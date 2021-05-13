B2B Sales In SG For AU Scale-Ups

The B2B Sales in Singapore workshop will cover essentials to get you started in Singapore, including:



A comprehensive approach to B2B sales in Singapore



Culture, localisation, and business etiquette



Networking and the Singapore diaspora in Australia



Pain points and pitfalls when selling in Singapore



Tips to get grants



The interactive workshop will be hosted by Bebop Asia’s Director, Peter Justin Yu and his team. They will include a presentation and Q&A session. Bebop Asia assists businesses in APAC through Digital Marketing Lead Generation, and Public Relations. The goal is to deliver more users, more partners, and more investments.