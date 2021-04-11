Successfully reported this slideshow.
รายงานการใช้หลักสูตรสถานศึกษา โรงเรียนมัธยมวัดดอนตูม ตามหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 (ฉบับปรับปรุง 2...
รายงานการใช้หลักสูตรสถานศึกษาโรงเรียนมัธยมวัดดอนตูม ตามหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 (ฉบับปรับปรุง 25...
1.4 ข้าพเจ้าได้ปฏิบัติการสอนในกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ศิลปะ ซึ่งเป็นรายวิชาที่ตรงกับวิชาเอกและ ความถนัดของข้าพเจ้า ได้รับการพั...
หน่วยที่ 3 องค์ประกอบศิลป์ หน่วยที่ 4 ทฤษฎีสี 2.2 ขั้นตอนและวิธีการจัดทาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ ได้ศึกษาหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั...
2.6 ผลการเรียนรู้/ผลสัมฤทธิ์ของนักเรียน ภาคเรียนที่ 1 จากการประเมินผลการเรียนของนักเรียน ประจาภาคเรียนที่ 1 ปีการศึกษา 256...
12. วิจัยปฏิบัติการ 13. การสอดแทรกคุณลักษณะอันพึง ประสงค์ รวม(ประเด็น) จากตาราง พบว่า ประเด็นที่ทาได้ในระดับดีมาก มีอยู่ 1...
ภาคผนวก 1. แบบประเมินการใช้หลักสูตรของครูผู้สอน 2. ภาพกระบวนการจัดการเรียนการสอนในชั้นเรียน
แบบประเมินผลการใช้หลักสูตรสถานศึกษาตามหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 ปรับปรุงและพัฒนาหลักสูตรสถานศึกษา...
รายการ ผลการประเมิน ข้อเสนอแนะ ปรับปรุง/แก้ไข 3 2 1 1.2 วิสัยทัศน์ แสดงภาพอนาคตที่พึงประสงค์ของผู้เรียนที่สอดคล้องกับ วิสั...
รายการ ผลการประเมิน ข้อเสนอแนะ ปรับปรุง/แก้ไข 3 2 1 ในโครงสร้างหลักสูตรสถานศึกษาและโครงสร้างหลักสูตรชั้นปี ได้ระบุกิจกรรม ...
รายการ ผลการประเมิน ข้อเสนอแนะ ปรับปรุง/แก้ไข 3 2 1 2. หน่วยการเรียนรู้ 2.1 การวางแผนจัดทาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ มีการวางแผนออกแ...
รายการ ผลการประเมิน ข้อเสนอแนะ ปรับปรุง/แก้ไข 3 2 1 บูรณาการกับค่านิยม 12 ประการ บูรณาการโรงเรียนวิถีพุทธ บูรณาการข้ามกลุ่...
3. มีศักยภาพที่จะส่งเสริมความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับประชาธิปไตยได้ดีขึ้น โดยชักจูงการดึงให้ บุคลากรเข้า ร่วมกิจกรรมการตัดสินใจมากข...
