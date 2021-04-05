Auto Tools Fyler – CarQuest – PetesPaint.ca

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NEW NEW NEW ® S A E J2788 C O M PL I A N T S A E J2843 C O M PL I A N T FINANCE IT FINANCE IT TOOLS &EQUIPMENT For more in...
Services Financiers Affiliés Affiliated Financial Services FINANCING One CALL Does it ALL with Affiliated Financial Servic...
CTI TECH TIP For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 3 * Please note finance payments vary with ...
4 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transa...
For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 5 * Please note finance payments vary with every transac...
6 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transa...
® For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 7 * Please note finance payments vary with every trans...
TM 8 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on tra...
® For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 9 * Please note finance payments vary with every trans...
10 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on trans...
For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 11 * Please note finance payments vary with every transa...
12 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on trans...
For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 13 * Please note finance payments vary with every transa...
14 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on trans...
For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 15 * Please note finance payments vary with every transa...
16 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on trans...
For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 17 * Please note finance payments vary with every transa...
18 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on trans...
For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 19 * Please note finance payments vary with every transa...
20 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on trans...
For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 21 * Please note finance payments vary with every transa...
FINANCE IT FINANCE IT WHILE SUPPLIES LAST 22 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments v...
FINANCE IT FINANCE IT FINANCE IT For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 23 * Please note financ...
FINANCE IT FINANCE IT 24 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every trans...
WORKFORCE™ SERIES NEW NEW NEW For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 25 * Please note finance p...
Get the best Auto Tools at a discount from CARQUEST Autoparts. Visit Petes Paint in Leamington Ontario for all the best in Auto Tools at the best prices possible!

  2021 HVAC SERVICE TIPS

NEW NEW NEW ® S A E J2788 C O M PL I A N T S A E J2843 C O M PL I A N T FINANCE IT FINANCE IT TOOLS &EQUIPMENT For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. Longer financing available up to 60 months. Professional quality parts, service and solutions dedicated to your shop. 2nd Quarter 2021 – Canada Only Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 TECH TIP See p. 3 NEW SHOP CLEANNING & AUTO INTERIOR PROTECTION PRODUCTS FROM SM ARNOLD ® IN THE SPOTLIGHT A/C SERVICE SYSTEMS See p.30-32 forA/C service,testing tools and chemicals from these leading brands. See p. 2 & 25 for details Robinair® 34998 Connected R-134a Recover, Recycle, Recharge System • Meets or exceeds SAE J2788 standards for R-134a recovery • Two oil inject bottles; one dye inject bottle • Industry-leading 10.5 hi-res touch screen with easy-to-use controls • Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® connectivity for wireless accessories and performance enhancements • Legendary Robinair quality, field and service support • Built-in training videos and speaker with web access for more training and A/C service info • MOPRIA ready, with a report export option for customers or insurance companies • Includes wireless software updates and refrigerant capacity database access Homak® Poly Propylene 36 Service Cart • High Impact Polypropylene won't Chip, Rust or Dent • Four 4 X 1 Casters. 2 Swivel, 2 Fixed. • Bottom Shelf for Extra Storage • 500 lb. Maximum Capacity Robinair® AC1234-9 Connected R-1234yf Recover, Recycle, Recharge System • Meets or exceeds SAE J2843 standards for R-1234yf recovery • Integrated refrigerant analyzer protects machine and vehicle system • Industry-leading 10.5 hi-res touch screen with easy-to-use controls • Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® connectivity for wireless accessories and performance enhancements • Legendary Robinair quality, field and service support • Built-in training videos and speaker with web access for more training and A/C service info • MOPRIA ready, with a report export option for customers or insurance companies • Includes wireless software updates and refrigerant capacity database access ROB AC1234-9 * Contact your local store for pricing and availability RAR 34998 * Contact your local store for pricing and availability HMK PP06046021 $ 29864 Autel® MaxiBAS BT608 Battery and Electrical System Tester • Tests the battery, starter, alternator and parasitic draw • Read and erase codes and view live data • 5.5 Android-based touchscreen with user friendly graphic interface • Wirelessly connects with VCI via Bluetooth • Auto registration after battery replacement for 53 vehicle makes • Step-by-step electrical reset instructions • AutoVIN VINScan automatically identify battery parameters by VIN • Illustrated instruction for battery positioning and testing AIT BT608 $ 66539 • Create customized customer repair reports and share with built-in thermal printer,WiFi printing via PC or email • Easily update software via WiFi to keep vehicle coverage current
  2. 2. Services Financiers Affiliés Affiliated Financial Services FINANCING One CALL Does it ALL with Affiliated Financial Services Affiliated Financial Services (AFS),an industry leading financial services company across Canada,provides innovative lease-to own finance options for acquiring your NEWTools Equipment from CARQUEST® Auto Parts. Lease terms of 24 through 60 months are available.All leases are subject to credit approval, 1st advance lease payment and a one time non-refundable documentation fee of $100.00 will be charged on the 1st invoice upon completion of the executed agreement. Minimum financed amount is $1,000.00 as noted by sample payment information provided by each item. Please note that finance payments will vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All offers subject to change without notice. Call your Carquest rep to select your Tools Equipment Call AFS at 1-855-209-0999 to complete the credit process Upon credit approval and documentation, order your new equipment www.groupesfa.com Financing your New Equipment is as easy as 1-2-3 with Affiliated Financial Services… 1 2 3 NEW NEW NEW NEW NEW NEW NEW INDEX SALES POLICY 2 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. Participation in this promotional program by a Carquest® Auto Parts store is voluntary. Every promotion is a bona fide offer. Occasionally, an advertised item may not be available because of sales that exceed anticipated demand or circumstances beyond our control.We reserve the right to substitute an item of equal or better value in the event that stock of an advertised product is depleted. Prices may vary in different styles and from market to market. Additional delivery and freight charges may be incurred. Errors in prices, descriptions and/or illustrations are not the responsibility of the Carquest® Auto Parts store. PRICES GOOD IN CANADA ONLY. Additional freight charges may apply on drop ship orders. DIFM-21122454-CAN-ENG A/C Cooling Service . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1, 30, 31, 32 Air Compressors. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22, 23 Air Hose Air/Oil/Grease Reels . . . . . . . . . . . . 20, 21 Air Pressure Regulators. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 Air Tools . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18, 19, 20 Battery Service . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1, 3, 4, 5 ,6 Brake Service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6, 40 Chassis/Suspension Service . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Creepers/Shop Seats. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 Diagnostic Tools . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1, 7, 26, 27, 28, 29 Engine Drivetrain. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7, 8 Generators. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5, 6 Gloves . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54 Hand Tools . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 Heavy-Duty Service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29 Hybrid Service . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30 Jump Starters. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Lifting Support . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42, 43, 44, 45, 46 Lighting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 Oil/Lube Service . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47, 48, 49 PBE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53 Power Tools . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 Pullers Slide Hammers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Service Systems. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30, 31, 32 Shop Equipment Shop Cleaning . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2, 25 Shop Equipment Shop Cooling. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 Shop Equipment Safety . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55 Specialty Tools . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7, 8, 9 Spray Guns. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53 Tire Changers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33, 34, 35, 36, 38 Tire Service . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39 Tool Boxes/Storage . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1, 60 Trailer/Towing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 50, 51, 52 Transfer Pumps . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 48 TPMS Service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 Vacuums . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 Welding . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54, 55, 56, 57 Wheel Alignment Systems. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38, 39 Wheel Balancers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33, 34, 35, 37, 38 NEW PRODUCTS SHOP CLEANNING EQUIPMENT SHOP CLEANNING EQUIPMENT SM Arnold® 60 Tapered Wood Handle 15/16 dia. SAR 85-978 $ 579 SM Arnold® Combination Plastic Bottle with Trigger Sprayer • Features molded-in dilution scale, ounces and milliliters. • Silk screened with applicable bottle descriptions, check-off list and cautions box, UPC number and stock number. • Nozzle adjusts from a wide mist to a sharp stream. 24 OZ. Bottle Trigger Combo with Standard Strainer SAR 92-768 $ 329 32 OZ. Bottle Trigger Combo with Standard Strainer SAR 92-763 $ 499 32 OZ. Bottle Trigger Combo with Heavy Duty Strainer SAR 92-767 $ 429 SM Arnold® Standard Floor Squeegees Tapered wood handles not included • Specially blended, long-lasting rubber blade is resistant to petroleum, paint, chemicals and animal fat • Great for smooth floors like cement or linoleum 24 Curved Neoprene Rubber Squeegee SAR 83-243 $ 2499 36 Curved Neoprene Rubber Squeegee SAR 83-360 $ 3449 SM Arnold® Dustpans SM Arnold® 30 Heavy-Duty Moss Rubber Floor Squeegee Tapered wood handles not included • Constructed for tough, industrial usage in factories, supermarket warehouses, auto body shops, detail shops and gas stations • Heavy-duty frame with 4 twin rubber blades moves large amounts of liquid while the built-in splash guard prevents spilling SAR 83-304 $ 2259 SM Arnold® Professional Windshield Squeegee • Durable nylon mesh over a soft sponge for easy removal of bugs and dirt • Resilient rubber blade leaves the surface clean and dry • 10 Head, Metal Screw-in Handle extends from 27 to 46 SM Arnold® 57 Upright Janitor Whisk Broom • Sewed 5 times • Designed for sweeping smooth and rough floors having moderate dirt accumulation 12 Plastic Dustpan with Rubber Edge Strip SAR 92-983 $ 649 12 Metal Dustpan SAR 92-981 $ 949 Unassembled SAR 85-662 $ 1069 SAR 92-414 $ 2019
  3. 3. CTI TECH TIP For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 3 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. DSR® JUMP STARTERS DSR® DSR114 12V Jump Starter 525 Cranking Amps, 350 Cold Cranking Amps • High output AGM battery • Reverse Connection Warning – audio warning will sound if clamps are connected in reverse • Heavy-Duty Metal Clamp – for convenient connection to hard- to-reach batteries CBC DSR114 $ 27739 DSR100 12V ProBoosters 2000 Peak Amps, 460 Cranking Amps • 2A external 120V AC automatic charger, with 12V DC plug • 12V DC power outlet/charge port • Heavy duty clamps • Built-in voltmeter CBC DSR-100 $ 35799 DSR104 12/24V ProBooster 12V - 10000 Peak Amps, 1050 Cranking Amps 24V - 5000 Peak Amps, 850 Cranking Amps • Extra long, high-strand, double insulation cable • 8A external 120V AC automatic charger • Reverse polarity alarm • Voltage detection CBC DSR-104 * Contactyourlocalstore forpricingand availability FINANCE IT Battery Service BATTERY SERVICE DSR124 6/12/24V • 300A (6V)/ 330A (12V)/250A (24V) engine start,15A fast charge •With flash re-programing CBC DSR124 $ 94469 DSR122 6/12V 275A • 250A (12V)/150A (24V) engine start, 15A fast charge CBC DSR123 $ 74729 DSR121 12V 250A • 250A engine start, 15A fast charge CBC DSR121 $ 61369 DSR® PROSERIES BATTERY CHARGERS/ENGINE STARTERS • Charges standard,AGM and Gel, and deep-cycle batteries • Microprocessor-controlled, automatically adjust amperage rate, to charge and maintain • Multi-stage charging for precision, safety and battery life • Float mode monitoring maintains optimum battery charge • Reverse hook-up protection DSR131 6/12V 250A • 250A (12V) and 125A (6V) engine start CBC DSR131 $ 26579 DSR® DSR125 6V/12V 4-Bank Automatic Battery Charging Station • Automatically adjust the charge rate based on the battery condition up to 10 amp • Charges 6V and 12V standard,AGM, gel, deep-cycle and LFePO4 batteries • Four independent, fully automatic, microprocessor controlled charging banks Schumacher® 1000 Peak Amp Lithium Ion Jump Starter + Portable Power • Lithium Iron Phosphate battery provides longer life and more charge cycles • Spark-free protection against overcurrent, short-circuit, overload, overvoltage and overcharge • 12V DC port adaptor, 2A USB port CBC DSR125 $ 48949 CBC SL1316 $ 15449 HVAC 2021 Service Tips The rapid growth of vehicles using R-1234yf refrigerant has added a layer of challenge to performing air conditioning service.The cost of refrigerant makes mistakes more costly.The need for accuracy when performing a service is essential. Understanding new mandated requirements for handling these systems is extremely important. New recover, recycle, recharge (R/R/R) machines track recovered refrigerant and force a filter service once a limit is reached. For this reason, ways of evaluating the performance of the system without needing to evacuate and recharge the system helps extend the time between equipment service. • Refrigerant identification is required with the R-1234yf process to verify the purity of the system.The refrigerant identifier may be built into the machine or it can be connected externally and work with the machine to pass through the menu. • Read Charge Specifications Labels Carefully EXAMPLE: The A/C Charge specifications for a late model Dodge Challenger has different charge capacities based on options.The technician needs to read the label carefully and select the correct capacity during an A/C service. If the A/C charge specifications cannot be found on the under-hood label, always consult service information. • DYE or NO DYE? Remember that some applications come with dye from the factory.In the case of a late modelVolvo SC90, the label indicates the presence of dye.Not every shop that adds dye will indicate it with a label.Too much dye is not better. • Leak Detection - When selecting a leak detector, be sure to check the certifications it has. Many manufacturers that passed the J2791 certification were also able to pass the J2913 test for R-1234yf. • The Service Port Caps are Seals - Yes, the service port caps are the PRIMARY seal at the service port on the vehicle. Some manufacturers designs are including a tether to keep the caps with the vehicle.They should ALWAYS be put back on the vehicle after a service to prevent leakage or contamination of the service fitting. • System Performance Testing - The air conditioning system performance test measures the operating efficiency of the A/C system under controlled conditions.The performance test may also allow technicians to note if the compressor is functioning properly, along with other A/C components.Additionally, climate control functions may be tested to determine if there are any air mode or blend door issues. • A/C DataAvailable on a ScanTool -Watching pressures during operation is part of the performance test.Although performing the performance test as specified by the manufacturer is a best practice,observing the test under other operating conditions with a scan tool may be helpful.Conditions outside of the refrigerant loop can have a great effect on pressures. EXAMPLE: A technician can observe how the cooling fan operation affected high side pressure.When the electric fan turns on, the high side pressures should drop. Manufacturers may even provide specifications the technician can observe such as Fan On pressures vs Fan Off pressures.
