließenden, offenen und innovativen Prozess einzuleiten, der ein breites Spektrum von Themen behandelt; Themen: In den Standpunkten werden fünf bis sieben Themen angesprochen, die sich offenbar weitgehend überschneiden. Das Europäische Parlament und die Europäische Kommission führen "demokratische und institutionelle" Aspekte auf, während der Rat in diesen Fragen weniger offen bleibt. Beteiligung der Bürger*innen: Es scheint Einvernehmen über die Beteiligung der Bürger*innen durch Dialoge und Konsultationen auf lokaler, regionaler, nationaler und EU-Ebene zu geben; Während die Terminologie für die Formate der Bürgerbeteiligung unterschiedlich ist (“Agora" vs. “Panel"), scheint Einigkeit darüber zu bestehen, dass die Bürger*innen stichprobenweise und repräsentativ ausgewählt werden müssen; Rat und Europäische Kommission unterstreichen die Notwendigkeit, digitale, mehrsprachige Plattformen einzurichten, um die Interaktion und Transparenz des Prozesses zu erleichtern. Organisation: Die Gesamtzahl der Plenartagungen, die zwischen 2020 und 2022 abgehalten werden, könnte zwischen drei "Hauptveranstaltungen" und vier "thematischen Veranstaltungen" (eine pro beteiligter Ratspräsidentschaft?) liegen, wie dies im Standpunkt des Rates vorgeschlagen wird. Öffentlichkeitsarbeit: Die Mitteilung der Europäischen Kommission sagt darüber am meisten aus, insbesondere in Bezug auf die Dokumentation und die Öffentlichkeitsarbeit über eine digitale, mehrsprachige Plattform; Ergebnisse und Folgemaßnahmen: Hinsichtlich der Ergebnisse und der Folgemaßnahmen scheinen sich die Standpunkte darin einig zu sein, dass es im Frühjahr 2022 einen Bericht geben wird, in dem Empfehlungen für "legislative Folgemaßnahmen" (EP, Europäische Kommission) oder Vertragsänderungen" (EP) enthalten sind.
  8. 8. Was der AdR vorschlägt (Vorschläge seiner Entschließung vom 12. Februar 2020) Debatten über EU-Fragen in regionalen Parlamenten, Stadträten, Gemeinderäten etc.; Unterstützung der AdR-Mitglieder bei der Organisation lokaler Veranstaltungen, die sich auf die Themen der Konferenz konzentrieren, und Instrumente zu entwickeln, mit denen die Ergebnisse und Anregungen dieser Debatten gesammelt und der Konferenz mitgeteilt werden können; Einbeziehung der Beiträge der auf lokaler und regionaler Ebene bestehenden Instrumente der partizipativen Demokratie, um die repräsentativen Demokratiekanäle zu ergänzen; Schaffung eines ständigen strukturierten Mechanismus für Bürgerdialoge; der AdR sollte durch mindestens acht stimmberechtigte Mitglieder vertreten sein und dem Lenkungsausschuss der Konferenz angehören, um das politische und institutionelle Gleichgewicht zwischen allen Verwaltungsebenen zu gewährleisten, einschließlich eines Mitglieds des Europäischen Ausschusses der Regionen, das von einem zum gemeinsamen Sekretariat abgeordneten AdR-Mitarbeiter unterstützt werden könnte; Der AdR sollte die (Gemeinsame) Erklärung unterzeichnen.
  9. 9. Wie geht es weiter? Oktober 2020 (?): Einigung über die Gemeinsame Erklärung von EP, Rat und Kommission (inkl. einer „Charta für die Beteiligung anderer Organe und Organisationen“?) Oktober/November (?): Bestimmung einer/s Vorsitzenden November/Dezember (?): formeller Start der Konferenz; 2021/22 (?): Veranstaltungen der Konferenz: Plenarsitzungen und Bürger*innen-Agoras zu der Themenliste Frühjahr 2022 (?): Abschlussbericht und Empfehlungen

