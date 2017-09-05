Javascript Clean Code @petrabarus BandungJS 28 Ags 2017
Hi Everyone! I am Petra Novandi Now serves as Chief Technology Officer at UrbanIndo.com since 2011 - Contact me at Email: ...
WHAT AM I GOING TO TALK ABOUT?
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsman It’s written for Java, but a lot of things are applicable for Javascrip...
WHAT IS CLEAN CODE?
Clean Code is…. Elegant Simple Efficient Straightforward Clear Readable Automatically Tested Cared
COST OF CLEAN CODE
Time Productivity Clean Code
Boy-scout Rule: Leave the code cleaner than you found it
WHY IS IT HARD TO WRITE CLEAN CODE IN JAVASCRIPT?
Javascript was 2nd class citizen Too flexible, not a lot of rules Dynamic and weak typed
Javascript is now 1st class citizen » Driven by User Experience ⋄ Comes V8 followed by NodeJS » Highly popular and develop...
HOW TO WRITE CLEAN CODE?
1. MEANINGFUL NAMES
Use Meaningful and Pronounceable Variable Names
Use Searchable Names
Use Same Word for Same Concept
Avoid Mental Mapping
Class Name » Class name should have Noun or Noun Phrase. ⋄ e.g. Customer, Account, Parser
Function/Method » Function/method should have verb or verb phrase ⋄ getItem, render, renderItem, setName
Code Obfuscation Javascript code is published, don’t forget to obfuscate the code.
2. FUNCTIONS
Small 20 to 30 line of codes (or statements) or shorter My personal motto: A function can be read in one breathe
Function Should Do One Thing Easier to read Easier to test Easier to maintain
Bad
Good
Avoid Long Parameters Easier to read Easier to test Easier to maintain
Bad
Has No Side Effect
Don’t Write To Global Funcs
Favor Functional over Procedural
3. FORMATTINGS
Code is Communication
Vertical & Horizontal Formatting Vertical Vertical Openness Vertical Density Vertical Distance Vertical Ordering Horizonta...
Newspaper Metaphor Starts from headline First paragraph tells whole story Down to more details
Team Rules are Important
Use Tools: ESLint/JSLint/etc
Example configuration
Tips: Use git commit hook
4. COMMENTS
A good code explains itself
Example
Example of Good Comments Legal Comment Explanation of Intent Warning of Consequence Public API Documentation
Example of Bad Comments Unclear, redundant, misleading comments Changelog comments A comment instead of putting code into ...
5. TESTS
A Good Code is A Tested Code
Testing Tools for Javascript Jest Mocha Jasmine Chai Istanbul JSDOM Karma Sinon Phantom Chrome https://medium.com/powtoon-...
Example test using Mocha & Chai
Coverage Example
Single Concept Per Test
6. CONCURRENCY
Avoid Callbacks Promise is good Async/Await is even better!
7. A
Let’s Wrap This Up!
Clean code is investment It’s possible to code clean in Javascript It takes discipline and teamwork, keep practising! Use ...
THANKS! Any questions? You can find me at » @petrabarus » petra.barus@gmail.com
Javascript Clean Code
Javascript Clean Code
Javascript Clean Code
Javascript Clean Code
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Javascript Clean Code

26 views

Published on

My presentation at BandungJS 28th August 2017 about how to write clean code in Javascript.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Javascript Clean Code

  1. 1. Javascript Clean Code @petrabarus BandungJS 28 Ags 2017
  2. 2. Hi Everyone! I am Petra Novandi Now serves as Chief Technology Officer at UrbanIndo.com since 2011 - Contact me at Email: petra.barus@gmail.com Twitter: @petrabarus
  3. 3. WHAT AM I GOING TO TALK ABOUT?
  4. 4. Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsman It’s written for Java, but a lot of things are applicable for Javascript https://github.com/ryanmcdermott/cle an-code-javascript
  5. 5. WHAT IS CLEAN CODE?
  6. 6. Clean Code is…. Elegant Simple Efficient Straightforward Clear Readable Automatically Tested Cared
  7. 7. COST OF CLEAN CODE
  8. 8. Time Productivity Clean Code
  9. 9. Boy-scout Rule: Leave the code cleaner than you found it
  10. 10. WHY IS IT HARD TO WRITE CLEAN CODE IN JAVASCRIPT?
  11. 11. Javascript was 2nd class citizen Too flexible, not a lot of rules Dynamic and weak typed
  12. 12. Javascript is now 1st class citizen » Driven by User Experience ⋄ Comes V8 followed by NodeJS » Highly popular and developed » Efforts for Improvements ⋄ ES5, ES6, ES7, ES8
  13. 13. HOW TO WRITE CLEAN CODE?
  14. 14. 1. MEANINGFUL NAMES
  15. 15. Use Meaningful and Pronounceable Variable Names
  16. 16. Use Searchable Names
  17. 17. Use Same Word for Same Concept
  18. 18. Avoid Mental Mapping
  19. 19. Class Name » Class name should have Noun or Noun Phrase. ⋄ e.g. Customer, Account, Parser
  20. 20. Function/Method » Function/method should have verb or verb phrase ⋄ getItem, render, renderItem, setName
  21. 21. Code Obfuscation Javascript code is published, don’t forget to obfuscate the code.
  22. 22. 2. FUNCTIONS
  23. 23. Small 20 to 30 line of codes (or statements) or shorter My personal motto: A function can be read in one breathe
  24. 24. Function Should Do One Thing Easier to read Easier to test Easier to maintain
  25. 25. Bad
  26. 26. Good
  27. 27. Avoid Long Parameters Easier to read Easier to test Easier to maintain
  28. 28. Bad
  29. 29. Has No Side Effect
  30. 30. Don’t Write To Global Funcs
  31. 31. Favor Functional over Procedural
  32. 32. 3. FORMATTINGS
  33. 33. Code is Communication
  34. 34. Vertical & Horizontal Formatting Vertical Vertical Openness Vertical Density Vertical Distance Vertical Ordering Horizontal Horizontal Openness Horizontal Alignment Indentation
  35. 35. Newspaper Metaphor Starts from headline First paragraph tells whole story Down to more details
  36. 36. Team Rules are Important
  37. 37. Use Tools: ESLint/JSLint/etc
  38. 38. Example configuration
  39. 39. Tips: Use git commit hook
  40. 40. 4. COMMENTS
  41. 41. A good code explains itself
  42. 42. Example
  43. 43. Example of Good Comments Legal Comment Explanation of Intent Warning of Consequence Public API Documentation
  44. 44. Example of Bad Comments Unclear, redundant, misleading comments Changelog comments A comment instead of putting code into a separate function Banners, closing brace marker Commented-out code Documenting non-public API
  45. 45. 5. TESTS
  46. 46. A Good Code is A Tested Code
  47. 47. Testing Tools for Javascript Jest Mocha Jasmine Chai Istanbul JSDOM Karma Sinon Phantom Chrome https://medium.com/powtoon-engineering/a-complete- guide-to-testing-javascript-in-2017-a217b4cd5a2a
  48. 48. Example test using Mocha & Chai
  49. 49. Coverage Example
  50. 50. Single Concept Per Test
  51. 51. 6. CONCURRENCY
  52. 52. Avoid Callbacks Promise is good Async/Await is even better!
  53. 53. 7. A
  54. 54. Let’s Wrap This Up!
  55. 55. Clean code is investment It’s possible to code clean in Javascript It takes discipline and teamwork, keep practising! Use newest ES. It’s there for this reason. Use automated tools to help
  56. 56. THANKS! Any questions? You can find me at » @petrabarus » petra.barus@gmail.com

×