Apr. 11, 2021

School curriculum usage report

School curriculum usage report

School curriculum usage report

  1. 1. รายงานการใช้หลักสูตรสถานศึกษา โรงเรียนมัธยมวัดดอนตูม ตามหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 (ฉบับปรับปรุง 2560) ประจาปีการศึกษา 2563 ชื่อ นายอารมย์ นามสกุล อินทรประเสริฐ ตาแหน่ง คศ 2 กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ศิลปะ โรงเรียนมัธยมวัดดอนตูม สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษา ราชบุรี สานักงานคณะกรรมการการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน กระทรวงศึกษาธิการ
  2. 2. รายงานการใช้หลักสูตรสถานศึกษาโรงเรียนมัธยมวัดดอนตูม ตามหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 (ฉบับปรับปรุง 2560) ประจาปีการศึกษา 2563 ................................................. 1. ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของครู 1.1 ชื่อ – สกุล นายอารมย์ อินทรประเสริฐ อายุ 58 ปี ตาแหน่ง คศ 2 วิทยฐานะ ครูชานาญการ กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ศิลปะ 1.2 รายวิชาที่สอน ภาคเรียนที่ 1 ปีการศึกษา2563 ลาดับ ที่ รหัสวิชา รายวิชา ชั้น/ห้อง จานวน ชั่วโมง/ สัปดาห์ หมายเหตุ 1 ศ22101 ทัศนศิลป์ 2/1,2/2,2/3 6 2 ศ23101 ทัศนศิลป์ 3/3,3/4 4 3 ศ31101 ทัศนศิลป์ 4/1,4/2,4/3 3 4 ศ20214 เพิ่มเติม ม.ต้น ชั้นม.1 2 รวม 15 ภาคเรียนที่ 2 ปีการศึกษา 2563 ลาดับ ที่ รหัสวิชา รายวิชา ชั้น/ห้อง จานวน ชั่วโมง/ สัปดาห์ หมายเหตุ 1 ศ๒๑๑๐๑ ทัศนศิลป์ ๑/๑,๑/๒,๑/๓,๑/๔ ๘ 2 ศ๒๓๑๐๑ ทัศนศิลป์ ๓/๑,๓/๒ ๔ 3 ศ๓๑๑๐๒ ทัศนศิลป์ ๔/๑,๔/๒,๔/๓ ๓ 4 ศ๒๐๒๑๔ ทัศนศิลป์ ม.๑ ๒ รวม ๑๗ 1.3 การนิเทศการสอน  ได้รับการนิเทศจากเพื่อนครูและหัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ ศิลปะ  ไม่ได้รับการนิเทศจากเพื่อนครูและหัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ .......................................
  3. 3. 1.4 ข้าพเจ้าได้ปฏิบัติการสอนในกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ศิลปะ ซึ่งเป็นรายวิชาที่ตรงกับวิชาเอกและ ความถนัดของข้าพเจ้า ได้รับการพัฒนาตนเองอย่างต่อเนื่องในด้านการเรียนการสอนในรูปแบบของการ อบรมสัมมนา ศึกษาดูงาน การศึกษาต่อในระดับที่สูงขึ้นและจากการค้นคว้าเอกสาร ตารา อินเตอร์เน็ต และแหล่งความรู้อื่นๆ อย่างต่อเนื่อง โดยมีประสบการณ์ในการสอน เป็นเวลา 34 ปี 1.5 ผลงานที่ภาคภูมิใจ ได้ร่วมกับคณะครู อาจารย์ ในองค์กรและนอกองค์กรในการร่วมพัฒนา หลักสูตรการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 และ การจัดทาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ในการพัฒนาการ เรียนการสอนที่มีประสิทธิภาพ รวมทั้งร่วมพัฒนาผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการเรียนของนักเรียน เพื่อยกระดับให้ สูงขึ้นในด้านต่าง ๆ ดังนี้ 1.จัดทาเว็บไซต์ www.peterfineart.com มีนวัตกรรมสื่อการสอน ช้อสอบกูเกอลฟอร์ม มี E-book ใบความรู้ และประกาศผลสอบทางเว็บไซต์ 2.