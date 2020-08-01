Matriz de experiencia exprendizaje semana 16

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MATRIZ DE EXPERIENCIA EXPRENDIZAJE I. DATOS INFORMATIVOS DIRECCIÓN REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN PUNO UNIDAD DE GESTION EDUCATIVA LOCAL CARABAYA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA PRIMARIA 72609 TUPAC AMARU II - AYMAÑA CICLO III GRADO 1° SECCIÓN A y B N° DE ESTUDIANTES 39 DURACIÓN 5 DIAS DIRECTORA (E) Magda MUÑOZ TAPARA DOCENTE DE AULA Alberto Venancio TURPO MAYTA, Ana Edid MAMANI HUANCA II. SITUACION SIGNIFICATIVA/PROPOSITO DE APRENDIZAJE/EVIDENCIAS Y CRITERIOS SEM 16. Experiencia de aprendizaje: “Compartimos las costumbres y tradiciones de nuestra familia” 1° grado Experiencia de aprendizaje Fecha: 20 al 24 de julio Enfoque transversal  Intercultural  Ambiental. Es importante que los niños y niñas conozcan y compartan las costumbres y tradiciones de su familia que les permitirá valorarlas e identificarse con ellas. Los peruanos formamos parte de una familia que posee diferentes costumbres, tradiciones e historia, lo cual define nuestra identidad y nos convierte en seres únicos y auténticos. Sin embargo, ante las dificultades, no siempre hemos protegido nuestra identidad, quiénes somos y de dónde venimos. El desconocimiento de nuestras costumbres e historia no solo debilita nuestras raíces u orígenes, sino que produce una desvalorización del otro y de nuestra capacidad de hacer grandes cosas juntos. Siendo julio el mes de conmemoración de la declaración de la independencia del Perú, tenemos la oportunidad de reflexionar y fortalecer nuestra identidad y sentido de pertenencia, teniendo en consideración los valores del respeto a las costumbres y las tradiciones, y la responsabilidad de su difusión. Por ello, el propósito de esta experiencia de aprendizaje es que los estudiantes describan la historia y los saberes ancestrales de su familia. Con este fin, se les planteará el siguiente reto: • ¿Cuáles son las costumbres y tradiciones de mi familia y como puedo difundirlas? ¿Cómo darles a conocer a las demás personas? ¿Por qué es importante conocerlas? Durante la primera quincena de julio, los estudiantes investigarán, desde las áreas de Ciencia y Tecnología, las Matemática y Personal Social, sobre las costumbres y tradiciones de su familia, y elaborarán un catálogo con la información recogida a partir del desarrollo de sus competencias comunicativas. CONECTIVIDAD LUNES MARTES MIERCOLES JUEVES VIERNES
  2. 2. RADIO Ciencia y Tecnologia Actividad Cultivamos plantas medicinales como una técnica tradicional familiar. Matemática Actividad: Representamos datos sobre los alimentos típicos de nuestra familia. Personal Social Actividad: Proponemos acciones para difundir las costumbres y tradiciones de nuestra familia. Comunicación Actividad Elaboramos un catálogo de las costumbres y tradiciones de la familia. Propósitos de aprendizaje Competencia: Diseña y construye soluciones tecnológicas para resolver problemas de su entorno Capacidades:  Determina una alternativa de solución tecnológica  Diseña la alternativa de solución tecnológica  Implementa y valida alternativas de solución tecnológica  Evalúa y comunica el funcionamiento y los impactos de su alternativa de solución tecnológica Desempeños: Realiza pruebas para verificar el funcionamiento de su alternativa de solución tecnológica con los requerimientos establecidos. Describe cómo la construyó, su uso, beneficios y los conocimientos previos o practicas locales aplicadas. Comenta las dificultades que tuvo. Ejemplo: el estudiante rastrilla todo el jardín de la institución educativa para comprobar la durabilidad del rastrillo y, al finalizar, estima el desgaste de cada diente con el uso de su mano, a fin de predecir Competencia: Resuelve problemas de gestión de datos e incertidumbre Capacidades: - Representa datos con gráficos y medidas estadísticas o probabilísticas - Comunica la comprensión de los conceptos estadísticos y probabilísticos - Usa estrategias y procedimientos para recopilar y procesar datos Sustenta conclusiones o decisiones basado en información obtenida. Desempeños:  Representa las características y el comportamiento de datos cualitativos (por ejemplo, color de los ojos: pardos, negros; plato favorito: cebiche, arroz con pollo, etc.), de una población a través de pictogramas horizontales (el símbolo representa una unidad) y gráficos de barras verticales simples (sin escala), en situaciones Competencia: Convive y participa democráticamente en la búsqueda del bien común Capacidades:  Interactúa con todas las personas  Construye y asume acuerdos y normas  Maneja conflictos de manera constructiva  Delibera sobre asuntos públicos  Participa en acciones que promueven el bienestar común. Desempeños:  Describe las características culturales que distinguen al pueblo de origen de sus familiares (bailes, comida, vestimenta, etc) y las comparte. Competencia:  Se comunica oralmente en lengua materna.  Escribe diversos tipos de textos en su lengua materna. Capacidades:  Obtiene información de textos orales  Infiere e interpreta información de textos orales  Adecua, organiza y desarrolla las ideas de forma coherente y cohesionada  Utiliza recursos no verbales y paraverbales de forma estratégica  Interactúa estratégicamente con distintos interlocutores  - Reflexiona y evalúa la forma, el contenido y el contexto del texto oral.  Adecúa el texto a la situación comunicativa  Organiza y desarrolla las ideas de forma coherente y cohesionada  Utiliza convenciones del lenguaje escrito de forma pertinente.  Reflexiona y evalúa la forma, el contenido y el contexto del texto escrito Desempeños:
