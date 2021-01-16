Kako napratviti ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KAKO NAPRAVITI PREZENTACIJU IZ (ZDRAVSTVENE) PSIHOLOGIJE Petra Ognjenović ZDRAVSTVENA PSIHOLOGIJA
1. STRUKTURA PREZENTACIJE: 1. NASLOV 2. UVOD 3. RAZMISLITE… 4. RAZRADA 5. ZAKLJUČAK 6. LITERATURA - ubacite pripadajuću SL...
U KONAČNICI…VAŠA PREZENTACIJA TREBA SADRŽAVATI OVE SASTAVNICE: NASLOV UVOD (zašto je vaša tema važna iz područja Zdravstve...
KAKO NAVESTI LITERATURU…PRIMJER • Havelka, M. i Zarevski P. (2014). Psihologija-udžbenik za treći razred medicinske škole ...
NE ZABORAVITE I PODATKE O IZVORU FOTOGRAFIJA KOJE KORISTITE! • U popisu literature navedite sve informacije koje možete pr...
2. ZA OCJENU ODLIČAN MORAJU BITI ZADOVOLJENI SVI NAVEDENI KRITERIJI: 1. VRIJEME PREDAJE (je li rok ispoštovan -29. 3. 2021...
UKOLIKO IZLAŽETE PRED RAZREDOM OCJENA PREZENTACIJE MOŽE OVISITI I O: • ukoliko usmeno izlažete pred kolegama te vas i kole...
3. OKO KONZULTACIJA JAVITI SE PONEDJELJKOM U ŠKOLI ILI NA MAIL… • petra.ognjenovic@skole.hr • Teme su odabrane 14.12. 2020...
4. PROVJERITE POZNAJETE LI OSNOVE STVARANJA PPT PREZENTACIJE: • http://www.gimnazija-vnazora- zd.skole.hr/upload/gimnazija...
PRVI SLAJD Početni slajd treba sadržavati: • naslov prezentacije • ime autora • naziv institucije kojoj pripada autor • mj...
TEKST NA SLAJDOVIMA • na slajdove ne treba stavljati previše teksta jer to može odvući pozornost publike od vašeg izlaganj...
TEKST NA SLAJDOVIMA Iako ovaj slajd ne sadrži više teksta od prethodnog slajda, njegova preglednost je znatno manja jer ni...
TEKST NA SLAJDOVIMA • ne treba prikazivati previše informacija na jednom slajdu • ako publika čita unaprijed, neće biti ko...
ANIMACIJA TEKSTA • korištenje previše različitih načina animacija teksta zbunjuje i narušava dinamiku prezentacije • pažlj...
FONT SLOVA • u prezentaciji treba koristiti jednaku vrstu slova – više različitih vrsta slova daje prezentaciji neprofesio...
VELIČINA SLOVA • veličina slova - od 24 pt do 32 pt • koristite istu veličinu slova u cijeloj prezentaciji • za naglašavan...
VELIČINA SLOVA • Ako koristite premali font, oni koji vas prate neće moći pročitati što ste napisali • Italic slova su man...
BOJE POZADINA I SLOVA • prilikom odabira boja treba voditi računa o kontrastu između boje pozadine i boje slova • najbolji...
BOJE POZADINA I SLOVA • korištenje boje teksta koja nije u kontrastu s pozadinom tekst može učiniti nečitljivim • korišten...
DIZAJN SLAJDOVA • za pozadinu vaše prezentacije možete odabrati jedan od ponuđenih template-a iz baze PowerPoint-a – u tom...
DIZAJN SLAJDOVA • nemojte koristiti pozadine na kojima će tekst biti slabo čitljiv • nije dobro mijenjati pozadine tijekom...
GRAFOVI • gdje god je to moguće, podatke iz tablice treba prikazati uz pomoć grafikona – lakše pratiti, razumljivije je, p...
GRAFOVI 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr East West North 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 1st Qtr ...
SLIKE • slike su efektan način vizualizacije informacija i ljudi ih duže pamte. • slika govori više od tisuću riječi – ali...
SLIKE • stavljanje slika radi dekoracije nije preporučljivo – može zbuniti publiku ili čak poslati krivu poruku 25
SLIKE • dobro odabrana slika može snažno izraziti poruku i ostaviti dojam • SLIKA 1: PLACEBO EFEKT 26
HVALA NA POZORNOSTI! HVALA NA PAŽNJI!