  4. 4. 4 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. BATTERY SERVICE BATTERY CHARGERS/MAINTAINERS Schumacher® 1.5A 6/12V Fully Automatic Battery Maintainer • Maintains standard,AGM and deep-cycle batteries • Microprocessor-controlled, automatically adjust amperage rate, to charge and maintain • Multi-stage charging for precision, safety and battery life • Float mode monitoring maintains optimum battery charge • Auto-volt detection – 6 or 12 volt CBC SC1355 $ 3489 Schumacher® 1.5A 6/12V Fully Automatic Battery Maintainer • Specifically designed for vehicles in storage and cold weather • Includes double-sided adhesive and cable tie for mounting • Approved for under-the-hood mounting • Multi-stage charging and float mode monitoring CBC SC1300 $ 5339 Schumacher® 6A 6/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer • Charges standard and AGM batteries • Microprocessor-controlled, automatically adjust amperage rate, to charge and maintain • Multi-stage charging for precision, safety and battery life • Float mode monitoring maintains optimum battery charge • Auto-volt detection – 6 or 12 volt CBC SC1320 $ 5529 Schumacher® 15A 6/12V Fully Automatic Battery Maintainer • Maintains standard,AGM and deep-cycle batteries • Microprocessor-controlled, automatically adjust amperage rate, to charge and maintain • Multi-stage charging for precision, safety and battery life • 15A rapid charge − 3A maintain • Auto-volt detection – 6 or 12 volt CBC SC1359 $ 7499 Schumacher® 10A 12V Fully Automatic Battery Charger • Charges standard and AGM batteries • Features START/STOP push button interface and LED indicators • Microprocessor-controlled, automatically adjust amperage rate, to charge and maintain • Multi-stage charging for precision, safety and battery life Schumacher® 50A 12V Fully Automatic Battery Charger/Engine Starter • 50A Engine Start/10A Boost • Charges standard and AGM batteries • Microprocessor-controlled, automatically adjust amperage rate, to charge and maintain • Multi-stage charging for precision, safety and battery life • Float mode monitoring maintains optimum battery charge CBC SC1361 $ 8599 BATTERY CHARGERS/ENGINE STARTERS Schumacher® 80A 12V Battery Charger/Engine Starter • 80A engine start/20A Boost • Charges standard,AGM and Gel, and deep-cycle batteries • Microprocessor-controlled, automatically adjust amperage rate, to charge and maintain • Multi-stage charging for precision, safety and battery life CBC SC1306 $ 12199 Schumacher® 200A 12V Automatic Battery Charger/Engine Starter • 200A Engine Start/40A Boost • Charges standard and AGM batteries • Fully-automatic, microprocessor-controlled • Reverse hook-up protection • Features 6’ power cord, retractable handle and durable steel case Schumacher® 250A 6/12V Automatic Battery Charger/Engine Starter • 250A Engine Start/40A Boost • Charges standard,AGM, gel and deep-cycle batteries • Microprocessor-controlled, automatically adjusts amperage rate, to charge and maintain • Multi-stage charging for precision, safety and battery life • Float mode monitoring maintains optimum battery charge CBC SC1325 $ 30349 CBC SC1324 $ 22269 CBC SC1339 $ 8229 Schumacher® 10A 6V/12V Fully Automatic Battery Charger • 10A Charge/3A Maintain • Microprocessor-controlled, automatically adjust amperage rate, to charge and maintain • Multi-stage charging for precision, safety and battery life • Float mode monitoring maintains optimum battery charge • Auto-volt detection – 6 or 12 volt CBC SC1358 $ 6139
  5. 5. For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 5 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. BATTERY TESTERS MIDTRONICS MDX-P300 with Integrated Printer • Test 12V wet batteries from 100-1400 CCA • Simple, battery pass/fail result plus voltage • Pass/fail result for starter alternator • Bad-cell detection- AGM Gel battery modes • Proven conductance algorithms ensure accuracy • Test by CCA, CA, MCA, DIN, JIS, and more • Built-in thermal printer with customizable header • Multi-language – English, Spanish, French Japanese CBC MDX-P300 $ 73989 Schumacher® Battery Load Tester • Test load, battery condition, starter motor draw and complete charging system diagnosis • 50 amp load test for 6 volt batteries • 100 amp load test for 12 volt batteries • Tests 6 and 12 volt batteries — up to 1000 CCA CBC BT-100 $ 3379 Battery Service BATTERY SERVICE/GENERATORS MIDTRONICS MDX-640 Analyzer • Includes software (installed), manual, stud adapters and 4' cable set • Tests 6 and 12V flooded,AGM flat plate,AGM spiral, and gel batteries • Multiple rating systems (CCA, CA, MCA, JIS, SAE, EN, DIN, IEC) • For battery testing only CBC MDX-640 $ 62699 OTC® Antizap Surge Protector • Prevents damage to sensitive electronic systems • Protects key vehicle components from high-voltage spikes. OTC 3386 $ 14259 GENERAC® PORTABLE GENERATORS Generac® GP2200i Portable Inverter Generator • Fully enclosed design dramatically reduces noise levels • TruePower technology provides clean, stable power ideal for sensitive electronics, tools and appliances • Compact and light weight – easy to move with a built in handle • 1600 running watts/2200 starting watts GEN 7117 $ 85999 Generac® GP3600 Open Frame Generator • PowerRush technology allows 40% more motor starting capacity • 212 cc Generac 4-stroke OHV engine with low oil shut down • Up to 10.5 hour run time • 120V 30-Amp outlet allows you to utilize most of your power via MTS • 3600 running watts/ 4500 starting watts GEN 7677 $ 58999 FIRMAN® GENERATOR COVERS Line Code Part Number Price FRM 1006 $26.99 17.5 X 14.1 X 15.1 Size Type Small Generator Cover FRM FRM 1009 1002 $29.99 $26.99 29.5 X 21.7 X 24 25.4 X 18.3 X 19.5 Large Generator Cover Medium Generator Cover FIRMAN® Generator Power Cord25' • 10 Gauge 30 AMP wiring • Fully insulated, rated for outdoor use • Individual circuit breakers for each (3) outlet FRM 1101 $ 9499 • Pull Cord Drawstring • Double Insulated Fabric Liner • East To Install • Weather Resistant FIRMAN® HYBRID SERIES GENERATORS FIRMAN® 4550/3650 Watt Electric Start Gas or Propane Dual Fuel Portable Generator • Max Pro Series 208cc FIRMAN Engine with low oil shutdown and cast iron sleeve • Up to 14 hour run time – 5 Gallons of Gasoline, Up to 10.5 hour run time – 20lb Propane • Outlets: (1)TT-30R (RV Ready) 120V – 30A, (2) 5-20R Duplex 120V – 20A,(1) L5-30R 120V – 30A • 3650 running watts/ 4550 starting watts - Gas • 3300 running watts/ 4100 starting watts - LPG FRM H03651 $ 72999 FIRMAN® 10000/8000 Watt Electric Start Gas or Propane Dual Fuel Portable Generator • Max Pro Series 439cc FIRMAN Engine with low oil shutdown and cast iron sleeve • Up to 12 hour run time – 8 Gallons of Gasoline • Outlets: (1) 5-20R Duplex 120V – 20A GFCI, (1) L5-30R 120V – 30A,(1) L14-30R 120V/240VTwistlock,(1) 14-50R Dual Voltage 120V/240V – 50A • 8000 running watts/ 10000 starting watts - Gas • 7250 running watts/ 9050 starting watts - LPG FRM H08053 $ 109999 FIRMAN® WHISPER SERIES GENERATORS FIRMAN® 2100/1700 Watt Recoil Start Gas Portable Generator • Max Pro Series 80cc FIRMAN Engine • .9 gallon tank provides up to 9 hours of runtime • Outlets – (1) 5-20R Duplex 120V – 20A, 12V (W/Battery Charging Cables), (1) USB (5V, 2.1 amps) • 1700 running watts/ 2100 starting watts FRM W01782 $ 69999
  6. 6. 6 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. GENERATORS/SPECIALTY HAND TOOLS FIRMAN® PERFORMANCE SERIES GENERATORS FIRMAN® 1500/1200 Watt Recoil Start Gas Portable Generator • 80cc engine with low oil shut off and cast iron sleeves • 1.7 gallon tank with fuel gauge provides up to 10 hours of runtime • 5-20R 120V 20A Duplex, 12V – 8.3A DC Outlet • 1200 running watts/ 1500 starting watts FRM P01202 $ 30999 FIRMAN® 4450/3550 Watt Generator • Max Pro Series 208cc FIRMAN Engine • 5 gallon tank with fuel gauge provides up to 14 hours of runtime • Outlets – (1)TT-30R (RV Ready) 120V – 30A,(1) L5-30R 120V – 30ATwistlock,(1) 5-20R Duplex 120V – 20A • 3550 running watts/ 4450 starting watts FRM P03501 $ 49999 FIRMAN® 4550/3650 Watt Generator • Max Pro Series 208cc FIRMAN Engine • 5 gallon tank with fuel gauge provides up to 14 hours of runtime • Outlets – (1) TT-30R (RV Ready) 120V – 30A, (1) L14-30R 120V – 30A Twistlock, (1) 5-20R Duplex 120V – 20A • 3650 running watts/ 4550 starting watts FRM P03612 $ 56999 FIRMAN® 7125/5700 Watt Performance Series Generator • 8 Gallon Tank with 12 hour Run Time • Max Pro Series 389cc FIRMAN Engine • 4-in-1 Data Minder MeasuresVolts,Hertz, Hours,and Low Oil Indicator • Outlets – (4) 5-20R 20A-120V, (1) L14-30R 30A-120V/240V Twistlock, (1) L5-30R 30A-120V Twistlock FRM P05703 $ 94999 FIRMAN® 10000/8000 Watt Performance Series Generator • 8 Gallon Tank with 12 hour Run Time • Max Pro Series 439cc FIRMAN Engine • 4-in-1 Data Minder MeasuresVolts,Hertz, Hours,and Low Oil Indicator • Outlets – (1) 14-50R 120V/240V – 50A, (1) L14-30R 120V/240V – 30A Twistlock, (1) L5-30R 120V – 30A, (1) 5-20R Duplex 120V – 20A FRM P08004 $ 108999 FIRMAN® 3300/3000 Watt Remote Start Gas Portable Generator • Max Pro Series 171cc FIRMAN Engine • 1.8 gallon tank provides up to 9 hours of runtime • Outlets – (1) TT-30R (RV Ready) 120V – 30A, (1) 5-20R Duplex 120V – 20A, 12V (W/Battery Charging Cables), (1) USB (5V, 2.1 amps) • 3000 running watts/ 3300 starting watts FRM W03083 $ 108999 A/C SPECIALTY TOOLS Lisle® 6-Piece Disconnect Tool Set • Set of six tools which disconnect the spring lock couplings on Ford and Chrysler A/C line • Also works on fuel line quick connect couplings found on GM, Ford, and Chrysler • The 5/16 size fits on push lock connectors found on Ford radiators and transmission lines • Set includes six sizes: 5/16, 3/8, 1/2, 5/8, 3/4 and 7/8 LST 37000 $ 1029 BATTERY SERVICE Lisle® Battery Brush • Cleans dirt and corrosion from battery terminals and cable clamps • The external brush cleans cable clamps and internal brush cleans terminal posts • Case is made of high impact plastic that will not weaken in cleaning solutions LST 11120 $ 749 BRAKE SERVICE OTC® Double Flaring Tool Kit • Designed for double or single flare in copper, aluminum soft steel brake line, and brass tubing (to 45 degrees) • Includes five adapters 3/16 through 1/2 (4.8mm through 12.7mm) • Chrome swivel, made of alloy steel reduces friction • Forged yoke made of heat treated steel • Includes moulded case OTC 4503 $ 3639 OTC® Bubble (I.S.O.) Flaring Tool Kit • Designed for crack-free bubble flares on soft steel tubing used in automotive brake systems • Includes forged steel yoke, flaring bar, and all the adapters needed for ISO bubble flaring • Includes four dies: 4.75, 6, 8 and 10mm adapters and moulded case OTC 4504 $ 3819 Lisle® Disc Brake Pad Spreader • Makes changing pads an easier job • Tool compresses disc brake piston for easy pad installation LST 24400 $ 899 Lisle® Brake Piston Tool • Rotates piston back into the caliper when replacing pads • Fits most domestic and some import applications • Use with 3/8” drive ratchet and extension LST 28600 $ 1199
