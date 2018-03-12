Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Boundaries�Audiobook�Free�|�Audiobook�For�Self�Development Boundaries�Audiobook�Free�|�Audiobook�For�Self�Development LINK...
Boundaries Are�you�in�control�of�your�life?��Do�people�take�advantage�of�you?��Do�you�have�trouble�saying�no?��Christian�o...
Boundaries
Boundaries
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Boundaries Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

4 views

Published on

Boundaries Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Boundaries Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

  1. 1. Boundaries�Audiobook�Free�|�Audiobook�For�Self�Development Boundaries�Audiobook�Free�|�Audiobook�For�Self�Development LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Boundaries Are�you�in�control�of�your�life?��Do�people�take�advantage�of�you?��Do�you�have�trouble�saying�no?��Christian�often� focus�so�much�on�being�loving�and�given�that�they�forget�their�own�limitations.��Have�you�ever�found�yourself� wondering:��Can�I�set�limits�and�still�be�a�loving�person?��What�are�my�legitimate�boundaries?��How�do�I�answer� someone�who�wants�my�time,�love,�energy,�or�money?��Why�do�I�feel�guilty�when�I�consider�setting�boundaries?�� Drs.�Henry�Cloud�and�John�Townsend�give�you�biblically�based�answers�to�these�and�other�tough�questions,� showing�you�how�to�set�healthy�boundaries�with�parents,�spouses,�children,�friends,�coworkers,�and�even�with� yourself.��You'll�see�vital�principles�of�boundaries�at�work�as�Drs.�Cloud�and�Townsend�take�you�through�a�day�in�the� life�of�'Sherrie'--first�as�she�lives�with�almost�no�boundaries,�then�as�she�begins�to�apply�proper�boundaries�with� others�in�her�life.
  3. 3. Boundaries
  4. 4. Boundaries

×