  1. 1. KAKO NAPRAVITI PREZENTACIJU IZ (ZDRAVSTVENE) PSIHOLOGIJE Petra Ognjenović ZDRAVSTVENA PSIHOLOGIJA
  2. 2. 1. STRUKTURA PREZENTACIJE: 1. NASLOV 2. UVOD 3. RAZMISLITE… 4. RAZRADA 5. ZAKLJUČAK 6. LITERATURA - ubacite pripadajuću SLIKU asocijacija radi i naći VIDEOKLIP povezan s tematikom prilikom RAZRADE TEME ili ZAKLJUČKA ili RAZMISLITE
  3. 3. U KONAČNICI…VAŠA PREZENTACIJA TREBA SADRŽAVATI OVE SASTAVNICE: NASLOV UVOD (zašto je vaša tema važna iz područja Zdravstvene psihologije) RAZMISLITE… (koja je povezanost s vašim budućim zanimanjem i što biste pitali vaše kolege iz razreda u svrhu promišljanja o vašoj temi RAZRADA (minimum 3 slajda ) ZAKLJUČAK (izdvojite jednu dvije bitne stvari vezano za temu koje je VAŽNO zapamtiti) LITERATURA (pravilno navedena) + slike koje prate temu vašeg rada + vanjska poveznica nastavno na temu
  4. 4. KAKO NAVESTI LITERATURU…PRIMJER • Havelka, M. i Zarevski P. (2014). Psihologija-udžbenik za treći razred medicinske škole za zanimanje medicinska sestra/tehničar opće njege. Zagreb: Školska knjiga • VAŽNO! Za literaturu odabirete izvore s referencama koje podrazumijevanju kompetentnost stručnjaka određene teme u njihovom zvanju (članak iz novina nije dobar izvor literature osim ako postoji naveden izvor)
  5. 5. NE ZABORAVITE I PODATKE O IZVORU FOTOGRAFIJA KOJE KORISTITE! • U popisu literature navedite sve informacije koje možete pronaći o slici (tko je autor, kada je slika objavljena, naziv slike, izvor slike) i slijedite smjernice referenciranja ovisno o izvoru slike (knjiga, članak, pojam iz enciklopedije, izvor s Interneta i sl.). ILI… • PRIMJER: Slika 1: MASLOWLJEVA HIJERARHIJA MOTIVA Preuzeto 25.05.2020. sa https://www.krenizdravo.rtl.hr/zivotni-stil/put-ka- sreci/samoaktualizacija-sto-je-i-kako-je-postici
  6. 6. 2. ZA OCJENU ODLIČAN MORAJU BITI ZADOVOLJENI SVI NAVEDENI KRITERIJI: 1. VRIJEME PREDAJE (je li rok ispoštovan -29. 3. 2021.) 2. RAZMISLITE (koja je povezanost s vašim budućim zanimanjem i što biste pitali vaše kolege iz razreda u svrhu promišljanja o vašoj temi) 3. ZAKLJUČAK (izdvojite jednu dvije bitne stvari vezano za temu koje je nužno zapamtiti) 4. VANJSKA POVEZNICA (video klip, film povezan s temom na bilo koji način koji se vama sviđa) 5. VIZUALNI IDENTITET (pretpostavka da je više od jedne fotografije u prezentaciji)
  7. 7. UKOLIKO IZLAŽETE PRED RAZREDOM OCJENA PREZENTACIJE MOŽE OVISITI I O: • ukoliko usmeno izlažete pred kolegama te vas i kolege procjenjuju vodite računa o jasnoći poruke i načinu izlaganja...
  8. 8. 3. OKO KONZULTACIJA JAVITI SE PONEDJELJKOM U ŠKOLI ILI NA MAIL… • petra.ognjenovic@skole.hr • Teme su odabrane 14.12. 2020. , a rok predaje je 29.3.2021. • Konzultacije tj. za bilo koja pitanja ili povratnu informaciju molim obavite do 21.3.2021.