มีค่าสัมฤทธิ์ผลทางการเรียนที่สูงขึ้น ไม่มีนักเรียนคนใดตกวิชาทัศนศิลป์ 2. วิธีการจัดทาและการใช้หน่วยการเรียนรู้ 2.1 ผู้สอนได้ทาการแบ่งหน่วยการเรียนรู้ ในแต่ละรายวิชา ดังนี้ 1) รายวิชาทัศนศิลป์ รหัสวิชา ศ31102 ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 4 ได้จัดทาหน่วยการ เรียนรู้ ทั้งหมด 4 หน่วยการเรียนรู้ เวลา 14 ชั่วโมง จานวน 0.5 หน่วยกิต ได้แก่ หน่วยที่ 1 ยุคก่อนประวัติศาสตร์ศิลป์ หน่วยที่ 2 ยุคประวัติศาสตร์ศิลป์ หน่วยที่ 3 ศิลปสมัยใหม่ หน่วยที่ 4 ศิลปสากล 2) รายวิชาทัศนศิลป์ รหัสวิชา ศ 21101 ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 1 ได้จัดทาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ ทั้งหมด 4 หน่วยการเรียนรู้ เวลา 16 ชั่วโมง จานวน 1 หน่วยกิต ได้แก่ หน่วยที่ 1 ความหมายศิลปะ หน่วยที่ 2 ทัศนธาตุ
  4. 4. หน่วยที่ 3 องค์ประกอบศิลป์ หน่วยที่ 4 ทฤษฎีสี 2.2 ขั้นตอนและวิธีการจัดทาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ ได้ศึกษาหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 และหลักสูตร โรงเรียนมัธยมวัดดอนตูม พุทธศักราช 2553 (ฉบับปรับปรุง พ.ศ. 2560) ในการบูรณาการการจัดการ เรียนรู้ให้สอดคล้องกับความต้องการของชุมชนและท้องถิ่น โดยใช้แนวคิดหลักปรัชญาของเศรษฐกิจ พอเพียง ให้ผู้เรียนมีความรู้และทักษะขั้นพื้นฐานที่จาเป็นต่อการศึกษาตลอดชีวิต มุ่งเน้นให้ผู้เรียนสามารถ พัฒนาตนเองได้เต็มศักยภาพ และเสริมสร้างสร้างคุณลักษณะอยู่อย่างพอเพียง โดยจัดทาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ และแผนการจัดการเรียนรู้เป็นลาดับขั้นตอน ดังนี้ 1.ศึกษาตัวชี้วัดทั้งหมดในคาอธิบายรายวิชา 2.จัดกลุ่มตัวชี้วัดที่มีเนื้อหาใกล้เคียงกันแล้วตั้งชื่อหน่วยให้น่าสนใจ 3.กาหนดสาระสาคัญของแต่ละหน่วย 4.กาหนดจานวนชั่วโมง และ คะแนนสาหรับแต่ละหน่วยให้เหมาะสม 2.3 ความสาเร็จและหรือปัญหาของการนาไปใช้ ความสาเร็จ *ชี้ให้เห็นว่าการเรียนวิชาทัศนศิลป์ประสบผลความสาเร็จในการวัดและประเมินผล โดยยึดสมรรถนะสาคัญ ของผู้เรียนหลักสูตรการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช ๒๕๕๑ มี ๕ ประการ ๑. ความสามารถในการ สื่อสาร ๒. ความสามารถในการคิด ๓. ความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหา ๔. ความสามารถในการใช้ทักษะ ชีวิต ๕. ความสามารถในการใช้เทคโนโลยี ปัญหา ไม่มี 2.4 วิธีการแก้ปัญหา ด้านการเรียนการสอน ไม่มี ด้านการวิเคราะห์หลักสูตร - 2.5 วิธีการเรียนรู้ของนักเรียน จากการสังเกตของครูผู้สอนในการนาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ที่จัดทามาใช้สอนนักเรียน ผลปรากฏว่า ผู้สอนใช้การสอนด้วยเทคโนโลยี ในระบบออนไลน์ ทาข้อสอบโดยใช้โทรศัพท์มือถือ ทา ชิ้นงานวาดภาพ แล้วถ่ายภาพส่งทางมือถือ