  7. 7. ® For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 7 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. CALIPERS/MICROMETERS MEASURING TOOLS STORM™ Digital Range: 0-6/0- 150mm Graduations: .0005/.01mm • Digital display, inch/metric conversion • Four measurements: inside, outside, depth and step CTI 3C301 $ 4199 SPECIALTY HAND TOOLS Specialty Hand Tools OTC® Ball Joint Starter Service Kit • Removes and installs press-fit parts such as ball joints, universal joints, and truck brake anchor pins • Contains: 3 receiver tubes (2-3/4” I.D. x 3” O.D., 2-1/4” I.D. x 2-1/2” O.D., and 1-3/4” I.D. x 2” O.D.) OTC 7249 $ 18189 CHASSIS SERVICE DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS Lisle® Computer Safe Circuit Tester • Draws less than 21 mA. at 12V DC • Operating range 3-28V • The red light indicates positive polarity, green indicates negative polarity LST 24550 $ 1499 Lisle® Compression Tester • Gauge registers 0-300 PSI and 0-2100 kpa • Fits 14mm and 18mm thread sizes LST 20250 $ 4399 Cliplight Rugged Circuit Tester • Industrial-Duty Materials • Works for 6, 12, and 24-volt electrical systems • 5 foot cable SWL 580747 $ 1599 OTC® Transmission/Engine Oil Pressure Kit • Kit comes complete with high and low pressure gauges and 13 adapters for most applications • Quick-couplers for easy disconnect • High pressure gauge reads 0-400 PSI and low pressure 0-100 PSI OTC 5610 $ 9139 OTC® Cylinder Leakage Kit • Diagnose internal engine problems such as bad rings, valves and leaking head gaskets • Dual 2-1/2 gauges and rugged protective outer boot • Scales read 0-100 psi and 0-700 kPa • Pressure regulated manifold with quick couplers • Long flex 24 14 mm hose • 10 mm, 12 mm and 18 mm thread adapters OTC 5609 $ 10899 Lisle® Heavy Duty Circuit Tester • Quickly test low voltage up to 12V • Probe, handle, cord and clamp are reinforced for extra durability • 49 cord with strain relief spring LST 28400 $ 1399 DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS ENGINE AND DRIVETRAIN Heli-Coil® SAE Metric Spark Plug Thread Repair Kits • Kits contain a tap, installation tool, a quantity of inserts and detailed instructions • The inserts are precision formed coils of extremely hard stainless steel (18-8) diamond shaped wire • When installed into a tapped hole, the insert provides permanent conventional screw threads Metric Kits Size (Number of Inserts) M6 x 1 (12) HC 5546-6 $30.79 M8 x 1.25 (12) HC 5546-8 $28.89 M10 x 1.25 (12) HC 5543-10 $46.59 M10 x 1 (12) HC 5542-10 $57.69 M9 x 1.25 (12) HC 5546-9 $35.49 M10 x 1.5 (12) HC 5546-10 $35.49 M12 x 1.25 (6) HC 5543-12 $54.99 M12 x 1.5 (12) HC 5544-12 $64.99 M14 x 1.5 (6) HC 5544-14 $73.79 1/4-20 (12) HC 5521-4 $21.99 5/16-18 (12) HC 5521-5 $21.99 3/8-16 (12) HC 5521-6 $21.99 SAE Kits Size (Number of Inserts) Heli-Coil ® M14 x 1.25 Sav-A-Thread Kit • Can be used to repair both taper seat and gasket type spark plug assemblies • Three insert lengths available to accommodate all spark plug reaches • Piloted reamer tap means no drilling is necessary and perfect alignment of the tapped hole HC 5334-14 $ 3299 Lisle® Oxygen Sensor Socket • Special 22mm socket with cut away slot to provide clearance for wire harness • Provides adequate depth to fit over sensor • Use with 3/8 square drive or 1 wrench LST 12100 $ 1599 Lisle® Mini Tubing Cutter • For all types of metal tubing • Handles smallest tubing to 5/8 O.D. • Completely non-corrosive LST 50000 $ 889
  8. 8. TM 8 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. SPECIALTY HAND TOOLS Standard 3-1/2 - 3-7/8 LST 53500 $ 989 Oil Filter Wrenches • Features the swivel handle, gripper “teeth” and 1 wide stainless steel band • Swivel handle makes it easy to remove filters in hard to reach locations • Vinyl covered handle Lisle® Big Range Filter Wrench • Range: Up to 6 • Use with 1/2 drive or 3/4 socket wrench LST 63500 $ 949 OIL/LUBE SERVICE OIL/LUBE SERVICE Standard 3-1/2 - 3-7/8 LST 53700 $ 989 Small 2-3/8 - 2-5/8 LST 54400 $ 1099 Lisle® Truck Oil/Fuel Filter Wrenches • “Swivel Grip” handle makes it easy to turn in tight spots • Tough, stainless steel bands with special “teeth” for extra gripping power won’t slip when removing filters • Handles made of tubular steel for increased strength Lisle® Import Car Filter Wrench • Range: 2-1/2 to 3-1/8 • Fits most import car filters and many domestic filters • Use with 3/8 drive socket to remove filters LST 63600 $ 1129 POWERBUILT® Fender Cover • 35 X 24 • Durable vinyl exterior with soft inner liner • Special pleated double top ridge to hold cover in place while keeping tools secure CPM 640083 $ 1549 Lisle® Transmission Oil Cooler Line Scissors 3/8 x 1/2 • Two sizes to work on Ford and Cadillacs • 3/8 size for use on 2003 - 2010 Ford V8 Explorer, 2004 and later Ford F150 and Cadillac CS • 1/2 size for use on Ford Super Duty Trucks F250, F350 and F450 LST 39660 $ 1239 Lisle® End Cap Filter Wrenchs Type LST 65/67mm - 14 flutes 61540 $9.29 Line Code Part Number Price LST 76mm - 14 flutes 61570 $8.89 LST 65mm - 14 flutes 61600 $8.89 ENGINE AND DRIVETRAIN OTC® Ford F-150 Spark Plug Socket • Works on 2004 newer Ford F-150 pick-up trucks with 5.4L 3-valve Triton V-8 engines • Socket end is 9/16 • Soft rubber insert holds and protects spark plug during removal and installation • Extension is part of the socket • 3/8 drive for use with a ratchet or breaker bar OTC 6900 $ 2929 POWERBUILT® Tubing Bender • Bends automotive line tubing from 3/16 to 3/8 diameter TLS 648484 $ 1329 OTC® Brake Drum and Rotor Puller • One person can easily set the tool in place and use for tough pulls even where there is little access to insert the jaws • Spread to 12-3/4 and 5 of reach. 7-tons of force, yet weighs less than 10 lbs • Can be used with air tools (not included) to reduce time and fatigue OTC 6980 $ 17749 PULLERS/SLIDE HAMMERS OTC® 9-Way Slide Hammer Puller Set • Pulls flange-type rear axles and most front-wheel drive hubs • Internal and external jaws provide a variety of combinations to pull bearings, gears and seals. OTC 4579 $ 14549 OTC® 2-Ton Griplock Puller • Designed to quickly move jaws in or out and even reverse in an instant • Pressure bearing yoke cap holds jaws in place for set-up in any orientation • Both external and internal pulling action • Live centre action forcing screw 4 Max Reach 3 to 4 Spread OTC 464 $ 9759 OTC® 5-Ton Grip-O-Matic Pullers • Remove and install parts for fast, effective repairs • 2/3 Reversible jaws • Lifetime Warranty 5-1/2 Max Reach 7 Max Spread OTC 1027 $ 7989 Lisle® Harmonic Balancer Puller • Designed to ease the operation of pulling the balancer pulley • It reduces damage to both the pulley and the shaft LST 45500 $ 3299
  9. 9. ® For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 9 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. SPECIALTY HAND TOOLS Specialty Hand Tools SPECIALTY HAND TOOLS Milwaukee® 4-Piece Pry Bar Set • Includes 8, 12, 18 and 24 pry bars • I-Beam design and all metal core for prying strength • Comfortable tri-lobe handles with hammer-ready strike cap MLK 48-22-9214 $ 6999 Milwaukee® 4-Piece Hook and Pick Set • Includes straight pick, offset hook, o-ring hook, and 90° right angle hook • Features an All-Metal Core for up to 50% more durability MLK 48-22-9215 $ 2199 Lisle® Magnetic Telescopic Pick-Up Tool • Magnet shielded to concentrate magnetic field at end of tool • Super strong neodymium magnet • Extends from 14-1/2 to 23-1/4 LST 31000 $ 1449 Lisle® Razor Blade Scrapper • Comes with five stainless steel blades and a plastic blade • Spring-release allows easy interchange of blades LST 52000 $ 1199 Lisle® Door Upholstery Remover • For Plastic Fasteners LST 35400 $ 989 Lisle® Deluxe Feeler Gauge .0015 - .035 • 31 blades • One brass blade LST 68100 $ 889 CP89 Series Torque Wrench CP CP8917 $ 21999 • 54 fixed teeth ratchet head with quick socket release • Torque adjustment with manual locking in front of the handle • Fine scale graduation (1 Nm or 1 ft.-lbs.) • Lightweight but robust aluminum handle • Sensitive and sound signals when reaching the torque • 1/2 30 — 250 ft.-lbs. TORQUE WRENCHES STORM™ Torque Wrench • Chrome plated alloy steel • Reversible ratchet head • 1/2 Drive 25-250 ft.-lbs. CTI 3T425 $ 15359 TORQUE WRENCHES POWERBUILT® Micrometer Torque Wrench • Locking handle prevents accidental setting changes • 1/2 Drive Click Torque Wrench 10-150 ft.-lbs. TLS 644999 $ 7669 POWERBUILT® 3/8 Drive Micrometer Ratcheting Torque Wrench TLS 644998 $ 5579 Lisle® Convertible Internal External Snap Ring Pliers • Compresses internal rings in one position • Move the quick change reversing lever to expand external rings • Comes with four sets of tips in a plastic box LST 46000 $ 1499 OTC® Snap Ring Pliers Set Internal External • For internal or external snap rings; thumbscrew permits quick conversion • Made of heavy-gauge tempered steel • Also includes two stainless steel handled picks SNAP RING PLIERS OTC 4512 $ 8159 Lisle® Heavy-Duty Snap Ring Pliers • Reversible action for internal and external applications • Conical tip ends prevent the snap ring from slipping off the tips. LST 49200 $ 3699 POWERBUILT® 6 C-Clamp TLS 648641 $ 1689 POWERBUILT® PLIERS Diagonal 7 TLS 640387 $ 1679 6 TLS 640386 $ 1119 Groove Joint 8 TLS 640388 $ 1679 Slip Joint 8 TLS 640395 $ 1119
