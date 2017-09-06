© 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com 3-Hexenyl Salicylate Market 2017 – Industr...
A new report covers 3-Hexenyl Salicylate Market outlook providing historical facts, current status and future development trends information along with data on leading players and regions.

Outlook of 3-Hexenyl Salicylate Market status and development trends reviewed in new report

  3-Hexenyl Salicylate Market 2017 – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast from 2012-2022
  Global 3-hexenyl salicylate market size is escalating and is projected to grow at a moderate rate over the projected timeframe. 3-hexenyl salicylate is a colourless odorant having widespread applications in fragrance, flavouring across various industries including personal care and food processing. 3-hexenyl salicylate market is primarily driven by its cosmetics applications owing to its fresh and floral characteristics making it desirable to be utilized in producing perfumes, moisturizer, deodorants, talcum powder, soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, etc. Cosmetics industry is flourishing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. It shall effectively contribute towards growing 3-hexenyl salicylate market size in the coming future. 3- hexenyl salicylate market size growth has noteworthy dependency on fabric softener segment due to its floral odour and softening elements which helps in enhancing textile and apparels life over an extended period.
  Availability of various substitutes with comparatively lower threshold value for odour in the industry which may partially impact the business size in the coming years. 3-hexenyl salicylate market is a well-established with insignificant threats of substitutes and henceforth will result in plentiful opportunities for protruding market size during the forecast period.

Key Insights in this Report:
•Global 3-Hexenyl Salicylate Market size & forecast by product & application
•Growth drivers, pitfalls & industry challenges
•Key 3-Hexenyl Salicylate Market growth opportunities & emerging business models
•Competitive benchmarking with market share analysis and company profiles

3-hexenyl salicylate market is segmented based on product composition including a mixture of minimum 0.12%, more than 0.12% and less than 1.2% and more than 1.2% and maximum up to 12%. They are employed across different applications based on desired requirements for enhancing floral odour or flavour.

3-hexenyl salicylate market is segmented based on application including cosmetics, fabric softeners, detergents, food additives and others. Cosmetics application segment has dominated the industry's business size in 2016. Robust increase in cosmetics demand primarily in countries including India and China due to changing lifestyles is likely to make significant contribution towards increasing 3-hexenyl salicylate market size over the coming years.
  Research Methodology
  Regionally, Asia Pacific has captured the maximum 3-hexenyl salicylate market share in 2016. Improving lifestyles in countries including India and China have resulted in increasing cosmetics demand and thereby contributing towards increasing 3-hexenyl salicylate market size. North America and Europe has also attained significant business share due to consistently growing food & beverage industry that requires increasing product application to add flavours & fragrances.