  5. 5. 2.6 ผลการเรียนรู้/ผลสัมฤทธิ์ของนักเรียน ภาคเรียนที่ 1 จากการประเมินผลการเรียนของนักเรียน ประจาภาคเรียนที่ 1 ปีการศึกษา 2563 1. รายวิชาทัศนศิลป์ รหัสวิชา 2. ชั้น ..............มีนักเรียนเรียนวิชานี้ทั้งหมดจานวน................คน มีผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการ เรียนดังนี้ ภาคเรียนที่ 2 จากการประเมินผลการเรียนของนักเรียน ประจาภาคเรียนที่ 2 ปีการศึกษา 2563 1. รายวิชาทัศนศิลป์ รหัสวิชา......................ชั้น ..............มีนักเรียนเรียนวิชานี้ทั้งหมด จานวน................คน มีผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการเรียนดังนี้ 3. ผลการประเมินตนเอง ที่เชื่อมโยงหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐานพุทธศักราช 2551 ( โปรดทาเครื่องหมาย  ลงในรายการที่ท่านปฏิบัติจริง ) ประเด็น ทาได้ดีมาก ทาได้บ้างแต่ ต้องพัฒนาเพิ่ม ไม่ได้ทาหรือ ต้องการพัฒนามาก 1. การศึกษาหลักสูตร 2. โครงสร้างรายวิชา 3. หน่วยการเรียนรู้ 4. แผนการจัดการเรียนรู้ 5. การจัดกิจกรรมการเรียนรู้ 6. สื่อ/แหล่งเรียนรู้ 7. การใช้คาถาม 8. การวัด ประเมินผล 9. การพัฒนาทักษะการคิด 10. การดูแลนักเรียนเป็นรายบุคคล 11. การมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ปกครอง
  6. 6. 12. วิจัยปฏิบัติการ 13. การสอดแทรกคุณลักษณะอันพึง ประสงค์ รวม(ประเด็น) จากตาราง พบว่า ประเด็นที่ทาได้ในระดับดีมาก มีอยู่ 13 ประเด็น ดังนี้ ชี้ให้เห็นว่าการเรียนวิชาทัศนศิลป์ประสบผลความสาเร็จในการวัดและประเมินผล โดยยึด สมรรถนะสาคัญของผู้เรียนหลักสูตรการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 มี 5 ประการ 1. ความสามารถในการสื่อสาร 2. ความสามารถในการคิด3. ความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหา 4. ความสามารถในการใช้ทักษะชีวิต 5. ความสามารถในการใช้เทคโนโลยี ส่วนประเด็นที่ทาได้บ้างแต่ต้องพัฒนาเพิ่มเติม มี - ประเด็น ดังนี้ ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4. การร่วมมือพัฒนางาน คิดและวิจัย ปรับปรุงการสอนให้ทันเหตุการณ์ปัจจุบัน 5. การสนับสนุนช่วยเหลือจากผู้ที่เกี่ยวข้อง - 6. ต้องการได้รับความช่วยเหลือ - ลงชื่อ.....................................................ผู้ประเมิน (นายอารมย์ อินทรประเสริฐ) ครูผู้สอน ลงชื่อ..............................................หัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระ (นายอารมย์ อินทรประเสริฐ) หัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ศิลปะ ลงชื่อ.......................................... ลงชื่อ........................................................... (นางสาวธนพร อึ๊งมงคลชัย) (นางสมคิด จ้อยสาเภา) หัวหน้างานหลักสูตร หัวหน้ากลุ่มบริหารงานวิชาการ ลงชื่อ............................................................. (นายพรรษกฤช เกตุรัตน์) ผู้อานวยการโรงเรียนมัธยมวัดดอนตูม
  7. 7. ภาคผนวก 1. แบบประเมินการใช้หลักสูตรของครูผู้สอน 2. ภาพกระบวนการจัดการเรียนการสอนในชั้นเรียน