  10. 10. 10 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. SPECIALTY HAND TOOLS WRENCHES POWERBUILT® Long Pattern Combination Wrenches • Crafted from premium chrome vanadium steel • 15° offset and chamfered openings for easy mating to fasteners • Z-Drive box end contacts the flat walls of fasteners TLS 7/16 640440 $5.59 TLS 5/16 640476 $4.89 TLS 24MM 640494 TLS 23MM 640493 $15.39 TLS 19MM 640489 $9.79 TLS 18MM 640453 $8.39 TLS 17MM 640452 Type TLS 8MM 640485 $4.89 TLS 10MM 640447 $5.59 TLS TLS 13MM 15MM 640449 640450 $5.59 $6.99 Line Code Part Number Price TLS 14MM 640488 $6.99 $8.39 $15.39 TLS TLS 1 1-1/4 640480 640483 $15.39 $24.99 TLS TLS 15/16 1-1/16 640479 640481 TLS 3/4 640444 $8.99 TLS 11/16 640478 $8.39 $13.99 TLS 9/16 640442 $5.69 TLS 1/2 640441 $5.59 $19.59 IRWIN® CLAMPS C-Clamp with Swivel Pads 11 PET 20 $ 3999 Sheet Metal Clamp 8 PET 23 $ 3329 Locking Chain Clamp 9 PET 27ZR $ 4959 C-Clamps 11 PET 19 $ 3329 Curved Jaw IRWIN VICE GRIPS® 10 PET 4935576 $ 1999 Curved Jaw with Wire Cutter Straight Jaw 7 PET 702L3 $ 1929 5 PET 902L3 $ 1849 10 PET 0502L3 $ 2199 10 PET 0102L3 $ 1849 Long Nose 9 PET 1502L3 $ 2449 6 PET 1402L3 $ 1999 10 TLS 644042 $ 1519 12 TLS 644043 $ 2059 POWERBUILT® Adjustable Wrenches • Extra thick 1 beam design WRENCHES 6 TLS 644040 $ 949 8 TLS 644041 $ 1219 POWERBUILT® Metric Stubby Wrench Combo Set 7-Piece Set • 10mm to 18mm TLS 640204 $ 2229 1/4 72-Tooth Head Ratchet TLS 649930 $ 1899 POWERBUILT® 1/4 DRIVE RATCHETS 3/8 Drive 36 Tooth Quick Release Gear-to-Gear Ratchet TLS 641520 $ 2259 POWERBUILT® 3/8 DRIVE RATCHETS 3/8 Drive Flex Handle 10 TLS 641504 $ 999 3/8 Drive 41 Tooth Spin Disc Ratchet TLS 641505 $ 1539 3/8 72-Tooth Head Ratchet TLS 649931 $ 2189 HEX KEY SETS POWERBUILT® 9-Piece Ball End Long Arm Hex Key Sets Metric Set • Includes 1.5mm, 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm hex keys. TLS 640082 SAE Set • Includes 1/16, 5/64, 3/32, 1/8, 5/32, 3/16, 1/4, 5/16 3/8 hex keys TLS 640081 YOUR CHOICE $ 1329 EACH
  11. 11. For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 11 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. SPECIALTY HAND TOOLS Specialty Hand Tools POWERBUILT® Deep Sockets TLS 3/8 Deep - 16MM 641216 $3.49 TLS 3/8 Deep - 15MM 641215 $3.49 TLS 3/8 Deep - 14MM 641214 $2.69 TLS TLS 3/8 Deep - 13MM 3/8 Deep - 11MM 641213 641211 Type TLS 3/8 Deep - 7MM 641225 $2.79 TLS 3/8 Deep - 9MM 641209 $3.19 TLS 3/8 Deep - 12MM 641212 TLS 3/8 Deep - 10MM 641210 $3.19 $3.19 Line Code Part Number Price $3.19 $3.19 TLS 3/8 Deep - 19MM 641219 $4.19 TLS 3/8 Deep - 18MM 641218 $4.19 TLS 3/8 Deep - 17MM 641217 $4.19 SOCKETS POWERBUILT® Star Bit Sockets Type Line Code Part Number Price TLS 3/8 Star Bit -T-50 641404 $3.49 TLS 3/8 Star Bit -T-45 641403 $3.49 TLS 3/8 Star Bit -T-40 641402 $3.49 POWERBUILT® WOBBLE EXTENSION SETS 3/8 Drive Socket Extensions • Knurled centre and dual grease rings for superior user grip • Chrome vanadium steel construction 3 Extension TLS 641501 $ 389 6 Extension TLS 641502 $ 419 10 Extension TLS 641503 $ 589 POWERBUILT® SOCKET RAIL 3/8 Socket Rail • Holds 16 — 3/8 sockets TLS 641509 $ 329 POWERBUILT® 1/2 Drive Deep Impact Sockets POWERBUILT® 1/2 Drive Axle Nut Socket TLS TLS 1/2 Deep Impact - 22MM 1/2Axle Nut - 38MM 647190 647080 Type Type TLS TLS 1/2 Deep Impact - 15MM 1/2Axle Nut - 30MM 647184 648469 $6.89 $11.99 TLS TLS 1/2 Deep Impact - 17MM 1/2Axle Nut - 32MM 647186 648470 $7.19 $12.29 TLS TLS TLS TLS 1/2 Deep Impact - 18MM 1/2Axle Nut - 34MM 1/2 Deep Impact - 20MM 1/2Axle Nut - 36MM 647187 648471 647192 648472 $7.89 $13.89 $8.29 $14.29 Line Code Line Code Part Number Part Number Price Price TLS TLS 1/2 Deep Impact - 19MM 1/2Axle Nut - 35MM 647188 647079 $7.89 $15.99 $9.39 $20.29 TORX® / HEX BIT SETS POWERBUILT® 3/8 Drive Metric Hex Bit Socket Set 7-Piece Set • Includes 3mm-8mm and 10mm chrome vanadium bit sockets in reusable plastic holder TLS 648663 $ 1679 POWERBUILT® 1/4, 3/8 1/2 Drive TORX® Bit Socket Set 13-Piece Set • Includes 1/4; T-10 to T-30, 3/8; T-40 to T-55 1/2; T-60 T-70 bit sockets. TLS 940146 $ 2789 POWERBUILT® 1/2 Drive Impact Universal Joint TLS 647138 $ 1539 POWERBUILT® Drive Impact Adapter 1/2 (F) x 3/8 (M) TLS 647097 $ 769 1/2 (F) x 3/4 (M) TLS 647137 $ 999 3/4 (F) x 1/2 (M) TLS 940586 $ 1429 SOCKET ADAPTERS POWERBUILT® Socket Adapter Set 4-Piece Set TLS 640848 $ 699 POWERBUILT® 1/2 DRIVE RATCHETS 1/2 Drive 45 Tooth Spin Disc Ratchet TLS 642505 $ 1959 1/2 Drive 36 Tooth Quick Release Gear-to-Gear Ratchet TLS 642509 $ 3349 1/2 Drive 72-Tooth Sealed Head Gear-to-Gear Ratchet TLS 649932 $ 2849 1/2 Drive Flex Handle Ratchet 18 TLS 640853 $ 2099 24 TLS 640854 $ 3279 POWERBUILT® 3/8 Drive Hex Bit Sockets TLS 3/8 Hex Bit - 6MM 640556 $4.19 Type TLS 3/8 Hex Bit - 3/16 640349 $4.19 TLS 3/8 Hex Bit - 7/32 640350 $4.19 Line Code Part Number Price
  12. 12. 12 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. TRIPLE SQUARE BIT SETS LST 60850 $ 3899 Lisle® Master Triple Square Bit Set • For head bolts, brake caliper bolts, door handle screws, axle bolts and other applications • 5/16 Hex Drive sizes 4mm, 5mm • 1/2 Hex Drive sizes 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm • 5/8 Hex Drive sizes 14mm, 16mm • 3/4 Hex Drive size 18mm SPECIALTY HAND TOOLS DRIVE DEEP IMPACT SOCKET SETS DeWALT® 1/2 SAE Deep Impact Socket Set 7-Piece Set • Includes: 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16, and 7/8 SBD DWMT74448OSP $ 4199 DeWALT® 1/2 Metric Deep Impact Socket Set 7-Piece Set • Includes: 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18mm, 19mm SBD DWMT744490SP $ 4199 Lisle® 12 pt. Triple Square Bit Set • Triple square (12 point) bits to fit 6, 8, 10 and 12mm sizes, Fit all on 1/2 inch hex drives • Fits some head bolts, retaining bolts, disc brake calipers and other applications LST 60750 $ 1599 IRWIN® 5-Pc BOLT-GRIP™ 5-Pc Base Set • Set includes bolt extractors to remove bolt sizes: 11mm, 14mm, 16mm, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, and 5/8 • 3/8 square drive for use with hand ratchets; hexagonal flats for use with flat wrench, pliers, adjustable wrench, sockets or VISE-GRIP locking pliers PET 394001 $ 5399 IRWIN® BOLT GRIP™ SETS IRWIN® 5-Pc BOLT-GRIP™ Expansion Set • Set includes bolt extractors to remove bolt sizes: 8mm, 10mm, 13mm, 19mm, 5/16, 11/16, and 3/4 • 3/8 square drive for use with hand ratchets, impact wrenches and air ratchets; hexagonal flats for use with flat wrench, pliers, adjustable wrench, sockets or VISE-GRIP locking pliers PET 394002 $ 4739 DRIVE SOCKET SETS POWERBUILT® 8-Piece 1/2 SAE Deep Socket Set SAE 1/2 - 15/16 TLS 640056 $ 4179 POWERBUILT® 1/4 Drive Deep Well Metric Socket Set 10-Piece Set • Includes 1/4 Drive Metric; 4mm - 13mm 6pt TLS 640538 $ 1479 POWERBUILT® 3/8 Drive SAE Deep Socket Set 9-Piece 6 pt. Set • Contents 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16, 7/8 TLS 641717 $ 2289 POWERBUILT® 3/8 Drive Mechanic’s Tool Set 47 Piece • 12 Pt. SAE Sockets: 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16 • 6 Pt. Deep Well SAE Sockets: 5/16, 11/32, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16 • 12 Pt. Metric Sockets: 6 thru 19mm • 6 Pt. Deep Well Metric Sockets: 6 thru 19mm • 72 Tooth Quick Release Sealed Head Ratchet • 3 Extension Bar • Durable Storage Case TLS 642451 $ 9119 POWERBUILT® 1/4 3/8 E-Torx Socket Set 10-Piece Set • Contains 1/4 Drive E-4 thru E-8 and 3/8 Drive E-10,E-12,E-14,E-16,E-18 TLS 648667 $ 2229 YOUR CHOICE $ 6969 EACH SAE Set • Includes 3/8 - 1, deep well impact sockets TLS 647049 POWERBUILT® 1/2 Drive Deep Well Impact Socket Sets 11-Piece 6 point Set Metric Set • Includes 10mm -14mm, 16mm, 17mm, 19mm, 21mm - 24mm, deep well impact sockets TLS 647048 DRIVE IMPACT SOCKET SETS YOUR CHOICE $ 9749 EACH Metric Set • Includes 10 - 19mm, 21mm - 24mm, 27mm, 30mm, 32mm impact sockets, 5 impact extension, storage case. TLS 940838 SAE Set • Includes 5/16 - 1-5/16 impact sockets, 5 impact extension, storage case TLS 940837 POWERBUILT® 1/2 Drive Impact Socket Sets 18-Piece 6 point Set
  13. 13. For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 13 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. SPECIALTY HAND TOOLS Specialty Hand Tools WIRE SERVICE Mag-Torch 3-in-1 Butane Torch • Compact table-top torch can be used in a variety of applications MGT MT780 $ 3369 Mag-Torch Butane Cylinder 5.6 oz MGT MT150B-4 $5.59 POWERBUILT® 33-Piece Socket Set 1/4 3/8 Drive SAE/Metric Socket Set • Includes 1/4 Drive SAE; 5/32 - 1/2 and Metric; 6mm - 8mm 6 pt. sockets 3/8 Drive SAE; 3/8 - 5/8, and Metric; 9mm - 18mm 12 pt. sockets,3/8 Drive Spin Ratchet, 3 extension, 3/8(F) x 1/4(M) adapter, 5/8 spark plug socket. TLS 640071 $ 5569 POWERBUILT® Master Mechanic's Service Tool Set 152 Piece TLS 642453 $ 20349 POWERBUILT® 1/4 Drive Mechanic’s Tool Set 38 Piece • 6 Pt. SAE Sockets: 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 9/32, 5/16, 11/32, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2 • 6 Pt.DeepWell SAE Sockets: 3/16,7/32,1/4,9/32,5/16,11/32,3/8,7/16,1/2 • 6 Pt. Metric Sockets: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12mm • 6 Pt. Deep Well Metric Sockets: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12mm • 72 Tooth Quick Release Sealed Head Ratchet • 2 Extension Bar • Durable Storage Case TLS 642450 $ 4959 POWERBUILT® TOOL SETS MILWAUKEE® TOOL SETS • 1/4 Drive 6 Pt. SAE Sockets: 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 9/32, 5/16, 11/32, 3/8 • 1/4 Drive 6 Pt. Deep Well SAE Sockets: 7/32, 1/4, 5/16 • 1/4 Drive 6 Pt. Metric Sockets: 4 thru 11mm • 1/4 Drive 6 Pt. Deep Well Metric Sockets: 7,8,10mm • 1/4 Drive 72 Tooth Quick Release Sealed Head Ratchet • 1/4 Drive 3 Extension Bar • 1/4 Drive Spinner Handle • 1/4 Drive Bit Coupler • 3/8 Drive 12 Pt. SAE Sockets: 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4 • 3/8 Drive 6 Pt. Deep Well SAE Sockets: 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16 • 3/8 Drive 12 Pt. Metric Sockets: 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17mm • 3/8 Drive 6 Pt. Deep Well Metric Sockets: 10, 12, 13, 14, 15mm • 3/8 Drive Spark Plug Sockets: 5/8, 13/16 • 3/8 Drive Hex Bit Sockets: 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, 8mm, 10mm • 3/8 Drive Torx Bit Sockets: T-40,T-45,T-50,T-55 • 3/8 Drive 72 Tooth Quick Release Sealed Head Ratchet • 3/8 Drive Extension Bars: 3, 6 • 3/8 Drive M x 1/4 Drive F Adapter • 3/8 Drive Universal Joint • 1/2 Drive 12 Pt. SAE Sockets: 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16 • 1/2 Drive 12 Pt. Metric Sockets: 14, 15, 17, 18, 19mm • 1/2 Drive 72 Tooth Quick Release Sealed Head Ratchet • 1/2 Drive 5 Extension Bar • 1/2 Drive M x 3/8 Drive F Adapter • SAE Long Handle Combination Wrenches: 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8 • Metric Long Handle Combination Wrenches: 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15mm • SAE Hex KeyWrenches: 0.05,1/16,5/64,3/32, 7/64,1/8,9/64,5/32,3/16,7/32,1/4 • Metric Hex Key Wrenches: 1.27, 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5, 4, 4.5, 5, 5.5, 6mm • Screwdriver Bits: Torx: T-10,T-15,T-20,T-25,T-27, T-30,T-40 Phillips: #0 (2 ea.), #1 (2 ea.), #2 (2 ea.), #3 (2 ea.) Flat: 1/8, 5/32, 3/16 (2 ea.), 1/4 (2 ea.), 5/16 Hex: 3/32, 1/8, 5/32, 3/16, 