  9. 9. 4. PROVJERITE POZNAJETE LI OSNOVE STVARANJA PPT PREZENTACIJE: • http://www.gimnazija-vnazora- zd.skole.hr/upload/gimnazija-vnazora- zd/images/static3/938/File/KAKO_NAPRA VITI_PPP.pdf • ILI …
  10. 10. PRVI SLAJD Početni slajd treba sadržavati: • naslov prezentacije • ime autora • naziv institucije kojoj pripada autor • mjesto i datum održavanja prezentacije 10
  11. 11. TEKST NA SLAJDOVIMA • na slajdove ne treba stavljati previše teksta jer to može odvući pozornost publike od vašeg izlaganja • tekst treba biti u NATUKNICAMA – izbjegavati cijele rečenice i nepotrebne fraze • na jedan slajd treba staviti najviše 4-5 točaka 11
  12. 12. TEKST NA SLAJDOVIMA Iako ovaj slajd ne sadrži više teksta od prethodnog slajda, njegova preglednost je znatno manja jer nije napisan u obliku natuknica. Samim time tekst je teži za čitanje. To može biti zamorno i može dekoncentrirati one koji prate vaše izlaganje. 12
  13. 13. TEKST NA SLAJDOVIMA • ne treba prikazivati previše informacija na jednom slajdu • ako publika čita unaprijed, neće biti koncentrirana na ono što govorite PAZITE NA PRAVOPIS I GRAMATIKU!!! 13
  14. 14. ANIMACIJA TEKSTA • korištenje previše različitih načina animacija teksta zbunjuje i narušava dinamiku prezentacije • pažljivo odaberite vrstu animacije kako se ne bi nepotrebno usporio tijek prezentacije 14
  15. 15. FONT SLOVA • u prezentaciji treba koristiti jednaku vrstu slova – više različitih vrsta slova daje prezentaciji neprofesionalan izgled • koristite standardne fontove kao što su Arial, Times New Roman ili Verdana jer su najlakše čitljivi • izbjegavajte komplicirane fontove • IZBJEGAVAJTE VELIKA SLOVA – TEŽE SE ČITAJU 15
  16. 16. VELIČINA SLOVA • veličina slova - od 24 pt do 32 pt • koristite istu veličinu slova u cijeloj prezentaciji • za naglašavanje mogu se koristiti Bold slova 16
  17. 17. VELIČINA SLOVA • Ako koristite premali font, oni koji vas prate neće moći pročitati što ste napisali • Italic slova su manje čitljiva • VELIKA SLOVA TREBA KORISTITI SAMO ZA ISTICANJE NEČEGA ŠTO JE JAKO VAŽNO. AKO JE PREVIŠE TEKSTA NAPISANO VELIKIM SLOVIMA, DJELOVAT ĆE ZBIJENO I MANJE RAZUMLJIVO 17
  18. 18. BOJE POZADINA I SLOVA • prilikom odabira boja treba voditi računa o kontrastu između boje pozadine i boje slova • najbolji odabir su svijetla slova na tamnoj podlozi – u tom slučaju kvaliteta projektora i osvjetljenje u prostoriji ima najmanji utjecaj na vidljivost teksta na slajdovima (u našoj školi ne preporučam obzirom na osvjetljenje) 18
  19. 19. BOJE POZADINA I SLOVA • korištenje boje teksta koja nije u kontrastu s pozadinom tekst može učiniti nečitljivim • korištenje više različitih boja na slajdu odvraća pozornost i umara publiku • korištenje različite boje za različite „točke” je nepotrebno • korištenje različite boje za sporednu točku je također nepotrebno 19
  20. 20. DIZAJN SLAJDOVA • za pozadinu vaše prezentacije možete odabrati jedan od ponuđenih template-a iz baze PowerPoint-a – u tom slučaju mogućnost pogreške je najmanja • ukoliko preuzimate template s Interneta – vodite računa o čitljivosti teksta (i o razlici u kvaliteti prikaza na vašem računalu i na projekciji) 20
  21. 21. DIZAJN SLAJDOVA • nemojte koristiti pozadine na kojima će tekst biti slabo čitljiv • nije dobro mijenjati pozadine tijekom prezentacije 21
  22. 22. GRAFOVI • gdje god je to moguće, podatke iz tablice treba prikazati uz pomoć grafikona – lakše pratiti, razumljivije je, preglednije • grafikoni uvijek trebaju imati naslov i legendu • grafikon mora biti dovoljno velik da se sav njegov sadržaj može pročitati • naslov grafikona - legenda je prikazana s DESNE strane 22 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr East West North
  23. 23. GRAFOVI 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr East West North 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr East West North 23 Grafikon nema smisla ako se njegov sadržaj ne može pročitati!
  24. 24. SLIKE • slike su efektan način vizualizacije informacija i ljudi ih duže pamte. • slika govori više od tisuću riječi – ali mora biti u skladu s onim o čemu se govori i podržavati osnovnu poruku 24
  25. 25. SLIKE • stavljanje slika radi dekoracije nije preporučljivo – može zbuniti publiku ili čak poslati krivu poruku 25
  26. 26. SLIKE • dobro odabrana slika može snažno izraziti poruku i ostaviti dojam • SLIKA 1: PLACEBO EFEKT 26
  27. 27. HVALA NA POZORNOSTI! HVALA NA PAŽNJI!