  8. 8. แบบประเมินผลการใช้หลักสูตรสถานศึกษาตามหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 ปรับปรุงและพัฒนาหลักสูตรสถานศึกษา พุทธศักราช 2560 โรงเรียนมัธยมวัดดอนตูม อาเภอบ้านโป่ง จังหวัดราชบุรี สังกัดสานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษา เขต 8 ชื่อครูผู้ประเมินนายอารมย์ อินทรประเสริฐ ตาแหน่งครูชานาญการ กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ศิลปะ คาชี้แจง 1. แบบประเมินผลฉบับนี้ เป็นแบบประมาณค่า 3 ระดับ พร้อมบันทึกเสนอแนะแบ่งเป็น 3 ตอน ประกอบด้วย ตอนที่ 1 องค์ประกอบของหลักสูตรสถานศึกษา ตอนที่ 2 การนาหลักสูตรสถานศึกษาสู่การจัดการเรียนรู้ ตอนที่ 3 ข้อเสนอแนะอื่นๆ 2. ให้ผู้ที่รับผิดชอบดาเนินการประเมินแล้วกรอกข้อมูลตามที่กาหนด 3. ระดับคุณภาพ ให้เขียนเครื่องหมายถูก (√) ลงในช่องระดับคุณภาพ ดังนี้ ระดับคุณภาพ 3 หมายถึง ครบถ้วน ถูกต้อง สอดคล้อง เหมาะสม ทุกรายการ ระดับคุณภาพ 2 หมายถึง มีครบทุกรายการ แต่มีบางรายการควรปรับปรุงแก้ไข ระดับคุณภาพ 1 หมายถึง ไม่มี มีไม่ครบทุกรายการ ไม่สอดคล้อง ต้องปรับปรุงแก้ไขหรือ เพิ่มเติม 4. ข้อมูลที่ได้จะนาไปใช้ประโยชน์ต่อการพัฒนาคุณภาพการจัดการเรียนการสอนของครู ตอนที่ 1 องค์ประกอบของหลักสูตรสถานศึกษา รายการ ผลการประเมิน ข้อเสนอแนะ ปรับปรุง/แก้ไข 3 2 1 1. ส่วนนา 1.1 ความนา แสดงความเชื่อมโยงระหว่างหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษา ขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 กรอบหลักสูตรระดับท้องถิ่นจุดเน้น และความต้องการของโรงเรียน
  9. 9. รายการ ผลการประเมิน ข้อเสนอแนะ ปรับปรุง/แก้ไข 3 2 1 1.2 วิสัยทัศน์ แสดงภาพอนาคตที่พึงประสงค์ของผู้เรียนที่สอดคล้องกับ วิสัยทัศน์ของหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 อย่างชัดเจน สอดคล้องกับกรอบหลักสูตรระดับท้องถิ่น ครอบคลุมสภาพความต้องการของโรงเรียนชุมชนท้องถิ่น มีความ ชัดเจนสามารถปฏิบัติได้ 1.3 สมรรถนะสาคัญของผู้เรียน มีความสอดคล้องกับหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้น พื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 1.4 คุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ มีความสอดคล้องกับหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้น พื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 สอดคล้องกับเป้าหมาย จุดเน้น กรอบ หลักสูตรระดับท้องถิ่นสอดคล้องกับวิสัยทัศน์ ของโรงเรียน 2. โครงสร้างหลักสูตรสถานศึกษา 2.1 โครงสร้างเวลาเรียน มีการระบุเวลาเรียนตลอดหลักสูตร จานวน 8 กลุ่มสาระ การเรียนรู้ ที่เป็นเวลาเรียนพื้นฐาน และเพิ่มเติมจาแนกแต่ละชั้นปีอย่าง ชัดเจน ระบุเวลาการจัดกิจกรรมพัฒนาผู้เรียนจาแนกแต่ละชั้นปีอย่าง ชัดเจน เวลาเรียนรวมของหลักสูตรสถานศึกษาสอดคล้องกับ โครงสร้างเวลาเรียนตามหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 2.2 โครงสร้างหลักสูตร มีการระบุรายวิชาพื้นฐาน รายวิชาเพิ่มเติม ระบุรหัสวิชา ชื่อ รายวิชา พร้อมทั้งระบุเวลาเรียน และ/หรือหน่วยกิต มีการระบุ กิจกรรมพัฒนาผู้เรียน พร้อมทั้งระบุเวลาเรียนไว้อย่างถูกต้อง ชัดเจน รายวิชาเพิ่มเติม / กิจกรรมเพิ่มเติมที่กาหนดสอดคล้องกับวิสัยทัศน์ จุดเน้นของโรงเรียน 3. คาอธิบายรายวิชา มีการระบุรหัสวิชา ชื่อรายวิชา