1/4, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 7mm Square: S-1, S-2, S-3 • Durable Storage Case POWERBUILT® 40-Piece SAE Metric Tap Die Sets • Sets include: screw pitch gauge, screwdriver, die handle,T-handle tap wrench, long handle adjustable tap wrench, carrying case Metric Set • 3mm x 0.60,4mm x 0.70, 4mm x 0.75,5,x 0.80, 5mm x 0.90,4mm x 0.75, 6mm x 0.75,6mm x 1.00, 7mm x 0.75,7mm x 1.00, 8mm x 1.00,8mm x 1.25, 10mm x 1.25, 10mm x 1.50, 12mm x 1.50, 12mm x 1.75 and NPT 1/8-27 SAE Set • NC Dies: 4-40, 6-32, 8-32, 10-24, 12-24, 1/4-20, 5/16-18, 3/8-16, 7/16-14, 1/2-13 • NF Dies: 10-32, 1/4-28, 5/16-24, 3/8-24, 7/16-20, 1/2-20 and NPT 1/8-27 TAPS AND DIES TLS 647772 $ 5839 TLS 647773 $ 5839 Milwaukee® Ratchet and Socket Sets • FOUR-FLAT™ socket sides for wrench- ready design that deter rolling • 90-Tooth ratchet offers 4° arc swing • Slim profile ratchet head with flush direction lever • Steel storage case with removable inner tray 50-Piece; 1/4 Drive; SAE Metric • Includes (1) 90-Tooth ratchet, (1) 3 extension, (1) 6 extension and (1) universal socket • SAE sockets: (11) standard from 5/32 - 9/16; (11) deep from 5/32 - 9/16 • Metric sockets: (12) standard from 5mm - 15mm; (12) deep from 5mm - 15mm MLK 48-22-9004 $ 14199 47-Piece; 1/2 Drive; SAE Metric • (1) 90-Tooth ratchet, (1) 3 extension and 1) 5 extension • SAE sockets: (11) standard from 1/2 - 1-1/8; (8) deep from 1/2 - 15/16 • Metric sovkets: (15) standard from 10mm - 24mm; (10) deep from 10mm - 19mm MLK 48-22-9010 $ 33699 56-Piece; 3/8 Drive; SAE Metric • Includes (1) 90-Tooth ratchet, (1) 3 extension, (1) 6 extension and (1) universal hose adapter • SAE sockets: (12) standard from 1/4 - 1; (10) deep from 1/4 - 7/8 • Metric sockets: (14) standard from 6mm - 19mm; (14) deep from 6mm - 19mm MLK 48-22-9008 $ 17699
  14. 14. 14 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. 3/8 POWER IMPACTS DeWALT® 20V MAX 3/8 Impact Wrench Kits • Includes (1) Impact Wrench, (2) 20V Li-Ion 3 Ah batteries, (1) Fast Charger and Kit Box • Hog ring anvil for quick and easy socket changes • 3 LED lights with 20-second delay after trigger release SBD DCF883M2 $ 41999 POWER TOOLS Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ 1/2 High Torque Impact Wrench With Friction Ring Kit • Includes: M18 1/2 High Torque Impact Wrench, (2) REDLITHIUM™ batteries and M18/M12 Dual Voltage Charger MLK 2767-22 $ 68299 Milwaukee® M12 FUEL™ 1/2 High Torque Impact Wrench • Includes: 2550-20, (1) M12 REDLITHIUM™ 2.0 Battery, (1) M12 REDLITHIUM™ Extended Capacity 4.0 Battery M12 Charger,Carrying Case, (2)Wrench MLK 2555-22 $ 28900 Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ High Torque 1/2 Impact Wrench with Friction Ring - Bare Tool • Delivers 1000 ft/lbs of fastening torque, 1400 ft/lbs of nut-busting torque • 4-mode DRIVE CONTROL™ provides greater control over output speed and power • Friction ring design ensures quick and easy socket changes • LED light to illuminate the work area NOTE: Battery not included MLK 2767-20 $ 34699 Milwaukee® M12 FUEL™ 1/2 Stubby Impact Wrench with Friction Ring • Delivers 250 ft.-lbs. of Nut-Busting Torque • 4-Mode DRIVE CONTROL™ provides greater control over output speed and power. • Compact design offers more access in Tight Spaces NOTE: Battery not included MLK 2555-20 $ 19900 1/2 POWER IMPACTS 1/2 POWER IMPACTS Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ ONE-KEY™ High Torque 1/2 Impact Wrench With Friction Ring • Delivers up to 1000 ft/lbs of fastening torque, 1400 ft/lbs of nut-busting torque • ONE-KEY™ technology allows users to customize, track and manage tool’s performance and location • Friction ring design ensures quick and easy socket changes MLK 2863-20 $ 43199 Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ ONE-KEY™ High Torque 1/2 Impact Wrench With Friction Ring Kit • Includes M18 FUEL™ ONE-KEY™ High Torque 1/2 Impact Wrench, (2) M18™ RED LITHIUM Extended Capacity Batteries, Multi- Voltage Charger and Hard Case MLK 2863-22 $ 74599 Milwaukee® M12 FUEL™ 3/8 Right Angle Impact Wrench w/ Friction Ring Kit • Up to 220 ft-lbs. of Nut-busting Torque • 4-Mode DRIVE CONTROL™ provides greater control over output speed and power. • Compact design offers more access in tight spaces • Includes: 2564-20 M12 FUEL™ 3/8 Right Angle Impact Wrench, (2) M12™ REDLITHIUM™ CP2.0 Battery Pack (48-11-2420), (1) M12™ Charger (48-59-2401), Contractor Bag MLK 2564-22 $ 36900 Milwaukee® M12 FUEL™ 1/2 Right Angle Impact Wrench w/ Friction Ring Kit • Up to 220 ft-lbs. of Nut-busting Torque • 4-Mode DRIVE CONTROL™ provides greater control over output speed and power. • Compact design offers more access in Tight Spaces • Includes: 2564-20 M12 FUEL™ 1/2 Right Angle Impact Wrench, (2) M12™ REDLITHIUM™ CP2.0 Battery Pack (48-11-2420), (1) M12™ Charger (48-59-2401), Contractor Bag MLK 2565-22 $ 36900 DeWALT® 20V MAX 1/2 High Torque Impact Wrench Kit • Includes (1) 1/2 High Torque Impact, (1) Fast Charger, (2) 20V Li-Ion 4 Ah batteries and Kit Bag • 400 ft.-lbs. of maximum torque • Hog ring anvil for quick and easy socket changes SBD DCF889HM2 $ 48299
  15. 15. For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 15 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ ONE-KEY™ High Torque 3/4 Impact Wrench With Friction Ring Kit • Includes M18 FUEL™ ONE-KEY™ High Torque 3/4 Impact Wrench, (2) M18™ RED LITHIUM Extended Capacity Batteries, Multi-Voltage Charger and Hard Case MLK 2864-22 $ 77699 Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ ONE-KEY™ High Torque 3/4 Impact Wrench With Friction Ring - Bare Tool • Delivers up to 1200 ft/lbs of fastening torque, 1500 ft/lbs of nut-busting torque • ONE-KEY™ technology allows users to customize, track and manage tool’s performance and location • Friction ring design ensures quick and easy socket changes NOTE: Battery not included MLK 2864-20 $ 44799 3/4 POWER IMPACTS POWER GRINDERS DeWALT® 4-1/2 Small Angle Grinder With One-Touch™ Guard • Includes 2-position side handle and depressed centre wheel • One-Touch™ Guard and hex wrench • No Load Speed of 12,000 rpm • 7.0 AC/DC Amps SBD DWE4011 $ 10399 DeWALT® 8 Bench Grinder • 3/4HP 600 RPM induction motor • Rear exhaust ports in wheel guards • Cast iron base and housing • Precision-machined aluminum tool rests SBD DW758 $ 20899 Power Tools POWER TOOLS Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ 4-1/2/5 Grinder With Slide Switch Lock-On Kit • Includes M18 FUEL™ 4-1/2/5 Grinder, (2) M18™ RED LITHIUM Extended Capacity Batteries, Multi-Voltage Charger, Spanner Wrench,Wheel Guard, Flange Nuts and Hard Case MLK 2781-22 $ 60399 1 POWER IMPACTS Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ ONE-KEY™ 1 High Torque Impact Wrench Kit • Includes M18 FUEL™ ONE-KEY™ High Torque 1 Impact Wrench, (2) M18™ HIGH OUTPUT™ XC8.0 batteries, a M18™ M12™ Rapid Charger, a Tool Free Adjustable Handle, Lanyard Loop, and Contractor Bag • Delivers up to 1500 ft/lbs of fastening torque, 1800 ft/lbs of nut-busting torque • ONE-KEY™ technology allows users to customize, track and manage tool’s performance and location MLK 2867-22 $ 146699 Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ 4-1/2/5 Grinder With Slide Switch Lock-On • Delivers maximum power and up to 10X longer motor life • Slide switch reduces user fatigue • Compatible with all M18 batteries NOTE: Battery not included MLK 2781-20 $ 27299 Milwaukee® 4-1/2 Small Angle Grinder • Featuring compact and lightweight design • 7.0 Amp, 750 MWO Motor • Built in advanced airflow system,including Debris Baffles and Multi-Port Exhaust MLK 6130-33 $ 9499 Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ 1 D-Handle High Torque Impact Wrench w/ ONE-KEY™ Kit • POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor delivers up to 2,000 ft-lbs. Nut-Busting Torque, Making it the World's Most Powerful Cordless Impact Wrench • 4-Mode DRIVE CONTROL™ provides greater control over output speed and power • Unmatched Performance with the runtime to install Up To 200 1-1/4 Bolts on a single HIGH OUTPUT™ HD12.0Ah battery • (1) M18 FUEL™ 1 D-Handle HighTorque ImpactWrench w/ ONE-KEY™ (2868-20),(2) M18 REDLITHIUM™ HIGH OUTPUT™ HD12.0 Battery Packs (48-11-1812),(1) M18™ M12™ Rapid Charger (48-59-1808),(1)Tool-FreeAdjustable Side Handle, (1) Lanyard Loop,(1) Contractor Bag Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ 1 D-Handle Ext. Anvil High Torque Impact Wrench w/ ONE-KEY™ Kit • POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor delivers up to 2,000 ft-lbs. Nut-Busting Torque, Making it the World's Most Powerful Cordless Impact Wrench • AUTO SHUT OFF™ enabled through ONE-KEY™ prevents over-torqueing • Unmatched Performance with the runtime to service up to 120 lug nuts on a single HIGH OUTPUT™ HD12.0Ah battery • (1) M18 FUEL™ 1 D-Handle HighTorque ImpactWrench w/ ONE-KEY™ (2869-20),(2) M18 REDLITHIUM™ HIGH OUTPUT™ HD12.0 Battery Packs (48-11-1812), (1) M18™ M12™ Rapid Charger (48-59-1808),(1)Tool-FreeAdjustable Side Handle,(1) Lanyard Loop,(1) Contractor Bag MLK 2868-22HD $ 163999 MLK 2869-22HD $ 163999 FINANCE IT FINANCE IT JET® Heavy Duty Bench Grinder • Steel wheel covers with rear dust exhaust ports • Eye shields and spark guards for operator safety • Includes coarse and medium grinding wheels 6” 1/3 HP - JET 240153 $ 20799
