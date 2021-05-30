Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANATOMIA APLICADA DA COLUNA CERVICAL Dr. Peterson Xavier da Silva Medico Neurocirurgião Hospital Santa Marcelina
Vértebras cervicais - 7 Vértebras Torácicas - 12 Vértebras Lombares - 5 Vértebras Sacrais - 5 Vértebras Coccígeas - 4 ANAT...
COLUNA CERVICAL
Região cervical (CI – CVII) Os processos espinhosos de C1-6 freqüentemente são bífidos; Todas as vértebras cervicais possu...
ATLAS (CI) • Não tem corpo nem processo espinhoso; AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
Art. vertebral repousa sobre o sulco arqueado (ML-topo arco post) - Recomendado não expor >1-1,5cm a partir linha média do...
Massa Lateral C1 AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
ÁXIS (CII) AO SPINE MASTER SERIE VISTA ANTERIOR
ÁXIS (CII) VISTA ANTERIOR VISTA POSTERIOR
 o dente constitui um pivô no qual o atlas e a cabeça fazem rotação. ARTICULAÇÃO ATLANTOAXIAL NETTER
ANATOMIA ATLANTOAXIAL APLICADA
ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL CIII - CVI AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL CVII AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL BENZEL SPINE SURGERY
ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL BENZEL SPINE SURGERY
AO SPINE MASTER SERIE ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL APLICADA
British Editorial Society of Bone and Joint 2012 ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL APLICADA
ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL APLICADA
  1. 1. ANATOMIA APLICADA DA COLUNA CERVICAL Dr. Peterson Xavier da Silva Medico Neurocirurgião Hospital Santa Marcelina
  2. 2. Vértebras cervicais - 7 Vértebras Torácicas - 12 Vértebras Lombares - 5 Vértebras Sacrais - 5 Vértebras Coccígeas - 4 ANATOMIA CERVICAL NETTER
  3. 3. COLUNA CERVICAL AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  4. 4. COLUNA CERVICAL
  5. 5. COLUNA CERVICAL
  6. 6. Região cervical (CI – CVII) Os processos espinhosos de C1-6 freqüentemente são bífidos; Todas as vértebras cervicais possuem três forames: um forame vertebral e dois forames transversários AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  7. 7. ATLAS (CI) • Não tem corpo nem processo espinhoso; AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  8. 8. ATLAS (CI) • Não tem corpo nem processo espinhoso;
  9. 9. ATLAS (CI) AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  10. 10. ATLAS (CI) AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  11. 11. ATLAS (CI) AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  12. 12. Art. vertebral repousa sobre o sulco arqueado (ML-topo arco post) - Recomendado não expor >1-1,5cm a partir linha média do arco post C1 ANATOMIA APLICADA DO ATLAS (CI) NETTER AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  13. 13. Massa Lateral C1 AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  14. 14. ÁXIS (CII) AO SPINE MASTER SERIE VISTA ANTERIOR
  15. 15. ÁXIS (CII) VISTA ANTERIOR VISTA POSTERIOR
  16. 16.  o dente constitui um pivô no qual o atlas e a cabeça fazem rotação. ARTICULAÇÃO ATLANTOAXIAL NETTER
  17. 17. ARTICULAÇÃO ATLANTOAXIAL
  18. 18.  o dente constitui um pivô no qual o atlas e a cabeça fazem rotação. ARTICULAÇÃO ATLANTOAXIAL NETTER AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  19. 19. ARTICULAÇÃO ATLANTOAXIAL NETTER
  20. 20. ARTICULAÇÃO ATLANTOAXIAL NETTER AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  21. 21. ARTICULAÇÃO ATLANTOAXIAL
  22. 22. ANATOMIA ATLANTOAXIAL APLICADA
  23. 23. ANATOMIA ATLANTOAXIAL APLICADA
  24. 24. ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL CIII - CVI AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  25. 25. ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL CVII AO SPINE MASTER SERIE
  26. 26. ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL BENZEL SPINE SURGERY
  27. 27. ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL BENZEL SPINE SURGERY
  28. 28. AO SPINE MASTER SERIE ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL APLICADA
  29. 29. British Editorial Society of Bone and Joint 2012 ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL APLICADA
  30. 30. ANATOMIA SUBAXIAL APLICADA

×