B2B Sales In SG For AU Scale-Ups

The B2B Sales in Singapore workshop will cover essentials to get you started in Singapore, including:
A comprehensive approach to B2B sales in Singapore
Culture, localisation, and business etiquette
Networking and the Singapore diaspora in Australia
Pain points and pitfalls when selling in Singapore
Tips to get grants
The interactive workshop will be hosted by Bebop Asia’s Director, Peter Justin Yu and his team. They will include a presentation and Q&A session. Bebop Asia assists businesses in APAC through Digital Marketing Lead Generation, and Public Relations. The goal is to deliver more users, more partners, and more investments.
