Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Visit us online at Carquest.ca Offers valid April 1 – May 26, 2021. $ 1599 Carquest® Conventional Motor Oil 5 L CQO CQ1000...
2 | Visit us online at Carquest.ca Prices and brands may vary by location. APPEARANCE $ 2299 CMX® Ceramic Coating 768 ml M...
Prices and brands may vary by location. | 3 APPEARANCE $ 1499 Chemical Guys® Spray Leather Cleaner 16 OZ CMG SPI-103-16FE ...
4 | Visit us online at Carquest.ca Prices and brands may vary by location. OIL STARTING AT STARTING AT $ 4999 Royal Purple...
Prices and brands may vary by location. | 5 CHEMICALS | ADDITIVES STARTING AT $ 549 Lucas® Red “N” Tacky Grease 397 GRAMS ...
6 | Visit us online at Carquest.ca Prices and brands may vary by location. CHEMICALS | ADDITIVES STARTING AT STARTING AT S...
Prices and brands may vary by location. | 7 SPRING ESSENTIALS | TRAVELS STARTING AT $ 649 Ultra Cool® 12A Refrigerant with...
Brands may vary by location. DIY_PRINT_ 21135371-CAN-EG VISIT US ONLINE AT CARQUEST.CA ADDITIONAL OFFER/PROMOTIONAL INFORM...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Auto Parts Fyler – CarQuest – PetesPaint.ca

5 views

Published on

Get the best Auto Supplies at a discount from CARQUEST Autoparts. Visit Petes Paint in Leamington Ontario for all the best in Paint and Auto Parts at the best prices possible!

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Auto Parts Fyler – CarQuest – PetesPaint.ca