  16. 16. 16 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. POWER TOOLS POWER DIE GRINDERS POWER RACHETS Milwaukee® M12 FUEL™ 1/4 Right Angle Die Grinder 2 Battery Kit • Includes: 2485-20, (2) M12 REDLITHIUM™ 2.0 Batteries, M12 Charger, Carrying Case, (2) Wrench Milwaukee® M12 FUEL™ 1/4 Straight Die Grinder 2 Battery Kit • Includes: 2486-20, (2) M12 REDLITHIUM™ 2.0 Batteries, M12 Charger, Carrying Case, (2) Wrench Milwaukee® M12 FUEL™ 1/4 Right Angle Die Grinder • 0.3 HP Motor Output, Max RPM 25,000 • 4-speed RPM control for safer operation • 1/4” Collet, 1/8” compatible (Sold separately) NOTE: Battery not included MLK 2485-20 $ 22900 Milwaukee® M12™ FUEL™ 3/8 Ratchet 2 Battery Kit • Up to 55 Ft-Lbs Max Torque • Slim head profile provide users with the longest reach in tight spaces • Includes: 2557-20, (1) M12 REDLITHIUM™ 2.0 Battery, M12 Charger, Carrying Case, (2) Wrench MLK 2557-21 $ 31900 Milwaukee® M12 FUEL™ 1/4 Straight Die Grinder - Bare Tool • 20% More Power Than Pneumatic • 0.3 HP Motor Output • 3-Mode RPM Control NOTE: Battery not included MLK 2486-20 $ 22900 Milwaukee® M12 FUEL™ 3/8 Extended Reach Ratchet Kit • Up to 55 Ft-Lbs Max Torque • Slim head profile and extended neck provide users with the longest reach in tight spaces • Includes: 2560-20, (1) M12 REDLITHIUM™ 2.0 Battery, M12 Charger, Carrying Case, (2) Wrench MLK 2560-21 $ 35900 MLK 2485-22 $ 32900 MLK 2486-22 $ 32900 DeWALT® 20V MAX 1/2 Compact Drill Driver Kit • Includes (1) 1/2 Compact Drill/Driver,(2) 20V MAX Batteries,(1) Battery Charger and Contractor Bag • 2-speed - 450 and 1,500 RPM • 1/2 single sleeve ratcheting chuck SBD DCD771C2 $ 20999 POWER DRILLS Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ 1/2 Drill Driver Kit • Includes M18 FUEL™ 1/2 Drill Driver, (2) M18™ RED LITHIUM Extended Capacity Batteries, Multi-Voltage Charger, Side Handle, Belt Clip, and Hard Case • Brushless motor delivers 1200 in-lbs of torque and 2000 RPMs MLK 2803-22 $ 45799 Milwaukee® 1-5/8 Electromagnetic Drill Kit • Includes 1-5/8 Electromagnetic Drill Kit, Safety Strap, Lubrication Spray Bottle, Chuck Key, 3/4 Weldon to 1/2 Chuck adapter, (2) 1 retractable pilot pins and Hard Carrying Case • 13A motor delivers fast drilling with annular cutters or twist drill bits • 2-speed gear box: 475/730 RPM MLK 4272-21 $ 151199 Milwaukee® M12 FUEL™ 3/8 Cordless Ratchet • Up to 55 ft/lbs max. torque • Delivers 200 RPM for increased productivity • Recessed head profile for access in tight spaces MLK 2557-20 $ 22999 DeWALT® Heat Gun Kit • LCD display allows user to adjust temperature within 50° increments • Built-in overload protection shuts the heating element down and prevents burn up • Built-in innovative kickstand support provides greater stability and prevents tip over SBD D26960K $ 16799 FINANCE IT
  17. 17. For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 17 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. POWER POLISHERS Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ 7 Variable Speed Polisher • Cordless portability for a faster detail • Variable speed dial allows for maximum speed from 800 to 2200 rpm • Variable speed trigger allows user to precisely control speed from 0 rpm to dialed max speed setting Power Tools POWER TOOLS Carquest® 7 Variable Speed Electric Polisher • Spindle Size: 5/8 - 11,Variable Speed: 1,000 - 3,000 RPM EQP 7452 $ 17999 MLK 2738-20 $ 59999 DeWALT® 7/9 Variable Speed Polisher with Soft Start • Powerful 12A motor with electronic control • Non-mar rubber gear case reduces surface imperfections • 1,250 Max Watts Output • Wool ingestion shield increases tool life • Comes with Professional Velcro Polishing Pad • No Load Speed of 0-600 / 0-3,500 RPM SBD DWP849X $ 34699 MULTI-TOOL KITS DeWALT® 20V MAX Drill Driver and Impact Driver 2-Tool Combo Kit • Includes (1) 1/2 Drill/Driver, (1) 1/4 Impact Driver, (2) 20V MAX 1.3Ah battery packs, 20V MAX charger and Contractor Bag • 1/2 Drill driver features two-speed transmission and 1/2 single sleeve ratcheting chuck • 1/4 Impact features 3 LED light ring with 20 second delay • 1/4 Impact delivers 117 ft.-lbs.of max torque SBD DCK240C2 $ 31499 Milwaukee® M12™ Cordless LITHIUM-ION 3-Tool Combo Kit • Includes M12™ 3/8 Drill/Driver, M12™ 1/4 Hex Impact Driver, M12™ HACKZALL™ Reciprocating Saw, (2) M12™ RED LITHIUM CP1.5 Batteries, M12™ Battery Charger, and Tool Bag • Lightweight, hex impact driver delivers 1000 in/lbs of torque and 0-2000 RPM • Drill/driver delivers up to 275 in/lbs of torque and 0-400, 0-1500 RPM • On-board battery fuel gauge displays remaining run time MLK 2498-23 $ 61899 Milwaukee® M18™ FUEL Hammer Drill/Impact Kit • Includes (1) M18 FUEL™ 1/2” Hammer Drill/Driver, (1) M18 FUEL™ 1/4 Hex Impact Driver, (2) M18™ REDLITHIUM™ XC5.0 Batteries, (1) M18™ M12™ Multi-Voltage Charger, Carrying Case, Side Handle and (2) Belt Clips • M18 FUEL™ 1/2 Drill Driver delivers 1200 in-lbs of torque and 2000 RPMs • M18 FUEL™ 1/4 Hex Impact Driver delivers 2000 in-lbs of torque MULTI-TOOL KITS Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ 1/2 Mid-Torque Impact Wrench M12 FUEL™ 3/8 Ratchet Kit • Includes (1) M18 FUEL™ 1/2 Mid-Torque ImpactWrench,(1) M12 FUEL™ 3/8 Ratchet,(1) M18™ REDLITHIUM™ XC5.0 Battery,(1) M12™ REDLITHIUM™ CP2.0 Battery, (1) M18™ M12™ Multi-Voltage Charger andTool Bag • Impact features 3-Mode DRIVE CONTROL™ for greater control over output speed and power, Friction Ring for quick socket changes, and LED light • Impact delivers up to 600 ft.-lbs. of Nut-Busting Torque and 450 ft.-lbs. of Fastening Torque • Ratchet features low profile head, variable speed trigger,and LED light • Ratchet delivers up to 55ft-lbs Max Torque and 200 RPM Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ 7 Tool Combo Kit • Includes M18 FUEL™ 1/2 Hammer Drill/Driver, M18 FUEL™ 1/4 Hex Impact Driver, M18 FUEL™ SAWZALL® Reciprocating Saw, M18 FUEL™ 6-1/2 Circular Saw, M18 FUEL™ 1/2 Mid-Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring, M18 FUEL™ 4-1/2/5 Grinder, Paddle Switch No-Lock, M18 FUEL™ Work Light, (2) M18™ RED LITHIUM™ Extended Capacity Batteries, Multi-Voltage Charger, Side Handle, 6 18 TPI Thin Kerf Ice Hardened™ SAWZALL® Blade, Circular Saw Blade, Grinding Disc, (3) Belt Clips, (2) Bit Holders and (2) Carrying Cases MLK 2997-27 $ 172199 FINANCE IT MLK 2591-22 $ 75899 MLK 2997-22 $ 64699
  18. 18. 18 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. POWER AIR TOOLS M18™ RED LITHIUM™ XC5.0 Extended Capacity Battery Pack MLK 48-11-1850 $ 18899 M18™ RED LITHIUM™ HIGH DEMAND™ 9.0 Battery Pack MLK 48-11-1890 $ 28399 MILWAUKEE® BATTERY PACKS M12™ RED LITHIUM™ XC6.0 Battery MLK 48-11-2460 $ 13699 M18™ RED LITHIUM™ XC5.0 Starter Kit • Includes M18™ REDLITHIUM™ XC5.0 Extended Capacity Battery and Multi-Voltage Charger MLK 48-59-1850 $ 24199 M18™ High Output XC6.0 Battery Single Pack MLK 48-11-1865 $ 24299 Two Pack MLK 48-11-1852 $ 28399 M18™ M12™ Rapid Charge Station • Charges three batteries simultaneously while charging each pack up to 40% faster • Accepts up to (3) M18™ (3) M12™ battery packs MLK 48-59-1807 $ 24119 DeWALT® 1/2 Heavy-Duty Air Impact Wrench • One-hand operation-forward/reverse switch • Shock resistant housing bumpers help prevent scuffing Ultimate Torque: 650 ft.-lbs. SBD DWMT70773L $ 26299 1/2 AIR IMPACTS DeWALT® 1/2 Medium-Duty Air Impact Wrench • Heavy duty twin-hammer mechanism • Composite body with shock resistant housing bumpers to prevent scuffing • Adjustable power regulator Ultimate Torque: 600 ft.-lbs. SBD DWMT70774 $ 17899 CP 1/2 Compact Stubby Impact • Compact and powerful at only 2.9 lbs. • 4.4 in length • Power and durability at 9,000 RPM • 3 power settings in forward reverse • Easy one-handed operation Ultimate Torque: 425 ft.-lbs. CP CP7732 $ 22499 CP 1/2 Metal Impact • Twin hammer mechanism • 3 power settings in forward and one in reverse • Full teasing trigger for easier operation Ultimate torque 670 ft.-lbs. CP CP7736 $ 23499 CP 1/2 General-Duty Impact • Differential regulator matches the required power to the job • Imported oil bath DynaPact™ clutch. Ultimate Torque: 425 ft.-lbs. CP CP734H $ 25999 CP 1/2 Extreme Torque Impact Wrench • Composite housing features an aluminum back cap support • Thermoplastic rubber injected grip for comfort and durability Ultimate Torque: 922 ft.-lbs. CP CP7748 $ 25999 CP 1/2 Super-Duty Impact • Oil bath Spring Hammer clutch mechanism for ultimate power, high durability and reduced vibration • One hand push button forward/reverse power regulator • Differential regulator with four positive power settings in forward and ultimate power in reverse Ultimate Torque: 610 ft.-lbs. CP CP749 $ 34999 CP 1/2 Lightweight Impact • Lightweight, only 3.95 lbs. and Compact size, 6.7 • Comfortable, curved rubber injected thermo plastic handle • Features a power setting system with 1-hand operation behind the trigger Ultimate Torque: 955 ft.-lbs. CP CP7749 $ 39999 CP Ultra Compact Stubby Impacts Maximum Torque: 460 ft.-lbs. CP CP7732C $ 26999 • Compact and powerful at only 2.2 lbs. • Power and durability at 9,000 RPM • 4 power settings in forward reverse • Easy one-handed operation • 4.3 in length Milwaukee® M18 FUEL™ 3/8 Mid-Torque Impact Wrench 1/2 High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit • Includes (1) M18 FUEL™ 3/8 Mid-Torque ImpactWrench,(1) M18 FUEL™ 1/2 High-Torque Impact Wrench,(2) M18™ REDLITHIUM™ 5.0XC Batteries,(1) M18™ M12™ Multi-Voltage Charger andTool Bag • 3/8 Mid-Torque features 3-Mode DRIVE CONTROL,REDLINK PLUS™ to prevent overloading or overheating, Friction Ring for quick socket changes,and LED light • 3/8 Mid-Torque delivers 450 ft.-lbs. of fastening torque and 600 ft.-lbs. of nut-busting torque • 1/2 High-Torque features 4-Mode drive control, REDLINK PLUS™ to prevent overloading or overheating, Friction Ring for quick socket changes, bolt removal mode and LED light • 1/2 High-Torque delivers 1,000 ft.-lbs. of fastening torque and 1,400 ft.-lbs.of nut-busting torque MLK 2993-22 $ 86299
  19. 19. For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 19 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. 1/4 DeWALT Straight Die Grinder • Self-locking touch control trigger with cushion grip body Free Speed: 25,000 RPM SBD DWMT70783 $ 6899 AIR GRINDERS AIR GRINDERS CP Compact Angle Die Grinder • Complete with 1/4 6mm collet • Built-in air regulator Free Speed: 22,500 RPM CP CP875 $ 10999 CP Standard-Duty Die Grinder • Excellent for tire scuffing, cleaning tire moulding, and general high-speed polishing and grinding Free Speed: 22,000 RPM CP CP872 $ 10999 CP 3/4 Air Impact • Powerful performance and durability in a compact package • Twin hammer clutch for power and durability Ultimate Torque: 1,200 ft.-lbs. CP CP7763 $ 68999 ProValue™ Rear Exhaust Die Air Grinder • Standard safety lever • Variable speed throttle control Free Speed: 22,000 RPM EQP 2320-PV $ 3999 CP Air Hammer Kits • Both include a heavy-duty pistol grip air hammer, standard .401 round shank, with teasing trigger for slow start-up • Moulded case CP7110K with 4 Chisels and Posi-Lock Retainer 3,200 Blows Per Minute CP CP7110K $ 17999 AIR HAMMERS CP Pistol Grip Air Hammer 3,000 Blows Per Minute CP CP7111 $ 9999 • Standard .401 round shank • Easy change retainer for quick accessory change • Touch trigger for precision start and total control CP7150K with 5 Chisels 2,300 Blows Per Minute CP CP7150K $ 12999 AIR TOOLS Air Tools 3/4 AIR IMPACTS CP 3/4 Heavy-Duty Impact • One-hand push button forward/reverse regulator • Comfortable contoured handle grip Ultimate Torque: 1,000 ft.-lbs. CP CP772H $ 64999 CP 1 Heavy-Duty Impact • Handle exhaust directs air away from the work area • 3-position power regulator in forward and reverse • Includes a four-position side handle 1 AIR IMPACTS CP860 Heavy-Duty Die Grinder • Features an energy-efficient 1/2 hp motor • Rear exhaust directs air away from work • Square handle design for positive grip • Complete with 1/4 6mm collet Free Speed: 24,000 RPM CP CP860 $ 19999 CP 1 High Torque Straight Impact • Pin-less closed reinforced rocking dog impact mechanism • Socket retainer ring combined with hole retainer • Regulator with integrated forward/reverse • 3-position power settings in both directions • Ergonomic side handle • Full teasing trigger Ultimate Torque: 2,140 ft.-lbs. CP CP7782 $ 85999 CP Mini Die Grinder • Compact and lightweight tool designed for easy maneuverability • 1/4 and 6 mm collets Free Speed: 30,000 RPM CP CP876 $ 11859 Maximum Torque: 1,770 ft.-lbs. CP CP7776 $ 102999 DeWALT Air Chisel Hammer • Medium barrel design with shock resistant housing bumpers and ergonomic handle • Comes with an assortment of chisels 2,600 Blows Per Minute SBD DWMT70785 $ 6899 CP Needle Scaler • Adjustable for easier operation • Durable and versatile for vehicle and manufacturing equipment maintenance • Ideal tool for material removal on medium to large surfaces 4,000 Blows Per-Minute CP CP7125 $ 25999
