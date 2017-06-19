Netsci 2017

Morphology of travel routes and the organization of cities Minjin Lee, Hugo Barbosa, Hyejin Youn, Gourab Ghoshal Petter Ho...
Fractal structure Street network analysis Polycentric or monocentric R. Loufand M. Barthelemy (2014) Scientiﬁc Reports R. ...
Travel routes to probe urban organization
O D Seoul Ilsan SKKU Shortest Travel routes  Show how people utilize streets O D Seoul Ilsan SKKU Fastest
Macro-scale (Street network) Micro-scale (Street, Block, Degrees) Meso-scale (Travel routes) Travel routes  Show how peopl...
Hidden forces shaping routes
Decentralized Congestion near the center Expansion of urban area Centralized Agglomeration of activity near the center Hig...
Travel routes  Radial forces—toy example
Change the geometric layouts, while keeping the topological structure Shortest routes  Radial forces—toy example
Change the geometric layouts, while keeping the topological structure Shortest routes  Radial forces—toy example
Change the geometric layouts, while keeping the topological structure Shortest routes  Radial forces—toy example
Change the geometric layouts, while keeping the topological structure Shortest routes  Radial forces—toy example
Change the geometric layouts, while keeping the topological structure Change the topology by increasing the connectivity t...
46 14 1 8 13 10 Open streetmap  92 most populous cities
Travel route sampling 10km O Fastest route DShortest route Radius : 2, 5, 10, 15, 20, 30 km Angular interval : 10, 20, , 1...
outer inner 1. Inness (I) = Ain (inner polygon) - Aout (outer polygon) Inness Summarizing radial forces
Inness avg. of all cities
Inness Avg. & s.d.
Inness Angular and radial dependence
Inness individual variations
Urbanareasize(km2) A B C Average inness Standarddeviationofinness Inness patterns of individual cities Avg. & s.d. of inne...
Inness pattern of individual cities Clusters of cities
Shortest Fastest Inness pattern of individual cities
Inness pattern of individual cities Corr. coeﬀ. betw. shortest / fastest routes
Inness pattern of individual cities Other examples
Connections to economic geography
Infrastructural advances Christallerian Central Place Löschian Dematerialization Proxy for socioeconomic development
• We conducted a systematic mesoscale study of street morphology through the introduction of a novel metric that we term i...
  1. 1. Morphology of travel routes and the organization of cities Minjin Lee, Hugo Barbosa, Hyejin Youn, Gourab Ghoshal Petter Holme, Tokyo Institute of Technology
  2. 2. Fractal structure Street network analysis Polycentric or monocentric R. Loufand M. Barthelemy (2014) Scientiﬁc Reports R. Murcio el al. (2015) PRE Street networks  Footprints of socioeconomic interactions Statistical properties Masucci (2009) Eur. Phys. J. B Crucitti et al. (2006) PRE
  3. 3. Travel routes to probe urban organization
  4. 4. O D Seoul Ilsan SKKU Shortest Travel routes  Show how people utilize streets O D Seoul Ilsan SKKU Fastest
  5. 5. Macro-scale (Street network) Micro-scale (Street, Block, Degrees) Meso-scale (Travel routes) Travel routes  Show how people utilize streets
  6. 6. Hidden forces shaping routes
  7. 7. Decentralized Congestion near the center Expansion of urban area Centralized Agglomeration of activity near the center High connectivity in the center Travel routes  Radial forces
  8. 8. Travel routes  Radial forces—toy example
  9. 9. Change the geometric layouts, while keeping the topological structure Shortest routes  Radial forces—toy example
  10. 10. Change the geometric layouts, while keeping the topological structure Shortest routes  Radial forces—toy example
  11. 11. Change the geometric layouts, while keeping the topological structure Shortest routes  Radial forces—toy example
  12. 12. Change the geometric layouts, while keeping the topological structure Shortest routes  Radial forces—toy example
  13. 13. Change the geometric layouts, while keeping the topological structure Change the topology by increasing the connectivity to the center Shortest routes  Radial forces—toy example
  14. 14. 46 14 1 8 13 10 Open streetmap  92 most populous cities
  15. 15. Travel route sampling 10km O Fastest route DShortest route Radius : 2, 5, 10, 15, 20, 30 km Angular interval : 10, 20, , 180 degree 3150 OD pairs per radius Travel route sampling 
  16. 16. outer inner 1. Inness (I) = Ain (inner polygon) - Aout (outer polygon) Inness Summarizing radial forces
  17. 17. Inness avg. of all cities
  18. 18. Inness Avg. & s.d.
  19. 19. Inness Angular and radial dependence
  20. 20. Inness individual variations
  21. 21. Urbanareasize(km2) A B C Average inness Standarddeviationofinness Inness patterns of individual cities Avg. & s.d. of inness vs city size A B C
  22. 22. Inness pattern of individual cities Clusters of cities
  23. 23. Shortest Fastest Inness pattern of individual cities
  24. 24. Inness pattern of individual cities Corr. coeﬀ. betw. shortest / fastest routes
  25. 25. Inness pattern of individual cities Other examples
  26. 26. Connections to economic geography
  27. 27. Infrastructural advances Christallerian Central Place Löschian Dematerialization Proxy for socioeconomic development
  28. 28. • We conducted a systematic mesoscale study of street morphology through the introduction of a novel metric that we term inness. • Routes across cities display a measurable drift (or inward bias) towards the city center, with the degree of inward drift balanced by a competing force due to congestion that varies across the cities. • !e average statistical patterns of routes, is consistent with a core-periphery structure, and hierarchical levels of routing in the majority of cities. • Inness patterns of a city can be understood as a product of urban development and geographical or artiﬁcial constraints of cities. • Taken together the results are indicative of a presence of intrinsic hierarchical relationships inherent in the process of urban socioeconomic evolution. Takeaways Minjin Lee, Hugo Barbosa, Hyejin Youn, Gourab Ghoshal, Petter Holme, arXiv:1701.02973