  3. 3. cuantas veces más podría rastrillar el jardín. Explica a sus compañeros cómo elaboró su rastrillo, de qué manera se utiliza , de donde obtuvo las ideas para hacerlo, el impacto del mismo en el manejo de residuos sólidos en la institución educativa y los problemas que tuvo en el proceso de elaboración cotidianas de su interés personal o de sus pares.  Participa en diversos intercambios orales formulando preguntas sobre lo que le interesa saber, dando respuestas o haciendo comentarios relacionados con el tema. Recurre a normas y modos de cortesía según el contexto sociocultural.  Adecúa el texto a la situación comunicativa considerando el propósito comunicativo y el destinatario, recurriendo a su experiencia para escribir. Competencias transversales Se desenvuelve en entornos virtuales generados por las TICs Gestiona su autonomía con responsabilidad. Evaluación Formativa Evidencia: Diseña una técnica tradicional familiar que le permita cultivar plantas medicinales en su hogar cuyo procedimiento, materiales, herramientas espacio y tiempo son representados en un díptico. Criterios de evaluación Propón una técnica como alternativa de solución al problema a partir de tus conocimientos previos. Dibuja los pasos para realizar la técnica y las medidas de seguridad que debes considerar. Evidencia: Registra en una tabla los datos sobre la preferencia de postres típicos en su familia, representa la información en un gráfico de barras simples y la lee para identificar cuáles son los postres que más les gustan a sus familiares y cuales tienen menor aceptación. Criterios de evaluación  Entrevista a tus familiares y registra en una tabla los datos sobre los postres típicos que prefieren y usa palotes para recordar la información.  Elabora un gráfico de barras simples para organizar y representar la información que has registrado. Evidencia: Propone acciones para difundir las costumbres y tradiciones de su familia. Criterios de evaluación  Explica en que consiste las costumbres o tradición que seleccionaste e invita a tus familiares a participar de esta celebración.  Propón acciones para difundir las costumbres y tradiciones de tu familia y colócalas en el catalogo Evidencia: Presenta el contenido del catálogo a sus familiares pronunciando con claridad y con la entonación adecuada las palabras expresando gestos o movimientos el mensaje que desea comunicar y dirigiendo su mirada hacia las personas con las que se comunica. Criterios de evaluación.  Utiliza un lenguaje claro y coherente, y emplea la coma, el punto para organizar sus ideas.  Expón el contenido de tu catalogo a tus familiares utilizando lenguaje verbal no verbal adecuado.
  4. 4. III. MEDIOS Y RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS RECURSOS HUMANOS: AcompañanteEducativo. PPFF. RECURSOS MATERIALES: • Cuaderno • Hojas de papelbond • 16 fichas (botones, semillas, piedras o bolitas de papel) • Lápiz • Colores • Borrador • Tajador • Regla ESCENARIOS DE APRENDIZAJE: Su hogar Docente:AnaEdid MAMANIHUANCA Retroalimentación ¿Cultivan plantas medicinales en tu hogar?, ¿Cuáles? ¿Por qué lo hacen?, ¿Cómo lo cultivan? ¿Conoces los beneficios de las plantas medicinales? ¿Quién te lo dijo? ¿Alguna vez lo usaste como medicina?, ¿Cómo? ¿Entonces crees que es necesario cultivar plantas medicinales en el hogar? ¿Cuál es el plato típico que se prepara en tu familia? ¿Recuerdas cuantas veces lo prepararon este año? ¿Qué alimento prepararon más? ¿Qué alimento se preparó menos? ¿Qué haremos para que los demás conozcan nuestras costumbres y tradiciones? ¿Cuál de tus costumbres familiares quisieras que conozcan?, ¿Por qué? ¿Cuál es el plato típico de tu pueblo? ¿Estará bien preparar el plato típico de tu pueblo y compartir con tus compañeros?, ¿Por qué? ¿Cómo lo vas hacer?, ¿Qué necesitaras para hacerlo? ¿Podrías elaborar un catálogo de las costumbres de tu familia? ¿Cómo podrías hacerlo? ¿Qué costumbres y tradiciones se practica en tu familia? ¿Puedes dibujarlo alguna de ellas?, ¿Cuál?, ¿Por qué escogiste esa costumbre o tradición? Contextualización o adecuación o enfatización Cultivamos plantas medicinales en el hogar. Representa datos sobre los alimentos típicos en un gráfico de barras. Menciona acciones para difundir sus costumbres y tradiciones familiares. Elabora un catálogo de las costumbres y tradiciones de su familia.

