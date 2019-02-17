Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ebony romance novels : Borrowed Dreams | Romance Listen to Borrowed Dreams and ebony romance novels new releases on your i...
ebony romance novels : Borrowed Dreams | Romance THE PROPOSAL Driven to undo the evil wrought by her dead husband, Millice...
ebony romance novels : Borrowed Dreams | Romance Written By: May McGoldrick. Narrated By: Sienna Frances Publisher: Tantor...
ebony romance novels : Borrowed Dreams | Romance Download Full Version Borrowed Dreams Audio OR Download Books Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ebony romance novels : Borrowed Dreams | Romance

9 views

Published on

Listen to Borrowed Dreams and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ebony romance novels : Borrowed Dreams | Romance

  1. 1. ebony romance novels : Borrowed Dreams | Romance Listen to Borrowed Dreams and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. ebony romance novels : Borrowed Dreams | Romance THE PROPOSAL Driven to undo the evil wrought by her dead husband, Millicent Wentworth must find a way to save her estate and free the innocent people he enslaves. Her only hope is a marriage-in name only-to the notorious widower the Earl of Aytoun. THE GROOM Devastated by the tragic accident that killed his wife and left him gravely wounded, Lyon Pennington, fourth Earl of Aytoun, is tormented by the accusations that blame him for the catastrophe. Filled with despair, he lets his mother lure him into a marriage of convenience-for the sake of a good-hearted woman on the verge of financial ruin. THE DESIRE Under Millicent's gentle gaze, Lyon begins to regain his strength and his wounded heart begins to heal. And soon Millicent discovers that beneath his unruly beard and grim demeanor, Lyon just may be the most handsome-and caring-man she's ever encountered. For the first time in her life, she realizes that she is alive- alive with a smoldering desire for the one man she'll love forever . . . Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. ebony romance novels : Borrowed Dreams | Romance Written By: May McGoldrick. Narrated By: Sienna Frances Publisher: Tantor Media Date: January 2018 Duration: 10 hours 7 minutes
  4. 4. ebony romance novels : Borrowed Dreams | Romance Download Full Version Borrowed Dreams Audio OR Download Books Now

×