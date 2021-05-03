pravila sukobi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PRAVILA ZA RJEŠAVANJE SUKOBA MAŠA
  2. 2. KAKO SPRIJEČITI KONFLIKTE  Pripazite kako govorite!  Slušajte sugovornika!  Poštujte pravila razgovora!  Ne naglašavajte svoje prednosti!  Ne doživljavajte kritiku osobno!  Razdvojite problem od osobe!  Ne raspravljajte kad ste neraspoloženi!  Postanite svjesni svojih okidača!  Budite tolerantni!
  3. 3. PRIPAZITE KAKO GOVORITE! NEGATIVAN GOVOR POZITIVAN GOVOR Ne govorite drugome što se ne može učiniti (“Ti nemaš pojma o tome.”) Recite osobi što može učiniti. Nemojte optuživati (“Sve si krivo napravio!”) Predložite mogućnosti. Ne koristite riječi poput “Ne može se, nemoguće je”. Podupirite i ohrabrujte. Ne naglašavajte samo negativnosti i negativne posljedice. Naglašavajte pozitivne stvari koje osoba može poduzeti i pozitivne posljedice koje iz toga slijede.
  4. 4. SLUŠAJTE SUGOVORNIKA Kao što i mi želimo da nas u razgovoru druga osoba prihvati, tako i drugi to od nas očekuju, ako osjetimo da nas osoba ne sluša, postajemo ljuti i frustrirani i spremni na sukob.
  5. 5. POŠTUJTE PRAVILA RAZGOVORA Dok druga osoba govori, šutite i slušajte dok ne prestane jer će vas smatrati nezainteresiranom, sebičnom i nepristojnom. Nije nam drago kad nam drugi ne dozvoljavaju da izrazimo svoje mišljenje, zato i mi trebamo dopustiti drugima da izraze svoje razmišljanje.
  6. 6. NE NAGLAŠAVAJTE SVOJE PREDNOSTI NPR. “Ja sam ovdje glavni i bit će onako kako ja kažem.” To potiče poniženje i gorčinu kod ljudi.
  7. 7. NE DOŽIVLJAVAJTE KRITIKU OSOBNO Ne doživljavajte kritiku kao napad na sebe jer kad vas netko napada to obično ne radi da bi vama naštetio, nego da bi sebe obranio ili nešto dobio- to neće riješiti konflikt, ali će smanjiti vaše loše osjećaje i vjerojatnost zaoštravanja sukoba.
  8. 8. RAZDVOJITE PROBLEM OD OSOBE Konstruktivnije je usmjeriti se na rješenje problema nego da nabrajate loše osobine sugovornika (lijen je, neodgovoran).... To sigurno nije put do rješenja problema, nego do još neugodnijih emocija.
  9. 9. NE RASPRAVLJAJTE KAD STE NERASPOLOŽENI Ako ste vi ili druga osoba ljuti, umorni, gladni, loše volje, odgodite rješavanje problema.
  10. 10. POSTANITE SVJESNI SVOJIH OKIDAČA Otkrijte koje su to uobičajene riječi, pogledi ili postupci koji potaknu konflikt i pokušajte izbjegavati ta ponašanja.
  11. 11. BUDITE TOLERANTNI Kako nismo svi isti tako nemamo svi iste želje i ciljeve. Zato je lakše prihvatimo li nužne različitosti i zbog toga se ne bismo trebali sukobljavati s drugima.
  12. 12. KORACI U RJEŠAVANJU SUKOBA 1. PRIZNATI POSTOJANJE SUKOBA I PRECIZNO GA ODREDITI Što je problem? 2. SVAKA STRANA OBJAŠNJAVA SVOJU POZICIJU Što su želje svake strane? 3. SVAKA STRANA OPISUJE SVOJE POTREBE Koje su potrebe ispod tih želja? 4. OBE STRANE NAVODE MOGUĆA RJEŠENJA POVOLJNA ZA OBE STRANE Zajedničko traženje obostrano prihvatljivih ideja i njihovo vrednovanje. Što bi sve mogli učiniti? 5. ODABIRE SE NAJPOVOLJNIJE RJEŠENJE Što ćemo točno učiniti? 6. DOGOVARAJU SE PRAKTIČNI KORACI I OBAVEZE SVAKE STRANE Kako ćemo to učiniti? 5. DOGOVORITE SE I PROVEDITE RJEŠENJE U DJELO Dogovor mora biti potpuno jasan objema stranama inače može produbiti sukob 7. DOGOVORA SE DATUM PONOVNOG SUSRETA NA KOJEM ĆE SE RASPRAVITI ŠTO SE PODUZELO Je li plan bio zadovoljavajući?
  13. 13. ZAKLJUČAK • Često smo s nekim u konfliktu ne zbog neslaganja s tom osobom, već zbog NAČINA razgovora s nama. • Izbjegavajte naredbe, prijetnje, etiketiranje, procjenjivanje! • Ponašajte se prema drugima onako kako biste htjeli da se drugi ponašaju prema vama !
  14. 14. LITERATURA • Boban Lipić, A., Jambrović Čugura, I. i Kolega M. (2020.). Psihologija udžbenik psihologije u drugom i trećem razredu gimnazija, Školska knjiga, Zagreb • Brajković, L., Đurković, I. i Kargačin, A. (2008). Psihologija prodaje. Zagreb: Školska knjiga • Perković, L. i Pukljak Iričanin, Z. (2006). Komunikacijske vještine (nastavni tekstovi). Zagreb: Katedra za zdravstvenu psihologiju zdravstveno veleučilište NASLOVNA FOTOGRAFIJA https://www.pinterest.com/pin/25051341661011464/ preuzeto 3. 5. 2021.