และชื่อกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ ชั้นปีที่สอน จานวนเวลาเรียน และ/หรือหน่วยกิต ไว้อย่างถูกต้อง ชัดเจน การเขียนคาอธิบายรายวิชาได้เขียนเป็นความเรียงโดยระบุองค์ ความรู้ ทักษะกระบวนการ และคุณลักษณะหรือเจตคติที่ต้องการและ ครอบคลุมตัวชี้วัด สาระการเรียนรู้แกนกลาง ระบุรหัสตัวชี้วัด ในรายวิชาพื้นฐานและจานวนรวมของตัวชี้วัด และระบุผลการเรียนรู้ ในรายวิชาเพิ่มเติมและจานวนรวมของผลการ เรียนรู้ถูกต้อง มีการกาหนดสาระการเรียนรู้ท้องถิ่น สอดแทรกอยู่ใน คาอธิบายรายวิชาพื้นฐานหรือรายวิชาเพิ่มเติม 4. กิจกรรมพัฒนาผู้เรียน
  10. 10. รายการ ผลการประเมิน ข้อเสนอแนะ ปรับปรุง/แก้ไข 3 2 1 ในโครงสร้างหลักสูตรสถานศึกษาและโครงสร้างหลักสูตรชั้นปี ได้ระบุกิจกรรม และจัดเวลา สอน ตามที่กาหนดไว้ในหลักสูตร แกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐานและสอดคล้องกับบริบทของโรงเรียน มีการจัดทาโครงสร้างและแนวการจัดกิจกรรม แนวทางการวัด และประเมินกิจกรรมพัฒนาผู้เรียนทั้ง 3 กิจกรรมที่ชัดเจน 5. เกณฑ์การจบการศึกษา ระบุเวลาเรียน/หน่วยกิต ทั้งรายวิชาพื้นฐานและรายวิชา เพิ่มเติมตามเกณฑ์การจบการศึกษาของโรงเรียน ชัดเจน ระบุเกณฑ์การประเมินการอ่าน คิดวิเคราะห์ และเขียนไว้ อย่างชัดเจน ระบุเกณฑ์การประเมินคุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ไว้อย่าง ชัดเจน ระบุเกณฑ์การผ่านกิจกรรมพัฒนาผู้เรียนไว้อย่างชัดเจน ตอนที่ 2 การนาหลักสูตรสถานศึกษาสู่การจัดการเรียนรู้ (หลักสูตรระดับกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้) รายการ ผลการประเมิน ข้อเสนอแนะ ปรับปรุง/แก้ไข 3 2 1 1. โครงสร้างรายวิชา 1.1 การจัดกลุ่มมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้/ตัวชี้วัด จัดกลุ่มมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้/ตัวชี้วัดที่มีความสัมพันธ์กัน และเวลา ในแต่ละหน่วยการเรียนรู้ เหมาะสม 1.2 การจัดทาสาระสาคัญ/ความคิดรวบยอด ได้วิเคราะห์แก่นความรู้ของทุกตัวชี้วัดในแต่ละหน่วยการ เรียนรู้ มาจัดทาสาระสาคัญ/ความคิดรวบยอด ชัดเจนเหมาะสมและ ครบทุกหน่วยการเรียนรู้ 1.3 การตั้งชื่อหน่วยการเรียนรู้ของแต่ละหน่วยการเรียนรู้ สะท้อนให้เห็นสาระสาคัญ หรือประเด็นหลักในหน่วยการ เรียนรู้นั้นๆ น่าสนใจเหมาะสมกับวัย ความสนใจ ความสามารถของ ผู้เรียน 1.4 การกาหนดสัดส่วนเวลาเรียน กาหนดสัดส่วนเวลาเรียนแต่ละหน่วยการเรียนรู้ เหมาะสม และรวมทุกหน่วยต้องเท่ากับเวลาเรียนตามหลักสูตร 1.5 การกาหนดสัดส่วนน้าหนักคะแนน กาหนดสัดส่วนน้าหนักคะแนนแต่ละหน่วยการเรียนรู้ เหมาะสมและรวมตลอดปี/ภาคเรียนเท่ากับ 100 คะแนน
  11. 11. รายการ ผลการประเมิน ข้อเสนอแนะ ปรับปรุง/แก้ไข 3 2 1 2. หน่วยการเรียนรู้ 2.1 การวางแผนจัดทาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ มีการวางแผนออกแบบหน่วยการเรียนรู้ครบทุกหน่วย การเรียนรู้ และทุกกลุ่มสาระฯ 2.2 การจัดทาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ : การกาหนดเป้าหมาย กาหนดมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้/ตัวชี้วัด สาระสาคัญ/ ความคิดรวบยอด สาระการเรียนรู้ สมรรถนะสาคัญของผู้เรียน คุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ถูกต้อง เหมาะสมมีความสอดคล้องกัน 2.3 การจัดทาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ : การกาหนดหลักฐานการ เรียนรู้ กาหนดชิ้นงาน /ภาระงาน การวัดและประเมินผล สอดคล้องกับตัวชี้วัดและมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้ 2.4 การจัดทาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ : ออกแบบกิจกรรมการ เรียนรู้ ออกแบบกิจกรรมการเรียนรู้ ได้สอดคล้องกับตัวชี้วัด/ มาตรฐานและเน้นผู้เรียนเป็นสาคัญ 3. แผนการจัดการเรียนรู้ 3.1 เขียนแผนการจัดการเรียนรู้ที่ครบตามองค์ประกอบที่ สาคัญทุกหน่วยการเรียนรู้ 3.2 มีการใช้เทคโนโลยีทางการศึกษาในการจัด กระบวนการเรียนรู้ 3.3 สอดคล้องจุดเน้นสู่การพัฒนาผู้เรียน ความสามารถและ ทักษะของผู้เรียนศตวรรษที่ 21 (3Rs x8Cs x2Ls) 3.4 สอดคล้องการบูรณาการตามพระราชบัญญัติการศึกษา แห่งชาติ พ.ศ. 2542 แก้ไขเพิ่มเติม (ฉบับที่2) พ.ศ. 2545 และ (ฉบับที่3) พ.ศ. 2553 บูรณาการหลักสูตรโรงเรียนมาตรฐานสากล (Worldclass Standard School) บูรณาการกับหลักปรัชญาเศรษฐกิจพอเพียง บูรณาการกับประชาคมอาเซียน
  12. 12. รายการ ผลการประเมิน ข้อเสนอแนะ ปรับปรุง/แก้ไข 3 2 1 บูรณาการกับค่านิยม 12 ประการ บูรณาการโรงเรียนวิถีพุทธ บูรณาการข้ามกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ 3.5 ใช้กระบวนการวิจัยในชั้นเรียนมาใช้ในการจัด กระบวนการเรียนรู้ของครู แก้ไขปัญหาและพัฒนาผู้เรียน 3.6 การประเมินแผนการจัดการเรียนรู้ ทุกแผนก่อนการ นาไปใช้จริง 3.7 มีการนาเอาแผนการจัดการเรียนรู้ที่ปรับปรุงแล้วไปใช้ ในการจัดการเรียนรู้จริง 4. พัฒนาหลักสูตรการศึกษาอย่างยั่งยืน 4.1 มีการนิเทศการใช้หลักสูตรสถานศึกษาอย่างต่อเนื่อง 4.2 มีการประเมินการใช้หลักสูตรสถานศึกษาอย่างต่อเนื่อง 4.3 นาผลการประเมินการใช้หลักสูตรสถานศึกษามา วางแผนในการพัฒนาหลักสูตรสถานศึกษาอย่างต่อเนื่อง ตอนที่ 3 1. ข้อดีของหลักสูตรสถานศึกษา 1.มีความสามารถที่จะตัดสินใจให้สอดคล้องกับเงื่อนไขของท้องถิ่นได้ดีขึ้น 2. มีศักยภาพที่จะสร้างความกระตือรือร้นระหว่างผู้มีส่วนร่วมในการตัดสินใจ
  13. 13. 3. มีศักยภาพที่จะส่งเสริมความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับประชาธิปไตยได้ดีขึ้น โดยชักจูงการดึงให้ บุคลากรเข้า ร่วมกิจกรรมการตัดสินใจมากขึ้น 4.มีศักยภาพในการส่งเสริมให้เกิดโครงสร้างการทางานที่มีลักษณะเป็นนวัตกรรมมากขึ้น 5. มีประสิทธิภาพในการจัดการศึกษามากขึ้น หลีกเลี่ยงหรือลดการใช้โครงสร้างการทางาน แบบเดิมลง 2. ข้อที่ควรพัฒนา/ปรับปรุง/แก้ไข ของหลักสูตรสถานศึกษา .- 3. ข้อเสนอแนะอื่นๆ .......................................................................................................................................................... ลงชื่อ ....................................................... ผู้ประเมิน (นายอารมย์ อินทรประเสริฐ) ตาแหน่ง ครูชานาญการ 8 / มีนาคม / 2564

