Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Discovering Great Deals And Discounts At Hotels Are you anxious about your vacation? Do you have your destination picked o...
Talk to a travel agent about potential hotel deals. You may think you'll be paying https://www.travelocity.com/Hotels more...
are right in the center of the action. Remember that some hotels allow negotiation for room rates. It doesn't hurt to try ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Discovering Great Deals And Discounts At Hotels

5 views

Published on

Are you anxious about your vacation? Do you have your destination picked out but not your hotel? If ...

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Discovering Great Deals And Discounts At Hotels

  1. 1. Discovering Great Deals And Discounts At Hotels Are you anxious about your vacation? Do you have your destination picked out but not your hotel? If you are putting off making reservations because you aren't sure how to choose your accommodations, you need to keep reading. This article has advice that will help you pick your vacation hotel. To minimize your travel expenses when you are staying near a resort area like Walt Disney World, choose a hotel that offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby attractions. In this sort of area, you shouldn't need to rent a car. Instead, use a cab to get to your hotel and then use the shuttle to enjoy the fun. To keep from paying through the nose for dry cleaning services from a hotel, ask what the costs are before you send your clothing out. If you need cleaning done, it's often cheaper to walk down the street to a nearby dry cleaner. People who are in town on business often benefit greatly from these savings. There are quite a few things you need to think over when you're about to stay at a hotel. Of course, you must think of cost; however, proximity to attractions is also very important. Other amenities that people look for are a gym, pool, free local phone calls, free Wi-Fi, and free breakfast. You want to secure a room at a hotel that provides the things you desire. Look into club-level rates. While these rooms are more expensive up front, they typically offer a great value. For example, included in the price could be breakfast or dessert, Wi-Fi service or other perks, like drinks and snacks. See what is offered and decide if the extra cost is worth it to you. You don't want to assume that the hotel you will be staying in is considered pet friendly. Be sure to ask even if the website says it's ok to bring a pet. In addition, get specifics with regard to the pet policy, because only particular breeds or sizes of pets may be permitted hop over to here at the hotel. Read the reviews before choosing hotels that look less than top notch. Sure there are lots of hotels that don't look like the Four Seasons, and there are many that are plenty clean to stay in. There are others though that can be very dirty inside. Reading reviews can help you steer clear of the poorer lot of hotels out there. When booking your room, get exactly what you want. If you want a good view, make sure you get one. If you want to be away from the pool area, make sure you get that as well. Look at a layout of the hotel before calling or booking so you have a good idea of what to expect.
  2. 2. Talk to a travel agent about potential hotel deals. You may think you'll be paying https://www.travelocity.com/Hotels more by going through a travel agent, but more often than not the opposite is true. Travel agents typically have access to unpublished deals not only for the hotel, but also for airfare and vacation activities. Pay attention to your security when you stay at a hotel. Make note of the fire exits and locations of fire extinguishers. Keep your door locked, and keep your key or key card in a safe place. Stash any valuables in the hotel safe. Consider bringing a flashlight along and keeping it by your bed in case you need it during the night. To keep your incidentals at a minimum, especially when you are staying at a hotel outside the US, ask about the cost of wireless Internet before you check in, and especially before you log in the first time. Some hotels don't disclose the costly per-minute costs of Internet access, but they will certainly show up on the bill. If Wi-Fi is a very important amenity and you are looking to save a bit of money on your hotel stay, it would be a good idea to stay at someplace that is mid-level. While high-end hotels may be a bit cozier, they usually have a surcharge for Internet use. Before booking a hotel room, ask the hotel about their return policy. You never know what could happen and you may end up having to cancel your reservation. If there is no return policy, you could be basically throwing your money down the drain. Don't book with a hotel until you know this information. To check a bed in a hotel room for a bedbug infestation, look for certain things. You want to check the mattress and even behind the headboard for these signs. These include blood stains or small black dots that appear to be like mold or even ground pepper. Alert hotel staff the instant you find anything suspicious. Read reviews on hotels before you book your rooms. Sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor have reviews from travelers who share their experiences and rate the accommodations. A hotel that just has a couple of reviews may not present an accurate picture, but if many reviews have a common opinion about a hotel, you can rely on that more. Hotels that are close to tourist destinations tend to be pricy. If you do not mind traveling a few minutes to reach your destination, consider staying at a hotel that is a bit further away. The rates at hotels that are a bit off the beaten path are often much more reasonable than their counterparts that
  3. 3. are right in the center of the action. Remember that some hotels allow negotiation for room rates. It doesn't hurt to try and haggle to see if you can. It can save you some additional money, and that's always a good thing. The worst that can happen is that the receptionist says no, so give it a shot. If you book a hotel stay well in advance, consider taking out travel insurance. This insurance will reimburse you if you need to cancel your hotel stay. Be aware that most travel insurance policies state that you must cancel your stay at least one week in advance to receive a refund. Now that you know something about choosing a hotel, go make your reservations. That will be one more thing you can cross off your list. This vacation may just be the best one you ever take. Enjoy it, and remember what you've just learned the next time you plan a vacation.

×