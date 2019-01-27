Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Personal Statement Format: How to Start and Where to Go? So you want to make a ​personal statement review and learn about the formatting requirements? Don’t worry; if this is the first time you’re doing this, knowing how to start can be a real challenge and you’re not alone. So today, we’re going to go over what it is that you need to be doing and provide a couple of handy tips along the way. Let’s begin! Before learning about the ​personal statement format​, it’s important to realize its general purpose, which is self-reflective. By writing it, you’re trying to convince the committee that you’re the perfect candidate for the position. How long should a personal statement be? According to ​personal statement editing services​, the recommended length is somewhere around 4,000 characters. This is just enough to include all your most relevant skills, qualifications, and aspirations.
  2. 2. Now that you’re familiar with the basics, let’s go a bit more in-depth: 1. The general outline If you ask a ​residency personal statement service​, the general outline should consist of 5 main parts. The first part should be about your academic achievements and qualifications. The second part should be about your interests that go far and beyond what’s being taught in the classroom (bonus points if they have something to do with the academic field you’re studying). The third part should mention any relevant work-related experience you may have (volunteering counts too). The fourth part should talk about your hobbies and interests – it’s a great way to add flavor to your writing and help you stand out from all the other candidates. Finally, the fifth part is the conclusion, the purpose of which is to reiterate your main points once again. 2. Edit as many times as needed As any ​personal statement review service would say, writing a personal statement is a marathon, not a sprint. Therefore, you should take your time when writing and edit it as many times as needed. You could also write some drafts first to get familiar with the process and simply pick the one that came out best.
  3. 3. 3. Don’t be afraid to ask for help If you can’t seem to be able to tackle this on your own, there’s nothing wrong with asking for help. Perhaps a friend or a family member could review your work? If not, you can also ask a professional ​personal statement review service to come to your aid. This is especially beneficial for those who aren’t native speakers but would still like to present themselves in the best possible light. Conclusion By reaching this point, you should now be pretty familiar with the format of a personal statement, as well as where to go if you need help. Just as with anything else, practice makes perfect, but you could also make the job easier by studying examples written by others (you can find plenty of them online). Good luck! Check this link and read more about personal statement format: http://www.personalstatementreview.com/