  20. 20. 20 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. Plews® Rubber Air Hose • Ideal for rugged applications where hoses may be dragged over concrete or other rough surfacess Size MNPT Line Code Part Number Price 3/8 x 50' CPM 552-50AE $22.99 1/4 AIR TOOLS/AIR HOSES AND REELS CP Dual Action 6 Air Sander • Rotary and orbital motion for rapid removal as well as fine finishing Max RPM: 10,000 CP CP870 $ 11499 AIR SANDERS ProValue™ 6 Dual Action Sanding Pad EQP 2527-PV $ 1399 CP7255 6 Random Orbital Air Sander • Powerful .28 HP motor • Teardrop handle for great control • Low vibration • Easy access speed control CP CP7255 $ 25999 CP Heavy Duty Dual-Piston In-line Sander • Twin piston for smooth balanced power • Power to prevent stalling during heavy material removal • CP Pinch guard for safe operation Free Speed: 3000 strokes per minute CP CP7268 $ 20999 CP Mini Polisher Kit • Kit includes mini disc polisher plus (1) 3 backing pad,(2) 3-1/2 foam compounding pads (white/yellow),(1) 3-1/2 wool buffing pad and spindle wrench packed in a heavy-duty carrying case Plastic Pistol Grip Blowgrun • Lightweight plastic with ergonomic design • Brass valving and bushing ensure long life CPM 18-325 $ 269 CP CP7201P $ 19999 CP 7 Heavy Duty Angle Air Sander • Ideal for sanding on light and heavy applications • Contoured throttle control for easy handling • Low vibration Free Speed: 5000 RPM CP CP7269S $ 39999 AIR HOSES Plews® Tru-Flate 1/4 FNPT Input Safety Blowgun • Oil resistant, soft rubber tip seals tight and won’t mar finishes • With safety nozzle nozzle connected, limits air pressure to 30 psi CPM 18-215 $ 599 Plews® Nylon Recoil Air Hose • Retains its self-coiling properties and stores itself when finished • Can be used with all air-powered equipment on the job site and in garages, plants and service stations • Swivel end fittings reduce hose twist Size MNPT Line Code Part Number Price 1/4 x 25' CPM 4-25E-TF $15.49 1/4 BLOW GUNS AND ACCESSORY KITS Plews® 20 Piece Air Compressor Accessory Kit • Includes 1/4 Body Couplers and Plugs, Ball- Foot Chuck, Dual-Foot Chuck, 50 PSI Tire Gauge, Thread Seal Tape, Blowgun Kit, Ball and Tapered Nozzles for inflating toys and recreational equipment and Storage Box CPM 41-225 $ 1239 Plews® 15 Piece Air Compressor Accessory Kit • Tru-Match® couplers and plugs, 23' x 1/4 poly recoil hose, dial tire gauge, blowgun kit with multiple nozzles , ball and tapered nozzles and storage box CPM 41-253 $ 2499 Plews® PVC Air Hose • Ideal for general purpose applications Size MNPT Line Code Part Number Price 3/8 x 50' CPM 576-50A $17.29 1/4 Flexzilla® Air Hoses • Extreme all-weather flexibility (-40° to 140°F) • Won't kink under pressure Size NPT Line Code Part Number Price 3/8 x 25' 3/8 x 50' 1/2 x 50' LEG LEG HFZ3825YW2 HFZ3850YW2-N $42.29 $73.49 LEG HFZ1250YW3-N $99.29 1/4 1/4 3/8 CP 3/8 Heavy Duty Ratchet 3/8 AIR RATCHETS • Features anti-slip head design • Compact design weighing 1 lb. Ultimate Torque: 50 ft.-lbs. CP CP828 $ 19999 3/8 DeWALT® Air Ratchet • Ergonomic handle with rubber cushion grip and touch control trigger SBD DWMT70776L $ 10399
  21. 21. For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 21 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. LINCOLN® ALL-STEEL HOSE REELS • Features: all steel construction, spring-powered automatic recoil, 5-position adjustable outlet arm • 8-position ratchet gearing locks the reel at the desired hose length • Ball stop included 50' x 3/8 LIN 83753 $ 22999 50' x 1/2 LIN 83754 $ 25999 DeWALT® AIR HOSE REELS Plews® Air Hose Fittings, Plugs and Couplers Milton® 1/4 NPT 5-Piece M-Style Coupler and Plug Kit • Includes one 1/4 FNPT coupler, three 1/4 MNPT plugs and one 1/4 FNPT plug • Max pressure 300 PSI • Air flow 40 SCFM MIL S211 $ 1199 DeWALT® 3/8 in. x 50 ft. Manual Hose Reel • Bend restrictor for ease of use and hose protection • 3/8 in.x 4 ft.lead in air hose for easy compressor connection • Flexible in cold weather temperature range: -40°F +150°F • 3:1 safety factor (burst pressure versus working pressure COM DXCM024-0348 $ 8999 DeWALT® 3/8 in. x 50 ft. Double Arm Auto Retracting Air Hose Reel • Auto retracting steel hose reel with premium rubber hose • Professional grade all-steel construction • 3/8 in. x 4 ft. lead in air hose for easy compressor connection • 4:1 safety factor (burst pressure versus working pressure) COM DXCM024-0343 $ 19999 DeWALT® 1/2 in. x 50 ft. Double Arm Auto Retracting Air Hose Reel • Auto retracting steel hose reel with premium rubber hose • Professional grade all-steel construction • Self-leveling system winds the hose evenly • 4:1 safety factor (burst pressure versus working pressure) COM DXCM024-0344 $ 23999 DeWALT® 3/8 in. x 50 ft. Enclosed Air Hose Reel with Hybrid Hose • Wall-mount bracket provides 180° free rotation • 1/4 in. NPT solid brass male fittings on both ends with bend restrictors • Bend restrictors not on whip or lead-in hoses COM DXCM024-0345 $ 17999 AIR HOSES 1/4 x 25' CPM 12-25E $17.89 1/4 Plews® Polyurethane Air Hose • Remains flexible and lays flat at extremely cold temperatures Size MNPT Line Code Part Number Price 1/2 x 50' CPM 573-50A $45.99 3/8 Plews® Tru-Match™ Couplers Plugs Kits • Contains one (1) 1/4 Male Coupler, one (1) Female Coupler and two (2) Female Plugs and three (3) Male Plugs. Plews® Tru-Flate Hi-Flo Couplers Plugs Kits A-Style CPM 13-309G $ 1969 I/M-Style CPM 13-209R $ 1969 Ten Piece Kit • Contains one (1) 1/4 Male Coupler, two (2) Female Couplers, three (3) Female Plugs, and four (4) Male Plugs CPM 13-907 $ 3139 Type Size Quantity CPM MNPT 1/4 ARO Coupler 13-324 $12.59 CPM CPM FNPT 1/4 I/M Plugs 1/4 ID Fitting,Barb,1/4 MNPT 12-235-2 21-123 $2.49 $1.69 Line Code Part Number Price 1/4 1/4 1 2 1/4 1 CPM CPM MNPT 1/4 I/M Plugs 3/8 ID Hose Splicer 12-225-2 21-467 $2.49 $2.29 1/4 3/8 2 1 CPM T-Style 3/8 FNPT Coupler 13-613 $7.79 3/8 1 CPM T-Style 1/2 FNPT Coupler 13-713 $9.99 1/2 1 CPM 1/4 I/M Coupler/Plug Set 13-201 $3.99 1/4 1 Type Size Quantity CPM Chuck, Ball Foot, Clip-on 17-353 $6.19 Line Code Part Number Price 1/4 10 CPM Chuck, Dual Locking Straight-On 17-395 $8.19 1/4 10 PLEWS® AIR CHUCKS Plews® 1/2 Manual Standard Filter • Polycarbonate 8 oz. bowl CPM 24-321 $ 12719 Plews® Airline Regulator w/Gauge • Easy on the tool air adjustment • Helps keep air flow at exact operating pressures. CPM 41-135 $ 639 Plews® Ultra Air Hybrid Air Hose • Ideal for general purpose applications • Lighter in weight than rubber and more flexible than PVC Size MNPT Line Code Part Number Price 3/8 x 50' CPM 575-50A $25.99 1/4 Milton® Air Hose Fittings, Plugs and Couplers Type Size Quantity MIL KWIK-CHANGE® FNPT M-Style S715 $6.49 MIL FNPT A-Style Couplers S775 $8.29 MIL FNPT L-Style Couplers S790 $11.79 Line Code Part Number Price 1/4 10 1/4 10 1/4 10 MIL NPT M Style Coupler and Plug Set S711 $7.89 1/4 10 FITTINGS, PLUGS,AND COUPLERS AIR HOSE REELS Air Hose Reels
  22. 22. FINANCE IT FINANCE IT WHILE SUPPLIES LAST 22 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. Toll Free Help Line 1-888-895-4549 MEDIUM-DUTY AIR COMPRESSORS Cast Iron - Twin Cylinder - Belt Drive - Oil Lubricated - Oil Level Sight Glass - ASME Certified Tanks 20-Gallon • 135 Max PSI • 1.6 RHP • 6.2 CFM@40 PSI • 5.3 CFM@90 PSI • 120/240 Dual Volt • Air Pressure Regulator, Gauges and Quick-Connect COM PP1682066.MN $ 77999 30-Gallon • 155 Max PSI • 1.6 RHP • 6.2 CFM@40 PSI • 5.3 CFM@90 PSI • 120/240 Dual Volt • Air Pressure Regulator, Gauges Quick-Connect COM PLA1683066 $ 94999 60-Gallon • 155 Max PSI • 3.7 RHP • 13.4 CFM@40 PSI • 11.5 CFM@90 PSI • 240 Volt COM PLA3706056 $ 104999 On All Medium- Duty Compressors 2 Year Limited Warranty Residential Use 90 Day Limited Warranty Commercial Use Voltage Codes 1 = 115/60/1 3 = 230/60/1 21 = 115/230/60/1 43 = 208/230/60/3 45 = 460/60/3 69 = 575/60/3 77 = 208/230/460/60/3 MS = Magnetic Starter ASME Approved Air Receivers, Cast Iron Compressor Pump,Totally Enclosed OSHA Belt Guard, Unloaded Starting, Ball Valve Air Outlet, Splash Lubrication 2-Year Warranty SDI - STANDARD DUTY INDUSTRIAL AIR COMPRESSORS * Contact your local store for pricing and availability * Contact your local store for pricing and availability * Contact your local store for pricing and availability Line Code Part Number SCFM @ Max. Pressure HP Voltage/ Phase Tank Capacity (Gallons) H (Horiz.) V (Vertical) DVR IS13-5530 21 SCFM @ 150 PSI 13 Gas Powered 30G H DVR IS5-10080V-03 18 SCFM @ 150 PSI 5 HP 230/60/1 80G V DVR IS5-4060-03 13 SCFM @ 125 PSI 5 HP 230/60/1 60G V DVR IS5-5580-03 15.4 SCFM @ 150 PSI 5 HP 230/60/1 80G V DVR IS7-10080-03 22.7 SCFM @ 150 PSI 7.5 HP 230/60/1 80G V 7-Year Warranty HDI - HEAVY-DUTY INDUSTRIAL PISTON AIR COMPRESSORS Line Code Part Number CFM@ 150 PSI HP Voltage/ Phase Tank Capacity (Gallons) H (Horiz.) V (Vertical) DVR TAP-5052-03MS 19.8 CFM 5 HP 230/60/1 80G H DVR TAPV-5052-03MS 19.8 CFM 5 HP 230/60/1 80G V DVR TAS-5052-03MS 25.9 CFM 7.5 HP 230/60/1 80G H DVR TASV-5052-03MS 25.9 CFM 7.5 HP 230/60/1 80G V Line Code Part Number CFM@ 175 PSI Stage HP Voltage/ Phase Tank Capacity (Gallons) H (Horiz.) V (Vertical) COM IV5048055 13.5 CFM 2 5 HP 230/60/1 80G V Line Code Part Number CFM@ 90 PSI Stage HP Voltage/ Phase Tank Capacity (Gallons) H (Horiz.) V (Vertical) Price COM ILA3606056 11.5 CFM 1 3.7 HP 240/60/1 60G V $1149.99 Line Code Part Number CFM@ 90 PSI Stage HP Gas Tank Tank Capacity (Gallons) H (Horiz.) V (Vertical) Price COM CTA5090412 5.0 CFM 1 5 HP 2G 4G V $1249.99 Available with or without mounted and wired magnetic starter. Optional constant RUN- STOP-START controls. Duplex and other custom products available. AIR COMPRESSORS • Includes a heavy duty cast iron pump that runs at only 762 RPM • Electric motor with thermal overload protection • Equipped with tank pressure gauge and on/off switch • Cast iron, twin cylinder, oil lubricated pump • Equipped with pressure gauge and on/off switch • HONDA GC160 OHC premium residential gas engine • “Pontoon”style tank design with two-2 gallon tanks for job-site portability • Equipped with regulator, gauges, quick connect, and cushioned handle grips FINANCE IT INDUSTRIAL AIR™ AIR COMPRESSORS 3-Gallon Light-Duty Air Compressor Oil Free, Low Maintenance Operation - 120 Volt - UL CSA Certification ASME Certified Tanks (3 to 20-Gallon) Great for Home DIY Projects! Toll Free Help Line 1-888-895-4549 1 Year Limited Warranty Residential Use • 125 Max PSI • 1.0 RHP • 3.0 CFM@40 PSI • 2.0 CFM@90 PSI • Air Pressure Regulator, Gauges Quick-Connect COM VPP1080318 $ 18999 90 Day Limited Warranty Commercial Use