  1. 1. Visit us online at Carquest.ca Offers valid April 1 – May 26, 2021. $ 1599 Carquest® Conventional Motor Oil 5 L CQO CQ1000-05, 5W20 CQO CQ1100-05, 5W30 CQO CQ1200-05, 10W30 $ 799 Turtle Wax® Max Power Car Wash 2.95 L TWX 50604 $ 599 Spray Nine® Glass Cleaner 539 g PER C23319 $ 995 Armor All® Protectant 475 ml ARM 78021
  2. 2. 2 | Visit us online at Carquest.ca Prices and brands may vary by location. APPEARANCE $ 2299 CMX® Ceramic Coating 768 ml MTH 30124 $ 1999 CMX® Ceramic Wash & Coating 1.42 L MTH 30548 $ 699 Permatex® Spray Nine 650 mL PER C26822 $ 745 Armor All® Tire Foam 567 g ARM 78173 $ 799 Armor All® Extreme Shield Glass Cleaner 510 g ARM 19383 $ 1799 Armor All® Extreme Shield Car Wash 1.48 L ARM 19384 $ 695 Mothers® Mag & Aluminum Polish 142 GRAMS MTH 35100 $ 749 Mothers® Foam Wheel & Tire Cleaner 24 OZ MTH 35924 $ 999 Meguiars® Deep Crystal Car Wash 1.89 L MMM G10464C
  3. 3. Prices and brands may vary by location. | 3 APPEARANCE $ 1499 Chemical Guys® Spray Leather Cleaner 16 OZ CMG SPI-103-16FE $ 1299 Chemical Guys® Hydro Suds Ceramic Car Wash CMG CWS21216FE $ 4999 Chemical Guys® Torq Foam Blaster 6 CMG ACC-326FE $ 1499 Autocraft® 25-Pack Microfiber Towels ATO AC762 $ 799 Autocraft® 12-Pack Microfiber Towels ATO AC260 $ 999 Chemical Guys® Speed Wipe Quick Detailer 16 OZ CMG WAC-202-16FE $ 899 Chemical Guys® Plastic Protectant 16 OZ CMG TVD-107-16FE $ 999 Chemical Guys® Honey Dew Snow Foam 16 OZ CMG CWS-110-16FE
  4. 4. 4 | Visit us online at Carquest.ca Prices and brands may vary by location. OIL STARTING AT STARTING AT $ 4999 Royal Purple® Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5 L RPO 20520, 5W-20 RPO 20020, 0W-20 RPO 20530, 5W-30 $ 2499 Quaker State® Advanced Durability Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5 L QSO 550044964, 10W-30 QSO 550044946, 5W-30 QSO 550044948, 5W-20 $ 2799 Pennzoil® Conventional Motor Oil 5 L PZO 550045197, 5W-30 PZO 550045199, 5W-20 PZO 550045215, 10W-30 $ 2959 Valvoline™ Daily Protection Motor Oil 5 L VAL 882563, 5W-30 VAL 882785, 10W-30 VAL 882494, 5W-20 $ 2699 Castrol® GTX Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5 L CTL 00011-3A, 5W-30 CTL 00015-3A, 5W-20 CTL 00013-3A, 10W-30 $ 2849 Shell Rotella® T4 15W-40 OR 10W-30 Conventional Heavy Duty Motor Oil 5 L QSO 550045135, QSO 550045139 $ 4749 Shell Rotella® T6 5W-40 Synthetic Heavy Duty Motor Oil 5 L QSO 550045390 $ 1 149 Mobil 1® Motor Oil 1 L ESO 105514, 0W40 ESO 124480, 5W30 ESO 122378, 15W50 ESO 111156, 0W20 ESO 105736, 5W20 ESO 121123, 0W30 ESO 122254, 5W40
  5. 5. Prices and brands may vary by location. | 5 CHEMICALS | ADDITIVES STARTING AT $ 549 Lucas® Red “N” Tacky Grease 397 GRAMS LCS 20005 $ 1249 Lucas® Heavy Duty Oil Stablizer 946 mL LCS 20001 $ 1349 Carquest® Universal Radiator Antifreeze 3.78 L ANT 101C $ 799 Castrol® Automatic Transmission Fluid +4 1 L CTL 0675-49 $ 599 Castrol® Non-Detergent 1 L SAE 30 CTL 0148-42 $ 749 Valvoline™ Maxlife™ Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid 946 mL VAL 822421 $ 699 Castrol® Grand Prix 10W-40 1 L CTL 0747-42 $ 2699 Super Clean® 3.78 L CTL 08010-16 $ 1699 Pennzoil Platinum® Axle Oil 75W-90 946ml PZO 550042046
  6. 6. 6 | Visit us online at Carquest.ca Prices and brands may vary by location. CHEMICALS | ADDITIVES STARTING AT STARTING AT STARTING AT STARTING AT $ 689 Carquest® DOT 3 Brake Fluid 1 L CBF 31000 $ 539 Carquest® Power Steering Fluid 1 L CBF PS-1000 $ 899 Permatex® Ultra Black Gasket Maker 80 mL ER 59803 $ 1399 Prestone® Cor-Guard™ 50/50 Coolant 3.78 L PRS 71175 $ 899 Sea Foam® Motor Treatment 473 mL SEA SF-16 $ 1999 Permatex® Right Stuff 147 ml PER 30874 $ 1979 Permatex® Anti-Seize 454 g PER 76764
  7. 7. Prices and brands may vary by location. | 7 SPRING ESSENTIALS | TRAVELS STARTING AT $ 649 Ultra Cool® 12A Refrigerant with Dye 168 GRAMS CCM UC-212 $ 895 Armor All® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner ARM 17261 $ 3299 Autocraft® Milwaukee 14" Wheel Cover WHC AC224 $ 3499 Autocraft® Milwaukee 15" Wheel Cover WHC AC225 $ 4299 Autocraft® Milwaukee 16" Wheel Cover WHC AC226 $ 4999 Autocraft® Milwaukee 17" Wheel Cover WHC AC964 $ 1 149 Turtle Wax® Headlight Lens Restorer TWX T240KTC $ 2999 Milton® Digital Tire Inflator Gauge MIL EX0500D $ 1999 Autocraft® Deluxe 10 Flow-Thru Brush CND AC196
  8. 8. Brands may vary by location. DIY_PRINT_ 21135371-CAN-EG VISIT US ONLINE AT CARQUEST.CA ADDITIONAL OFFER/PROMOTIONAL INFORMATION Complete details can be found by asking a Team Member, or online at Carquest.ca. Errors in prices, descriptions, and/or illustrations are not the responsibility of Carquest Auto Parts. Prices subject to change without notice. BATTERIES $ 1495 TRICO NeoForm™ Beam Blades See Team Member for details. $ 4499 Shell® Premium Outboard Oil 5 L QSO 550045960 $ 2995 Hopkins® 12-V Battery HPK 20008 $ 12995 DieHard® Marine/RV Gold Battery 24 Month Warranty BEP DC24 $ 4995 DieHard® Lawn & Garden Silver Battery 6 Month Warranty BEP 8U1L STARTING AT

×