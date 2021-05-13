B2B Sales In SG For AU Scale-Ups

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 B2B SALES IN SINGAPORE
• Planned and carried out campaigns that generated over $25 million SGD in free press • Secured over $3.5 million SGD in c...
3 and others TECH SELECTED PORTFOLIO
4 KEY BEBOP PARTNERS Peter Justin Yu Chief Marketeer (Based in Sydney) With 17 years of digital marketing, PR, and lead ge...
A comprehensive approach to B2B sales in SG Pain points and pitfalls when selling in SG Business Faux Pas in SG Networking...
❖ According to Hubspot Singapore ➢93% of B2B buying processes begin with an online search ➢ 80% of business decision-maker...
7 COMPREHENSIVE APPROACH MARKETING - Map out a PR/marketing strategy along with content circulation DIGITAL STRATEGY - Ali...
10 PAINPOINTS & PITFALLS OF SELLING ❖ Singapore ﬁnancial regulation ﬁnes increase by 68% in 2020 ➢ Market abuse ➢ Financia...
11 PAINPOINTS & PITFALLS OF SELLING (2) The Ways Of The World: Middlemen & Gifts
12 PAINPOINTS & PITFALLS OF SELLING (3) Government Tenders are open to all, but only awarded to some ❖ GeBIZ ➢ Every regis...
13 BUSINESS FAUX PAS IN SG
14 BUSINESS FAUX PAS IN SG
15 BUSINESS FAUX PAS IN SG
16 BUSINESS FAUX PAS IN SG
17 BUSINESS FAUX PAS IN SG
18 BUSINESS FAUX PAS IN SG
19 BUSINESS FAUX PAS IN SG
20 BUSINESS FAUX PAS IN SG
21 NETWORKING & SG DIASPORA ❖ 65,000 Singaporeans in Australia ➢ Singapore Merlion Club ➢ Singapore Business Circle ➢ Sing...
22 GOVERNMENT GRANTS IN SINGAPORE ❖ The Singapore government has always been supportive of SMEs by providing numerous aven...
23 TIPS ON GRANTS ❖ Popular grants to consider ➢ Enterprise Development Grant (EDG): Best for companies looking to upgrade...
QUALIFYING FOR EDG ❖ SMEs can apply for EDG if they meet the following criteria: ➢ Registered and operating in Singapore ➢...
CORE PROJECTS THAT QUALIFY UNDER EDG ❖ Strategic Brand and Marketing Development ❖ Business Strategy Development ❖ Human C...
HOW TO APPLY FOR EDG ❖ You need an Enterprise Singapore-recognised consultant with certiﬁcation, who will have the experti...
KEY TAKEAWAYS (B2B SALES IN SG) ❖ Take a comprehensive approach to your inbound and outbound lead generation ❖ Build your ...
28 MORE THAN WORDS www.bebop.asia @BebopAsia hello@bebop.asia
Business
39 views
May. 13, 2021

B2B Sales In SG For AU Scale-Ups

The B2B Sales in Singapore workshop will cover essentials to get you started in Singapore, including:

A comprehensive approach to B2B sales in Singapore

Culture, localisation, and business etiquette

Networking and the Singapore diaspora in Australia

Pain points and pitfalls when selling in Singapore

Tips to get grants

The interactive workshop will be hosted by Bebop Asia’s Director, Peter Justin Yu and his team. They will include a presentation and Q&A session. Bebop Asia assists businesses in APAC through Digital Marketing Lead Generation, and Public Relations. The goal is to deliver more users, more partners, and more investments.