  23. 23. FINANCE IT FINANCE IT FINANCE IT For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 23 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. * Contact your local store for pricing and availability * Contact your local store for pricing and availability Line Code Part Number CFM@ 145 PSI HP Voltage/ Phase DVR S-002510 16 CFM 5 HP 230/60/1 CP Protecto-Lube Air Tool Airolene Oil 591 mL CP CA000046 $ 1299 AIR COMPRESSORS Air Compressors DeWALT® PORTABLE AIR COMPRESSORS DeWALT® 8-Gallon Wheelbarrow Compressor • 5.5 HP HONDA gas engine • 150 PSI max pressure • 11.6 CFM @ 40 PSI/ 9.9 CFM @ 90 PSI • Solberg air intake filter provides improved filtration and sound dampening enclosure COM DXCMTB5590856 $ 169999 FINANCE IT 2 Year Limited Pump Warranty DeWALT® INDUSTRIAL AIR COMPRESSOR Line Code Part Number SCFM @ Max. Pressure Stage HP Voltage Tank Capacity (Gallons) H (Horiz.) V (Vertical) COM DXCMH1393075 22.0 SCFM @ 175 PSI 2 13 HP Gas Powered 30 H COM DXCMLA3706056 11.5 SCFM @ 90 PSI 1 3.7 HP 230 60G V COM DXCMV5076055 13.5 SCFM @ 175 PSI 2 5 HP 230 60G V COM DXCMV5048055 17.0 SCFM @ 175 PSI 2 5 HP 230 80G V COM DXCMV5048055.1 17.0 SCFM @ 175 PSI 2 5 HP 230 80G V COM DXCMV7518075 21.2 SCFM @ 175 PSI 2 7.5 HP 230 80G V Line Code Part Number SCFM @ Max. Pressure Stage HP Voltage Tank Capacity (Gallons) H (Horiz.) V (Vertical) Price COM DXCMLA1983054 5.7 SCFM @ 90 PSI 1 1.9 HP 120 30G V $1091.99 COM DXCMLA1683066 5.3 SCFM @ 90 PSI 1 1.6 HP 120 30G V $959.99 COM DXCM271 5.1 SCFM @ 90 PSI 1 1.7 HP 120 27G V $799.99 COM DXCMLA1983012 6.0 SCFM @ 90 PSI 1 1.9 HP 120 30G V $779.99 Features a one-piece cast iron crankcase, thermally stable cast iron cylinder body, aluminum head and valve plate, automotive style bearings, durable Swedish stainless steel reed valves, an oil level sight glass, an easily accessible oil fill, and a 12 inch cast iron balanced flywheel Line Code Part Number CFM@ 90 PSI Stage HP Voltage/ Phase Tank Capacity (Gallons) H (Horiz.) V (Vertical) Price COM VPF1580719 3.6 CFM 1 1.5 HP 120/60/1 7G H $349.99 COM VPF1080318 2 CFM 1 1 HP 120/60/1 3G H $259.99 Direct Drive Compressors PROFORCE® AIR COMPRESSORS • Integrated handle and lightweight design for easy transportation and storage • Oil Free,Low Maintenance Operation • 1.0 RHP, 125 Max PSI (VPF1080318), 135 Max PSI (VPF1580719) DV Lube System Premium Mineral Compressor Oil 20W 4 Liters DVR PR-20-4 $ 5619 30W 4 Liters DVR PR-31-4 $ 5619 A5T Rotary Screw Compressor Dryer Not Included. 80 Gallon Horizontal Tank Included. * Contact your local store for pricing and availability 120 volt; plugs into standard outlet for quick and easy use Equipped with high flow regulator, tank tool pressure gauges, quick coupler, on/off switch, wheels, and handle with grip
  24. 24. FINANCE IT FINANCE IT 24 Offers valid March 28, 2021 - June 26, 2021 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. SHOP EQUIPMENT SHOP CREEPERS TEQ Correct® 40 Padded Creeper • Padded head rest for added comfort • Maximum weight capacity 250 lbs. TEQ Correct® 40 Plastic Creeper • Moulded storage trays on each side of creeper • Maximum weight capacity 250 lbs TEQ Correct® Pneumatic Shop Seat • 17-22 height adjustment, Maximum weight capacity 250 lbs EQP 95006PV $ 5999 TEQ Correct® Shop Seat • Maximum weight capacity 250 lbs EQP 96001PV $ 3799 SHOP SEATS EQP 97005PV $ 4999 EQP 97002PV $ 6499 Generac® 3100PSI E-Start Power Washer • Features one button electric start, auto-choke and quick-charge battery (charger and battery included) • Li-Ion battery and charger included holds a charge up to 18 months for instant use • Power Dial gun allows you to easily adjust the pressure needed between four different tasks – car,wood,concrete and soap • 25 foot non-marring, non-kink hose included GEN 7132 $ 58999 Professional 300 CFM Portable Blower Fan • Moves air up to 30' away • Features (2) 120V receptacles with protective covers, circuit breaker protection and adjustable air direction CPM 642259 $ 8129 • Available in Black or Natural colours with UV coating Type Quantity CPM 15 Black UV 46-415UVB $10.99 CPM 8 Black UV 46-308UVB $3.99 Line Code Part Number Tensile Strength Price 120 lb. 50 75 lb. 100 CPM 11 Black UV 46-210UVB $6.99 45 lb. 100 CABLE TIES JET® 45 L Heavy-Duty Parts Washer • Lid equipped with fusible link for added fire safety • 45 litre working capacity tank includes basket and work shelf • Flexible delivery spigot • Screened inlet protects pump from foreign material • 115 volt /60 Hz./0.5 Amp. motor Tank dimensions: 30 W x 21 D x 36 H (open) JET 355007 $ 26659 KODIAK® PRESSURE WASHER CLEANERS SOLVENTS Pressure Washer Car Boat Wash 4 L KOD KODIAKCBW4 $14.99 Pressure Washer All-Purpose Cleaner 4 L KOD APC4 $12.99 Pressure Washer Heavy-Duty Degreaser 4 L KOD DEG4 $12.99 MS GREGSON PRESSURE WASHER SPRAY GUNS Cold water 36 wand, 4000 PSI MSG MS-GUN36QC2 $ 9129 Cold water 36 wand, 2750 PSI MSG MS-GUN36QC1 $ 6089 Industrial Spray Guns Commercial Electric Powered, Cold Water Pressure Washer 2500 PSI @ 3.2 GPM MSG JET2532E $ 186679 Light Commercial Electric Power, Cold Water Pressure Washer 1300 PSI @ 1.85 GPM MSG KL1400XT $ 42719 Gas Powered, Cold Water 2500 PSI @ 2.7 GPM MSG JET2500 $ 99149 MS GREGSON PRESSURE WASHERS Gas Powered, Cold Water 3500 PSI @ 4 GPM MSG JET3500 * Contact your local store for pricing and availability Industrial Electric Powered, Cold Water Pressure Washer 1200 PSI @ 2.2 GPM MSG LP1222E-P $ 142269 Electric Powered, Cold Water 1200 PSI @ 2.0 GPM MSG JET1220E $ 124629
  25. 25. WORKFORCE™ SERIES NEW NEW NEW For more information, contact your local CarQuest representative. 25 * Please note finance payments vary with every transaction, based on transaction size, prevailing rates, credit history, and other factors.Terms may also vary.All programs subject to final approval by Affiliated Financial Services. Shop Cleaning SHOP CLEANING WATER HOSES Flexzilla® Pro Water Hose • Field repairable – Reusable anodized aircraft aluminum fittings. • Flexible Hybrid Polymer material • Extreme all-weather flexibility •Won't kink under pressure 5/8 x 50' LEG HFZWP550 $ 9279 5/8 x 75' LEG HFZWP575 $ 12769 5/8 x 100' LEG HFZWP5100 $ 16269 MS Gregson 3/8 High Pressure Hose • Grey non-marking. 6,000 PSI rated 50' MSG FH-H3850HQC $ 16229 SHOP VACS DeWALT® 18/20V MAX Cordless/ Corded Wet-Dry Vac • HEPA rated wet/dry filter traps dust with 99.97% efficiency at 0.3 microns • 2-gallon capacity wet or dry • Includes on-board hose, cord and accessory storage SBD DCV581H $ 20899 Milwaukee® M18™ 2-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum • Powerful suction for wet dry applications • 45 CFM 32” of Suction • Includes 6' flexible hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, and certified HEPA filter MLK 0880-20 $ 14900 SM Arnold® Disposable Steering Wheel Covers 24 x 4 0.8 White 250 Per Box • Durable double-banded elastic for a secure fit • Provides protection from dust, grease, oil paint • Designed to protect steering wheel during maintenance repair SAR 83-506 $ 4649 SM Arnold® Disposable Gear Shift Covers 5.5 x 5.7 0.8 White 500 Per Box • Durable double-banded elastic for a secure fit • Provides protection from dust, grease, oil paint • Designed to protect gear shift during maintenance repair SAR 83-507 $ 4419 SM Arnold® 3-in-1 Essential Disposable Interior Protection Kit • Protects a vehicle’s interior from dirt, dust, grease, oil and paint during service • Contains ONE each of the following 100 Per Box: a “2-Pocket” Disposable Seat Cover (0.5 MIL,White), Disposable Steering Wheel Cover (0.8 MIL,White), Disposable Gear Shift Cover (0.8 MIL,White) SAR 83-508 $ 9299 SM Arnold® Disposable Car Seat Covers • Packaged on a roll for ease of dispensing • Designed to protect seat during maintenance and repair • Provides protection from dirt, grease, oil and paint • Features 2 pockets to secure cover to seat. • Available in 1 mil Premium and 0.5 mil Economy 32 x 52 0.5 White 250 Per Roll SAR 83-505 $ 10249 32 x 52 1.0 Transparent 100 Per Box SAR 83-504 $ 8119 SM Arnold® Professional Carpet Protector Film • Protects freshly dyed or cleaned carpets in cars • Features high tack adhesive • Printed “Remove Carpet Protection Film” • Perforated every 21 for easy tear off SM Arnold® Green/White with Two-Sided Silkscreen • Chemical resistant • Long lasting and durable metal pump plunger rod and nozzle • Adjusts from a fine mist to a sharp stream • Great for pumping tire dressings, engine and wheel cleaners, citrus degreasers and more 2 Liter SAR 92-722 $ 2889 SM Arnold® Counter Dusters • Black Tampico bristles staple-set in a lacquered hardwood block handle • 13 length SAR 92-512 $ 699 SM Arnold® Combination Bottle with Trigger Sprayer Assembled • Features molded-in dilution scale, ounces and milliliters • Silk screened with applicable bottle descriptions, check- off list and cautions box, UPC number and stock number • Nozzle adjusts from a wide mist to a sharp stream • Yellow upside down all around trigger sprayer SAR 92-769 $ 379 SM Arnold® Professional Carpet Protector Film Dispenser Carpet Protector Film Sold Separately • Conveniently holds and dispenses a 24 wide roll of film Mounting hardware not included SAR DSP109 $ 6999 PUMP SPRAYERS DISPOSABLE INTERIOR PROTECTION 24 x 200' 3 SAR 85-781 $ 6269 24 x 200' 4 SAR 85-783 $ 13149 21 x 200' 3 SAR 85-777 $ 10549

×